Newest Stories

3 hours ago

‘Alabama’s timber industry is at full throttle’ — 105 jobs coming to Wiregrass

The City of Abbeville in southeast Alabama will soon be home to 105 more jobs, thanks in part to a federal grant administered by the state.

Governor Kay Ivey announced on Wednesday that she has awarded a grant to the Henry County Commission that will provide transportation construction assistance to ship lumber, timbers and posts produced at the new Abbeville Fiber plant.

The award comes in the form of an $850,000 Community Development Block Grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The grant will be administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) and is expected to boost the Yellowhammer State’s already robust timber industry.

“As we have seen during my administration, Alabama’s timber industry is at full throttle,” Ivey said in a statement.

The opening of Abbeville Fiber is also expected to expand the need for timber in southeast Alabama resulting in additional jobs in the forest industry down the line.

“It has been my experience that a big demand for wood is an indication of confidence in the economy, and that confidence leads to growth in housing and business in general. I am pleased to support this project to provide timber-industry jobs in Abbeville and Henry County,” Ivey added.

Abbeville Fiber, a part of Jimmy Rane’s Great Southern Wood Preserving Inc., will occupy the former West Point Stevens textile plant off U.S. Highway 431 and Alabama Highway 27. The sawmill will have the capacity to produce 200,000 feet a day of finished wood and will purchase an estimated $14 million to $15 million of yellow pine timber annually from suppliers within a 50-mile radius of the plant.

The grant funds will be used to construct a rail spur connecting the plant with the main railroad line to the south. The cut and sized lumber will be moved by rail to treatment plants in the South and along the Eastern Seaboard before making its way to retailers.

“Gov. Ivey is committed to helping create new jobs in Alabama and ensuring that the state grows and prospers,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell remarked. “ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey and assist in this venture.”

The Henry County Commission and the city of Abbeville have pledged an additional $160,000 to complete the project.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

48 mins ago

State Senate passes bill incentivizing tech companies to ‘stay and grow’ in Alabama

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed HB 540 as amended, a bill aimed at bringing more rural and high-tech jobs to Alabama.

The legislation, one of the top remaining priorities for lawmakers and industry recruiters as the 2019 session winds down this week, is known as the “Alabama Incentives Modernization Act.” Sponsored by State Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa), the bill seeks to bring the Yellowhammer State’s economic incentives up to speed with what other states are doing to attract jobs.

The bill expands the number of rural communities that may incentivize companies under the Alabama Jobs Act. HB 540 also would provide incentives for tech companies to make Alabama a permanent home.

Previously passed by the House of Representatives on a unanimous 98-0 vote, the bill was carried in the upper chamber by Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper).

Speaking to a Senate committee on Tuesday, Reed emphasized the importance of attracting and keeping entrepreneurs and job creators in Alabama. He said that the state could miss out on the next Facebook or Apple because its incentives system is currently out-of-date.

On the floor, Reed outlined the three core tenets of HB 540: building rural communities; recruiting and keeping tech companies in Alabama; and enhancing existing opportunity zones.

Since the Senate amended the bill, HB 540 heads back to the House, which is expected to concur and send the legislation to the governor’s desk.

Read more about the bill here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

If California is going to come for pro-life states, Alabama should go after California jobs

After Alabama, Georgia, Missouri and other states passed pro-life legislation, businesses and state governments across the country have made it clear that they are very upset about this and will use their power to harm the people they disagree with politically.

In California, a politician is suggesting they use tax policy as a weapon against states who don’t represent Californian liberal values in 2019. California Democratic Assemblywoman Luz Rivas said, “I think it really puts pressure on the industry to reconsider whether they want to do business in those states.”

Obviously, these entities can do whatever they feel is necessary, but there comes a time when Alabama should start fighting back.

State Senator Garlan Gudger (R-Cullman), whose sons faced online criticism and wife has received rape threats over his support for Alabama’s abortion legislation, announced on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” on Wednesday that Alabamians may see him take up this issue in the next legislative session if states actually target Alabama.

Gudger said in his interview he believes this could be one way to chase economic development for the state and that he wants to “bring those businesses that are in those states to Alabama so that we can get that economic development, those jobs, and be able to get that money that’s here in the state where people would want to do business with Alabama.”

Gudger added that people who agree with Alabama are more likely to stay silent, so as to not draw the wrath of the mob.

My takeaway:

Therein lies the problem, the economic development weapon is a weapon that is only wielded by the American left in 2019.

That needs to change.

There are plenty of businessmen who are pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and pro-business. Alabama has done a good job of recruiting businesses with a pro-growth climate, but it may be time for Alabama to start playing offense if states start to target Alabama over its policies.

Listen:


Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

5 hours ago

Roy Moore: Trump cannot make ‘America great again’

Roy Moore has responded to President Donald Trump saying the former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice should not run for the U.S. Senate again in 2020, with Moore asserting that Trump cannot fulfill his goal to “Make America Great Again,” also coined as “MAGA.”

This came after a pair of Wednesday morning tweets from Trump, with the president emphasizing, “Roy Moore cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating….Judges and Supreme Court Justices!”

Moore afterward tweeted, “Ever wonder why the mere mention of my name scares the ‘hell’ out of the Washington DC establishment, liberals, and LGBT?”

“Like Pres Trump I want to see America great again, but that is a job only God can do!” he concluded.

While Moore alleged that “liberals” are scared of his potential candidacy, it is actually conservatives who are terrified he could once again lose to now-Senator Doug Jones (D-AL). Democrats view a Moore-Jones rematch as their best chance of retaking the Senate, making Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) the majority leader.

Trump a short time earlier on Wednesday tweeted, “Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama.”

The president warned a Moore candidacy could result in “many of the incredible gains” made under his presidency being “lost, including our Pro-Life victories.”

This came after reports surfaced on Tuesday that Moore is considering running for the United States Senate again in 2020, which prompted a response that day from Donald Trump, Jr.

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) reportedly told The Hill, “I think people are very concerned that we Republicans lost a U.S. Senate seat because [Moore] was our nominee in 2017 and we don’t need to do that again.”

This led Moore to tweet out that article by The Hill, commenting, “What is Bradley so worried about?”

In a follow-up tweet, Moore asserted of Byrne, “He knows that if I run I will beat Doug Jones.”

This second Moore tweet led to the direct retort from Trump, Jr.

Byrne, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) are the formally announced Republican candidates challenging Jones in 2020 thus far while Secretary of State John Merrill and State Auditor Jim Zeigler are among those still entertaining the idea of entering the race.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Alabama Senate votes to require civil asset forfeiture tracking

The Alabama Senate has voted to make it mandatory for law enforcement to report how often they use civil actions to seize a person’s property when the person has not been convicted of a crime.

Senators on Tuesday voted 33-0 for the bill. It now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.

Civil asset forfeiture is the practice of law enforcement seizing property through a civil action for suspected criminal activity.

Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) had originally sought to require a criminal conviction for property seizures.

The bill was amended to require mandatory tracking of cases instead of banning or altering the practice.

Orr says the measure is an “incremental” step and he plans on reintroducing a bill to ban the practice next year.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

6 hours ago

Arnold Mooney on formal ‘censure and condemn’ complaint against John Rogers: ‘I couldn’t not do it — It had to be done’

Last week, State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) introduced a request to formally “censure and condemn” his colleague State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) for comments Rogers made earlier this month on the Alabama House of Representatives floor during the debate over HB 314, also known as the Human Life Protection Act.

That legislation was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey earlier this month and criminalized any abortion with few exceptions. Its proponents hope the law will be challenged and ultimately heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Mooney, who is a candidate for the Republican nomination for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat up in 2020, introduced the resolution as Rogers was attempting to slow down the work of the House.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Tuesday, Mooney argued his actions were justified given Rogers had not shown any remorse and had appeared to double-down on those remarks.

“Quite simply, John made statements on the floor of the House,” Mooney said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “He represents a district up in Birmingham and has every right to represent his district. But, he made statements about how some kids are unwanted, and you kill them now, or you kill them later. He went on to continue to make those statements again. He made them again last week, and he’s made them again today. I don’t know why in our state we would ever tolerate anything like that. He then took on deciding to sort of defend what he was by saying, ‘Well, he didn’t want to use the word ‘retarded.’’ He used the word ‘retarded’ saying that about special needs children, special needs families and special needs adults – you know the whole situation is one that I quite frankly feel like it denigrates our state and our legislature and our whole process. You know, there are thousands of Alabama families who have special needs children, and they need love as well. There are special needs adults who are leading full lives with meaning and dignity.”

“He’s continued to make the statements over and over,” Mooney added. “And quite frankly, it brings shame. It brings dishonor on all of us in Alabama, those of us who serve in the House and the Senate in Alabama, those who work there, everyone. It’s just simply a terrible situation for our state.”

The Shelby County Republican said given no one else seemed to be willing to step up and take on Rogers, he took it upon himself to do so.

“I just reached the point – I had enough,” Mooney said. “No one else was going to do it. It was time for me to do it. I couldn’t not do it. It had to be done.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

