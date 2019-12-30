Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

How Alabamians can fulfill children’s dreams of a better education 5 hours ago / Sponsored
Many questions remain about Gulf Coast passenger rail 5 hours ago / Guest Opinion
7 Things: Violent attacks on worshipers, abortion called Alabama’s biggest story of 2019, ‘God’s almighty power’ at work and more … 7 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama Power Anniston employees help Santa give holiday surprises to seniors 9 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama native, civil rights icon U.S. Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer 20 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Pelosi drags out impeachment, Senator Doug Jones tries to find a way forward, medical marijuana and more on Guerrilla Politics 24 hours ago / Analysis
Steve Flowers: Remembering some Alabama legends we lost in 2019 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club is an Alabama Bright Light shining the way for youths 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
How Alabamians can fulfill children’s dreams of a better education 2 days ago / Sponsored
Top five stories for the Auburn Tigers in 2019 2 days ago / Sports
Top five stories for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2019 2 days ago / Sports
AmeriCorps volunteers make improvements at Lakepoint State Park 2 days ago / Outdoors
‘God’s almighty power’: Ozark PD officer shot three times in head now walking, talking 3 days ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama native, former Troy WR John Johnson dies in motorcycle accident 3 days ago / News
Retired MLB star Jake Peavy visits patients at Univ. of South Alabama Children’s & Women’s Hospital for third straight Christmas season 3 days ago / Faith and Culture
Books-A-Million gathers more than $110,000 in books and toys for Children’s of Alabama 3 days ago / Faith and Culture
Demopolis celebrates $99 million wood pellet plant announcement; Mayor applauds state government efforts for rural economic development 3 days ago / News
Auburn’s Derrick Brown beats out Jalen Hurts, named college football’s best student-athlete of 2019 3 days ago / News
Community rallying to help hospitalized boy whose parents died in Town Creek tornado, as well as three other injured victims 3 days ago / News
7 Things: Palmer says Pelosi wants a rigged process, Trump still mad about impeachment, stolen guns used in killing cops in Alabama and more … 3 days ago / Analysis
5 hours ago

Many questions remain about Gulf Coast passenger rail

The Southern Rail Commission (SRC) is urging the Mobile City Council to commit $3 million in public money to match a “one-time federal grant opportunity” for which they are applying – but it appears they are applying prematurely. For several years now, the SRC has been pushing for new passenger rail service between New Orleans and Mobile. The SRC has come forward with urgent requests on multiple occasions, first approaching the Governor, and now the Mobile City Council, claiming each time that this opportunity for renewal will be “lost.” However, in their efforts to promote passenger rail, the SRC is short-circuiting the established process for ensuring the orderly and effective coexistence of passenger rail service and freight rail service – both of which must operate on the same rail lines.

This coexistence is critical to the freight rail service which is relied upon by some of the largest employers in the states of Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, and requires an initial impact study that will ensure a passenger rail implementation that will not negatively impact commerce. It has been reported that the host railroads (CSX & Norfolk Southern) are currently working with Amtrak on the terms of such a study. Once agreed upon, the impact study is estimated to take four to six months to complete. While the SRC has referenced a previous freight rail study that was conducted when they were contemplating long-distance service between New Orleans and Orlando, updated freight information and service times must be modeled in order to get an accurate picture of the impact to current and future freight rail service.

The SRC touts the economic benefits of tourism resulting from passenger rail, but any such benefits must be weighed against any negative financial impact to freight rail commerce. To that end, the freight impact study could help answer the following questions: What is the impact of increased rail traffic to current industries depending on freight rail service? What is the impact to potential expansion of area industries and the recruitment of new manufacturers who may consider reliable freight rail service in their site selection? With recent investments in the Port of Mobile, is new passenger rail traffic an enhancement or hindrance to the continued success of one of our state’s key economic engines? The elected officials being asked for financial commitments to passenger rail – and the taxpayers who will be footing the bill – deserve answers to these questions.

Most recently, the SRC has stated they intend to apply for a federal grant under the Restoration and Enhancement (R&E) program for the operation of this passenger service. But in addition to the operational costs of passenger rail, there must also be an assessment of the necessary infrastructure improvements to allow passenger rail and freight rail to operate on the same lines. Several SRC members have indicated that the state of Alabama and Mobile County will be approached to help cover some of these costs, which are also unknown until the completion of a full study between the parties. Will the City of Mobile be asked to further subsidize passenger rail if either of those entities balk at a funding request?

Governor Ivey has made it clear she would like the benefit of the freight rail impact study completed before committing state funds for Gulf Coast passenger rail. Should the City of Mobile commit funds without having the complete information the Governor has requested? Rather than proceeding under this “cart before the horse” scenario, the SRC should allow the study to be completed so that everyone has the benefit of full information. Our state and local economy, the jobs associated with it, and the taxpayers who will foot the bill, deserve no less.

The Alabama Railway Association is a non-profit association that was founded in 2003. It is a trade organization that represents all railroads in Alabama, from Short lines to Class I Railroads, along with many Associate Members that supply services and/or materials to support railroad operations.

The purpose of the Alabama Railway Association is to promote and support Alabama railroads within the state of Alabama, to assist in improving rail service within the state of Alabama, to increase railroad safety awareness within the industry and to the public, and to provide for interchange of ideas and cooperation among railroad businesses and state and local governments.

Maeci Walker is the executive director of the Alabama Railway Association

5 hours ago

How Alabamians can fulfill children’s dreams of a better education

There is still time this year to change the life of an Alabama student seeking a better education.

A contribution to one of the state’s Scholarship Granting Organizations will help fund the dreams of these deserving children who want nothing more than to attend a school where they can excel.

Make your contribution before December 31 and receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit on up to 50% of your 2019 tax liability.

Learn about this incredible scholarship program and how to claim your tax credit.

1

Show less
7 hours ago

7 Things: Violent attacks on worshipers, abortion called Alabama’s biggest story of 2019, ‘God’s almighty power’ at work and more …

7. President Donald Trump retweeted a link that upset a lot of people

  • President Donald Trump retweeted a link on Twitter that names the “whistleblower” responsible for kicking off the Ukranian investigation as Eric Ciaramella. The media and their Democrats are not happy about this as they have been refusing to tell the public the whole story.
  • The tweet proceeded to spark attention because the whistleblower’s name hasn’t really been mentioned in any official proceedings or media reports (some social media companies have even deleted his name), but there is nothing improper about naming this person.

6. Mobile is getting scooters

475
Keep reading 475 WORDS

  • Gotcha, based in Charleston, South Carolina, will send 200 electric scooters to downtown Mobile, Alabama, at the beginning of 2020, despite being rejected in Huntsville, experiencing issues in cities like Nashville and cities like New York City choosing to not allow the scooters.
  • The scooters will only be available for use between 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. to limit safety concerns downtown, mainly due to the nightlife scene of bars and clubs.

5. Five airstrikes in Iraq and Syria

  • The Pentagon has said that the facilities that the United States conducted airstrikes against in Iraq and Syria had ties to an Iranian-backed militia that is responsible for attacks made against a U.S.-Iraq military housing facility.
  • Spokesman for the Pentagon, Jonathan Hoffman, said that these attacks were “prevision defensive strikes,” adding they will help to deter the group’s ability to attack in the future.

4. Bloomberg is coming to Montgomery

  • 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will bring his campaign to Montgomery Monday.
  • Bloomberg will meet with Mayor Steven Reed and mental health providers and experts. They’re planning to discuss the high infant mortality rate in Alabama.

3. Shot police officer is walking and talking with “God’s almighty power”

  • It appears an amazing recovery is underway for Ozark Police Department Officer Samuel Yoh, who was shot six times in the line of duty, including three times in the head, on December 12.
  • Reportedly, Officer Yoh recovery has been a “miracle” with Yoh having full movement in his limbs, the ability to stand, sit, walk short distances, open both eyes and feed himself. Yoh can even recognize his friends and family while reading and speaking fluently.

2. Abortion was the biggest story in Alabama this year

  • While national political news seems to have been dominated by the Trump/Russia hoax and President Donald Trump being impeached, Alabama also had the national spotlight when the state’s abortion ban passed.
  • The purpose of the abortion ban was always to challenge the U.S. Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision, but it drew attention for making performing an abortion a felony and offered no exceptions for an abortion in the event of rape or incest, but misreporting on this matter is probably the biggest media failure in the state as well.

1. Religious violence hits America in two attacks

  • In Greenwood Lake, New York, Grafton E. Thomas entered a rabbi’s house and then proceeded to stab five people while they were gathered to celebrate Hanukkah. Police have Thomas in custody, and he’s set to face five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.
  • At the West Freeway Church of Christ in Texas, a gunman opened fire during the Sunday morning communion, leaving two churchgoers dead. The shooter was shot and killed by two parishioners in the church.

Show less
9 hours ago

Alabama Power Anniston employees help Santa give holiday surprises to seniors

Some senior citizens in Oxford recently learned that good things come in small packages.

On Dec. 20, Eastern Division Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO)-Anniston sub-area members teamed up with Santa to deliver shoeboxes packed with gifts to seniors at the Diversicare of Oxford Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. Employees filled 151 boxes – one for each resident – and gave them to Santa to distribute at the facility’s Christmas party.

267
Keep reading 267 WORDS

Terry Smiley, Alabama Power Eastern Division vice president, sponsored the project as part of his annual holiday reception for employees on Dec. 12. He invited them to bring their wrapped shoeboxes and place them under the Christmas tree in his office.

“It is wonderful to have our employees working together to make the holidays special for the residents at Diversicare,” Smiley said. “We are so fortunate to be part of a great company that believes in giving back to the community. I’m very proud of our team for supporting this worthwhile project. The holiday reception was a way to show our appreciation.”

Keisha Chapman, Eastern Division APSO president and Alabama Power Customer Accounting analyst, said employees gave everything from toiletries, lotions, tissues and non-slip socks to jigsaw puzzles, flashlights, Bibles and coloring books.

“We put one stuffed animal in every box so they would have something to hold close during the holidays,” said Chapman, who co-coordinated the project with Evan Rogers, Alabama Power Eastern Division market specialist. “Many of those people may not have family or friends to visit them. We hope that we can, in some way, bridge the gap. We wanted to make the holidays special and show them that someone cares.”

Christy Bombard, activities director at Diversicare of Oxford, said the residents were excited to receive the gifts from APSO.

“Our patients and residents turn into little kids at Christmas time,” she said. “They love seeing Santa and getting presents. It meant the world to us that, thanks to Alabama Power, everybody got a present. I love seeing the community reach out to the elderly.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
20 hours ago

Alabama native, civil rights icon U.S. Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Congressman John Lewis (D-GA), a native of Alabama known nationwide as a hero of the civil rights movement, on Sunday announced that he will undergo treatment after being diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer.

A release from Lewis’ office outlined that Lewis will continue serving Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District as he undergoes treatment.

“I have been in some kind of fight – for freedom, equality, basic human rights – for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now,” Lewis said in a statement.

675
Keep reading 675 WORDS

“This month in a routine medical visit, and subsequent tests, doctors discovered Stage IV pancreatic cancer. This diagnosis has been reconfirmed,” he advised. “While I am clear-eyed about the prognosis, doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance.”

“So I have decided to do what I know to do and do what I have always done: I am going to fight it and keep fighting for the Beloved Community. We still have many bridges to cross,” Lewis continued.

The congressman added that “with God’s grace” he “will be back on the front lines soon.” He also asked for prayers.

“To my constituents: being your representative in Congress is the honor of a lifetime. I will return to Washington in coming days to continue our work and begin my treatment plan, which will occur over the next several weeks. I may miss a few votes during this period, but with God’s grace I will be back on the front lines soon,” Lewis concluded. “Please keep me in your prayers as I begin this journey.”

Lewis was born February 21, 1940 in Troy, Alabama. His parents were sharecroppers and Lewis grew up in Pike County. He is also forever tied to the Yellowhammer State through the civil rights movement, in which he was a pivotal leader. This included Lewis supporting the Montgomery Bus Boycott and leading marchers over Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge on “Bloody Sunday” in 1965. He was one of the 13 original Freedom Riders; the bus route included several stops in Alabama, and Lewis has recounted that he was knocked unconscious by a mob in Montgomery while traveling the route, saying he thought he was going to die that day.

Words of support came pouring in from his native state after Lewis’ diagnosis was announced on Sunday.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin tweeted that his prayers go out to Lewis.

“But there are two words that are synonymous with Rep. Lewis – fighting and victory. He will not go down without a fight; he will not cease until he achieves victory. That’s what heroes do,” Woodfin added. “As always, the City of Birmingham and the world are in your corner, congressman. Stay strong.”

State Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) tweeted, When I worked for Congressman Bachus, Rep. John Lewis came to speak at the Civil Rights Institute in Bham & I was lucky to get to sit by him. Fascinating conversation. His story is amazing & he’s a great #American[.] Praying for a speedy recovery!!”

“No one can question the tenacity and fight of John Lewis. Rebecca and I will join countless Americans in praying for him, his doctors, and his family as they prepare for the fight ahead,” Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) tweeted.

UPDATE 8:10 p.m.:

In a Facebook post, Congresswoman Terri Sewell (AL-07) called for prayers for Lewis and said, “I know that my friend and mentor John Lewis will face his health diagnosis with the same faith, determination and courage that he displayed in our nation’s darkest moments, when he fought for equality and justice. I thank God for his gentle, fighting spirit, knowing that it will continue to serve him well in the battles ahead. We need his leadership now more than ever.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
24 hours ago

VIDEO: Pelosi drags out impeachment, Senator Doug Jones tries to find a way forward, medical marijuana and more on Guerrilla Politics

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and guest host Lisa Handback, a member of the State Democratic Executive Committee, take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

—Can House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continue dragging out impeachment?

—Will U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) be able to straddle the line on impeachment without angering his base of liberal voters in Alabama much longer?

—Is Alabama ready to legalize medical marijuana is any form?

63
Keep reading 63 WORDS

Jackson and Handback are joined by Alabama State Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) to talk about medical marijuana, prison reform and his run for Alabama’s Supreme Court.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” directed at the people who think 2020 will be “better” than 2019.

Guerrilla Politics – 12/29/19

VIDEO: Pelosi drags out impeachment, Senator Doug Jones tries to find a way forward, medical marijuana and more on Guerrilla Politics

Posted by Yellowhammer News on Sunday, December 29, 2019

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Show less