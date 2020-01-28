Merrill to attend Trump’s ceremony for signing of USMCA

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill announced Monday that he will be traveling to Washington, D.C. to join President Donald Trump at the legislative signing ceremony for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on Wednesday, January 29.

The USMCA is one of Donald Trump’s signature achievements during his first three years as president. The trade deal is a revision of the North American Free Trade Act (NAFTA) with new provisions that aim to modernize the trading relationships between the North American continent’s three biggest economies.



Alabama’s secretary of state oversees the state’s business filings. As such, the holder of the office is in tune with the needs and demands of the state’s business community.

Merrill made his support of the agreement public before it was passed by Congress. In 2019, he released a letter that read in part, “Alabama’s international engagement fuels job growth and increases exports. Alabama businesses’ success depends on the participation and competitiveness with its global counterparts.”

The USMCA passed both houses of Congress with bipartisan support, including “yes” votes from some of President Trump’s staunchest opponents like Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and the trade-skeptical Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

The entirety of Alabama’s congressional delegation voted in favor of the USMCA.

A statement from Merrill’s office said that he “looks forward to joining President Trump and other elected officials from across the country on this historic day.”

Merrill stated, “Trade is vital to our state, and the USMCA will help to boost local economies and allow for Alabama-made products to be shipped internationally. I am grateful for the leadership demonstrated by President Trump and his Administration, as well as the Alabama congressional delegation.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.