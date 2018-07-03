Pro-illegal Alabama activist admits there are some misdemeanors where a criminal should be separated from their families
This weekend, America watched as the media gleefully promoted and covered partisan pro-immigration/anti-ICE events all over the country. In Huntsville, Alabama, one of these events attracted a couple dozen people and one armed counter-protester. When Shane Sealy “brandished” his weapon after being punked-out by a liberal protester, he was arrested for having a firearm within 1,000 yards of a protest and charged with two misdemeanors for menacing and reckless endangerment. His arrest will lead to him being separated from his family, as it should, but one of the major arguments of the pro-illegal crowd is that these illegal aliens should not be separated from their illegal alien children.
Vox explains it like this:
“The parents have been referred for prosecution in criminal court — overwhelmingly for the misdemeanor offense of entering the country illegally for the first time — while the children are reclassified as “unaccompanied alien children” and sent into the care of the Office of Refugee Resettlement, part of the Department of Health and Human Services.”
Why this matters:
The rub here is to imply that it’s absurd to separate families for a misdemeanor, even though it happens every day in the United States. In fact, the arrest and hopefully conviction of Shane Sealy could lead to his separation from his loved ones because menacing is a “Class A misdemeanor offense and may be punished by a term of up to one year in jail” in Alabama.
When asked about separating Sealy from his family, an Alabama liberal activist who was on the scene that day, Clete Wetli, told WVNN radio and Yellowhammer News that this is completely appropriate for this first time misdemeanor offense.
DALE JACKSON: [T]hey charged him with a misdemeanor, and that’s sort of one of the arguments I hear a lot is, “Hey these people are being charged with a misdemeanor and being separated from their family.” This guy is being charged with a misdemeanor. Should he be separated from his family?
CLETE WETLI: I love how you totally turned this around but people have journeyed from places where they’re being tortured and abused, are seeking asylum legally and the Trump admin is separating them from their families and arresting them. That’s a problem.
DALE JACKSON: Because they’ve been charged with misdemeanors and are separated from their families. This guy is being charged with a misdemeanor. Should he be separated from his family?
CLETE WETLI: Absolutely, Dale.
DALE JACKSON: Alright, so we can acknowledge that at times, if you are charged with a misdemeanor, you should be separated from your family.
Obviously, Shane Sealy needs to be behind bars. He is a menace to society. It appears that he recklessly endangered many people, and he did it at a political protest he disagreed with. But, the real question is why do some in the anti-immigration debate believe that those who commit misdemeanors by entering our country illegally should receive a separate and unequally favorable level of justice?
Shane Sealy will most like appear for his court date, 84 percent of those who enter the U.S. illegally will not.
Listen to the interview here: