Alabama’s only living Pearl Harbor survivor celebrates 99th birthday

During an interview with Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Wednesday, Brooks explained his decision and noted that without an endorsement from President Donald Trump, his candidacy would not be possible.

Last week, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) made it official and said he would not be a candidate for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) which is up for election in 2020.

“Well, there a lot of good people running and I think it’s essential that whoever our nominee is, we get behind them in order to make sure we have the votes necessary on Supreme Court nomination, on other federal judiciary nominations, on border security, on deficit and debt,” Brooks said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “Just go down the list.”

“That having been said, I know Arnold Mooney,” he continued. “He was my campaign chairman in 2017. He went out on a limb on my behalf. He’s been an excellent legislator from the Shelby County area. He’s got the intellect to understand a lot of these threats that face our country. And in my judgment, he has the backbone to do the right thing in the face of tremendous pressure in Washington, D.C. to do the wrong thing.”

“So, that familiarity with Arnold Mooney, his having helped me as much as he did in 2017 – I will be voting for Arnold Mooney,” Brooks added.

The North Alabama Republican said the other candidates in the field, which include U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, were also good candidates as well.

“Now please, bear in mind there are other good candidates running and the best analogy I can give is we’re in an ice cream shop, whether it be Baskin-Robbins or what have you, and there are all sorts of really good flavors, but you only have enough money to buy one scoop,” he said. “Well, some of us are going to pick the mint chocolate chip. Some of us might go with the cherry vanilla – go down the list. And so, I like our field of candidates. I really do. But you can only cast one vote, and my vote is going to be for Arnold Mooney based on familiarity and belief that when it comes down to it, he will do the right thing for our country and the state of Alabama in the United States Senate. I’m highly confident of that.”

