2 hours ago

America’s greatest rivalry: Conservative Christian vs. Swamp monsters

Swamp monsters in Washington think Capitol Hill is the nation’s toughest playing field. Well, they have never competed in the Iron Bowl. They have never been on the sideline in Jordan-Hare and Bryant-Denny Stadiums, where noise levels break record decibels, where the crowd’s cheers reverberate within your chest. They have never stood at the forefront of athletics’ most celebrated rivalry. I’ve had a real job working with people, while my competition and many career politicians have been do-nothing bureaucrats.

I know how to play, and I know how to win. My track record on the gridiron speaks for itself. I have earned two SEC Coach of the Year awards, have been named Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year, and have been part of National Championship teams. I’ve managed large budgets; dealt with higher education politics; and been in the homes of the poor, the middle class and the rich.

On Iron Bowl Saturday, Alabama and Auburn fans will be divided for 60 minutes of play, but running for the United States Senate is not a game. When the clock runs out at the end of the fourth quarter, team rivalries are set aside, and our citizens will unite in our campaign to make our state — and our nation — a better place. Alabamians deserve a proud Christian conservative leader in Washington who won’t falter under pressure and who knows how to win. After 40 years of coaching, I feel called to get off the sidelines and fight for our Alabama values.

I’m not a crooked career politician who is too weak to stand with President Trump. I’m an outsider who’s running to give a voice to the frustration that so many of us feel as Doug Jones and his socialist party are assaulting the values of life and liberty that we treasure.

If you want to recycle a career politician, then you have plenty of choices. But if you want a winner that will stand with President Trump and not get weak-kneed when the going gets tough, then I’m your best vote.

Alabama conservatives, let me be your voice in Washington. Stand with President Trump and me against the radical Democrats who are threatening the prosperity of our country. I’ve battled challenging opponents before, and I’ve proven that I will win for Alabama.

Tommy Tuberville is a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama

2 hours ago

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office takes down suspected Mexican cartel members in Alabama

Suspected Mexican cartel members Roberto Chavez and Salvador Andres Chavez are each being held on $1,000,000 bonds after being arrested in major metro-Birmingham drug and firearm busts.

A news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) on Wednesday outlined that investigators from its vice and narcotics unit led the effort.

JCSO investigators on Monday reportedly executed search warrants on two local locations: in the 1000 block of South Sugarberry in Fultondale and in the 1800 block of Wharton Avenue in Tarrant.

The Fultondale raid reportedly resulted in the seizure of 74 grams of oxycodone tablets, 42 grams methamphetamine, four grams of marijuana, $23,206 in cash and a Glock 22 pistol.

The Tarrant search reportedly garnered 26 grams methamphetamine, 3 grams of cocaine, one Colt Carbine rifle, one Springfield 1911 and a .380 caliber hand gun.

Roberto is 36-years-old, while Salvador is 35. They are brothers, according to the JCSO, and have been charged with two counts of drug trafficking. Both were arrested in Fultondale.

JCSO Sheriff Mark Pettway pointed to cooperation between law enforcement agencies as key to cases like this.

In this instance, the JCSO vice and narcotics unit reportedly partnered with the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit in South Carolina to make the arrests and seizures.

JCSO investigators shared information and coordinated with the Greenville counterparts, which led to the arrest of the two men in Alabama.

On the South Carolina end, GCMDEU investigators recovered six pounds of methamphetamine and charged two other men with drug trafficking.

Pettway stated, “The sharing of information is vital to stop the flow of drugs through our cities.”

JCSO Deputy Chief David Agee wrote in the release, “This offense is still under investigation and more arrest may be made.”

He added, “Investigators believe that all of these men are possibly a part of a bigger drug pipeline and cartel organization in Mexico.”

This comes as President Donald Trump is set to officially declare Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

RELATED: AG Marshall on border security: Sinaloa Cartel responsible for ‘almost all’ imported drugs in Alabama

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Dale Jackson: Want to shut down Thanksgiving political debates? Ask your family members to find Ukraine on a map

As we head towards Thanksgiving dinner with our loved ones, some of your family members may want to debate impeachment for some reason.

Some sociopaths want you to set aside a separate room to have these debates.

Why?

I don’t know. This doesn’t really seem like something that is going to change any minds or make anyone have a better time.

Here is how you shortcircuit this conversation: Ask your family members to point out Ukraine on a map.

Use this one:

https://thefutureofeuropes.fandom.com/wiki/Maps_for_Mappers?file=Alrighgh.png
https://thefutureofeuropes.fandom.com/wiki/Maps_for_Mappers?file=Alrighgh.png

Or use this one — it won’t matter:

https://atlasoficeandfireblog.wordpress.com/2016/02/28/the-size-and-extent-of-westeros/
https://atlasoficeandfireblog.wordpress.com/2016/02/28/the-size-and-extent-of-westeros/

None of these people care about Ukraine. This is all about their desire to get rid of President Donald Trump or, as U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) put it, “dirty him up” ahead of the 2020 campaign.

They will tell you: “Ukraine is one of our most trusted allies.” They are not and never have been.

They will tell you: “The president violated his oath of office.” He did not.

They will tell you: “He is going to be removed from office.” Not going to happen.

Just ask them to point out Ukraine on a map and go back to watching football and shun these losers.

If they can’t refrain from the political talk, just be happy that, like stuffing and cranberry sauce, you only have to pretend to like them once a year.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

3 hours ago

Episode 36: Thanksgiving with DrunkAubie, SEC coaches

A special episode including a Thanksgiving dinner with SEC coaches. DrunkAubie shares what he is thankful for and recaps the Samford game. The guys also predict the Iron Bowl and discuss their favorite Iron Bowl memories.

1

4 hours ago

Howell T. Heflin: A principled servant in Alabama history

Howell T. Heflin pursued his illustrious career in public service with uncommon integrity.

In a time of war, on the bench and representing his state in Washington, Heflin sought to discern what was wrong and fight for what was right.

During his time in the United States Senate, colleagues and observers often described him as the conscience of the upper chamber. That designation very well summarized his approach to public service at every point along the way.

The son of a Methodist minister, Heflin graduated from Colbert County High School in Leighton and then from Birmingham-Southern College with degree in history and political science in 1942.

Called to war, Heflin served in the United States Marine Corps from 1942 to 1946. He received the Silver Star and two Purple Heart medals during his service.

He returned home to Alabama and graduated from the University of Alabama School of Law in 1948. He then built a successful law practice in Tuscumbia and began his journey of service to the state’s judicial system. In 1963, Heflin was elected to serve as president of the Alabama Trial Lawyers Association, and he served as president of the Alabama State Bar Association from 1965 to 1966.

He was elected to serve as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court in 1970, a position in which he served for six years.

Heflin left an indelible mark on Alabama’s justice system during his time on the court.

During his term, he led a successful effort to adopt the Judicial Article of 1973 which modernized Alabama’s judicial system. These much-needed reforms created the Unified Judicial System and put into place requirements that judges be licensed attorneys and the legislature fund the judicial system. The initiative also included the adoption of standards of judicial professionalism.

In 1976, the American Association of Trial Lawyers named Heflin the nation’s Most Outstanding Appellate Judge.

Voters in Alabama elected Heflin to the United States Senate in 1978, a body where he served for 18 years.

A zealous advocate for the people of his state, Heflin fought tirelessly in Washington for the agriculture and aerospace industries.

Addressed as “Judge” by his fellow senators, Heflin’s spirit for reforming the justice system endured on Capitol Hill just as it had all those years as a member of the bench and the bar.

He sought reform of the federal criminal justice system, citing what he considered unnecessary delays in bringing John Hinckley to trial for his assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan.

Heflin said at the time, “The slow, cumbersome and too-often ineffective American criminal justice system must be overhauled so it can more efficiently and effectively deal with the rising epidemic of violent crime in this nation.”

He was a proponent of the Legal Services Corporation and sponsored legislation to create the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, State Justice Institute, Civil Justice Reform Act, National Commission on Judicial Discipline, Justice Assistance Act and Permanent Federal Court Study of 1988 and Bankruptcy Reform Act of 1994.

In recognition of his reform efforts, Heflin received the John Marshall Award from the American Bar Association Justice Center for the extraordinary improvement in the administration of justice.

In his farewell speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate in 1996, he talked about how he was “exceedingly proud” of his record on civil rights issues. He poignantly remarked, “No one of us can remake government or society in our own image.”

In 2001, Alabama-based NewSouth Books published an insightful authorized biography of Heflin. Written by John Hayman and his wife Clara Ruth Hayman, A Judge in the Senate: Howell Heflin’s Career of Politics and Principle focused on Heflin’s position as one of the last Roosevelt-style Southern Democrats and his impeccable character. Writer Dave Bryan remarked of the book, “Hayman argues convincingly that Heflin was a progressive politician in a state perhaps best known for its violent opposition to the civil rights movement and its segregationist past under former Governor George Wallace.”

Following his time in the U.S. Senate, Heflin lived in Tuscumbia and continued to work for the people of his state until his passing in 2005.

4 hours ago

Rick Karle: We could sure use more Aniah Blanchards in this world

I want to bring you a story that you have never heard — a beautiful story sent to me by Jeff Cantrell, the Ramsay High School softball coach. It’s the story of a Homewood High School star athlete, a star athlete who made a real difference.

A few years ago, Ramsay faced powerful Homewood High School in a big local softball game. While the young Ramsay players fought hard, they still lost to Homewood by three runs.

As players from both teams gathered for the post-game prayer, one of the stars on the winning Homewood team stood up to address the Ramsay players.

That Homewood star said, “Before we pray, I just want to tell you how much I appreciate your hard work and the improvement you have made since last year. You guys have never played us this close! I’m proud of all of you.”

The Homewood star who encouraged the losing team, the Homewood star who comforted the Ramsay players, the Homewood star to whom those Ramsay players will forever be grateful, was a young lady named Aniah Blanchard.

What Aniah Blanchard brought to this world will never be forgotten by her cross-town rivals. Now it will never be forgotten by any of us.

We sure can use a lot more like her.

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

