Alabama’s congressional delegation reacts to Mueller report release: ‘Time to investigate the investigators’
Republican members of Alabama’s congressional delegation are celebrating after the public release of FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, with Rep. Mike Rogers (AL-03) calling the investigation “tantamount to an attempted coup.”
Meanwhile, the two congressional Democrats from Alabama were silent immediately following the report’s release.
“It is worth reiterating that during the first two years of President Trump’s time in office, a witch hunt was led by the Mainstream Media and Deep State Democrats,” Rogers said in a statement. “Now that the Mueller Report has been publicly released, the truth can come to light. There was no collusion or obstruction.”
He concluded, “It is time to investigate the investigators and see who was really behind what was tantamount to an attempted coup that was a waste of time and tax dollars.”
Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-04) stated, “The full report from Bob Mueller’s investigation just reaffirmed the original summary report: there was no collusion between the Trump Campaign and the Russian Government. It must be remembered, this was the sole purpose of this investigation in the first place and the conclusion of that report is clear and unequivocal.”
Remainder of Aderholt’s statement as follows:
Even though many of my Democrat colleagues are grasping at straws as they try to relitigate this two year, 25-million-dollar, taxpayer funded investigation; it is clear by what we have learned today, that no credible evidence for any criminal wrongdoing was found.
There’s an old saying that the Democrats are proving true today: ‘if you cannot argue substance, then you argue process.’ The same Democrats who claimed Russian collusion was a ‘slam dunk,’ are now arguing that they don’t like the way the report that proves them wrong is being released.
I’m sure this full report will not end Democrat denial of the 2016 outcome. President Trump was elected in 2016 because candidate Trump’s message resonated with the American people. As President Trump moves forward, I hope that my colleagues on the other side of the aisle won’t continue to try to manufacture other investigations. We have a strong economy and Congress and the President need to work together to make it even stronger.
Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-01), who is one of two declared Republican candidates against Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in 2020, said, “President Trump and Attorney General Barr should be commended for their unprecedented transparency in releasing Special Counsel Mueller’s report today. Finally, every last justification for Democrat grandstanding over imagined Russian collusion has been eliminated.”
“The charade is up. There was no collusion. There was no obstruction. And there was no coverup. Robert Mueller had the full resources of the Department of Justice and was unable to find criminal activity. It is time to move on. I hope the Democrat majority in the House will move past this embarrassing chapter in our history, call off their phony investigations, and stop the partisan political messaging so we can address issues that truly will benefit the American people,” he added.
This story may be updated as statements are released.
