5 hours ago

Amtrak proponent downplays Port’s importance, calls out Ivey ahead of Mobile City Council vote

MOBILE — The Mobile City Council on Tuesday is set to consider a resolution that could pave the way for taxpayer funds being spent on the controversial Gulf Coast Passenger Rail project.

This will come after the council’s finance committee a week prior heard testimony from various stakeholders about the project, including potential pitfalls.

The project has been criticized as “putting the cart before the horse” by the Alabama Railway Association, the Port of Mobile, CSX and many industries across the state that rely on the port and/or freight rail because a freight rail impact study has not been conducted to determine the effects the project would have on related commerce.

This was again emphasized at last week’s finance committee meeting, with Alabama State Port Authority director and CEO Jimmy Lyons, CSX regional vice president of state government affairs Jane Covington, Alabama Coal Association president Patrick Cagle and Mississippi Export Railroad Company president and CEO Kate Luce advocating that due diligence be done before rushing ahead on a project that could have a negative impact on Mobile’s and Alabama’s economies.

‘Important lingering questions’

The rail impact study would assess infrastructure needs to accommodate passenger rail and any impact on existing freight rail service. In Alabama’s portion of the project pathway, CSX owns the tracks.

CSX and Amtrak, which would operate the proposed passenger rail service, have agreed to terms on how this impact study would be done. On the other hand, Norfolk Southern (which owns tracks elsewhere on the proposed route) has not yet agreed to terms with Amtrak, and since it will be a joint study, it will not begin until Norfolk Southern and Amtrak come to terms. This is expected imminently, and the study will take approximately six months to conduct from the finalized agreement date.

During the finance committee meeting, CSX’s Covington explained, “For this passenger rail process, a freight rail impact study is a critical step – and one that has yet to be taken. As a host railroad, CSX would be required to meet on-time performance metrics for passenger rail service – with stiff financial penalties under federal law if those metrics are not met.”

She further stated, “CSX also has contractual obligations to its customers and believes that this freight rail impact study will ensure that a plan is identified for commingling freight and passenger rail without disruption to commerce. We’ve heard a lot about the positive impact some believe this passenger service will have on tourism. At this time, we are unable to compare that with the potential negative impact the service could have on commerce – both rail and water – which are so important to the Port of Mobile and this city and state’s economy.”

One Alabama economic sector with especially a lot at stake is the coal industry. Cagle outlined that the industry generates 50% of the port’s annual revenue. He recounted his attendance at the Southern Rail Commission’s (SRC) September meeting about the project, when he first publicly expressed concerns with the freight rail impact study not having been conducted yet. At that time, a representative from Amtrak very publicly pledged to contact Cagle and work collaboratively through the industry’s concerns. However, Cagle during the finance committee meeting lamented that four months later, no one from Amtrak nor the Southern Rail Commission had followed through on that promise to contact him.

“Instead, the SRC has continued to invest all of it’s efforts into getting financial commitments for their projects rather than prioritizing the studies that will answer the important lingering questions,” Cagle said.

He told the city council members, “We recognize that you and your fellow council members are in a similar position. You have not been given the facts that you need before being asked to pledge the City’s financial support of this project. Just as we would like to see the results of an objective freight rail study, you would like know how much passenger rail will cost the city, and what, if any, return on the investment the city will receive. These are all prudent questions that could be answered sooner, not later.”

Covington also highlighted funding questions in her remarks.

“While there has been considerable conversation about the cost of operating Gulf Coast passenger rail, there has been very little discussion about the necessary infrastructure to host freight and passenger rail – as well as who will pay for that infrastructure and the associated maintenance costs,” Covington noted. “Infrastructure improvements like double tracks and sidings to accommodate increased train traffic must be identified, funded and built for freight and passenger rail to effectively co-exist.”

The city council is currently being asked to fork up $3.048 million to provide the local match for a federal grant the SRC is applying for related to the project.

However, Covington, referring to remarks recently made by a senior Amtrak official, detailed how that could just be the beginning of city funds needed for the project, as well as how this could be the last Amtrak project of its kind to even need local or state funds — potentially a major slap in the face to Alabama taxpayers.

This entire funding picture got even fuzzier within the past week. Last Tuesday, Mr. Ray Lang – the senior director of state government affairs for Amtrak – testified before a Tennessee Legislative Committee about new passenger rail in Tennessee. I appeared before this same committee, and was very surprised by some key points of Mr. Lang’s testimony about the financing of passenger rail. Specifically:

– Lang said the following about funding of Amtrak passenger rail projects: “Our vision is to create a program at the outset that doesn’t require a match. Because the upfront hurdles here have proven to be almost insurmountable for new states to start new service, and we just think to do this you have to do it right and you have to give states 100% federal capital to start these new services… Our proposal that we will be proposing is 100% federal capital.” Lang added, “The grant programs that are in place are woefully insufficient.”

– As for operating deficits of passenger rail and who covers those financial shortfalls, Lang said: “Yes, the law is very clear: the state makes up the difference. The 2008 law… I think the spirit of that was to lower the federal appropriation for Amtrak and so they basically said short-distance trains are funded by the state or they don’t exist. The state makes up the difference, so on the books they break even.”

In total, one council member brought up the point that for the average $18 a passenger would pay to take a trip on the planned Gulf Coast Passenger Rail route, taxpayers would be subsidizing another $180. This is an uncommonly high ratio of taxpayer subsidization, a SRC consultant testified.

Project proponent goes on the attack

Speaking later in the finance committee meeting, a consultant for SRC acting as a proponent of the project took a different tact.

Dan Dealy, who lives in Baldwin County, questioned the relative importance of the Port of Mobile compared to tourism and called out Governor Kay Ivey’s administration. Ivey has made it clear she wants the freight rail impact study conducted before committing state taxpayer money to the project.

Speaking about economic growth in the Mobile area, Dealy said, “It hasn’t all been just the port. We don’t have new restaurants, new places to go at night, new office buildings because we have put in a container terminal. Or because we are building a new roll-on/roll-off facility … ”

He asserted that the Gulf Coast Passenger Rail project is the type of thing that will attract millennials to live in Mobile, thus increasing the city’s economic competitiveness. The Port of Mobile supports an estimated 134,608 jobs, has a $486.9 million tax impact and provides a total economic value of $22.4 billion.

Dealy urged the city council to support a resolution committing “financial support” to the project, whether the freight rail impact study is completed or not — and regardless of what the impact would be on commerce in Mobile and throughout Alabama.

“[The financial commitment to the project has been] already endorsed by the State of Mississippi, State of Louisiana. We’re here because our [Alabama] state government has not made that commitment, because apparently they’re not as willing to make an investment in Mobile as you are,” Dealy claimed.

‘Due diligence’

“There are questions that still remain, and Governor Ivey wants to make certain that we have all the facts before making a commitment to a project that will impact Alabama in the years to come,” Ivey’s press secretary, Gina Maiola, has said previously. “Governor Ivey says that we must do our due diligence and most wisely and effectively use our funds.”

CSX’s Covington also provided an effective rebuttal to Dealy’s assertion in her remarks.

She outlined, “CSX is not opposed to this project. But the SRC appears to be asking Mobile and others to commit money on a ‘cart before the horse’ basis. What is the impact to freight commerce and the Port of Mobile? What is the impact to future economic development in the area? What infrastructure improvements must first be made, and who is paying for it? How much money is needed to fund operations and, who will fund shortfalls to break even? Is Amtrak committed to the current funding model or are they pursuing a 100% federal funding model?”

“This council and the citizens you represent deserve answers to these fundamental questions before making a sizable financial commitment for this project,” Covington concluded.

The Mobile City Council will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. A resolution that made any city financial commitment for the project contingent on the freight rail impact study being conducted failed to garner a second during the finance committee meeting last week.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

29 mins ago

State Rep. Clouse to propose a lottery bill that would fund education initiatives

Alabama State Representative Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) will introduce a bill during the upcoming legislative session that would amend Alabama’s constitution to create a state-operated lottery. The bill would direct 100% of the revenue generated by the lottery to education programs.

Clouse says that half of the funds would go to the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education for the state’s pre-k program, while the other half would go to scholarship-type programs that would assist students that need help paying for college.

“The scholarship part we’d have to develop language along the lines on the Tennessee Promise … primarily career tech degrees that we so sorely need right now,” Clouse told Yellowhammer News.

Clouse pointed out that after Missippi’s lottery opened in late 2019, each of the states that border Alabama now has a lottery. The Wiregrass native believes that this could help spur the bill on to passage after numerous efforts have stalled in recent years.

Clouse stated, “You know, it sort of gets to the point of being ridiculous that we don’t have a lottery.”

The lottery under Clouse’s proposal would be what is commonly referred to as a “paper lottery.” It would include scratch-off tickets, as well as participation in multi-state lotteries that Alabamians may have seen on billboards in neighboring states such as Mega Millions.

Clouse referred to estimates from the Legislative Fiscal Office that estimate the lottery would generate around $160 million a year. He also added that many surrounding states have beaten their revenue estimates once implemented.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

56 mins ago

Doug Jones: House’s role ‘important’ factor in obstruction of justice impeachment charge

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) on Monday morning sat down with CNN for the first national television interview he has done since the Senate began the impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump.

Trump is charged by the U.S. House of Representatives with abuse of power on the first impeachment article against him, as well as a second charge of obstruction of justice.

Jones’ interview came in the wake of the leak to the New York Times Sunday evening that former Trump administration National Security Advisor John Bolton has written in a manuscript for his upcoming book that the president told Bolton that Trump wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until officials there helped with investigations into Democrats such as former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. The funds were ultimately released without investigations taking place.

Alabama’s junior senator has been advocating that the Senate call witnesses throughout the impeachment process, and the latest leak has only emboldened him.

Jones reiterated his stance on witnesses, using Bolton as a prime example, in the approximately four-minute CNN interview.

The senator called on the Senate to subpoena Bolton’s testimony. Jones also acknowledged that the House did not have Bolton and other possibly pertinent witnesses testify in the lower chamber.

The CNN host subsequently asked if the House’s process — rushing to impeach Trump without going through the proper procedures to hear from these witnesses — is an issue.

“Well, I think that that’s two different questions and issues,” Jones answered. “Number one, whether the House did it or did not do it, is an important question. I think that’s an important question for article two [the obstruction of justice charge]. But the Senate of the United States has a separate duty under our rules, under the Constitution, to try the case.”

Jones went on to say that precedent from past impeachment trials supports new witnesses being heard by the Senate that were not heard beforehand by the House. He advised that he is trying to separate the two impeachment articles in his mind, meaning he is attempting to weigh evidence related to each one individually. This could mean Jones votes to convict Trump on one article but not the other.

“I guess that’s my lawyer training, when a judge says each count of an indictment stands on its own,” Jones remarked. “So I’ve been looking at them separately and listening to the arguments to see where they are, and I’m going to try to keep those unconnected. Unfortunately, some times, though, when the White House continues to withhold information, it’s hard to keep those separated.”

Earlier in the interview, Jones said he has been hearing from a larger number of constituents opposed to removing Trump from office than he has been from constituents requesting witnesses or the president’s removal.

Jones, however, of his decision making in the impeachment trial recently said, “I’m not trying to necessarily please anyone.”

These remarks may very well remind Alabamians of his infamous line during the Kavanaugh confirmation process, when Jones declared that representing the majority of his constituents is not “the be all to end all.” Jones ultimately voted against the confirmation.

Watch:

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Troy King releases first TV ad in AL-02 GOP primary

The competitive Republican primary in Alabama’s Second Congressional District is heating up.

The same day that Wiregrass businessman Jeff Coleman released his fifth television ad of the cycle, former Alabama Attorney General Troy King announced his first.

King’s ad, entitled “Mom,” features his mother, Natalie.

“There are some people who just don’t like me,” King says to begin the spot.

“Like the liberals who want to take our guns,” his mother chimes in. “They don’t like you because you passed the ‘Stand Your Ground’ law.”

“That’s true,” the former attorney general remarks.

“The abortion people don’t like you because you stood up for unborn babies,” Natalie adds.

“That’s true, too,” King comments. “I’m Troy King, and I approve this message, especially since liberals in Alabama haven’t ever liked me.”

“It’s OK, honey,” Natalie responds. “The liberals in Washington are not going to like you, either.”

Watch:

This comes the week after Prattville businesswoman Jessica Taylor released her first TV ad. The field of candidates, which also includes former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise), is vying to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02).

King has previously released a video ad that was running on digital platforms rather than television.

The primary will be held on March 3.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Internal poll: Sessions leads Senate race by wide gap, Byrne’s TV spending puts him over Tuberville

According to the latest internal poll conducted on behalf of former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ 2020 Senate campaign, Sessions is strongly leading the GOP primary field in his bid to unseat incumbent Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in November’s general election.

The internal poll, leaked first to Breitbart News on Monday, was conducted by national pollster Wes Anderson of On Message, Inc. from January 13 – 15. The survey sampled 700 likely GOP primary voters and had a margin of error of ±3.7%.

On the ballot test (when voters were asked who they plan to vote for in the primary), Sessions received 43% of responses, compared to Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) at 22% and former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville at 21%.

This comes after a Sessions internal poll conducted by the same pollster with the same methodology December 3 – 5 showed Sessions at 44%, followed by Tuberville at 21% and Byrne at 14%.

Byrne, since that poll was conducted in early December, has been advertising significantly on television, which explains his eight-point jump. Sessions and Tuberville have not been advertising on television, explaining their relative stagnation.

Favorability numbers in the latest poll were also within the margin of error of December’s poll for Sessions and Tuberville.

Sessions saw 72% of respondents indicate that they view him favorably while 50% viewed Tuberville favorably. Sessions’ unfavorable rating was 19% and Tuberville’s was 18%.

Meanwhile, 46% of respondents viewed Byrne favorably, compared to 10% unfavorably. This represented a 10-point positive net favorability jump for Byrne since December.

Byrne’s camp reacted to the Sessions internal with enthusiasm, taking it as a sign their TV ads are resonating with voters and that they have the momentum to make a runoff.

Yellowhammer News also obtained hypothetical runoff matchup ballot tests between both Byrne and Sessions and Byrne and Tuberville. The tests were included during a Byrne internal poll conducted January 13. Voter Consumer Research Inc., a national polling firm, executed the Byrne internal survey, with a sample size of 600 and margin of error of ±4.0%.

In the first hypothetical matchup, that survey saw Byrne with 47% and Sessions with 45%. Another 9% were undecided or would not vote for either.

For the second hypothetical matchup, Byrne garnered 49% compared to Tuberville at 36%. A final segment of 15% were undecided or would not vote for either.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Tuberville campaign manager Paul Shashy referred to a poll commissioned by the Alabama Farmers Federation from early December that showed Tuberville narrowly trailing Sessions and Byrne at 12%. President Donald Trump tweeted that poll out last week, raising eyebrows in Alabama’s political circles.

“President Trump’s decision to tweet an independent poll showing Coach Tuberville’s strong momentum obviously scared the career politicians who are desperate to stay in power,” Shashy said. “The Tuberville campaign has not spent even one dime on television at this point, but every legitimate poll shows us running far ahead of one candidate who has already spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on TV commercials and competing for the lead with another who has run ads for weeks. We are confident in our game plan and look forward to going head-to-head with Doug Jones in the fall.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Jeff Coleman’s wife, Tiffany, stars in latest AL-02 TV ad

In the latest television ad released Monday by Wiregrass businessman Jeff Coleman’s campaign to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02), Coleman’s wife of 30 years, Tiffany, takes center stage.

This is the Republican candidate’s fifth television ad of the cycle.

Tiffany in the latest ad discusses how the Coleman family came to the decision to run for Congress, “After … a lot of talk with our family and prayer, it just seems like that’s where God’s calling us.”

The ad comes as Coleman faces an onslaught of attacks from fellow GOP candidates related to a 2012 lawsuit that was settled by his company. A recent internal poll showed Coleman building a large lead in the primary.

As introduced in his campaign launch video, Coleman is the head of his longtime family business, Coleman World Group, and its flagship Coleman Worldwide Moving.

Headquartered in Midland City, what is now Coleman World Group has grown from an eight-horse operation in 1914 to employing approximately 2,500 employees across offices in 18 states and one U.S. territory. The family business is now one of the largest private companies based in Alabama.

Speaking to the coarse nature of modern campaigns, Tiffany in the new ad remarks, “It’s exciting … but it’s also terrifying. But I’m for it!”

Watch:

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

