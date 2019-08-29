ALGOP Chair Lathan: ‘We stand with Governor Ivey uniting our state for a greater future’
Time and again over the past few years, we have witnessed a disturbing trend among liberals, namely that if you don’t agree with their positions that you are to be silenced, boycotted, or removed. This past weekend, the Executive Committee of the Alabama Republican Party jumped into the liberal playbook feet first when it passed a resolution calling for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to be ousted from Congress.
As I write this, I imagine that some of my GOP brethren around the State are slack jawed that I would say such a thing. So, before you espouse my demise as a conservative, let’s be clear: I am an individual with unquestioned credentials as a conservative, a Christian and a Republican. I find Congresswoman Omar to be generally reprehensible, a fomenter of chaos, and a person with whom I have yet to find agreement. I also find her opinions to be protected under the First Amendment of the US Constitution……and that, my conservative friends, is what really matters.
Winston Churchill, never one to mince words, said “Everyone is in favor of free speech. Hardly a day passes without its being extolled, but some people’s idea of it is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone else says anything back, that is an outrage.” What we need is less outrage, and more leadership with willingness to debate.
It wasn’t so long ago that In-and-Out Burger was threatened with a boycott for supporting Republicans. Chick-Fil-A has often faced criticism and threats for standing for their corporate Christian culture. Entire States, including the great State of Alabama, have been the subject of proposed travel bans and business exodus for daring to stand for the rights of the unborn. All of these examples, and more, exist in current lexicon and were rebuffed by conservatives, including the ALGOP. And then, in a fit of hypocrisy, members of the same party, who withstood those similar attacks, cast aside any notion of constitutional protection and called for a duly elected representative from Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District to be thrown out of Congress altogether for her liberal views.
Justice Antonin Scalia, arguably one of the most conservative jurists of our time, considered the notion of content discrimination a matter of strict scrutiny on the question of freedom of speech. Referring to this principle as the “first axiom” of First Amendment law, Scalia stated, “The point of the First Amendment is that majority preferences must be expressed in some fashion other than silencing speech on the basis of its content.”
Let’s be real here….conservatives don’t generally like Representative Omar. I get it. The answer to that is to debate on the merits of our own position. Say what you want on your social media, or around the water cooler. Heck, we can even travel to Minnesota and campaign for her opposition. I suspect her public image is actually going to implode on its own. But, the idea that a group of Alabama hecklers are going to have her thrown out of office is not only ludicrous, and beneath what we stand for, it is antithetical to the foundations of this great experiment we call a representative democracy.
I’m not afraid of Ilhan Omar. I’d be proud to debate rings around her in a public forum. But, like many others, I swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States. And that same Constitution affords a voice to all, not just to some.
Phil Williams is director of policy strategy at the Alabama Policy Institute and a former state senator from Gadsden. Follow him on Twitter at @SenPhilWilliams and visit alabamapolicy.org.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey apologizes after 1960’s radio clip surfaces alleging she wore blackface
Allegations are being made that Governor Kay Ivey wore blackface while a student at Auburn University in the mid-1960’s.
This comes after Auburn’s student media discovered a radio clip from their archives in which Ivey was interviewed along with her then-fiancé, Ben LaRavia, when they were both seniors in college and she was Auburn’s SGA vice president.
In the interview, LaRavia was asked to share his favorite moments from a Baptist Student Union skit night they had recently participated in.
“Well, this does bring back a lot of fond memories,” LaRavia said. “Especially whenever I see some of the pictures that were taken. I understand that should each of us ever reach a position and we could not remember back to our college days, that all we need to do is come back to the Auburn BSU and look at some of those pictures that they took that night, and I understand that we would be quite humbled at this.”
“As I look at my fiancé across the room, I can see her that night,” LaRavia continued. “She had on a pair of blue coveralls and she had put some black paint all over her face, and she was — we were — acting out this skit called, ‘Cigar Butts.’ I can not go into a lengthy explanation but to say the least, I think that this skit — it did not require a lot of talent as far as verbal talent. But it did require a lot of physical acting, such as crawling around on the floor, looking for cigar butts and things like this — which certainly got a big reaction out of the audience.”
The Auburn radio host then jokingly asked Ivey if she would “like to defend” herself “from this low position” LaRavia had placed her in.
Ivey, chuckling, responded, “Well, that was just my role for the evening.”
She then discussed another memory of the skit, not directly addressing whether she was in blackface or not.
LISTEN:
Ivey and LaRavia married the year of their graduation, 1967, upon which they moved to California. After a few years, their marriage ended and Ivey returned to Alabama to enter the world of banking — and, soon, politics. LaRavia has since passed away.
In a video statement on Thursday, Ivey said she regrets her “participation in something from 52-years ago that [she finds] deeply regrettable.”
The governor’s office told Yellowhammer News that Ivey does not remember the skit in question or ever wearing blackface.
“She does not recall the incident or anything like it, and because she loves everyone in this state, she felt it was important that she take complete ownership of her participation in what she describes as very regrettable,” Ivey’s press secretary, Gina Maiola, told Yellowhammer News.
Ivey also released a separate written statement, as follows:
I have now been made aware of a taped interview that my then-fiance, Ben LaRavia, and I gave to the Auburn student radio station back when I was SGA Vice President.
Even after listening to the tape, I sincerely do not recall either the skit, which evidently occurred at a Baptist Student Union party, or the interview itself, both which occurred 52-years ago. Even though Ben is the one on tape remembering the skit – and I still don’t recall ever dressing up in overalls or in blackface – I will not deny what is the obvious.
As such, I fully acknowledge – with genuine remorse – my participation in a skit like that back when I was a senior in college.
While some may attempt to excuse this as acceptable behavior for a college student during the mid-1960s, that is not who I am today, and it is not what my Administration represents all these years later.
I offer my heartfelt apologies for the pain and embarrassment this causes, and I will do all I can – going forward – to help show the nation that the Alabama of today is a far cry from the Alabama of the 1960s. We have come a long way, for sure, but we still have a long way to go.
WATCH:
Transcript of Ivey’s video remarks as follows:
My fellow Alabamians.
I offer my heartfelt apologies for my participation in something from 52-years ago that I find deeply regrettable. I will do all I can – going forward – to help show the nation that the Alabama of today is a far cry from the Alabama of the 1960s.
We have come a long way.
More Alabamians are working today than at any other point in our state’s history. The hardworking men and women of our state are helping to attract a vast array of business and industry, creating a booming economy. We are supporting life-altering research. Truly, Alabamians are changing the world.
While we have come a long way, we still have a long way to go, specifically in the area of racial tolerance and mutual respect. I assure each of you that I will continue exhausting every effort to meet the unmet needs of this state. Alabamians will continue to be at the forefront of defining our promising future.
I am proud to serve each and every one of you, and I love this state we all call home.
May God continue to bless each of you and the great State of Alabama.
The governor’s office confirmed to Yellowhammer News that former Congressman Jo Bonner, Ivey’s chief of staff, was informed of the existence of the radio clip on Tuesday evening. The audio of the radio clip was played to Ivey for the first time on Wednesday morning. She then notified state legislative leadership Thursday morning, including the respective minority leaders of both chambers, State Sen. Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro) and State Rep. Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville).
“This morning, the governor reached out to bipartisan leadership of the Legislature, as well as the lieutenant governor to express her remorse,” Maiola told Yellowhammer News.
It was previously reported by The Auburn Plainsman that an Alpha Gamma Delta, Ivey’s sorority, page in Auburn’s 1967 yearbook depicted five girls wearing blackface. Ivey has forcefully denied being in that photo. That yearbook picture does not match LaRavia’s description of Ivey from the radio clip.
ALGOP Chair Lathan defends Ilhan Omar resolution — ‘Because the representative is from another state does not mean the people in Alabama just be quiet’
Thursday during an appearance on Birmingham radio Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie” show, Alabama Republican Party Chairwoman Terry Lathan defended her party’s passage of a resolution calling on Alabama’s congressional delegation to proceed with seeking the expulsion of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the U.S. House of Representatives.
Lathan explained that the resolution, which was introduced by State Rep. Tommy Hanes (R-Bryant), laid out the reasoning for the call for expulsion. Included were Omar’s accusation that U.S. armed forces committed war crimes in Somalia, her characterization of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attack on World Trade Center, calls for leniency for ISIS fighters and alleged anti-Semitic activities.
According to Lathan, state boundaries were not viewed as a limitation for the Alabama Republican Party, given Omar’s oath was to the U.S. Constitution.
“Every member of Congress takes an oath of office,” Lathan said. “And the oath of office has the words ‘Constitution of the United States of America.’ It does not say the ‘constitution of Minnesota.’ It does not say the ‘constitution of Alabama.’ It does not say the ‘constitution of Idaho.’ I could keep going. It says ‘of America.’ And so when United States representatives like Rep. Omar has a pattern, consistent pattern, where she has had to apologize, pull tweets back, had condemnation of her own party on top of her – it was just enough for this individual – enough to say no one is doing anything, no one has said anything.”
“In other words, if you look at this with the oath of office, which is where he was coming from in the discussion because the representative is from another state does not mean the people in Alabama just be quiet – because they pledge an allegiance to the constitution of our nation,” she continued.
Lathan also noted that if the reasoning that people in Alabama should not criticize a duly elected congresswoman from Minnesota applied, then the same would apply as it pertains to those who criticize Alabama from beyond its borders.
“If that’s the case, are we going to say everyone in America – everybody stand down, no one say anything about Alabama?” Lathan added. “About what we do, what we say? There’s a process, obviously, where she is elected in Minnesota. You got to have boundaries, and that’s the way we’re carved out.”
“Her people make that decision, but that’s not the same thing as saying if you have a member who has taken an oath to our nation to just sit back and say, ‘You can say all these things. You can ask for leniency on ISIS.’ Top Democrats have written letters demanding she apologize for her remarks. She sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee. The chairman has denounced her multiple times she has said these things. The vice president of our country has said she at least needs to be removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee because what she is saying and what she is doing is not the same thing as the oath – this is the thinking in this resolution – it doesn’t match.”
The ALGOP chair called Omar’s reference to former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, the party’s 2017 U.S. Senate nominee, a distraction given Omar did not address the grievances in the resolution.
“What she didn’t say was, ‘I did not say those things, I did not do those things,’” Lathan said. “She played squirrel. She said, ‘Ah yeah, but look over there.’ She can’t stand on the things – the one, two, three, four things I just pointed out because she is guilty of every one of them.”