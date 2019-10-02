Alabama’s workforce superhighway

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Alabama’s workforce programs have undergone several changes in the past couple years and to say that this has caused some confusion would be a huge understatement!

I liken it to the 1956 Federal-Aid Highway Act which created the beginnings of the Interstate system that focused on building a system of connected roads that would funnel traffic from smaller roads into safer, more efficient “Super Highways.”

When we look at workforce development in Alabama over the last 50 years, we’ve been a mishmash of programs or smaller roads all leading to the same goal, but having to travel those roads on a wildly divergent path.

In a few words, I’d like to clear up the confusion and untie the knot related to the programs housed within the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Commerce has two divisions: Business Development and Workforce Development. In the workforce division, there are five areas of responsibility: AIDT, WIOA, AWC, RWCs and AOA.

AIDT is Alabama’s premier workforce training incentive. We offer job-specific training to new and expanding industries in Alabama and expand job opportunities of its citizens. AIDT does this at no cost to the company or the citizen.

In addition, through the use of our Centers of Excellence, AIDT provides “upskilling” for existing companies in Alabama through in-depth training in robotics and automation at the Alabama Robotics Technology Park, Maritime and shipbuilding training at the Maritime Training Center.

The WIOA or Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act is a federal program used to help socially and economically disadvantaged populations and dislocated workers. WIOA funds the One-Stop Career Centers (managed by DOL) and also provides Rapid Response teams to affected plants that are closing.

Their goal is to keep as many workers working and retrain, through financial assistance and scholarships, those workers that need new skills to remain viable employees.

The AWC or Alabama Workforce Council is an advisory council whose main mission is to facilitate the strategic workforce agenda across Alabama to ensure that the goals are achieved. The AWC, made up of business and industry leaders, routinely advise and promote legislative matters to continually improve the workforce system in Alabama.

The RWCs or Regional Workforce Councils (7) focus their attention on a more local level. Each council is made up of business and local leaders from their respective counties and are directed to help identify issues in the workforce and plan strategically for how to overcome any obstacles.

Then there is the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship or AOA, originally created by legislation in 2016 as Apprenticeship Alabama. New legislation in 2019 created a state apprenticeship agency that will now serve as the central hub for certifying and managing apprenticeships here in Alabama.

AOA will now be able to certify not only Registered Apprenticeship Programs but the new Industry Recognized Apprenticeship Programs (IRAPS). The new IRAPs are for apprenticeships in more non-traditional business sectors such as tech companies or healthcare.

We have taken these five feeder roads and merged them into our “Workforce Superhighway” that ultimately leads the state to the goal of Success Plus, Governor Kay Ivey’s plan to have more than 500,000 credentialed workers in Alabama by 2025.

This new crop of workers and those who are looking for a new direction should be able to effortlessly travel the new “Workforce Super Highway” with easy access and exits through the state’s new portal known as AlabamaWorks! Please see www.alabamaworks.com when you are ready.

Ed Castile is the Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Workforce Development Divison and Director of AIDT

Forecasters say the first day of October brought more record high temperatures across Alabama.

The National Weather Service says Muscle Shoals in northwestern Alabama had its hottest October temperature ever recorded when the mercury hit 99 degrees (37 Celsius) on Tuesday.

The previous record of 97 was set on Oct. 3, 1903.

Huntsville had its hottest October temperature ever when the mercury hit 97 degrees.

That broke a previous record set on Oct. 8, 1911.

The story was the same to the south.

Mobile reached 96 degrees to set a new all-time high for October, and temperatures were rising to near record levels in central Alabama.

More records could fall since forecasters say the heat will continue through early next week.
Regulators say catch limits for red grouper in the Gulf of Mexico will stay at this year’s levels indefinitely.

This year’s catch limits and targets were about 60% lower than 2018 levels.

They were cut after 2017 landings came in at their lowest level in recent years and fishers reported seeing fewer legal-sized red grouper.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries adds that an extensive red tide outbreak off Florida’s west coast in 2018 may also have hurt the red grouper population.

An announcement Tuesday said commercial quotas will remain at 3 million pounds (1.36 million kilograms), with recreational target levels at 920,000 pounds (417,309 kilograms).

To account for management uncertainty, commercial quotas and recreational targets are set a bit lower than the amount experts consider it safe to harvest.
Former state legislator Pete Turnham, who was a force in the Alabama House of Representatives for decades, died Monday.

He was 99.

His son, Joe Turnham, confirmed his father’s death.

Pete Turnham served 40 years in the state House. He was first elected in 1958 and retired in 1998.

The Auburn legislator, often affectionately known as “Mr. Pete” in the halls of the Statehouse, was also known as dean of the legislature because of his lengthy service.

“They don’t make them like he was. He was a great Southern gentleman and statesman. He was a great orator. I think everybody looked up to him,” former House Speaker Seth Hammett said Tuesday.

Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on the grounds of the State Capitol complex in Montgomery and in state House District 79, Lee County, “as a mark of respect” for Turnham.

The flags will fly at half-staff on the day of his interment on Thursday until sunset, Ivey’s order said.

Hammett said Turnham was also a great champion of Auburn University during his decades in the legislature.

A World War II veteran, Turnham was awarded a Bronze Star Medal with Valor.

Turnham served under nine governors.

In the legislature, he was chairman of the House Education Committee and known for his work on education issues.

His family says a pilot program that paved the way for public kindergarten and the creation of regional mental health centers are among his signature accomplishments.

A public graveside service and memorial will be held Thursday in Auburn.
As it stands right now, chalk former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville up as a “no” on any vote to convict and disqualify President Donald Trump in any impeachment proceeding that would reach the U.S. Senate if he were a member of that body.

During an appearance Tuesday on Birmingham radio’s Talk 99.5, Tuberville, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, decried congressional Democrats’ effort to impeach Trump and described it as “good versus evil.”

“They don’t like the guy because he is an outsider,” he said on “The Matt & Aunie Show.” “He’s not a swamp-dweller like the rest of them. He’s not running, playing their games. They’re not able to steal all the money they’ve stolen for years. He’s keeping an eye on them. The other things is they’re just trying to run the clock out. They don’t want to give him a win in anything. That’s the reason they don’t bring anything to the floor because it will pass because people in this country need help. But fodder to say, ‘Listen, look what I got done.’ I think like you said it’s going to backfire. It’s truly going to backfire. It’s just unfortunate for the people of this country. I call it good versus evil. That’s exactly what it is. These people have an ulterior motive for Donald Trump and this country and the Christian base of this country, and it just hurts to think our country has gotten to this point.”

Co-host Matt Murphy offered an obligatory question to Tuberville, asking if anything in his view would lead him to vote to convict Trump as a U.S. senator.

“Not that I’ve seen or heard at this point,” Tuberville replied. “You don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes. Just from what has happened in the last three years – you know what they’re trying to do. They’re just trying to run the clock out on the guy. I really think, too, they’re trying to do as much as they possibly can to physically make the guy – just drain him. You know – use every ounce of energy of just fighting off things other than trying to help the people that elected him. I really do believe that.”

“Just look at these people’s faces that have the hate in their eyes for a guy that the people of this country elected to be our president,” he added. “It’s a slap in the face not just to Donald Trump but to all of us – all of us that supported and voted for him to send him up there for change.”

Tuberville associated the effort with so-called deep state entities that he saw as seeking a diversion from what U.S. Attorney General William Barr may make available from his investigation into the 2016 presidential campaign.

“I never thought in my lifetime I would see a CIA, an FBI, a former president and all of this staff actually spy and try to bring down first a candidate and an elected president of the United States,” Tuberville said. “I think what they’re trying to do, too, is this Barr investigation is getting ready to come out. I got a feeling it ain’t going to be good for the folks on the left. And again, it’s really not left anymore. It’s socialism. They want to transform this country.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

7. Dallas cop who shot unarmed black man convicted

  • On September 6, 2018, Amber Guyger went home after her shift, walked into Botham Jean’s apartment instead of her own. Guyger believed that Jean was burglarizing her apartment, despite the fact that she lived on a completely different floor, and then she shot him.
  • The case was highly publicized and triggered days of protests in Dallas, and on Tuesday, Guyger was convicted of murder. During the trial, Guyger took the stand and said that she was shooting to kill, but she apologized for shooting an innocent man. She emphasized that she believed she was in her own apartment and her legal team argued that she was within her rights of self-defense.

6. School bullying led to a shooting in Huntsville

  • While the investigation is still ongoing, it’s known that the 36-year-old shooting victim went to the 33-year-old suspect’s house to confront him about a bullying issue at the school both of their children attend.
  • After the victim visited the suspect’s house, he returned to his own home where the suspect then came and confronted him. The 33-year-old then allegedly shot the victim in the arm.

5. Money previously used for abortions is filling gaps for clinics across the country

  • The $33.6 million that previously went to Planned Parenthood to help fund abortions is now going to health clinics across the country through supplemental grants.
  • The grants will “allow them to expand family-planning services and increase protections for women and children at risk of (or victims of) child abuse, child molestation, sexual abuse, rape, incest, intimate-partner violence, and sex trafficking,” according to Health and Human Services Department Director of External Affairs Mia Heck.

4. President Donald Trump has raised $125 million with the RNC

  • Including this third quarter haul of $125 million, Trump’s 2020 campaign has now raised over $308 million with $156 million currently in the bank. In comparison, President Barack Obama’s reelection campaign had raised $70 million by this point.
  • Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, tweeted out the fundraising news, and said, “President Trump has built a juggernaut of a campaign raising record amount of money at a record pace.”

3. A majority of Americans think impeachment is political

  • While the headlines will scream that a majority of Americans support impeachment, which is true, they seem to leave a couple of other facts out of the story that paints a broader picture of what the public actually thinks and the latest stories on CBS News’ poll leaves a lot to be desired.
  • Yes, a majority of those polled (55%) support impeachment, but a majority (55%) also believe impeachment is being pursued to “[p]olitically damage Donald Trump’s presidency and his reelection.” A majority (58%) also believe that Trump does not deserve to be impeached or that it’s “too soon to say” over the phone call to the Ukranian president.

2. Governor Kay Ivey has appointed a registrar with a voter fraud conviction

  • When Governor Ivey was tasked with appointing a member of the Hale County Board of Registrars, she chose someone who pleaded guilty a decade ago to one misdemeanor count of possession of a forged instrument when she was charged with four felony counts of absentee voter fraud and one felony count of possession of a forged instrument in 2007.
  • Rosie Lyles, 79, was appointed with no background check. Background checks are not normally done in these instances, and although someone can serve in this position with her recod, she can also be removed by Secretary of State John Merrill, who says he is investigating the situation.

1. Decatur changes its sanctuary city policy, kinda

  • After outrage following a change in policy regarding illegal aliens in Decatur and its status as a quasi-sanctuary city, the city announced it has changed its policy on the issue again to further clarify the policy for cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
  • The changes still forbids Decatur’s police officers from undertaking “any immigration-related deportation or detainer investigation unless said operation involves an individual who has committed crime(s) directly related to public safety” and requires approval from a “Division Commander or the Chief of Police” to assist ICE or to notify ICE of the status of a criminal in the country illegally.

