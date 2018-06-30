An ‘old soul’ Alabama mother explores Birmingham houses of history

Subscription Preferences:

I’m an old soul — an unapologetic old soul. My college minor was theater (costume design). I love old clothes, old houses — really, anything having to do with history, especially related to Birmingham. I love walking through historic districts and imagining what life was like when these houses were built. I find it inspiring. My grandfather grew up in Miami, but he was born in Birmingham and lived here the first two years of his life, during the Great Depression. I remember hearing the story of my great-grandmother walking blocks and blocks with my toddler grandfather in tow, searching for bread.

Through some sleuthing at the Birmingham Archives, I was able to locate a photograph of his Birmingham home (which has since been demolished to make way for medical buildings near Southside). Yes, this was the kind of stuff I used to do on my lunch break. Before kids. When I was single. I know. Nerd alert! And yet, somehow … I still found a husband!! 😉 My favorite thing about finding this house photo is that years later when my mother was cleaning out her parents’ house, she found this photo of my grandfather at that house!

Ok, so what’s my point?

Glad you asked. I have two points to make. Number one: if you’re ever looking for that perfect housewarming gift for a family member or friend, consider an original photograph of their house from when it was first constructed. (That is, if said house is in Jefferson County, Alabama, and is 50+ years old!) These photos below are my friends’ houses in Crestline and Homewood.

To obtain photos, call the Jefferson County Board of Equalization at (205) 325-5566, ask them for the parcel ID numbers, then give them the address of the house you’re researching. Take your list of parcel ID numbers down to the Birmingham Archives. The archives building is directly across the street from the main downtown library (Central Library). Park on the street and walk around to the side of the building that faces Linn Park. Go through the glass doors, straight down the hallway, and take a left to go down the stairs (just past the elevators). When you get downstairs, you’ll see some glass doors to your left — that’s the archives room. Give the person at the counter your parcel ID numbers, and he or she will retrieve the corresponding files.

Generally, there’s at least one old photograph in each house file they pull, and you can either have them make a copy on the copy machine, or you can pay an added fee and have them mail you a professional copy. Put it in a nice frame, and voila! The perfect gift for a friend or keepsake for you.

Historical Markers

Secondly, you’ve probably noticed historical marker signs on older homes in town. If you own a house built before 1967 and want to apply for a Jefferson County

historical marker for your front door, simply go to the Jefferson County Historical Commission‘s website to download an application. The process is very straight-forward and you can gather all the information you need from the house file at the Birmingham Archives. I just applied for one for our home, and it was an incredibly easy (and fun) project!

The previous owners of our home lived here for 48 years and were Jewish German refugees during World War II. They found their way to Birmingham, studied at Samford University (then Howard College), and made quite a life for themselves here. I’m inspired by their story and determination. We were thrilled to find some artifacts last year belonging to them when we renovated our kitchen and knocked down a wall. Our contractor discovered a driver’s license renewal card from 1962 as well as an old receipt from the (now closed) Blach’s Department Store downtown. You never know what you might find when you start researching!

How about you? Please tell me I’m not the only history buff in Jefferson County!! Have you researched your home or do you have a historical marker outside your door? Leave a comment below — I’d love to hear your story!

(Courtesy of Birmingham Moms Blog)

Julie Tucker is a Birmingham stay at home mother, Etsy shop owner, and contributor at Birmingham Moms Blog

Yellowhammer News can send our most important and popular articles straight to your inbox and bypass the censors at Facebook who now limit the number of posts you see from conservative-leaning organizations like ours.

To get the news you need and the conservative opinion and analysis you want, sign up for one, two or all three of our email newsletters right now!

— Yellowhammer AM: Sent at 8:45 a.m. every weekday containing the morning news and our popular “7 Things You’ll be Talking About Today” feature.

— Yellowhammer PM: Sent at 5:30 p.m. every day containing the day’s top stories.

— Yellowhammer Week in Review: Sent every Saturday morning containing the week’s best stories.


Subscription Preferences:



When you run for public office, you think of family first – your spouse, your children, and your parents. Both of my parents were teachers. I grew up in a modest home where education was important, and where I was rooted in the kind of traditional family values which everyone can appreciate. The lessons I learned then are the lessons that I am trying to pass on to my children and my grandchildren today. Yet, we are constantly being told by, what Ronald Reagan called a “distant elite,” that we need to change. But what exactly are these people asking us to change?

In 1979, Margaret Thatcher said, “it’s passionately interesting for me that the things that I learned in a small town, in a very modest home, are just the things that I believe have won the election.”

Isn’t that what we want again in our government? We as Alabamians have seen too many people who come to Montgomery and bill themselves as the one who will change the system, only to find out that it is the system that has changed them. The moment change asks you to put your values aside, is the time when danger looms on the horizon. Values which are a mile wide and one inch deep will not be able to change the course of our great state. But values rooted in the soil of belief and the principles of our nations’ founding will be able to deliver on better infrastructure and a better education for our most precious resource – our children.

Hard work, honesty, faith in God, respect for life, and a rugged optimism which believes that tomorrow can always be better – have held many Alabamians through good times and dark times. Simple, yes. But it is in these same deeply-rooted, proven values, which lies the confidence we need to address the future. We are a people who look to God, while rolling up our sleeves to work harder in the jobs we do and for the families we raise.

This is precisely why I am running for Lt. Governor. I want to continue bringing our timeless Alabama values to Montgomery. I want to bring about jobs – good, high-paying jobs – for our state, so that families become stronger. I want to strengthen our high school, community college and higher education offerings, so that our children today will be the best and brightest. I want to be the Lt. Governor who puts our families and our values first – rejecting self-interest and special interests. These are the values which create the real leaders in Alabama, and this can be our future. Our brighter future.

The above is the opinion of Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh, the President of the Alabama Public Service Commission. Twinkle is a small business owner and former Chairman of the Alabama Republican Party. Opinions expressed do not represent the position of the Public Service Commission or its other commissioners.

Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy announced this week that he will retire from the U.S. Supreme Court on July 31. Here are five facts you should know about the high court’s primary “swing vote” on social issues:

1. Anthony Kennedy, age 81, served as a federal judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 1975 to 1988. Justice Kennedy was nominated to fill a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court in 1987. President Ronald Reagan initially nominated Robert Bork, who was rejected by the Senate, and Douglas Ginsburg, who withdrew from consideration after admitting to using marijuana while a law school professor. Kennedy has served as an associate justice since February 18, 1988. His retirement will mark 30 years on the court.

2. When he nominated Kennedy, Reagan called Kennedy a “true conservative.” For the first four years he was on the Court, Kennedy was indeed considered a reliably conservative justice. In his first term, he voted with two of the court’s most conservative members (Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist and Justice Antonin Scalia) more than 90 percent of the time. In 1992, though, Kennedy began siding more often with the liberal side. In 1992, Kennedy joined Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and Justice David Souter in writing the court’s plurality opinion in Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey. Casey reaffirmed Roe v Wade and imposed a new standard to determine the validity of laws restricting abortions. The new standard asks whether a state abortion regulation has the purpose or effect of imposing an “undue burden,” which is defined as a “substantial obstacle in the path of a woman seeking an abortion before the fetus attains viability.”

3. In 2013, Kennedy provided the key swing vote in United States v. Windsor, the case that invalidated the federal Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as a union between a man and a woman for purposes of over a thousand federal laws and programs. Kennedy wrote the majority opinion, in which he said, “The State’s decision to give this class of persons the right to marry conferred upon them a dignity and status of immense import.” He also added that “DOMA undermines both the public and private significance of states-sanctioned same-sex marriages.”

4. Kennedy’s opinion in Windsor was followed up two years later by his support for Obergefell v. Hodges. In that ruling—in which Kennedy again cast the deciding vote—the state of Ohio’s ban on same-sex marriage was ruled unconstitutional. The ruling federalized the marriage issue and made same-sex marriage legal in all 50 states. Once again writing the majority decision, Kennedy’s majority opinion said that the “limitation of marriage to opposite-sex couples may long have seemed natural and just, but its inconsistency with the central meaning of the fundamental right to marry is now manifest. With that knowledge must come the recognition that laws excluding same-sex couples from the marriage right impose stigma and injury of the kind prohibited by our basic charter.”

5. Although Kennedy frequently sides with the liberal side of the Court on most social  issues—especially abortion and LGBT rights—he has tended to take a libertarian position on First Amendment issues. Kennedy voted to protect flag burning in the case of Texas v. Johnson and to strike down a congressional law prohibiting “virtual” child pornography in Ashcroft v. ACLU. More recently, Kennedy supported the free speech rights of a Christian baker in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, wrote a strong concurring opinion in NIFLA v. Becerra defending the free speech of pro-life pregnancy resource centers and in Janus v. AFSCME supported the right of public sector employees not to subsidize the speech of other private speakers.

(Courtesy of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission)

Do millennials own any tools?

Perhaps not, but George does.

My neighbor George gets around by scooter because he suffers from severe spine arthritis and a leg and back condition. He makes anything he dreams of with his hands, his heart, and his beloved tools. George never had any training, but learned how to use tools by building hen houses and barns when he was growing up in the country.

“It’s rewarding to do something for somebody else,” George told me. “I don’t charge anyone but sometimes they give me pies and such….if somebody wants [help] they can have it.”

WATCH George show me a thing or two about using tools to create something from nothing.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and never miss another interview, video post, or short film from Yellowhammer Multimedia.

A proposal to create a mile-long linear park underneath the rebuilt Interstate 59/20 elevated highway through downtown Birmingham is generating excitement among city and community leaders.

The proposal is in the conceptual stage, and is expected to be unveiled for community discussion before two meetings next month. Officials emphasize that nothing is firm and that community residents will be encouraged to provide ideas about what should go in the public space.

The linear park would run for 10 blocks underneath the widened highway from 15th Street to 25th Street North – starting near the Civil Rights District and ending just beyond the Uptown entertainment district, east of the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC). In comparison, Birmingham’s popular Railroad Park, while significantly wider, is only four blocks long.

State transportation officials and others participating in the process say the new public space is possible because of the way the elevated highway will be rebuilt. For example, the rebuilt interstate will have no vehicle exit or entrance ramps along the 10-block stretch, making the space below the highway more inviting for pedestrians and public activities. Enhanced lighting that can change color, similar to the 14th and 18th Street tunnels near Railroad Park, also promises to make the proposed linear park more pleasant.

The new highway design removes hundreds of support columns that disrupt the space beneath the existing elevated highway. Instead of the existing spans that have columns every 65 feet, the new design will have columns 165 feet apart. The seamless design of the new highway is expected to eliminate much of the highway noise, including the “thump-thump” heard now as trucks rumble over seams between spans.

Officials said no plans are locked down for what could occupy the linear spaces underneath the new highway. Among ideas being floated are everything from a carousel, to athletic fields, to fountains and performance and event spaces. Art installations could be part of the mix.

Birmingham-based Barge Design Solutions is working on the concepts. Barge has been involved in park, greenway and large landscape-design projects, including a 3-mile extension of the Tennessee Riverpark in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the renovation of Rhodes Jordan Park in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Consulting with Barge is New York-based Biederman Redevelopment Ventures, which was part of the team responsible for important public projects around the country, including renovated Bryant Park in New York City and Klyde Warren Park in Dallas.

One element already exciting to local officials and community leaders is how a linear park could provide pedestrian connections downtown – potentially linking attractions and institutions, including the BJCC, Uptown and the Sheraton and Westin hotels; the Birmingham Museum of Art, Boutwell Auditorium and Linn Park; the Alabama School of Fine Arts and its theater; and the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument and its multiple historic sites. A linear park has the potential to be an attraction itself, providing a walkable connector between downtown and the institutions and neighborhoods just north of Interstate 59/20, which has been a physical barrier for decades.

Also being discussed are potential names for the linear park. Working with Barge on branding concepts is Birmingham-based public relations firm O2 Ideas. The firm is expected to unveil a potential name for the park before the public involvement meetings, scheduled for July 17 at Boutwell Municipal Auditorium and July 24 at the Birmingham CrossPlex. There will be three sessions on both days, from 10 a.m. to noon, noon until 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.  A website is being developed where details will be provided.

More information is expected to be posted soon at www.dot.state.al.us. Click on “I-59 Public Space.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

