4 hours ago

ALGOP chair on Mueller report: ‘Shame on all who participated in this deplorable charade’

After FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s report was released on Thursday morning, Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan concluded that it “confirms what we’ve known all along – no Russian collusion, no conspiracies and no White House interference.”

In a statement, the ALGOP chair continued, “In fact, the report shows complete cooperation by the White House which declined to use its executive privilege.”

Lathan said, “Since President Trump was elected by our nation’s citizens, Democrats and the mainstream media have spent their time making endless attacks on the president, spreading irresponsible propaganda and trying to manhandle a false narrative that they wanted. It’s been a shameful and despicable display of their agenda – destroy this presidency at all cost. No president, regardless of their party affiliation, should ever be put through these inexcusable actions.”

“Shame on all who participated in this deplorable charade,” she concluded. “It’s time to stop focusing on these baseless accusations and get to work making America great again. President Trump’s policies are working and our historic economy shows it.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

South Alabama woman donates kidney to complete stranger (VIDEO)

Alabama’s people are truly one of a kind, and the story of Baldwin County’s Michelle Tesch is just the latest example of Yellowhammer State altruism.

As reported by WKRG, Tesch recently donated a kidney to Marlin Rodriguez of Louisiana.

What makes this selfless act even better?

Tesch had never met the man before she enthusiastically volunteered to “save [his] life.”

Watch WKRG’s report: 

In a tweet, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) lauded Tesch’s “true, selfless generosity.”

“During the Easter season, we should all reflect on small ways we can make life a little better for our neighbors and even those we’ve never met,” he added.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Alabama House passes bill making murder of on-duty first responder a capital offense

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday passed HB 59, a bill sponsored by State Rep. Chris Sells (R-Greenville) that would make killing an on-duty first responder a capital offense.

The vote was 94-0.

The bill adds on-duty first responders to the list of murder victims that constitutes a capital offense. State law already makes the murder of an on-duty law enforcement officer or prison guard a capital offense. Capital offenses in Alabama are punishable by life in prison or death.

Sells’ bill would also add on-duty law enforcement officers, prison guards and first responders as victims in the list of aggravating circumstances to a capital offense. This would make the death penalty more likely in the sentencing phase of this kind of capital offense.

In HB 59, first responders are defined as emergency medical services personnel licensed by the Alabama Department of Public Health and firefighters and volunteer firefighters as defined by existing state law.

Sells told Yellowhammer News, “I’m excited it went through as [quickly] as it did.”

The bill now goes to the Senate. Sells has sponsored this bill the past two legislative sessions, ever since the infamous deadly 2016 ambush of police officers in Dallas, TX. Last year, it passed the House and was the next bill up on the Senate calendar for a vote when the chamber adjourned sine die.

He told Yellowhammer News he has a different strategy of getting it through the Senate this year and is optimistic the bill will ultimately receive final passage by that chamber.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Katie Boyd Britt is a 2019 Woman of Impact

Katie Boyd Britt is swiftly becoming the leading expert on breaking through barriers and paving the way for those to follow.

At the beginning of 2019, Britt was named the first female president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama (BCA) – a prominent statewide association advocating for companies of all sizes across the state. She is also the youngest person to serve in that role in BCA’s history.

Britt is hopeful to make a difference by creating an environment that provides opportunities for people to better provide for their families.

Britt’s rise to leadership at the BCA is not her first foray in breaking ground for female leaders. Prior to taking the reins at the BCA, Britt served as Senator Richard Shelby’s deputy press secretary and ultimately became his press secretary serving as the head of his press department. At the time, Britt was only 23 years of age, serving as the youngest press secretary on the Senate side of Capitol Hill.

As the daughter of two small business owners, Britt was a born Alabama leader.

After growing up in Enterprise, a place she fondly refers to as the “Wiregrass,” she attended the University of Alabama where she served as president of the Student Government Association and later received her law degree at the University of Alabama School of Law.

Following graduation, she practiced law at Butler Snow, LLP in both Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama. During her time at Butler Snow, she founded and led the firm’s Government Affairs practice in the state of Alabama, again showcasing her willingness to take on high levels of responsibility.

In November of 2015, she took a leave of absence to serve as deputy campaign manager and communications director for Senator Shelby’s most recent reelection campaign, which later turned into her role as his chief of staff – a role affording her the privilege to reach across party lines to successfully negotiate complex issues and legislation.

She served as Senator Shelby’s top advisor on all legal, policy, communications, strategy, leadership and campaign matters including all fundraising, leadership PAC and campaign operations. In her role, Britt directed long-term legislative strategy, plans and tactics, specifically surrounding Alabama appropriations issues.

Reflecting on her newest leadership role with the BCA, Britt says she is committed to promoting unity amongst Alabama business leaders for the betterment of the state.

“I am working to build coalitions and promote unity among the Alabama business community. I am also working to build bridges with elected officials and policy makers at the local, state, and federal levels to support pro-business, pro-economic growth policies that support all segments of Alabama’s economy, including industrial, commercial, small business, tech and health care entrepreneurs,” she shared with Yellowhammer News.

Britt has truly hit the ground running at the BCA. In the most recent special legislative session in Montgomery, she helped spearhead the bi-partisan passage of Governor Kay Ivey’s Rebuild Alabama Act.

She was so instrumental throughout the process that Tim Howe, editor and owner of Yellowhammer News, named her hiring at the BCA as one of four events leading to the passage of Rebuild Alabama.

This legislation was the State’s first investment into infrastructure since the early 1990s. As Britt stated in the BCA’s press release on the date of passage, “Today is a terrific day for the State of Alabama. … The quality of our infrastructure system affects everyone, every single day.  From safety to jobs and prosperity, we know that the road to our future must be paved, and now it will be.”

Outside of her corporate presence, Britt is committed to making a difference in her community.

“Some of my most rewarding community work was as a member of the YWCA Central Alabama Junior Board serving women, children, and families. As a mother, the mission of the YWCA, providing shelter, dignity, hope and a strong foundation to women, children and families in adverse circumstances is vitally important to me. Day in and day out, the YWCA Central Alabama truly makes a difference in the lives of some of the most vulnerable in the Birmingham area, and I was proud to work alongside so many caring, committed and generous individuals,” she told Yellowhammer News.

Britt is grateful to be among an incredible group of women making a difference in the state of Alabama. She recognizes the need for women to lead with determination and cut a trail for those who will follow.

“As a whole, recognizing the personal and professional accomplishments of women helps to broaden the horizon of what a little girl thinks she can accomplish. A woman who never underestimates herself will always make an impact. A woman of impact not only leads but brings others along with her,” Britt said.

As a mom to young children, Britt prioritizes the special time she spends at home with her family.

“Being a wife and a mom to two young children, my hobbies these days tend to be watching youth soccer games, going to Little League baseball practice, and making slime with my daughter. As anyone with a career, you are focused on your job and your work, so I try to be present with my children because the time flies. It is something I make my highest priority,” she said.

When asked to share some words of wisdom for the generation of young women rising to leadership behind her, Britt shared the following with Yellowhammer News: “You are only as good as your word, and you can’t be afraid to come to the table to advocate for the needs of those you serve. Your opponent on one issue may very well be your ally on the next. While you need to fight hard and adhere to your goals, treating people with respect goes a long way. Never underestimate yourself. Don’t let society place boundaries on you. No matter your position, find a way to make a positive impact on those around you.”

Yellowhammer News is proud to name Katie Boyd Britt a 2019 Woman of Impact.

The 2nd Annual Women of Impact Awards will celebrate the honorees on April 29, 2019, in Birmingham. Event details can be found here.

5 hours ago

Alabama Power and others observe National Lineman Appreciation Day

It would stand to reason Alabama Power would be first up to offer thanks and gratefulness during National Lineman Appreciation Day April 18.

But others outside the company are just as eager.

“The linemen who work in Alabama are some of our state’s most dedicated unsung heroes,” said Alabama Public Service Commission President Twinkle Cavanaugh. “These men and women show an uncommon commitment to their neighbors and fellow Alabamians every time they rush in after a disaster to help restore people’s lives back to normal. They are our utility first responders, and I pray for them when they are called in for duty in difficult environments.”

Former state House Speaker Seth Hammett, now chairman of the Energy Institute of Alabama, joined the chorus.

“Alabama’s electric utility linemen truly are the face of the power industry and are seen by the public as first responders when there is a weather or other natural disaster,” Hammett said. “After a severe storm, one of the most welcome sights is of our linemen and their trucks working to restore power to homes and businesses that depend on us.”

But lineman also toil in pedestrian, day-to-day work that is just as meaningful – stringing new wire and performing routine maintenance, without which power could not be delivered to homes and businesses.

It’s for all the above that Congress passed a resolution in 2013 recognizing April 18 as National Lineman Appreciation Day. Alabama Power will use the occasion to kick off a series of stories, videos and celebrations showcasing various elements of linemen and their jobs between now and the state Lineman Appreciation Day, designated by the Alabama Legislature as the first Monday in June.

“As we look to celebrate National Lineman Appreciation Day, I immediately recall all the challenges we faced in 2018 and early 2019 that have been severe weather-related and had significant impact to so many of our customers,” said Scott Moore, senior vice president of Power Delivery.

“Our linemen go to work during these most challenging times and perform their jobs in extremely challenging environments with tremendous success. The craft, knowledge and skill displayed by these employees create such a sense of pride and appreciation,’’ he said. “I think it is incredibly important that we take a day to just say, ‘Thank you,’ and show our appreciation for the great work these skilled craftsmen display day in and day out.”

Utilities across the nation are joining Alabama Power in similar observances. One of them is Dallas-based Oncor Electric Delivery Co., which serves 10 million customers in Texas.

“We are engaging with our communities by sharing videos and photos on social media, spotlighting our linemen among our employees through our company’s intranet, and have even more ways in store for our several locations across our service territory,” said Oncor spokeswoman Briana Monsalve.

Alabama Public Service Commissioner Jeremy Oden said during his tenure as a state legislator he helped get legislation passed designating linemen as first responders.

“On a daily basis, and especially after severe storms, linemen brave the inclement weather and challenging terrain to remove downed trees and other hazards to get customers’ power back on,” he said.

His fellow commissioner, Chip Beeker, said it is only fitting to pay tribute to those efforts.

“It is incredibly important we take a day to just say ‘thank you’ and show our appreciation for the great work these skilled craftsmen display day in and day out,” Beeker said.

At Alabama Power, those tributes hit home.

“What a great honor to be recognized for the hard work and the tireless efforts of the lineman trade,” said Casey Shelton, business manager, IBEW System Council U-19.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

6 hours ago

Mueller report shows why Jeff Sessions had to recuse himself

Even though President Donald Trump gave Jeff Sessions a lot of flack during his tenure as attorney general for recusing himself from the FBI special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election cycle, the Robert Mueller report’s release on Thursday shows why Sessions had an incontrovertible conflict of interest: He was personally under investigation by the special counsel’s office.

Pages 197-198 of the report detailed that the special counsel’s office investigated Sessions’ interactions with Russian Ambassador Kislyak in April, July and September 2016 when Sessions was still Alabama’s junior senator. Not only did they look into the interactions themselves, which Sessions has maintained did not relate to the Trump campaign, but the special counsel’s office examined whether Sessions committed perjury or made false statements to Congress in regards to these interactions.

Ultimately, they found Sessions’ explanation of his statements to be “plausible,” so there was “insufficient” evidence “to prove that Sessions was willingly untruthful in his answers.” Therefore, consistent with DOJ policy, the special counsel declined to prosecute Sessions and informed his attorney of that decision in March of 2018.

Read the relevant portion of the report for yourself:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

