Anniston Army Depot awarded armored vehicle contract, providing big boost to Calhoun County

The U.S. Army on Wednesday announced it is designating the Anniston Army Depot (ANAD) as the primary Depot Source of Repair (DSOR) for the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV), providing a major economic boost to Calhoun County and the surrounding area.

The AMPV is replacing the Vietnam-era M113 Armored Personnel Carrier, of which vehicle repairs are currently assigned to ANAD. The Army plans to spend billions of dollars to buy thousands of AMPVs. The AMPV will be faster and have stronger armor than the M113. Repairs that will take place at the Anniston facility will optimize existing capabilities of the vehicle while also maximizing military readiness.

The Army’s selection was based on evaluation criteria which examined facilities, labor force, experience, stability and depot-level repairable capabilities.

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) has proactively led efforts over the past year to promote the work in Anniston, having held multiple conversations with Army Secretary Mark Esper, as well as sending a letter to Esper highlighting the importance of these repairs taking place at ANAD.

In a statement Wednesday, Shelby said, “The Army’s decision to select Anniston Army Depot for this work highlights the Depot’s world-class workforce, first-rate facilities, and proven track record of combat vehicle repairs.”

“This contract will preserve and expand ANAD’s role in maximizing our military readiness for generations to come. I am confident that this announcement will shape the future of Anniston and bring significant economic growth to the region,” he concluded.

ANAD has approximately 3,600 employees and an economic impact of over $1 billion, making the depot the largest employer in Calhoun County.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Governor Kay Ivey said, “Alabama has a longstanding tradition of supporting our military, and I am proud to see the U.S. Army designate the Anniston Army Depot for this work.”

“While we continue boosting ourselves as a pro-military state, we will also see growth in Anniston, solidifying a promising future,” the governor added.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn