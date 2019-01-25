Alabama’s Vicki Drummond elected Republican National Committee secretary
Alabama’s influence in national politics is on the rise.
On Friday, Alabama Republican National Committee (RNC) Committeewoman Vicki Drummond was elected as the secretary of the RNC, joining the organization’s four-person national leadership team led by RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel.
A native and resident of Jasper, Drummond has served as Alabama’s RNC committeewoman since 2012. In this role, she represents the Yellowhammer State on the RNC, along with Committeeman Paul Reynolds and Alabama Republican Party Chairwoman Terry Lathan.
In a statement, Lathan congratulated Drummond, saying the ALGOP is “proud of Vicki and her selfless service to our state.”
”The Alabama Republican Party is excited to congratulate our Alabama RNC Committeewoman Vicki Drummond on her election as Republican National Committee Secretary. We are extremely proud of Vicki and her selfless service to our state and national Republican Party,” Lathan said.
She added, “We look forward to working with Secretary Drummond and the rest of the Republican National Committee leadership to strengthen our Party ahead of the 2020 election cycle.”
Drummond previously served on the 1988 RNC Platform Committee, was the acting secretary on the RNC Rules Committee and has been a delegate or alternate delegate to five RNC conventions. She is a longtime member of the Alabama Republican Party and is currently on the statewide steering committee. Drummond has also held several leadership roles as a member of the National Federation of Republican Women.
Marshall asks for stay on ruling striking down Alabama Memorial Preservation Act
Legal proceedings continue to swirl around the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act, the state legislation passed in 2017 prohibiting the removal and alteration of monuments more than 40 years old on public property.
After the law was ruled unconstitutional earlier this month by a Jefferson County circuit judge minutes before his retirement from the bench, Attorney General Steve Marshall Friday filed for a stay of the ruling, meaning the law would still be in effect while the state appeals the decision.
Specifically, the motion to stay the original ruling “seeks to preserve the status quo condition of the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Linn Park in downtown Birmingham pending the State of Alabama’s appeal of the Court decision to the Alabama Supreme Court.”
It has been reported that the City of Birmingham is considering removing the monument at the center of the controversy now that the law has been – at least temporarily – struck down. The monument has been covered by a large black wall since August 2017, near the end of former Mayor William Bell’s tenure.
Marshall already filed a notice of appeal of the court ruling to the Alabama Supreme Court on January 17.
In a statement, the attorney general said, “We believe the Court’s decision against the Memorial Preservation Act will be overturned due to the fact that it incorrectly assigns the right of free speech to a government subdivision (the City of Birmingham).”
“Federal constitutional law, recognized by the U.S. Supreme Court for over 100 years, is clear that ‘…a political subdivision, created by the state for the better ordering of government, has no privileges or immunities under the federal constitution which it may invoke in opposition to the will of its creator’” Marshall added.
State Senator Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa), the sponsor of the legislation, has also said that he expects the circuit court decision to be overturned on appeal.
Allen criticized the now-retired judge who made that ruling, saying, “Under the Constitution, judges are to be neutral umpires who apply the rule of law fairly. A judge’s personal beliefs, whether about politics, sociology, or history, have no bearing on how he is to apply the law.”
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield pointed out that the project took seven years to come to fruition and required numerous partners working to make it happen.
He expects those relationships to endure.
“Partnership continues to be important,” said Canfield. “The partnership between the state of Alabama, Madison County, Huntsville and this great region.”
The engines built by Blue Origin will be used on rockets built by United Launch Alliance at its manufacturing facility in nearby Decatur.
Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith credited a highly-skilled workforce in Huntsville and the business climate in Alabama with enabling his company to play a critical role in the nation’s space program.
“It is a great day for Alabama,” Smith said. “It’s a great day for Huntsville. It’s a great day for our partner United Launch Alliance. And obviously its a great day for Blue Origin.”
Smith noted the partnerships Blue Origin has formed allow it to deliver state-of-the-art rocket engines that help meet commercial and national defense needs.
“Blue Origin is all-in on Alabama,” he concluded.
United Launch Alliance(ULA) CEO Tory Bruno welcomed Blue Origin to Alabama as it joined 200 other ULA suppliers located within the state.
Blue Origin’s BE-4 engine will power ULA’s cutting edge Vulcan Centaur rocket for the delivery of national security satellites.
“The Vulcan rocket is specifically and uniquely designed for national security space missions,” said Bruno.
Bruno emphasized the importance of those missions.
“Space is the ultimate high ground in national defense and no longer uncontested,” he said.
Bruno conveyed his appreciation to Ivey and Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), among others, and attributed their support of the aerospace industry to its advances in the state.
“It is no coincidence that we build these rockets here in Alabama because the people of Alabama have provided us with wonderful leadership in this state that is as passionate about rockets as we are,” he said.
Ivey enthusiastically touted the more than 300 jobs that will be created by Blue Origin and the $200 million investment it is making in the facility opening in March 2020.
She also conveyed the far-reaching impact of the project.
“Engines that will be built in this facility will be game changers not just for Blue Origin and the state of Alabama but these will be game changers for companies around the globe and certainly throughout our nation,” said Ivey. “We built the rocket that took man to the moon and returned him safely. And now it’s going to be Alabama that takes men and women into deep space and returns them safely. The United States will no longer be dependent on other countries. Now we will be leading space exploration and it will start right here in Sweet Home Alabama.”
With more than 16,000 new jobs created during her administration, according to Ivey, the state is sending a message as to its potential.
“We show companies that if they want to be made in Alabama, they can expect excellence,” she said.
For Ivey, the partnerships and the resulting collaboration are fundamental to Alabama’s economic success.
“Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance, they represent what we are all about in Alabama: growing opportunities for our people, being innovative and finding success when we work together,” said Ivey.
Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News.
Tributes pour in for Mobile PD Officer Sean Tuder – ‘It was in him from the moment he was put on this Earth’
Mobile Police Department Officer Sean Tuder was laid to rest Friday, as tributes from around Alabama continue to pour in for the young officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday.
Tuder was also an Alabama National Guardsman, and Governor Kay Ivey earlier this week ordered all flags in the state lowered to half-staff.
Perhaps the most moving tribute came from Tuder’s wife, Krissy. In an emotional Facebook post that has gone viral, she describes the “nightmare” she is going through, her husband’s dedication to protecting and serving the people of Alabama and why Tuder’s fellow law enforcement officers need the public’s support.
“Let’s take our hero home and show the nation what it means to be a true patriot and citizen,” she wrote.
The nightmare that has unfolded in the past few days has been nothing short of surreal. The Mobile Police Department and the 173rd National Guard Infantry Unit have been constant and courageous. They quickly became family when I needed it most. The community, the fundraising, the food all of the generosity is beyond anything I could have ever imagined.
I thank all of you from the bottom of my heart. If my home wasn’t busy right now I do not think I would be standing upright. You are a welcome and thanked distraction. The next 48 hours will be heavy…I will kiss my husbands forehead for the last time.
I will shake hands of people I barely know with a smile on my face because I know that’s what Sean would expect me to do. When they call him a hero I will know they aren’t just saying it…because he is. He never did anything in his life without giving his all.
Unfortunately, in this circumstance he had nothing left to give. I know Sean was a smart cop and a fighter and I know without a shadow of a doubt he would have wanted to go out this way. Helping his fellow his brothers. I find comfort in that. People don’t do these jobs for the name or the praise…there is too much bad that goes with it. It was in him from the moment he was put on this Earth and nothing could have ever changed that.
When officers were coming in my door over and over again I was asking “Why? Why? Why do you want to do this thankless job? Why do you want to see your wife end up like me?” With tears in their eyes all the answers were the same, “I don’t know.” There is a thousand reasons and no reasons all wrapped in one. It’s a special breed. It’s a courage ordinary people like myself can’t understand.
As you line the streets and the grave to honor my husband, remember, they deserve this. They deserve to have people stand up for them and love them every day….not just when there body is lying for show. They need us as much as we need them. They see 10% of the public, 90% of the time and it is our job as citizens to rise up and show them the kindness left in the world. Thank you to his fellow officers, the city, the soldiers. Your hugs mean everything to me and I will need lots of them in the next coming months. Let’s take our hero home and show the nation what it means to be a true patriot and citizen.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson also posted an especially moving message on social media, sharing the note that Tuder wrote to him in the police academy explaining why he wanted to be an officer.
While every officer is going through the Mobile Police Academy, I ask them one simple question, “why do you want to be a Mobile police officer?” This was Officer Sean Tuder’s response to that question. pic.twitter.com/ISz5qBavb1
As Officer Tuder is laid to rest today, Rebecca and I join so many others in praying for his family, the @MobileALPolice, and law enforcement everywhere. May Officer Tuder now rest in the loving arms of God. pic.twitter.com/qpZWaIc2RS
Brooks reappointed to Science, Space, and Technology Committee
On Friday, Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-5) announced his reappointment in the 116th Congress to the Science, Space, and Technology Committee, which has jurisdiction over all NASA programs.
“I am pleased to be chosen to continue on the influential Science, Space, and Technology Committee despite cuts to Republican membership because of the move from majority to minority status,” Congressman Brooks said in a statement. “I look forward to working with my fellow committee members to advance America’s preeminence in space and protect and promote the Marshall Space Flight Center’s role in scientific advancements.”
Brooks also praised the “committed” employees that he said “play an essential role in the advancement of space exploration and discovery” at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, which is located in Huntsville.
“According to NASA, Marshall Space Flight Center is directly or indirectly responsible for more than 24,500 Tennessee Valley jobs that contribute roughly $82 million in state and local taxes,” he outlined. “Some of the most committed engineers, scientists, and technology professionals in the nation reside in the Tennessee Valley and play an essential role in the advancement of space exploration and discovery. I am proud to again serve on the Science, Space, and Technology Committee where I can support their outstanding work.”
Assignments for the House Science, Space, and Technology Subcommittee will be announced sometime in the coming weeks.
Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.
Israel disrespected with Angela Davis award whiplash at Birmingham Civil Rights Institute
Earlier this week, our nation celebrated the life and work of Martin Luther King, Jr. As part of honoring King’s legacy, we acknowledged the civil rights movement to which he dedicated his life, energy and passion.
The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) in Alabama is dedicated to keeping the memory and history of the movement’s leaders alive and well in the annals of history and minds of living Americans. Their job is to engage with each generation so everyone can understand and appreciate both the past civil rights struggles as well as its continuing victories. It’s not an easy job when you consider how human nature is given to either ignore or forget theevents altogether or to twist the events of history for a current political purpose or angle.
The BCRI could have stayed more true to its mission and goals had it not decided to recommit to honoring noted critic of Israel, Angela Davis, with its Rev. Fred L. Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award.
The move came as part of an awkward and confusing turn of events in recent weeks. BCRI initially decided to issue the award to Davis and then quickly retracted it when certain pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel statements came to light. Now, the institute has announced that it has changed course, once again, and will present the award to Davis after all.
In a 2013 speech, Davis called into question the very legitimacy of Israel as a nation and its sovereignty to enforce borders and defend itself to terror attacks. She was clearly supportive of the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel as part of a strategy to weaken Israel.
Most troublesome is the fact that Davis played a dangerous moral equivalency game with the Palestinian movement and the American civil rights movement.She likened the Palestinian movement to the struggles of blacks in the south during the civil rights era, as well as South Africans battling Apartheid in the 1980s. Davis referred to Israel as an occupying force and oppressors.
The two movements are in diametric opposition to each other in both stated objectives and accomplishments. The civil rights movement was a non-violent effort to abolish the de facto rule that “separate but equal” was acceptable in American society and bring integration and equality of access to every American regardless of gender, race or religion.
The Palestinian movement is clearly about one gaining both political power and territory over another primarily through acts of terror.
Despite the Palestinian mandate of 1922 where a territory for Arabs and Jews was established for them to reside together “irrespective of race and religion,” the Palestinian mandate of 1968 does not even recognize the legitimacy of its neighboring nation of Israel.
While the civil rights act was being passed into law in 1964 with the goal of full integration of all citizens in American society, the Palestinian mandate was promising a constant struggle of violence against the “occupation” (by Israel) with the goal of “elimination of Zionism in Palestine.”
Promises of violence and expulsion, if not implied extermination, associated with the movement supported by Davis would seem not to align with the values of the civil rights movement.
Consider instead Israel’s 1948 declaration of independence which mirrors more of the tone and tenor of the civil rights movement: “Israel will ensure complete equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants irrespective of religion, race, or sex…it will guarantee freedom of religion, conscience, language, education and culture.”
Israel also makes every effort to live in peace with fellow neighboring Arabs by appealing to them “to establish bonds of cooperation and mutual help to advance the entire Middle East.”
Davis has aligned herself with a movement that portrays itself as oppressed victims, while the documents by which they seek to govern the territory reveals them to be more than eager to become the oppressor they denounce.
This is the nettlesome land through which Davis is trying to navigate in her effort to continue her activism in later years. The past accomplishments she may have had 50 years ago during the civil rights movement are all but negated when she tries to straddle dualistic beliefs and political policy that are mutually exclusive of each other.
It is no wonder that skepticism and fear of legitimizing violent rhetoric have surrounded Davis receipt of the award.
Andrea Tice is News Director for the Yellowhammer News Network.