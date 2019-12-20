Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Tuberville vows to fight gov’t dependency on welfare and food stamps; Champions return of prayer in public schools in Florence stump speech 24 mins ago / News
2020 GOP Senate candidates Byrne, Mooney on Dem debate: ‘Made me more confident Donald Trump will win’ 1 hour ago / News
Seth Hammett: Comparing peaches to peaches 2 hours ago / Guest Opinion
7 Things: Pelosi seems unsure about impeachment after it passes, best economy in 20 years, government shutdown averted again and more … 2 hours ago / Analysis
A rundown of the Alabama victories in the Shelby-negotiated FY 2020 budget 3 hours ago / News
Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education awarded $33M federal grant 4 hours ago / News
Alabama’s U.S. House delegation unanimously supports Trump’s historic USMCA trade deal 4 hours ago / News
Shelby’s leadership will allow Birmingham Northern Beltline construction to resume 16 hours ago / News
Ivey commends Shelby for securing potential funds to complete Mobile Harbor improvements 17 hours ago / News
Byrne: House Dems holding articles of impeachment ‘shows that they’ve got cold feet’ 17 hours ago / Politics
Mo Brooks calls for Federal Rules of Evidence to be used in Senate impeachment trial 18 hours ago / News
Guest: Robert Aderholt a staunch supporter of sexual assault victims, law enforcement 18 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Ainsworth working on legislation to speed up death penalty for cop killers 19 hours ago / News
Aderholt secures $102M to help end nation’s rape kit backlog 19 hours ago / News
‘Champion’ Richard Shelby secures potential funding to complete Mobile Harbor improvements 20 hours ago / News
Alabama’s Glenwood, Inc. names Ken Oliver CEO 20 hours ago / News
Hibbett Sports announces Michael Longo as CEO 21 hours ago / News
Bryan Taylor not seeking Supreme Court seat 21 hours ago / News
Alabama construction company lays field of dreams for Rocket City Trash Pandas 23 hours ago / News
Iron Tribe Fitness helps Alabamians get in shape with the 2020 28-Day Challenge 24 hours ago / Sponsored
4 hours ago

Alabama’s U.S. House delegation unanimously supports Trump’s historic USMCA trade deal

The United-States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA) on Thursday was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives in a bipartisan 385-41 vote, with all of Alabama’s House members voting to support the Trump administration’s trade deal that would replace NAFTA.

The agreement still needs to be approved by the U.S. Senate, and both other countries involved in the deal are going through their respective approval processes as well.

The trade deal is heavily supported by key industries in Alabama, including agriculture and manufacturing.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Alabama Farmers Federation thanked the seven members of the state’s House delegation for their support.

RELATED: Birmingham CEO calls on Congress to quickly ratify Trump’s historic USMCA trade deal

Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) has been one of the most vocal supporters in Congress of Trump’s trade deal.

In a statement Thursday after the vote, Aderholt said,  “I was proud to cast a vote in support of legislation to implement the upcoming USMCA Trade Agreement. This agreement has been a signature priority of the Trump administration, modernizing the 25-year-old NAFTA to make improvements supporting continued economic growth and American jobs.”

“This agreement made significant improvements for the state of Alabama with important provisions benefitting the interests of workers, farmers, and businesses in the agriculture and automotive industries,” he explained.

“Alabama is the nation’s second largest poultry producing state and I’m glad the Trump administration was able to secure language that will open Canadian markets for our poultry and egg producers,” Aderholt outlined. “Auto provisions in the agreement will now require more goods and materials to be manufactured in the United States, and that’s good for Alabama workers.  Both of these provisions are tremendous news for the state of Alabama.”

The dean of Alabama’s House delegation concluded, “President Trump and Ambassador Lighthizer have fulfilled their promise to rebalance and modernize our trading relationship with two of our largest trading partners and deliver a high-standard trade deal. I am proud to support this effort as I continue working with this administration to push for improved relationships with our trading partners and a stronger American economy.”

Congressmen Bradley Byrne (AL-01) and Mike Rogers (AL-03) also released statements.

Byrne’s statement as follows:

Alabama scored a major victory today with the long-overdue House passage of USMCA. This trade deal strengthens relationships with two of Alabama’s largest trading partners and will benefit businesses and industries large and small throughout the state, particularly in our agriculture, automotive manufacturing, steel, energy and high-tech sectors. And with the continued growth at the Port of Mobile, Alabama stands to benefit more than most.

Many pundits said renegotiating NAFTA couldn’t be done, but President Trump proved them wrong and scored a major victory for working Americans.

Roger’s statement as follows:

I was thrilled to see this important piece of legislation finally be brought to the House Floor. The USMCA is a win for all Americans and I want to thank President Trump for his leadership on this important trade agreement.

Alabama’s economy will continue to soar under the USMCA, especially when it comes to our agriculture and automobile industries. I am pleased we finally got something done this Congress that will help folks across East Alabama and America.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

24 mins ago

Tuberville vows to fight gov’t dependency on welfare and food stamps; Champions return of prayer in public schools in Florence stump speech

FLORENCE — The U.S. Senate contest in Alabama has taken on a new dynamic since former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ entry into the race last month.

However, one thing that has not changed is former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s tack on the campaign trail and a strategy of sticking to the bread-and-butter conservative issues. In an appearance at a meeting of the Lauderdale County Republican Party, Tuberville delivered his usual lockerroom-style campaign stump speech, in which he did not dwell on the impeachment saga or the investigations into the so-called “deep state.”

Instead, he went back to what he deemed the “fundamentals,” laid out as an unwillingness to be “politically correct.”

650
Keep reading 650 WORDS

Among those “fundamentals” was a rejection of dependency on the federal government’s social safety net.

“I’m not going to be politically correct,” he said. “We need to get away from that. We’re getting more and more into being politically correct, and it is hurting this country. I tell people this — there’s nothing in the Constitution that says you can’t have your feelings hurt. We need to start hurting people’s feelings because they have got to do their duty for this country. Quit leaning on this country for a handout. Go to work and earn your way. That’s what we’ve got to do. You know we’ve got 40% of the people in this country get a government check?”

“That ought to really make you mad because there ain’t 40% of the people in this country that can’t work and go out and make a living like all of us do. There’s not 40%. But the Democrats during the last election, the last cycle, administration, the term of Obama — they begged people to get on welfare,” Tuberville continued. “They begged them. Get on welfare, get food stamps. I saw it. I saw on college campuses trying to sign them up. ‘Hey, you’re in school. Why don’t you go ahead and get food stamps? We’ll take care of you.’ They tried to break us.”

The football coach-turned-candidate also made overtures to returning God and prayer to public schools and argued the deterioration of the public education system could be traced back to the departure of prayer in schools.

“Folks, we’ve got to get back to fundamentals,” Tuberville added. “That’s what I’ve always done — blocking and tackling, teaching people footwork — because if you don’t have fundamentals, you’re not going to survive. Fundamentals of this country: God. We’ve got to get prayer back in schools. Somebody said you can’t do that. They are going to have a hard time telling me not to talk about it on the floor of the Senate. We’ve got to start talking about it. If we don’t, we’re not going to get by. You got to try. We’ve got to get it back to the Supreme Court. We took God out of the school in the 60s, and we replaced it with a metal detector. That’s what you’ve got to go through in most of these schools to get into a school.”

Another component he argued that was contributing to the country’s woes was the decline of the nuclear family, which he tied to government policies that encouraged dependency.

“Y’all have heard me say this — 50% of kids in this country have one or no parent. You wonder why we don’t have respect for teachers in schools, law enforcement — all of those things,” Tuberville said. “We’ve got to get back to some kind of family atmosphere. It is not going to be perfect. What we’ve got to get away from is handing out checks and telling the men of the family, ‘The government will take care of your family. Go ahead and leave.’ There has got to be some responsibility put back in family. There has got to be. And the one I am fired up about, and the more I read about it and hear about it, and I’ve seen it for the last 12-14 years — we can have the best economy in the world … if we don’t straighten out education, we ain’t going to make it.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
1 hour ago

2020 GOP Senate candidates Byrne, Mooney on Dem debate: ‘Made me more confident Donald Trump will win’

Thursday, the seven top polling candidates competing in the 2020 Democratic primary for President of the United States gathered on stage in Los Angeles, California, for a debate.

U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (AL-01) and State Representative Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs), both candidates for Alabama’s Senate seat currently occupied by Doug Jones, watched the debate and did not like what they saw.

“We knew the Democrats had gone totally off the rails after the impeachment mess this week, but the debate just confirmed that sad reality,” Byrne said in a statement to Yellowhammer News.

“The clown car that is the Democrat Party rolled on tonight in a debate that was totally outside the mainstream,” offered Mooney.

160
Keep reading 160 WORDS

One point of disagreement in the debate had the more moderate candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, defending his healthcare plans against the more liberal candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who bills himself as a “Democratic socialist.”

Every candidate on stage derided President Donald Trump’s actions on immigration and pledged to reverse his executive actions on the issue if they were elected.

“Whether it was supporting open borders, arguing over whose health care plan will cost Americans the most money, or advocating for bigger government not less, it just made me more confident than ever that Donald Trump will win the election next November,” Byrne added.

“What you’re seeing now is the crackup of a once strong party that can’t come to grips with what they have become: an unhinged failure that will be rejected by the American people next election. Again!” concluded Mooney.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
2 hours ago

Seth Hammett: Comparing peaches to peaches

I love an analogy – especially when it’s flawed.

A recent opinion column on solar energy in the Montgomery Advertiser leads with an analogy so full of holes that it resembles Swiss cheese. It claims that the reasonable fee charged by Alabama Power to rooftop solar customers, who also want power from the utility, is like the government charging you a tax on fruit you grow in your own backyard. If you have a backyard – whether you grow fruit or not – you do pay a tax in the form of property tax, and that tax provides the infrastructure and services to support your backyard and your neighbors’ backyards.

So, let’s use this analogy: If you don’t pay your taxes, it’s like picking a peach from your neighbor’s tree without permission. Your neighbor pays for police and fire protection, roads, schools and other essential services while you benefit from the same services for free. It’s not free. The same is true for rooftop solar users who want all the benefits of utility-provided electricity when they can’t generate their own. Unless they pay their share of the infrastructure costs to provide that electricity – just as every other residential customer does – they are relying on their neighbors to provide it for them.

377
Keep reading 377 WORDS

Another statement in the column claims that every Alabamian can generate energy cheaper and cleaner by installing solar panels on their roofs. That is simply untrue because there is an important word omitted and that word is “some.” Alabamians can generate some energy through solar and it can be somewhat cheaper and somewhat cleaner. The reality is that solar power is generated only when the sun shines and that is when most Alabamians are not at home using power. During peak demand times – morning and evenings – there is usually insufficient sunlight to meet energy demands.

The author of the column falsely states that fees for rooftop solar customers punish those who want to provide their own power. In fact, without solar customers paying their fair share of the cost to provide power – a cost that every other utility customer pays – it is non-solar customers who would be punished by covering those costs for non-paying solar customers.

There are other disputable facts in the column and all are aimed at swaying the vote of the Public Service Commission. The Energy Institute of Alabama was created to promote reliable, affordable and clean energy. As part of that mission, we strive to bring clarity and balance to such one-sided, misleading information.

For the foreseeable future, solar will be a form of energy generation that can be used by some Alabamians to provide some of their energy needs. But, solar is not likely to be cheaper with or without grid fees. There will continue to be a large demand for traditional energy generation through a mix of natural gas, hydroelectric, coal, nuclear, and solar. Most solar customers will need to rely upon traditional energy generation to meet their everyday needs. Providing that reliable, affordable, and clean energy comes at a cost to everyone – including those who use solar.

Let’s sum it up by agreeing with the author’s plea in the column’s title: Give Alabamians the freedom of solar choice. The choice is there and always has been. But with choice comes financial responsibility and the financial responsibility for having access to power generated by the local utility company should rest with the customer who needs power – not their neighbors.

Seth Hammett is Chairman of the Energy Institute of Alabama.

Show less
2 hours ago

7 Things: Pelosi seems unsure about impeachment after it passes, best economy in 20 years, government shutdown averted again and more …

7. The Democrat nomination battle rages on

  • Thursday night, the top seven presidential candidates took the stage in Los Angeles only seven weeks before the Iowa caucus to try to differentiate themselves so they could become the Democratic nominee for president.
  • All of the candidates supported impeachment, climate change laws that they admit would kill jobs, more immigration and higher taxes, which will make the current occupant at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue very happy.

6. Alabama could see a medical marijuana bill

456
Keep reading 456 WORDS

  • The group put together to research medical marijuana, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Study Commission, is voting this week on whether to move forward by suggesting a bill to legalize medical marijuana.
  • The group’s decision could impact how legislators discuss the issue in 2020, but if the Alabama legislature did legalize medical marijuana, it would make it the 34th state to do so.

5. Mobile harbor to see improvements

  • U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) has helped to secure funding to deepen and widen the Port of Mobile.
  • The funding will be provided through the Energy and Water Development Bill in the Fiscal Year 2020 spending and will include a dredging program focused in the Central Gulf Coast.

4. Legislation could prevent cop killers from sitting in jail for years

  • Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth is working on new legislation that could lessen the time people convicted of killing police officers spend on death row.
  • In his tweet that announced his work, Ainsworth said, “Murdering an officer who maintains law and order should quickly cost your own life.”

3. Government shutdown avoided

  • The $1.4 trillion spending package has been approved by the Senate so the government will be funded through the rest of the fiscal year.
  • The spending package is divided into two bills. The first one for domestic programs passed 71 to 23, and the second passed 81 to 11.

2. Democrats’ recession probably won’t happen

  • As the media and their Democrats attempted to push the economy into a recession, and as they are trying to convince Americans that the economy is not working, the American people are making it clear once again that they just don’t trust them.
  • A new CNN poll shows that American feel better about the American economy than they have in about 20 years with 76% rating economic conditions in the United States as very/somewhat good and 68% think the economy will be good a year from now.

1. Democrats get scared, McConnell doesn’t care

  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took to the floor of the United States Senate to declare he is at an “impasse” with House Democrats, led by Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who passed impeachment but seems unwilling or scared to move forward with it because Democrats want “to break from the unanimous bipartisan precedent and force an all our nothing approach.”
  • U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) responded by calling this impeachment a “sham,” adding Democrats “got cold feet on their side.” He also pointed out how the Democrats have insisted “that the republic was at stake,” but now the Democrats have decided to delay until the Senate decides to hold the trail the way they want.

Show less
3 hours ago

A rundown of the Alabama victories in the Shelby-negotiated FY 2020 budget

The U.S. Senate on Thursday gave final passage to two appropriations packages that will avert a government shutdown and fund the government through the end of Fiscal Year 2020.

H.R. 1158, the national security related package, passed 81-11 while H.R. 1865, the domestic spending package, passed 71-23. The measures resulted from a compromise agreement between the Senate and House, as well as between both parties.

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee and its subcommittee on defense, led the negotiations along with House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D-NY).

Yellowhammer News has already reported on some of the top ways Alabama is set to benefit from the Shelby-negotiated appropriations, including the NASA portion, funding that could complete the Mobile Harbor deepening/widening project and construction on the Birmingham Northern Beltline resuming.

However, those important examples only represent the tip of the iceberg.

1822
Keep reading 1822 WORDS

RELATED: Aderholt praises doubling of UAH-based tornado study’s federal funding

First, in a statement regarding H.R. 1158, Shelby said, “The funding in this appropriations measure provides for our men and women in uniform, ensures Alabama remains at the forefront of space exploration, and allows us to continue preventing current and emerging threats against the United States through cutting-edge technology.”

“Alabama plays a vital role in our national defense, and this legislation will make certain that our state remains a major player in keeping our nation safe. I look forward to the impact this legislation will have on the state and nation,” he added.

H.R. 1158 contains the following provisions impacting Alabama:

Impacting the production and use of missiles and helicopters in the Wiregrass region:

· $1.224 billion for flight training at Fort Rucker, an increase of $142 million from last year to address the Army pilot shortage;

· $506 million for Future Vertical Lift research to accelerate development of helicopters flown at Fort Rucker;

· $150 million to upgrade Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopters;

· $407 million for Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missiles;

· $292 million for Joint Air-to-Ground Missiles (JAGMs);

· $562 million for Joint Air-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSMs) and $123 million for Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles (LRASMs);

· $727 million for Hellfire missiles, an increase of $243 million from FY2019, which are made in Troy and used for training at Fort Rucker; and

· $178 million for Javelin missiles for the Army and Marine Corps.

Impacting North Alabama:

· Army Research – $12.5 billion, an increase of $1.5 billion from last year, for investments in transformational technologies to address modern and future Army warfighting needs.

· Missile Defense – $10.4 billion for the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), including $628 million to support urgent MDA unfunded priorities such as space sensors, hypersonic defense, and cybersecurity.

· Hypersonic weapons – $1.9 billion to support and accelerate offensive and defensive hypersonics research and prototyping efforts, an increase of $362 million from last year. This funding includes $161 million to address an unfunded priority for the Army Hypersonic Weapons System.

· Cyber – $268 million in additional funding to expand and accelerate cyber research across the Department of Defense, and an additional $200 million to support the Department’s new 5G program.

· Military Space – Fully funds National Security Space Launch and Space Command, and includes funding to establish Space Force and Space Development Agency.

· Civil Space – $2.586 billion for the Space Launch System (SLS), including $300 million for the Exploration Upper Stage (EUS), $44 million to standup the Lunar Lander office at Marshall Space Flight Center (lander program total funding is $744 million), and $110 million for Nuclear Thermal Propulsion (NTP), of which $80 million is for a flight demonstration mission no later than 2024.

· FBI – $485 million for FBI Construction, which supports the ongoing and growing efforts in Huntsville.

Impacting Anniston:

· $84.5 million for FEMA’s Center for Domestic Preparedness, including $66.8 million for education, training, and exercises, as well as $18.2 million for high priority facilities renovation requirements. In addition, $3 million will be prioritized for competitively awarded FEMA-certified rural and tribal training; and

· $250 million for Hydra rockets, which are built in Anniston and fired from Army and Marine Corps helicopters.

· Funding for Army Vehicles overhauled and maintained at Anniston Army Depot (ANAD):

·  $2.1 billion to continue modernizing M1 Abrams tanks;

·  $912 million for Stryker vehicles, an increase of $519 million from last year;

·  $579 million for Paladin Integrated Management artillery vehicles; and

·  $80 million for M88A2 Hercules Improved Recovery vehicles.

Impacting Mobile’s shipbuilding industry:

· One additional Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) ship, as well as $49 million to convert an EPF into an Expeditionary Medical Transport;

· Full funding for the FFG(X) Frigate program; and

· An additional $650 million for LHA-9, an amphibious assault ship.

Other provisions impacting Alabama:

· $7 million for the Gulf of Mexico Fisheries Initiative, including $5 million to conduct an independent population assessment of greater amberjack in the Gulf of Mexico;
· $5 million to ensure successful implementation of “Reef Fish Amendment 50,” which delegates federal management of red snapper to the Gulf States;
· $2.6 million for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to implement and enforce the Seafood Import Monitoring Program;
· 34.5 million to support staffing and operations at the National Water Center (NWC) located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama;
· $6 million for remote water sensing research at the University of Alabama; and
· Funding and direction to fully staff the NOAA Disaster Response Center in Mobile, Alabama.

Shelby also released a statement regarding H.R. 1865.

“Completing the Fiscal Year 2020 appropriations process is good news for the nation and Alabama,” he remarked. “From investing in our state’s infrastructure and supporting agricultural development to funding groundbreaking medical research, this package addresses many important priorities. I am proud of this bipartisan agreement and look forward to witnessing the positive impact this funding will have in my home state.”

H.R. 1865 contains the following provisions impacting Alabama:

Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies:
· The final bill retains the $25 million increase for Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations (WFPO) for a total of $175 million, with a $70 million set-aside for certain projects.
· Includes $20 million for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Building and Facilities improvements for seafood safety to support FDA’s Dauphin Island Lab.
· Contains $5 million for the Rural Water and Waste pilot.
· The bill includes language specifying that Rural Water and Waste Disposal program account that projects utilizing iron and steel shall use iron and steel products produced in the United States.
· Includes $5 million to combat cotton blue disease, $3 million for advanced poultry production technology development, $1.5 million for alternative technologies for poultry waste utilization, $1.2 million to study harmful algal bloom impacts on aquaculture, an additional $1 million for shrimp aquaculture research, and $1 million to explore salmonella exposure in livestock at Auburn University. Auburn will also continue to partner with Agricultural Research Services for training and workforce development of scientists for the National Bio and Agro-defense Facility.
· Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service: $1 million increase for Cogongrass Management.
· Farm Service Agency: Report language is included that directs the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to modify its regulations so that producers of farm-raised fish are eligible for death losses under ELAP and that bird predation and disease be deemed eligible loss conditions.
· Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service: Maintains FY2019 funding for the National Feral Swine Damage Management Program.

Energy and Water Development, and Related Agencies:
Corps of Engineers:
· $378 million recommended in the Construction account for a Regional Dredge Demonstration Program in the central Gulf of Mexico. Mobile Harbor would be eligible for these additional funds.
· $50 million above the budget request in the Operation and Maintenance account for Donor and Energy Transfer Ports. Funds will benefit Mobile Harbor.
· $10.975 million for Coastal Inlets Research Program in the Operation and Maintenance account and report language recommending additional funding to establish a multi-university-led effort for connecting terrestrial and coastal models and to continue work with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Water Center in Tuscaloosa on protecting the nation’s water resources.
· Includes $16 million for Aquatic Nuisance Control Research in the Operation and Maintenance account for research and development related to harmful algal blooms.

Department of Energy:
· $230 million for a new program to demonstrate Advanced Reactors and an additional $55 million for Advanced Reactor Technologies, including $20 million for the industry-led Advanced Reactor Concepts program.
· $25 million for the EPSCoR program and requested language regarding biennial implementation of grant solicitations.
· Funding to support the Department of Energy’s National Carbon Capture Center in Wilsonville, consistent with the cooperative agreement.
· $56 million for Academic Alliances and Partnerships within the National Nuclear Security Administration, and report language encouraging new centers of excellence in materials research.

Independent Agencies:
· $30 million for the Delta Regional Authority, including $15 million for flood control, basic public infrastructure development, and transportation improvements.
· $175 million for the Appalachian Regional Commission, including $16 million for a program of industrial site and workforce development in Southern and South Central Appalachia, of which $13.5 million is for Southern Appalachia.

Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies:
· Fish and Wildlife Service Asian Carp – Provides $25 million, an increase of $14 million, to combat Asian Carp and enhance efforts in sub-basins of the Mississippi River, which includes key areas of Alabama.
· Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Technical Assistance Grant Programs – For the two programs for rural technical assistance, one increased to $17.7 million, which is a $2.7 million increase, and a new program is funded at $13 as requested.
· Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement Abandoned Mine Land Pilot Program – $115 million is included, equal to the fiscal year 2019 enacted level.
· Use of Iron and Steel – The bill continues a general provision to ensure that EPA requires the use of American iron and steel in State Revolving Fund projects.

Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies:
· $41.7 billion for the National Institutes of Health (NIH):
· Includes $45 million in NIH for chronic disease centers; and
· $50 million for NIH biomedical research facilities.
· $6.44 billion for National Cancer Institute (NCI), an increase of $299.4 million, including $200 million in targeted funding for NCI competitive grants.
· $832.9 million for NIH National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, an increase of $26.5 million.
· $578.1 million for Clinical and Translational Science Award, an increase of $18.4 million.
· $500 million for the All of Us precision medicine study, a $161 million increase.
· $25 million in targeted funding for the Childhood Cancer Survivorship, Treatment, Access, and Research (STAR) Act.
· $3.8 billion in opioid funding, including $1.5 billion for State Opioid Response Grants.
· $3.9 billion for mental health programs, an increase of $328 million.
· $50 million in funding for Medical Student Education for states with highest projected physician shortages, including $15 million for supplemental grants and $35 million to fund the remaining 2019 applicants.
· $1.3 billion, an increase of $20 million, for Career and Technical Education state grants.

· $30 million in continued funding for Department of Labor Workforce Opportunities for Rural Communities in the Delta Regional Authority and Appalachian Regional Commission regions.

Military Construction:
· Funds three military construction projects totaling $84 million in Alabama:
o Includes $38 million for an Aircraft and Flight Equipment Building at Redstone Arsenal;
o $12 million for a National Guard Readiness Center in Foley; and
o $34 million for Enlisted Transient Training Barracks in Anniston.

Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies:
· Provides funding for the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant program.
· Provides funding for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA):
o Grants-in-aid for airports;
o Contract towers;
o Research for advanced materials and structural safety;
o Research on airfield pavement; and
o Aviation workforce grants.
· Provides funding for Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) INFRA grants.
· Includes $30 million in funding for Alabama’s Appalachian Development Highway System.
· Includes funding for Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) CRISI grants, the Maritime Administration’s Small Shipyard Grant Program, and Port Infrastructure grants, and Community Development Block grants.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less