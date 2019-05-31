Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Rumors and Rumblings, 2nd Ed. Vol. IX 9 mins ago / Analysis
Alabama legislature passes law mandating seat belt usage 42 mins ago / News
Marsh’s historic education proposal passes Alabama legislature, Common Core repeal heads to vote of the people 1 hour ago / News
Fmr Gov. Jim Folsom, Jr. defends Alabama’s education system: ‘If our school systems were so terrible, you wouldn’t be seeing Mazda come to Huntsville’ 3 hours ago / News
State Rep. Jimmy Martin of Clanton passes away 3 hours ago / News
Making correctional education work for Alabama 4 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama executes man for pastor’s Christmastime slaying 4 hours ago / News
National Spelling Bee has eight-way tie that includes Alabama student 5 hours ago / News
Alabama legislature passes constitutional amendment clarifying that only US citizens can vote — Issue heads to referendum of the people 5 hours ago / News
7 Things: Barr blames Mueller, Trump promises tariffs on Mexico over immigration, last day for the legislature and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
‘A great day in Alabama’: State legislature passes pay equity, literacy acts, civil asset forfeiture bill, more 7 hours ago / News
Alabama legislature passes campus free speech bill with bipartisan support in Senate 9 hours ago / News
Report: Hugh Culverhouse, Jr. curses at God, University of Alabama following state’s abortion ban 18 hours ago / News
Andy Andrews gifts Bart Starr’s wife specially inscribed book — His legacy ‘has changed things for all of us…forever’ 21 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Greg Reed: Bill incentivizing tech companies to ‘stay and grow’ in Alabama could ‘help jump-start the entire state’ 21 hours ago / News
Alabama legislature passes bill to reform ‘badly broken’ Board of Pardons and Paroles 23 hours ago / News
Ivey signs two major broadband bills into law — ‘Will open a whole new world’ 1 day ago / News
In Alabama, commemoration set for ‘last slave ship’ 1 day ago / News
State Rep. Sorrell vows 2020 push to end newspaper legal notice requirement; Says he has backing of ALDOT, League of Municipalities, Association of County Commissions 1 day ago / News
Congressional support, Air Force decision create critical opportunity for Alabama aerospace industry 1 day ago / Sponsored
3 hours ago

State Rep. Jimmy Martin of Clanton passes away

Longtime State Rep. Jimmy Martin (R-Clanton) passed away on Friday morning after a battle with cancer.

Upon hearing the news, Governor Kay Ivey directed flags to be flown at half-staff on the grounds of the Alabama State Capitol complex and in Autauga and Chilton counties to honor Martin’s life and dedicated service to his community.

“Alabama has truly lost a good man and statesman,” Ivey said in a statement. “His many years of service to the people of Autauga and Chilton counties have made a lasting impact on the future of the entire state.”

The news came on what is expected to be the final day of the Alabama legislature’s 2019 regular session. Martin, the representative for district 42, had been ill most of the session.

“As we enter in the final moments of this Legislative Session, let us remember the contributions that Representative Martin made throughout his tenure,” Ivey concluded. “His presence in the Alabama House of Representatives will be greatly missed. I offer my prayers to his family during this difficult time of loss.”

Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) on Thursday evening had asked members of the House to pray for Martin and his family, saying his health condition had become critical.

Tributes, including a moment of silence and prayer, were held for Martin on Friday morning as the House began its legislative day.

Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) also released a statement on behalf of the members of the Alabama House Republican Caucus.

He emphasized, “The members of the House Republican Caucus are saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and colleague, Rep. Jimmy Martin, but we are buoyed by the knowledge that he is free of his cancer and reaping God’s promised reward for a life well-lived.”

Martin, 80, served in the House as a Democrat from 1998-2010. He was elected as a Republican in 2014 and re-elected in November.

“Because of the institutional knowledge that resulted from his 17 years as a member of the House, Jimmy was a great resource for all of us to call upon, but more valuable than his knowledge were the smiles, pats on the back, and words of encouragement that he constantly offered to House members on both sides of the aisle,” Ledbetter said.

“All of us will miss Jimmy’s reassuring presence, and his constituents will miss the leadership and devoted service he provided to them in the committee rooms, corridors, and chambers of the Alabama State House,” the majority leader concluded. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family he leaves behind as we offer prayers for their solace and comfort.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

9 mins ago

Rumors and Rumblings, 2nd Ed. Vol. IX

“Rumors and Rumblings” is a regular feature on Yellowhammer News. It is a compilation of the bits and pieces of information that we glean from conversations throughout the week.

Enjoy.

634
1. Twinkle for…?  Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh, president of the Alabama Public Service Commission (PSC), fired off a tweet earlier today indicating that she will be on the ballot as part of the 2020 election cycle.

What makes this tweet curious is the fact that she did not identify the office for which she was running. Cavanaugh defeated Democrat Lucy Baxley in 2012 to take over the presidency of the PSC. At the time, Baxley was the last-remaining Democrat to hold statewide office. Cavanaugh’s current term concludes in 2020, so it may be that she is seeking re-election to her seat on the PSC.

Like many other prominent Republicans in Alabama, though, Cavanaugh is known to have performed some amount of due diligence on what a candidacy for the U.S. Senate might look like. No female has announced for the seat currently held by Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL). The entrance of a well-known conservative woman — a description which fits Cavanaugh — into the race would completely change its complexion. One Republican political consultant told Yellowhammer News that if a strong, conservative female jumped in, then you could probably pencil that person into the run-off.

Cavanaugh has been a zealous advocate for conservative causes for many years. And as recently as 2018, she served as co-chair for the Alliance for a Pro-Life Alabama, which helped pass the state’s pro-life constitutional amendment.

Efforts to reach her at the time of publication were unsuccessful.

Cavanaugh’s Twitter handle is @TwinkleForAL. That much we know, at least.

2. “It’s easier to stay out than get out.” Mark Twain’s pearl of wisdom could easily describe the predominant political calculation of many considering a run for the U.S. Senate. Secretary of State John Merrill has said he is going to make a decision on the race this week or next. Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06) has not ruled it out, yet, and has told people he will make a final decision at the end of the summer — which would lend to the notion that he is not running.

We have learned that State Rep. Will Dismukes (R-Prattville) now fully intends to get into the race. We have reported previously that Dismukes was giving it strong consideration and had begun getting his feet wet campaigning in parts of the state outside of his district. In addition, he has spent time in Washington gauging potential support from interest groups and others in the nation’s capital.

As is the case with announced candidate State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs), beginning a high-profile statewide race from the relatively small footprint of a State House district presents a significant challenge.

3. Follow the money. Yellowhammer News alerted its readers earlier this week to the fact that the House of Representatives had drastically cut funding for rural broadband in its version of the budget. The budget passed by the House cut the program’s funding by 73%.

Senate leaders Del Marsh and Arthur Orr had long made ramping up rural broadband efforts a priority so it was no surprise to see them dig in and fight for that number to climb back up to an acceptable level during conference committee negotiations on the budget. When all was said and done, the conference committee adopted a 150% increase in funding over the House-passed version of the bill, increasing the broadband appropriation from $8 million to $20 million.

The timing of that funding increase was critical given the passage of certain legislation this session. Sen. Clay Scofield (R-Guntersville), widely-recognized as the father of the rural broadband initiative, passed a bill to strengthen the program even further. His was one of two bills aimed at fueling economic development and increasing quality of life through expanding internet access in rural areas.

 

42 mins ago

Alabama legislature passes law mandating seat belt usage

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday gave final passage to a bill that will require all occupants of a vehicle to wear a seat belt.

SB 254, sponsored by State Sen. David Burkette (D-Montgomery) and State Rep. Chris Sells (R-Greenville), passed the House 76- 17 and now goes to Governor Kay Ivey’s desk. The legislation previously passed the Senate unanimously.

Current state law only mandates seat belt usage in the driver’s seat and front passenger’s seat of a vehicle. SB 254 would extend the requirement throughout the vehicle.

The bill was named after Roderic Deshaun Scott, the Robert E. Lee High School basketball star from Montgomery who died after a car crash in 2016.

333
Sells was joined by State Rep. Kirk Hatcher (D-Montgomery) in urging final passage on the House floor.

“The Roderic Deshaun Scott Seat Belt Safety Act puts a human face on an issue that’s long overdue to be addressed,” Hatcher emphasized. “This is an important step in strengthening the safety culture in Alabama by requiring seat belt use by back seat passengers.”

“National data show us that seat belt use and compliance with seat belt laws may be the most effective safety measure we can take,” Sells added. “Now Alabama’s seat belt law will truly reflect the importance of seat belts in highway safety.”

If signed into law, Alabama will become the 29th state to require seat belt use by rear seat vehicle occupants. Yellowhammer State law since 2000 has required the use of seat belts by front seat vehicle occupants. State law had not previously addressed seat belt use in rear seats by occupants over the age of 15.

“It is my hope that voluntary compliance with this new law will save thousands of lives in the years to come,” Burkette said in a statement. “I am saddened that it took such a tragedy to serve as the impetus for passing this law, but honoring Roderic Scott is an appropriate way to preserve the memory of this special young man.”

Rear seat passengers in a vehicle are three times more likely to die in a crash if they are not wearing a seat belt, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

SB 254’s passage was also met with praise from the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).

“The Alabama Legislature is to be commended for amending Alabama’s seat belt law to include rear seat passengers,” ALDOT Government Relations Manager Tony Harris commented. “Sixty percent of the people dying on Alabama’s roadways are not wearing a seat belt, especially those riding in rear seats. Many crashes are survivable with the use of a seat belt.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

 

1 hour ago

Marsh’s historic education proposal passes Alabama legislature, Common Core repeal heads to vote of the people

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House of Representatives on Friday resoundingly passed SB 397, a constitutional amendment sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) that would be a historic overhaul of the state school board.

The proposal was first reported on by Yellowhammer News three weeks ago. SB 397 passed the Senate unanimously this month and now heads to a referendum of the people on the state’s March 2020 primary election date.

Alabama’s public education system was ranked number 50 in the United States in a report published this month.

“Our current system is broken,” Marsh has said. “We need systemic changes to our education system and it starts at the top.”

771
State Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa), the chairman of the House Ways and Means Education Committee, carried the bill in the House and handled the legislation during an Education Policy Committee meeting last week and on the floor Friday.

Poole spoke in adamant support of the legislation, as did State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur), the Education Policy Committee chair, in the committee meeting.

SB 397 would replace the current elected State Board of Education with the Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education, members of which will be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the State Senate.

The legislation would also abolish the state superintendent position and replace it with a secretary of elementary and secondary education, appointed by the commission and subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Marsh advised, “Currently, one of the reasons that education is consistently the most pressing issue for most Alabamians is because our state school board is completely dysfunctional. We have had five State Superintendents in three years. Our teachers and students are the ones who suffer from this the most.”

Additionally, SB 397 would mandate that the newly formed commission replace Common Core in Alabama.

This comes in the wake of Marsh introducing a bill this session to replace Common Core in the state of Alabama. That bill stalled in the House Education Policy Committee after passing the Senate. Marsh also cited the state’s poor educational outcomes and ranking in bringing that Common Core repeal.

SB 398, a bill which ensures the legislative minority caucus would have input in the governor’s appointments to the new commission, also passed the House as amended on Friday. As a regular bill, SB 398 will head to the governor’s desk after the Senate concurs with the House amendment. Marsh said this is an integral part of his overall proposal, along with the constitutional amendment.

Governor Kay Ivey has come out in adamant support of the proposal.

Poole called this one of the most “significant” pieces of legislation he has ever supported. He echoed Marsh’s previous comments about poor educational outcomes and rankings in Alabama, with Poole saying the state needs to look itself in the mirror and ask, “Why are we ranked next to last in everything?”

He said the state is one of only six to elect its state school board, and Alabama’s results show this little-used system is not working. Thus, Poole said, this is not “a radical proposal.”

Marsh has explained, “We started looking at the states who have the highest ranked education systems and all of them have an appointed school board.”

“The taxpayers want more accountability, stability and improved schools across our state and this is the best way to achieve that goal,” he added.

On the floor, Poole said this is not a partisan endeavor and that he would be carrying the bill even if the governor was a Democrat.

Both Marsh and Poole have stressed that the proposal is “nothing personal” against any of the current elected state school board members, who would all be eligible to be appointed by the governor back to the newly created commission if the people of Alabama approve the constitutional amendment in March 2020.

The House’s SB 397 vote on Friday was 78-21. The chamber’s vote on SB 398 as amended was unanimous.

‘Time for Alabama to take the lead in education’

Upon passage of SB 397, Ivey released a statement commending the legislature and reaffirming her support for the proposal.

“Today, because of strong, bipartisan efforts, the future for Alabama’s education system is extremely promising,” she said. “Every Alabama voter will now have a chance to drastically change the structure for education governance in our state. It is time that bureaucracy no longer stands in the way of our educators, and most importantly, our students.”

Ivey outlined, “When our voters have the opportunity to support this constitutional amendment on their March 2020 ballots, they will be setting a positive tone for education in Alabama. Our current system is simply not working. Statistics prove that. However, through this bold change, I am confident that Alabama will have a system that will work more effectively for our students and educators.”

The governor thanked Marsh specifically for bringing the legislation.

“I commend Sen. Del Marsh for his leadership and dedication to finding solutions for Alabama’s education system,” Ivey emphasized. “Additionally, I applaud Speaker McCutcheon and the Alabama Legislature for supporting this piece of legislation and showing their willingness to make real, impactful changes.”

“It’s time for Alabama to take the lead in education. I look forward to finding more ways to improve our education system in Alabama,” the governor concluded.

 Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Fmr Gov. Jim Folsom, Jr. defends Alabama’s education system: ‘If our school systems were so terrible, you wouldn’t be seeing Mazda come to Huntsville’

During a wide-ranging interview with Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Friday, former Gov. Jim Folsom, Jr., who also was Alabama’s longest-serving lieutenant governor, discussed economic development in the state and how it has evolved since he was governor in the early-1990s.

It was while Folsom was governor that Mercedes-Benz announced its intentions in 1993 to locate a manufacturing facility in Vance, just outside of Tuscaloosa. That facility was the first of several auto manufacturers to be built in Alabama over the next two-and-a-half decades and putting Alabama in the position to be the country’s second-largest auto manufacturing state.

Folsom acknowledged much of the groundwork had been laid before assuming the governorship after his predecessor former Gov. Guy Hunt was convicted of state ethics law violations. However, he explained to WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” how even back then, executives from Mercedes-Benz saw Alabama’s potential.

322
“When the German team chose Tuscaloosa as a site for Mercedes-Benz, they told me – and they were very personal, and they sincerely meant this – they said, ‘You know there’s an old German fairy tale, it’s really German in its origin, but we’ve all heard of the tale of ‘The Ugly Duckling.’’ When the ugly duckling was told he was not a beautiful swan – when he looked in the mirror, he found out he was a beautiful swan. And they told me that Alabama reminded them, and the people of Alabama sort of in their psyche maybe because we’ve heard that so many times. They’ve relayed that to me.”

“They said, ‘Look, Alabama’s a beautiful state. You’ve got great infrastructure – highways, rivers. You’ve got great culture here. We wouldn’t be coming here if our people didn’t want to live here, to work here,’” he continued. “And they said, ‘Sometimes we continue to beat ourselves up and convince ourselves that we’re second-rate.’ I really don’t think we are. I think we are moving forward. We’ve got a lot of advantages over areas outside of this state. We can compete with anybody.”

When asked about Alabama’s current education woes, Folsom argued you could not solve them with just dollars. However, the former governor also said that the low marks the state’s education system and the perceptions that stem from it are not reflected by the companies that are deciding to locate here.

“I want to tell you this: If our school systems were so terrible, you wouldn’t be seeing Mazda come to Huntsville,” Folsom said. “You wouldn’t be seeing these international manufacturing companies coming here and locating if they thought there was some real problem there.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

4 hours ago

Making correctional education work for Alabama

Annette Funderburk, president
J.F. Ingram State Technical College

The job market in Alabama is growing, and the unemployment rate has reached low levels not seen in many years. Businesses across the state are working harder than ever to find and hire qualified workers. According to Governor Ivey’s Success Plus initiative, our state will need an extra 500,000 credentialed, highly-skilled or degreed individuals by 2025.

591
This provides an excellent opportunity for placement of previously incarcerated individuals who are graduating from J.F. Ingram State Technical College with technical skills and proficiency in ready-to-work disciplines.

At Ingram, we want to send the message that opportunities to reduce recidivism in our state’s prison system have been enhanced by economic conditions statewide and by our continued efforts to provide excellent training and work readiness skills to the incarcerated. Recently, Ingram hired a job placement coordinator. We are having increased success placing Ingram graduates in high wage, high demand positions throughout Alabama. These jobs provide income, dignity and hope for those in our communities in need of a chance to succeed and become productive citizens.

To facilitate reentry into society, the Ingram State Foundation often provides needed tools and safety equipment to employed graduates as they begin their new jobs.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, 94 % of individuals incarcerated, will be released into the community. Established by the Alabama legislature in 1965, Ingram State Technical College is the only community college in the country serving incarcerated students exclusively.

A fully-accredited member of the Alabama Community College System, which is part of the Alabama Workforce Council, Ingram State partners with the Alabama Department of Corrections and provides career technical training in 17 programs ranging from diesel mechanics to industrial maintenance, logistics to welding, cosmetology and barbering at correctional facilities across central Alabama, including Tutwiler Prison for Women.

These are credit-bearing programs with stackable credentials of short and long-term certifications. College enrollment is available to inmates that are within 10 years of their end-of-sentence or parole date. Our goal is to prepare our graduates to enter the workforce equipped to meet the needs of employers, provide a pathway of employment for the formerly incarcerated and reduce the number of inmates that return to Alabama’s prisons.

Since many of our students did not graduate from high school, students can also enroll in adult education and pursue their high school diploma or GED. A new endeavor in adult education is the Career Pathways program which encourages students earn their GED while they are dually enrolling in a career tech program.

Because ISTC graduates face significant barriers to employment, ISTC has placed particular emphasis on the acquisition of industry-recognized certifications and credentials. Programs are taught utilizing the nationally recognized curriculums from the National Center for Construction Education and Research and Manufacturing Skills Standards Council, and qualified students complete an OSHA 10-hour safety class.

Through an agreement with the Alabama Plumbers and Gas Fitters Examining Board, ISTC plumbing students can earn their journeyman certification as part of their program of study. Students enrolled in the HVAC program receive EPA certifications, while barbering and cosmetology students complete the hours of education needed to sit for state licensure examinations.

In addition to helping close the employment gap, educating Alabama’s incarcerated population has other benefits. A 2018 study by the RAND Corporation shows that individuals who participate in quality education programs are 28 percent less likely to return to prison than those who serve their sentence and are released. Earlier RAND research showed that for every $1 investment in prison education programs there is a $4 to $5 reduction in incarceration costs during the first three years post-release of a prisoner.

Although our buildings, instructional equipment, and techniques would be familiar on any community college campus, our student body is unique — a mission of developing responsible citizens which reduces recidivism and provides employable workers to businesses. Student success at ISTC is a victory not only for each student and their families – but for all Alabamians.

