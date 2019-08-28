Byrne: Democrats’ ‘Equality Act’ an effort to take away constitutional right to freely exercise our religion

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

PRICEVILLE — The Equality Act has made headlines in recent days because of remarks made by pop star Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards calling on the White House to acknowledge a petition promoting the legislation.

During a speech given to the Morgan County Republican Party on Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), a candidate for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat up in 2020, warned the Equality Act was one of a number of measures championed by Democrats that would strip constitutional rights from citizens.

Byrne explained that opposition to the Equality Act was just one of many public policy fights required to protect fundamental American values.

“I think every public policy fight we have in Washington right now is a fight over basic values — basic America values deeply embedded in our Declaration of Independence, deeply embedded in our Constitution, ” Byrne said. “And for me, our right to freely exercise our religion. Mo [Brooks] and I voted against a bill in the House called the Equality Act — in the news today a little bit. Sounds great — equality, right? Know what it does? It tries to take away from you and me our rights in the Constitution to freely exercise our religion, OK? Not to just believe what we want to believe — to go to church every Sunday and worship with the people we worship with. But when we get out of church — on Monday through Saturday, we get to actually live our lives that way. They want to take that away from us because they don’t share that value.”

The Baldwin County Republican tied this and other efforts to a belief in socialism, which would give government more control over individuals’ lives.

“They do not share the value that the Constitution is fundamental to our country,” he said. “That’s why they’re OK with taking away our Second Amendment rights. That’s why they would take away our First Amendment rights — to freely exercise our religion. That’s why they believe the Constitution means whatever they want it to mean instead of what it was written to mean. They’re socialist, OK? They call themselves socialist.”

“They’re socialist because they believe government should run your life and my life,” he added. “They fail to understand the fundamental words of the Declaration of Independence — that God gives us our rights, not the government, and it’s government’s job to secure those rights for the people, governing with the consent of the people that sent us there. The government is secondary to that process, not primary. They would make it primary.”

Byrne detailed plans by these so-called socialists to expand the entitlement state to “Medicare for all,” which he said would come at a whopping cost of $40 trillion.

“That’s why they’re socialists, and it reflects that value,” he added.

He also took a jab at the Green New Deal, which he accused Democrats of trying to repeal the laws of nature.

“They want to repeal the laws of physics,” Byrne said. “Did you know that? Look at the Green New Deal. We’re going to get America off of fossil-based fuels in 10 years. No gasoline, no diesel, no oil, no natural gas, no coal.”

Byrne said he asked engineers at both the University of Alabama and Auburn University if such a feat was possible, to which they replied, “You’ll be cold in the wintertime, hot in the summertime and you’ll have to walk everywhere — and no more cows because they produce methane gas.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

ALGOP hands Ilhan Omar and Roy Moore exactly what they wanted

If U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) could have scripted a way to be seen as a sympathetic figure by the national media, it would have gone like this: The overwhelmingly white Alabama Republican Party meeting in Auburn, Alabama, will vote for a resolution that would ask that Omar be expelled from Congress.

Which is exactly what they did.

Omar responded to that news in the exact way she should have.

That’s a solid burn, and, as usual, the dopes in the media lap it up.

Morning Joe discuss ALGOP voting to expel Rep. Ilhan Omar – 8/28/19

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) fires back in the most obvious way imaginable, the media and their Democrats gleefully ram Roy Moore down the throats of Republicans once more.This was a dumb move, with no upside, by the ALGOP.

Posted by Dale Jackson on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

After that tweet referencing an accused child molester, Roy Moore’s ears were burning.

So the former chief justice, failed 2017 special election candidate, accused sex offender and 2020 candidate for U.S. Senate Roy Moore gets to play the victim as well.

In response to Ilhan Omar’s attack on my character;Omar, an avowed muslim, is a sworn enemy of Israel, and has accused…

Posted by Stand with Judge Roy Moore on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Not sure what her Muslim faith has to do with this, except providing her with additional victimhood status, so Moore plays directly into the trope that opposition to her may be in part because of Islamaphobia.

Moore must be giddy this morning. He is in the headlines, and it’s not about how he is polling in third or fourth. Now, he gets to run against Omar and the national news media.

If Moore is lucky, they will blast him for his response and give him the attention he craves.

Moore and Omar are two peas in a pod. Both are playing to a rabid base, both are willing to make outlandish statements that make the rational people in their political party cringe and both love being the victim.

Victimhood is the most important part of the calculus here. Their supporters all feel victimized and are seeking someone they can relate to.

Moore and Omar are getting exactly what they wanted, and they are exploiting their biggest supporters.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Show less
Road leading to Alabama’s Shoal Creek Mine portal gets funding for much-needed work

The Alabama Coal Association (ACA) on Wednesday applauded the Tuscaloosa County Commission for a Monday vote approving nearly $482,000 in funding for much-needed work on an industrial roadway that provides access to a crucial job creator in West Alabama.

Wallace Ferry Road, which began as a gravel road providing access to a few homes, the methane industry and occasional logging operations, has seen greatly increased traffic in recent years due to the opening of the Shoal Creek Mine portal.

Miners reporting to work at the portal account for approximately 500 vehicles each day. With daily supply shipments to the portal plus traffic generated by the forestry and methane industries, the total estimated daily average on Wallace Ferry Road stands at 700 vehicles, a significant portion of which is heavy truck traffic.

The amount of traffic, in combination with the current road surface type, has led to dangerous conditions, including extensive cracking and numerous potholes. In fact, Tuscaloosa County maintenance operations has required a patch crew work on the road one week per month so far in 2019.

According to the ACA, Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) and Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Stan Acker have been leading the charge to address the crumbling road conditions.

The funding approved on Monday is a direct result of their tireless, exemplary leadership and covers the first of a two-step paving process to improve Wallace Ferry Road.

Shoal Creek Mine is currently owned and operated by Peabody Energy. In a statement, Peabody general manager for operations Eric Martin expressed his appreciation for the public sector officials who made the infrastructure improvements possible.

“Peabody applauds our state and local officials and is pleased to see the funding for these necessary repairs get approved,” Martin commented. “The safety of our people is a core value, and we are thankful for the effort to improve our employee’s commute to work.”

Reed and Acker thanked all the members of the Tuscaloosa County Commission for their support and emphasized that the funds, which were made possible by the Rebuild Alabama Act, will greatly improve safety conditions and commerce in the area.

“This facility, formerly owned by Drummond Company and now by Peabody, employs hundreds and hundreds of people that live in my district – and this facility and this roadway are in my district,” Reed explained.

“These types of infrastructure concerns are problematic for any type of industrial location, and I worked hard with Commissioner Acker to try and come up with ways we could make this road safer and more useful to the miners and Peabody, who have invested hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars in my district, offering jobs to hundreds of my constituents. We want to continue to do anything we can to help and support them,” the state senator concluded.

Acker said, “These are well-paying, good jobs that allow for our workforce development efforts to put people in stable positions where they can support their families, build homes — and build better lives. If we can advance that, we’re doing what public servants are meant to do.”

Acker added that the completion of this first phase, which includes sealing the road surface, will hopefully be done in time for cold weather rolling in later this year.

Acker and Reed will both continue working cooperatively to develop opportunities for funding of the second phase, which consists of adding a layer of plant mix paving to Wallace Ferry Road from Highway 69 to the Walker County line near the mine portal. This is expected to cost an additional $650,000 and drastically improve driving comfort on the roadway.

Walker County has recently completed similar work from the county line to the portal entrance.

This comes after Reed recently was featured in Yellowhammer News’s “West Alabama and the coal industry” News Shapers event in Jasper. During that forum, Reed emphasized, “I pride myself on saying that I’m ‘the coal senator.’”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
7 Things: Climate change being blamed for the cost of the Mobile Bay Bridge, Alabama’s auto business booms, Omar blasts ALGOP and more …

7. Prescription prices hurt Alabamians

  • AARP Alabama has released new data that shows 35% of Alabamians stopped using prescription drugs due to high prices and people with cancer, heart disease and prediabetes or diabetes were of those more likely to be unable to afford their prescriptions.
  • AARP Alabama State Director Candi Williams said, “While prescription drug prices continue to skyrocket, Americans are being forced to choose between filling life-saving medications or paying rent and buying food.” According to figures provided by AARP, between 2012-2017 the price of prescriptions used to treat cancer, diabetes and heart disease all nearly doubled in price.

6. Eight-week abortion ban blocked

  • U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs has temporarily blocked the eight-week abortion ban in Missouri right before the law was going to take effect due to pending court proceedings with Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri.
  • Whereas federal law allows states to ban abortions after 24 weeks, PP and ACLU are claiming that the Missouri law is unconstitutional for going against Roe v. Wade, and the Missouri law only allows abortion in the case of a medical emergency.

5. Democrats will do anything to impeach President Trump

  • From a court filing from the House Judiciary Committee, members of the committee have suggested that the impeachment investigation into President Trump started before former special counsel Robert Mueller finished his Russia investigation.
  • Previously, Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) claimed that impeachment proceedings didn’t officially begin until just before Nadler petitioned to get information on the Mueller report from a secret grand jury, but now the court filings from Monday suggest that the impeachment proceedings actually started on March 4, whereas Mueller didn’t release the report to Attorney General William Barr until March 22.

4. Worker center is demanding the release of board member and son

  • Marcos and Juan Baltazar were detained by ICE last Thursday during a routine check-in Homewood, Alabama, and have been transferred to an ICE facility in Gadsden, and now Adelante Alabama Worker Center is demanding that ICE release the two.
  • ICE spokesman Bryan Cox has explained the issue, saying that Juan “who was formerly a minor, is now an adult. Once you are no longer a sole caregiver for a minor child, that impacts your status as well. the person turning 18 has a change of circumstance,” but members of the community gathered in Birmingham with Adelante to demand the men’s release.

3. Ilhan Omar benefits from ALGOP’s move to expel her from Congress

  • This weekend, the Alabama Republican Party voted to support a worthless resolution calling for United State Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to be removed from Congress. Omar was more than happy to respond to it by slamming the ALGOP, saying, “If you want to clean up politics, maybe don’t nominate an accused child molester as your Senate candidate?”
  • While there was no chance that Omar was going to be removed from Congress after the ALGOP vote, there was a 100% chance that Omar, the media and their Democrats would jump on a group of Alabama Republicans voting to remove a female Democrat of color from a swing state from Congress and that is exactly what is happening.

2. The auto industry is big business in Alabama

  • The Economic Development Partnership of Alabama released a study that noted that Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, through its plants and suppliers, was responsible for bringing more than $12 billion in economic impact and 45,647 jobs.
  • Alabama continues to see foreign auto investment in the state, with each auto plant bringing suppliers into the region. And as more suppliers locate here, the more attractive it becomes for new manufacturing.

1. Climate changes cited as a reason for the Mobile Bay Bridge costs

  • As if your average Alabamian needed another reason to oppose this $2.1 billion project, now those proposing the project have explained a large portion of the cost of the project to attributed in part to “federal regulations” that “integrate consideration of climate change and extreme weather event impacts.”
  • The ALDOT document says that new highways and bridges “must be resilient to climate change and extreme weather events,” which may explain why the project’s costs have ballooned from the original $900 million pricetag.

 

Show less
Mo Brooks: Trump could have up to three more U.S. Supreme Court nominations if reelected

PRICEVILLE — The fact that the 2020 elections are important is not lost on U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville).

During an appearance at the Morgan County Republican Party monthly meeting on Tuesday, Alabama’s fifth congressional district representative offered a look at the upcoming 2020 federal elections for U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Senate and the White House.

Brooks explained the difficulties of winning the House back in 2020 given Democrats have advantages in the category of congressional retirements and fundraising. That, he said, made President Donald Trump keeping the White House and the GOP keeping the Senate vital.

“We have a huge fight upcoming,” Brooks said. “The House is going to be very, very challenging for us to take back. We’ve already had about 12-13 Republicans either quit after the election after they were elected or announced that they were retiring. We’ve had another one who is quitting in September. He announced it this week. The Democrats only have two or three incumbents announce that they aren’t coming back. So we’re already behind there. But the big place we’re behind on the House side is money. The Democrats have this money-making machine called ActBlue and the first six months of this year, it raised or Democrat candidates raised around the country $420 million.”

“It’s small-dollar contributions — $420 million,” he continued. “So, that’s what we’re facing in the House is a financial deficit. Our candidates have lost in 2018, by and large, lost because we were getting outspent 2-to-1 and 3-to-1. In fact, in my race, I got outspent 3-to-1 by the Democrat. That’s just to give you an idea what we’re looking at nationally. I’ll be pleased as punch if we can keep the Senate and keep the White House. Given that it is an uphill climb in the House, we have to keep the Senate and we have to keep the White House, and if we’re successful in doing that, then I think you’re going to see a much more favorable Supreme Court probably fairly quickly.”

According to Brooks, Trump could have up to three U.S. Supreme Court appointments in a second term if reelected.

“We’ll see how things play out over the next four to five years, but we have one, maybe two, maybe even three Supreme Court justices if President Trump can nominate and the Senate can confirm the two like the president has nominated so far,” Brooks added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
Meadows wins Republican nomination in Alabama’s House District 74

MONTGOMERY — Charlotte Meadows on Tuesday won the special Republican primary runoff election in Alabama’s House District 74.

Meadows garnered 3,800 votes (55.06%), with Michael Fritz getting 3,101 votes (44.94%). Turnout was 22.34% of the registered voters in the district.

Meadows will run against Rayford Mack in the special general election for HD 74 on November 12.

Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) released a statement after Fritz conceded on Tuesday night. McCutcheon said he will be behind Meadows in the general.

“Both Michael Fritz and Charlotte Meadows should be commended for running positive, issues-driven campaigns that avoided negative attacks and adhered to President Reagan’s famous 11th Commandment,” the speaker advised. “Charlotte has my full support in the general election, and I know she will prove to be a valuable addition to the Alabama House.”

Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan also commended Meadows and said the ALGOP will back her as the nominee.

“On behalf of the Alabama Republican Party, congratulations to Charlotte Meadows on becoming our party’s nominee,” Lathan stated. “We are looking forward to working with her to ensure this seat remains in the Republican column.”

Provisional ballots will be counted on September 3 and certification of votes will occur on September 4.

Additionally, Fritz released a statement Tuesday night announcing his support of Meadows in the general and saying he was proud of his campaign.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the work our team put in throughout this runoff election,” Fritz commented. “It looks like we’re going to finish at about 45% of the vote, but when you look at how many votes we got versus dollars we spent our vote total is not something we’re going hang our heads over. At the same time, we didn’t win tonight; Charlotte Meadows did.”

“I want to congratulate Charlotte for conducting a clean, well-run race,” he concluded. “She has my full support as the Republican nominee in the general election. I feel sure Charlotte will serve the citizens of District 74 with the same tenacity and grace she exhibited during the campaign.”

The HD 74 runoff was held on the same day as Montgomery’s municipal elections.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less