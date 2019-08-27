ALDOT offers theory of climate change as justification for $900 million Bayway portion of I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge project

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Despite being a topic of mockery for President Donald Trump, the federal government’s view of climate change weighed mightily on the cost of the Alabama Department of Transportation’s (ALDOT) proposal for the $2.1 billion Mobile Bay Bridge project.

According to ALDOT documents, at least $900 million of the $2.1 billion costs is for commitments to replacing the existing I-10 Bayway. The need for replacing the existing Bayway, which was laid out by ALDOT in a document responding to questions from Tyler Fingert and Brendan Kirby of Mobile’s FOX 10 WALA and Andrea Ramey of Mobile’s NBC15 WPMI is attributed in part to “federal regulations,” and among those is a Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) directive to “integrate consideration of climate change and extreme weather event impacts.”

The existing Bayway that was built in 1977 has already survived a Category 4 hurricane, Hurricane Frederic in 1979.


ALDOT’s response to the question from Ramey as to why the Bayway was required to be raised and widened named “storm surge analysis, federal regulations, ALDOT design standards, and cost” in its response:

The Alabama Department of Transportation is committed to providing safe and efficient transportation facilities to the driving public. To that end, we are working to develop the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project which features three key elements: the Mobile River Bridge, a new eight-lane Bayway above the 100-year storm surge level, and modifications to seven interchanges. Many factors went into the decision to replace the Bayway with a higher structure as opposed to widening it. Those factors include storm surge analysis, federal regulations, ALDOT design standards, and cost.

Later in the document, ALDOT named the FHWA’s directive on “climate change” as part of the federal regulations:

In December 2014, the FHWA issued Order 5520 Transportation System Preparedness and Resilience to Climate Change and Extreme Weather Events. This directive requires FHWA “to ensure that their programs, policies, and activities for which they are responsible integrate consideration of climate change and extreme weather event impacts and adaptation into its planning, operations, policies, and programs, in order to promote climate change and extreme weather event preparedness and resilience. Proactive management involves developing engineering solutions, operations and maintenance strategies, asset management plans, and transportation programs that address risk and promote resilience at both the project and systems levels.”

In the summary of the written response to Fingert, Kirby and Ramey, ALDOT cites an FHWA requirement the new construction “must be resilient to climate change”:

In summary, bridges must be designed to avoid significant encroachments on the 100-year floodplain and to provide clearance above the 100-year floodplain unless it can be proven that it is not practicable. They must also be designed to withstand storm surge and wave action impacts, and they must be resilient to climate change and extreme weather events. Engineers meet these requirements by following the methodologies set forth in the U.S. Department Transportation’s Hydraulic Engineering Circulars, Executive Orders, and Orders, as well as the 2008 AASHTO Guide Specifications.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Israel means so much to our nation. The American people have no better friend. As the only democracy in the volatile Middle East, Israel is one of our greatest partners on the global stage. And Israel, particularly Jerusalem, holds a close personal significance to many Americans of different faiths.

Israel is a very special place to my wife and me. Four years ago, Rebecca and I traveled together to the Holy Land in a visit that affected us deeply. On this transformational trip, we renewed our baptismal covenant in the River Jordan. From the Golan Heights to the site of Solomon’s temple, our travels reinforced our Christian faith.

Last week, I once again visited Israel. My visit coincided with a diplomatic dustup between Israel and two members of The Squad, Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.

The Squad’s hatred of Israel, support of the BDS movement, and denial of Israel’s right to exist weighed heavily on the minds of many Israelis who already live in danger. With all Israel faces, I respect Israel’s decision to block Tlaib, Omar, and their anti-Israel activism out of the country.

The week brought many moments of poignancy that provided important perspective. As part of our tour of the Old City of Jerusalem, we visited the Western Wall, which offered a meaningful opportunity for me to pray for our nation and state. This was a very special moment for me.

Looking down upon the City of David from the Temple Mount, one of the holiest spots in the world, it is difficult not to be overwhelmed. Being near the location where Abraham almost sacrificed his son Isaac and walking the Southern Steps, where so many biblical figures traveled, was equally moving. And it was thrilling to see the Bethesda pool from the fifth chapter of the Gospel of John. Perhaps the highlight of the week occurred at the Mount of Olives and Gethsemane. Praying at the site where Jesus prayed to his father before being crucified was a truly amazing experience.

We met with several American and Israeli officials, including the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, who provided unique insights on Israel’s challenges. Ambassador Friedman is a true champion of the U.S.-Israeli relationship

A highlight of the week was meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The opportunity to reinforce in person our two nations’ commitment to one another was of critical importance. He is a great friend of the United States.

Speaking with Israeli military officials about Israel’s missile defense programs like Iron Dome, Arrow and David’s Sling made it clear that Israel is in a tough neighborhood. Adversaries like Iran would wipe them out if the chance arose. Israel’s high-tech defense programs are impressive, and I’m proud of U.S. support for these programs.

Without question, President Trump’s steps to strengthen our alliance with Israel, including the bipartisan action of relocating the American embassy to its rightful location in Jerusalem, are beneficial and long overdue. Both parties should support actions to strengthen this alliance. I wish all my colleagues would visit Israel and talk directly with Israelis about the challenges they face. Israel is a special place, and we must stand firm in our alliance with its people.

Israel remains a crucial American ally in a dangerous world. Though anti-Israel sentiments are only held by a minority of Americans, I am increasingly concerned they seem to be finding a sympathetic mouthpiece from the mainstream media. Anti-Semitism and hatred of Israel cannot be tolerated or go unchallenged. I promise to continue proudly standing with Israel.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

Monday, President Donald Trump’s campaign announced 15 Alabama campaign co-chairmen. Among those serving in an honorary capacity for the president’s campaign is Public Service Commission president Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh.

Cavanaugh indicated to Yellowhammer News that she stands ready to help and believes much is at stake in 2020.

“I’m running for reelection as president of the Public Service Commission because it is critical that we support President Trump’s agenda at all levels of government,” Cavanaugh said. “It doesn’t matter this year if you are running for a position in local government or you are running on the national ticket, the mission is the same, we are running to preserve the conservative policies that are part of the Trump agenda.”

She sees a direct line between Trump’s agenda and the gains made in the Yellowhammer State.

“His energy and economic policies have brought unprecedented prosperity to Alabama and the rest of the nation,” outlined Cavanaugh. “Yet, his policies are under attack from those who want to see big government gain control of more parts of our lives.”

Alabama has added 82,200 jobs since Trump was elected in 2016. The state’s unemployment rate has fallen a full 2.5% in the same time period — from 5.8% to 3.3% last month.

When asked who presents the biggest threat to the Trump agenda, Cavanaugh offered the names of two high-profile national figures.

“AOC and Bernie Sanders,” she replied. “We can fight AOC and Bernie Sanders right here in Alabama, at the PSC, by holding the line on an agenda that values life, freedom and our right to earn a living to take care of our families.”

And she mixes no words when it comes to her assessment of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) signature legislation.

“AOC’s Green New Deal is the most dangerous policy proposal of our lifetime,” emphasized Cavanaugh. “She is attempting to take our country back to the dark ages for no other reason than to allow government to rule our lives. She seeks to end innovation and economic growth that we have strived our whole lives to achieve.”

Cavanaugh says she is honored to be among those chosen to represent Trump and thinks it is a worthy endeavor.

“President Trump needs our help to hold the line here in Alabama, and I plan to support him every way that I can,” she concluded.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer News

7. Everything you are hearing about the rainforest is wrong

  • Celebrities, politicians and the media have gotten most of their information about the rainforest wrong as they attempt to bring needed attention to the fires that are raging in the Amazon.
  •  “One of the world’s leading Amazon forest experts,” Dan Nepstad, told Forbes the claim that the rainforest operates as the “lungs of the earth” is not true at all. “There’s no science behind that. The Amazon produces a lot of oxygen but it uses the same amount of oxygen through respiration so it’s a wash,” he stated.

6. Trump/China uncertainty is not good for anyone

  • President Donald Trump said China is ready to re-enter negotiation to “make a deal,” adding they are reaching out to the United States to seek a “calm” end to the trade war that is causing heartburn on both nation’s economies.
  • The war between China and the United States was a topic of conversation at the G-7 meetings among foreign leaders with Trump saying the Chinese called twice and the Chinese officials refusing to confirm the outreach.

5. Alabama has a new European office

  • The Alabama Department of Commerce has opened a new business development office in Stuttgart, Germany, with the hopes of using the office to recruit new European business to the state.
  • The office will be run by Christoph Doerr, an experienced German businessman who will look to increase the $1.5 billion in new capital investment and 1,500 jobs that Alabama took in from Europe during 2018 alone.

4. New poll shows a new look for the 2020 race

  • A new poll by Monmouth University shows a tight three-way race for the Democratic candidates for president with both U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) each receiving 20% and surpassing former Vice President Joe Biden, who only came out at 19%.
  • The new polls did not bring the results some candidates were hoping for, and now, billionaire Tom Steyer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) and author Marianne Williamson all appear to be on the outside looking in.

3. Almost $1 billion in play for prisons

  • Governor Kay Ivey’s office has released the names of five different companies that have told the Alabama Department of Corrections that they would be able to build men’s prisons in the state, which was in response to the ADOC’s request for qualified companies.
  • The companies that responded are The Geo Group, Inc., Corrections Consultants, LLC, CoreCivic, Inc., Corvias, LLC and Alabama Prison Transformation Partners. The plan would be for the companies to finance, build and maintain three prisons that the state would operate.

2. Don’t call Democrats “progressive”

  • While speaking to the Montgomery Rotary Club, U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) was asked about how much “the pendulum is going to swing” to increase partisanship, despite the gap between conservative Republicans and progressive Democrats growing.
  • Byrne clarified that he doesn’t believe Democrats are “progressive” at all since he believes their views are “regressive,” explaining how “some of them are anti-Semitic. That’s regressive.” He also pointed out how most “progressive” Democrats are in favor of “big, strong central government,” so instead Byrne said he just calls them the “far-left.”

1. Byrne joins Zeigler’s “no tolls” push

  • Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler has been consistent that he’s not in favor of the proposed $6 toll for the I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge, but now he’s clarified that he wouldn’t support any tolls, no matter the amount. Congressman Bradley Byrne agrees.
  • Zeigler’s Facebook page, Block the Mobile Bayway Toll, makes it clear that he isn’t the only one against the tolls, since now there are 50,000 members in the group, and while Governor Kay Ivey has said that there’s a lot of “noise” out there opposing the tolls, Zeigler isn’t exactly shy about making noise.

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the Republican National Committee (RNC) on Monday announced the members of the Alabama Trump Victory leadership team.

This esteemed group of Republican elected officials in the state will help deliver Alabama for Trump and fellow conservatives throughout the ballot in 2020.

A regional political director will also be a member of the Alabama team.

In a joint statement, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale and RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said, “In 2016, President Trump won Alabama by nearly 30 percentage points, and we are confident that the President, along with Republicans up and down the ballot, will have another strong victory in 2020.”

Trump campaign honorary Alabama state chairs as follows:

  • Senator Richard Shelby
  • Governor Kay Ivey
  • Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth
  • Congressman Robert Aderholt
  • Congressman Mo Brooks
  • Congressman Gary Palmer
  • Congressman Mike Rogers
  • PSC President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh
  • Attorney General Steve Marshall
  • Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate
  • Treasurer John McMillan
  • PSC Commissioner Jeremy Oden
  • PSC Commissioner Chip Beeker
  • State Rep. Jim Carns
  • State Rep. Tim Wadsworth

It should be noted that no 2020 federal candidates or potential federal candidates, like Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), Secretary of State John Merrill and State Auditor Jim Zeigler, were included on the list, besides incumbent congressional members running for their current office.

Congresswoman Martha Roby (AL-02) was also not named as an honorary state chair. She is not seeking reelection in 2020.

“Our Alabama Victory leadership team is prepared to share the historic successes of President Trump and Republican allies across the state,” Parscale and McDaniel concluded. “The facts show that President Trump has delivered on his promises, and we are confident that the great men and women of Alabama have taken notice.”

Alabama has added 82,200 jobs since Trump was elected in 2016. The state’s unemployment rate has fallen a full 2.5% in the same time period — from 5.8% to 3.3% last month.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Voters in the City of Montgomery will head to the polls on Tuesday for its municipal elections, with some residents also getting to weigh in on the special Republican primary runoff in Alabama’s House District 74.

Municipal positions up for election include the city’s mayor, as well as all city council districts. The municipal elections are non-partisan.

Additionally, voters living in HD 74, the seat vacated upon the unexpected passing of State Rep. Dimitri Polizos (R-Montgomery), will witness a GOP runoff between Charlotte Meadows and Michael Fritz.

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange is not seeking reelection.

Candidates to succeed him include former Congressman Artur Davis, WCOV owner David Woods, U.S. Air Force General Ed Crowell (Ret.), attorney JC Love, Montgomery County Probate Judge Steven Reed and Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean.

For the Tuesday municipal elections, polling precincts may be different than voters’ normal location. You can check here for your correct precinct.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. — 7:00 p.m. Unofficial results will be available on the Secretary of State’s website following the close of voting on Tuesday night here.

Montgomery’s municipal runoff elections will be held October 8 if necessary.

The special general election in HD 74 will be held November 12.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

