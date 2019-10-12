Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Alabama’s largest river cleanup celebrates 20 years 1 hour ago / News
Troy University unveils clock honoring Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr.’s 30 years as chancellor 3 hours ago / News
Watch: The stunning last-second play that vaulted Mountain Brook to win over Hewitt-Trussville 4 hours ago / Sports
NASCAR fans, drivers return to ‘transformed’ Talladega Superspeedway 4 hours ago / Sports
Blessings in a Bag ensures schoolchildren have food for weekend 5 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Wheelchair-bound Stone bags gator at Eufaula 7 hours ago / Outdoors
This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule 19 hours ago / Sports
Watch: Rick Karle’s ‘The Road Ahead’ (Oct. 11, 2019) 21 hours ago / Sports
Just leave Jeff Sessions alone, Mr. President 21 hours ago / Opinion
Tua Tagovailoa gifts signed ball, jersey for 12-year-old Bama fan to be buried with 22 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Talladega Superspeedway chairman Grant Lynch recalls how inaugural race prize money launched Dale Earnhardt-owner Richard Childress’ race team 22 hours ago / Sports
Alabama’s workforce superhighway 1 day ago / Sponsored
Marsh: ‘No appetite whatsoever for any kind of Medicaid expansion’ 1 day ago / News
Ivey completes radiation treatment, expects ‘full recovery’ 1 day ago / News
Alabama Dep. of Corrections K-9 officer dies in line of duty 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Giuliani associates with ties to Ukraine arrested, Trump slams Sessions again, Zeigler/Ivey drama and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Jasper High students buying janitor new truck give God the credit: ‘He is making all of this possible’ 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Over $30 million in Rebuild Alabama Act funds awarded for local road, bridge projects 1 day ago / News
USDA deputy undersecretary delivers speech on climate change at Auburn University 2 days ago / News
This Alabama second-grader honored a true American hero on his school’s ‘Super Hero Day’ 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
1 hour ago

Alabama’s largest river cleanup celebrates 20 years

Twenty years ago, Gene Phifer approached his supervisor at Alabama Power with a simple idea: clean trash out of the Coosa River near Plant Gadsden.

“He really backed the program in a tremendous way,” Phifer said. “Not only him, but the executives got involved, too. They were staunchly behind it.”

The program was named Renew The Coosa and quickly evolved into Alabama’s largest river cleanup and one of the largest in the country before being renamed Renew Our Rivers. The company honored Phifer and dozens of other volunteers Tuesday for their efforts during a luncheon in Montgomery.

“Thank you for what you do to build a better Alabama,” said Zeke Smith, vice president of External Affairs for Alabama Power. “It’s just fabulous. It makes a difference.”

During the last two decades, more than 120,000 volunteers have collected more than 15.5 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways across the Southeast. The program has earned numerous awards including the 2019 Water Conservationist of the Year award from the Alabama Wildlife Federation.

“The waterways are so important to us and to the state of Alabama,” said Susan Comensky, Alabama Power vice president of Environmental Affairs. “Your dedication and your effort to see that they stay that way is an investment in all of our futures.”

Lynn Martin has volunteered 19 of the 20 years at cleanups around Alabama. She said her goal is to get more young people involved.

“I’ve got my 21-year-old daughter now involved,” Martin said. “We love it. It’s just an awesome feeling.”

Jim Eason leads cleanup efforts on the Winston County side of Smith Lake. He said the team effort is rewarding.

“I’m proud of the people I work with,” Eason said. “It’s sometimes daunting to see all the trash out there just a year or two after you cleaned it up, but they keep coming back and we keep picking up and cleaning.”

Phifer says he hopes the next 20 years will be even more fruitful.

“I hope it’s continuing on the same pace 20 years from now,” Phifer said. “I hope the educational component grows as fast as the other part does. I think that’s the part that we need to focus on going forward.”

Five more river cleanups are scheduled across Alabama this fall, including the final cleanup on Lake Martin Nov 1-2.

Remaining 2019 Renew Our River cleanups

Oct. 15: Dog River (Mobile County)
Contact: Catie Boss at 251-829-2146 or clboss@southernco.com

Oct. 22-24: R.L. Harris Lake (Tallapoosa River-Lake Wedowee)
Contact: Sheila Smith at 205-396-5093 or Marlin Glover at 770-445-0824

Oct. 26: Lake Mitchell (Coosa River)
Contact: Dale Vann at 205-910-3713

Oct. 28-Nov. 2: Neely Henry Lake (Coosa River)
Contact: Lisa Dover at 256-549-0900

Nov. 1-2: Lake Martin (Tallapoosa River)
Contact: John Thompson 334-399-3289 or lmra@lmra.info

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

3 hours ago

Troy University unveils clock honoring Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr.’s 30 years as chancellor

“Time flies, but memories last forever.” Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. recalled those words during a ceremony honoring his 30 years of service as Chancellor of Troy University.

Thanks to the help of donors, the university dedicated a clock in front of Smith Hall in honor of Hawkins’ years at Troy. Hawkins became chancellor on Sept. 1, 1989, following the retirement of Dr. Ralph Adams, who served in the position for 25 years.

Over the last three decades, Hawkins has led the university through an era of unprecedented growth, said Maj. Gen. Walter Givhan, USAF ret., who serves as Senior Vice Chancellor for Advancement and Economic Development.

“Dr. Hawkins has honored this university with 30 years of his time, talents and treasure and we have certainly reaped the benefits of that. It is only right and fitting that we honor him with this clock in recognition of those 30 great years,” Givhan said.

353
Keep reading 353 WORDS

Hawkins called last Saturday’s ceremony humbling.

“Janice and I are so humbled and honored by this gathering,” Hawkins said. “Most of all, though, we are honored and humbled to serve a great university. It has been a remarkable time for us. The memories that we’ve been blessed to accumulate over these last three decades will last us forever. Life is about relationships, and we have certainly been blessed with the opportunity to build great relationships at this remarkable place.”

Gibson Vance, president pro-tempore of the university’s Board of Trustees, commended the couple for all they have done to grow and advance Troy University.

“When I thought about all of the qualities that it takes to be a great leader, the one I kept coming back to was vision,” Vance said. “When you think of vision, you don’t have to do anything more than walk from one side of this campus to the other – that was Jack’s vision. When you look at the quality of our students, the quality of our faculty and staff, the diversity we have on campus, the quality of our academics and sports programs, it’s remarkable and there is one reason for it – the vision of our chancellor, Dr. Jack Hawkins.”

Vance also expressed his appreciation for Troy’s first lady, presenting her with a bouquet of flowers.

“Troy University would not be the outstanding university it is without Janice Hawkins,” Vance said.

Also during the ceremony, the chancellor received proclamations honoring his service from the Troy University Student Government Association, the Troy University Faculty Senate, the City of Troy and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. The Sound of the South marching band also performed during the ceremony.

Before unveiling the clock, Hawkins said the future of Troy University is bright.

“I am convinced that the best is yet to be for this extraordinary university,” he said. “It is so unique and has so many great people. We are grateful to be a part of it and grateful to continue this journey with each of you.”

The Hawkinses were also honored with an on-the-field presentation during last week’s football game at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
4 hours ago

Watch: The stunning last-second play that vaulted Mountain Brook to win over Hewitt-Trussville

Fourth down. Six yards to go. The game about to end.

Mountain Brook trailed Hewitt-Trussville 10-3 on Friday night.

Then, that moment every player dreams about.

Mountain Brooks’s Strother Gibbs connected with Jake Thompson with 13 seconds left for a touchdown, making it a 10-9 game.

However, things only got more dramatic from there.

105
Keep reading 105 WORDS

What happened next is being described as the “greatest play” in school history.

Mountain Brook went for the two-point conversion, with Paulson Wright tossing up a “prayer” after recovering a fumble near the sideline.

Watch:

It was again Thompson with the catch for the two-point conversion, giving Mountain Brook an incredible 11-10 win.

You can see other scores from around the state here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

NASCAR fans, drivers return to ‘transformed’ Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR driver and Alabama native Grant Enfinger has been coming to Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway since he was just a kid.

“Me and my dad would come up here every year. For me to come out here and go for another checkered flag here is just a dream come true,” he said.

Enfinger says he is just as excited about the renovations to the track since the last NASCAR race in April. He along with Mark Ramsey and Eric “Digger” Manes of the TV show “Moonshiners” took a tram tour Wednesday of the track’s $50 million Transformation project, which is highlighted by the Talladega Garage Experience.

306
Keep reading 306 WORDS

“It’s pretty unbelievable, especially Big Bill’s (Social Club),” Enfinger said. “One of the most sought after things as a NASCAR fan is a garage pass, a hot pass, and those are very limited supplies, but now you don’t really need one here. You’re right there in the garage. You see your (Monster Energy NASCAR) Cup guys up close and personal. They’re working on the car two feet from where you can stand, so to me that’s pretty incredible.”

Ramsey added, “It’s insane. It’s incredible.”

A tour of the new Talladega Garage Experience from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Enfinger, Ramsey and Manes got their first look Wednesday at Big Bill’s Social Club inside the Talladega Garage Experience. Big Bill’s is a 35,000 square-foot covered open-air pavilion with a 41-foot video board, bar, concessions, fan seating and garage access to NASCAR’S top 22 drivers — a feature Enfinger says puts the Talladega Superspeedway above all other race tracks.

“Daytona has done a lot and ISM has done a lot in Phoenix, but I think this is where it’s at,” Enfinger said. “From where it was in April, it just brings it to the next level. I’m excited. I’m excited for Talladega and I’m excited for the sport.”

The completion of the Talladega Garage Experience wraps up a year-long project for the track, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month. A new Finish Line Premium RV area, infield shower trailers and a new oversized two-lane vehicle tunnel were completed in April. A new race control tower, kid zone and victory lane plaza were constructed in the final phase.

To learn more about the project or purchase tickets, visit talladegasuperspeedway.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
5 hours ago

Blessings in a Bag ensures schoolchildren have food for weekend

What started out as a group of friends trying to help a few kids at a nearby school has turned into a neighborhood project that feeds more than 100 children in the Hueytown area.

Debbie Kiker, Ginger Parsons and Charlotte Garrett, members of Hueytown Community Helpers (HCH), started Blessings in a Bag to ensure hungry elementary schoolchildren have well-balanced and easy-to-prepare food to take home on weekends.

In August, volunteers of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) were among almost 140 people who gathered to pack the first bags of the new school year.

472
Keep reading 472 WORDS

Throughout the school year, volunteers will continue to meet at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Family Life Center every other month to stuff the food bags.

“When we went over the list for the pack-up tonight, we saw that there were 139 people coming,” Kiker said. “This is probably the most we have ever had, and we are thrilled that the Alabama Power Service Organization could be a part of it. We hope to do projects with them in the future.”

Parsons said the volunteers packed 900 bags in 22 minutes. “This makes such a huge difference to the kids and they greatly appreciate everybody that is involved,” she said.

Toni Reed, an Alabama Power Customer Service representative, served as the APSO chair for the Blessings in a Bag project. Reed is no stranger to community service; she has volunteered at shelters for most of her life.

“It’s something that has been instilled in me my whole life. I don’t do it for recognition. I do it because it’s the right thing to do and I am in a position to do so,” Reed said.

“I’m a helper, and I volunteer at different shelters on my own, but when it comes to the babies, it just breaks my heart. It hurts knowing kids are out there struggling and they don’t have enough to eat.”

Reed said she keeps supplies in the back of her car just in case she finds someone who needs help.

This was the first year APSO supported Blessings in a Bag and Reed said she hopes they continue to be involved in the years to come, saying it is not only rewarding, but necessary.

“We do this from the bottom of our hearts, and we just want to continue giving back as much as we can,” Reed said. “The Lord has blessed us where we have enough to give, and that’s the bottom line.”

Currently, the program provides bags to four Jefferson County elementary schools –  HueytownConcordBrighton and North Highland. Each bag costs about $3.50 and provides students with two breakfasts, two lunches and snacks. Last school year, 3,800 bags were packed and delivered to 112 elementary students every Friday.

HCH, a group of community volunteers, plans to expand the food program to middle and high schools, as well as including clothing items, and starting specialized programs for families in crisis and kids with special needs.

“This is just such a wonderful event for our community. My heart is full every time we have a pack the bags night and I see how many people and their families show up,” Parsons said. “We may have to move to a bigger space if this keeps getting bigger, which is a great problem to have.”

The next pack the bags date is Wednesday, Oct. 16, and HCH is always seeking volunteers. For more information, contact Ginger Parsons at 205-533-0778.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
7 hours ago

Wheelchair-bound Stone bags gator at Eufaula

Mandy Stone worked hard as a paramedic in Roanoke, Alabama, which often required a weekend away to decompress. Stone was on one of those getaways when her life changed forever.

“Ten years ago, I went to north Georgia for the weekend,” Stone said. “On the way home I hydroplaned, went down in a ravine and spent the next two-and-a-half months at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta. Everything changed in just a split second.”

The accident impact crushed numerous vertebrae in her back. She was left paralyzed from the waist down.

However, the accident did not crush her spirit or her love for the outdoors. Not long after she was discharged from Shepherd, a world-renowned rehabilitation center for people with spinal cord and brain injuries, Stone went to one of her happy places.

1260
Keep reading 1260 WORDS

“Hunting season is my favorite time, and I think it always has been,” she said. “I’ve been able to go hunting ever since I got hurt. I hunt deer and squirrels mostly. I have one of those Action Trackchairs, and I’ll ride around and shoot them from it.”

The shooting houses on her mom and dad’s property as well as shooting houses on property Stone and her sister own nearby were made handicap-accessible.

The first time in a shooting house after her accident was truly special.

“It was great,” she said. “My mom made sure I had plenty of cover, which was good. It was actually awesome. I think I killed one that day. I know I killed three or four that season.”

Not content to allow any barriers to stop her hunting passion, she decided to kick it up a notch and pursue an alligator during Alabama’s late-summer, early-fall season at Lake Eufaula in southeast Alabama.

“I’m all about hunting everything,” she said. “I told my dad, ‘Look Pop, we’ve got to go alligator hunting.’”

Stone had applied for several years for a tag at Eufaula, which has only 20 tags available annually. The points system, which applies points for each year the applicant is unsuccessful, finally paid off for Stone.

After receiving her tag, Stone went to Lake Eufaula to look around because she didn’t know anything about the reservoir that serves as a border between Alabama and Georgia. Stone emailed Chris Nix, the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division’s Alligator Program Coordinator. Nix got Stone in touch with WFF Biologist Richard Tharp, who connected her with guide Mike Gifford, otherwise known at Gator Mike.

“I was talking to Mike, and he was telling me about his alligator hunting, and it sounded great,” Stone said. “Then I told him I was in a wheelchair and asked him if he had ever taken anybody in a wheelchair. He said, ‘Oh, I’ve never done that.’ I asked him if he was willing to try, and he said he was and when did I want to go.”

Although Gifford has been guiding alligator hunts since Alabama started its season in the late 2000s, he said this was his first outing with someone in a wheelchair.

“I’m kind of old school and think things happen for a reason, that we’re drawn to people for a reason,” Gifford said. “I felt like, no matter what, I was going to make it happen. It’s not common for somebody in her condition to want to do that, but it inspired me.”

With the obstacles Stone presented, Gifford figures divine assistance helped to make it happen.

“What’s really crazy about this is I’ve only got X amount of space on my boat, and I want her to be up on the bow so she can do everything,” he said. “I didn’t want her just riding along watching somebody else gator hunt.”

Stone gave Gifford the measurements of her wheelchair, and he headed to his boat with a tape measure.

“In a custom-built Ranger bass boat, they have what is called a locker-bar system,” he said. “All the deck lids are aligned. In the locker-bar system, a stainless-steel bar goes across the lids, and you can put padlocks on it so none of the deck lids can be lifted. I put the locker bar in and started measuring. This is why I believe things happen for a reason. When I measured for that wheelchair, I didn’t have a half-inch of extra space. When that locker bar went in there, the back tires backed up to it perfectly. The front of the wheelchair lined up perfectly to be tied off to the front pedestal, so I could lock her in there.”

The boat ramp, which she had used on two previous trips, was the perfect height for Stone’s wheelchair to roll onto the boat’s front deck.

Gifford thought about idling around near the boat ramp to try to bag the first gator they found, but when he got Stone fitted with a life jacket and locked in the boat, he changed his mind.

“I felt like I had her in there good enough, and that she was strong enough that I thought about getting the boat on plane,” he said. “I told her I was going to try and for her to give me a thumbs up or a thumbs down. I got on plane slow and easy. She gave me a thumbs up, and I knew we were in business.”

A large gator was spotted that was estimated at 12 feet, but he gave them the slip.

The gator hunters found smaller animals, but culling is not allowed during alligator season and they would have failed to reach the 8-foot minimum in effect at Lake Eufaula.

After they spotted another gator they felt would surpass the minimum size, Gator Mike got a hook in the animal and handed the rod to Stone.

“I wanted her to feel the full effects of the hunt,” he said.

“He let me do some of the reeling, which was not easy,” Stone said. “We went in a circle for about 30 minutes with this 8½-foot gator. We finally wore him down, and Mike handed me the harpoon to stick him with. That was a huge challenge. But I got the harpoon in him. Mike got him, taped his mouth and got him into the boat.”

Instead of shooting alligators to finish them off, Gator Mike prefers to severe the spine with a knife with the gator’s head immobilized.

He handed the knife to Stone, who applied the coup de grace.

“It was just as quick and simple as shooting one would be,” Stone said. “I’d never taken anything like that, but it was just as quick. It was done. I had been grinning the whole time after the gator was hooked. I was all smiles from there. It was awesome.”

Whooping and hollering and rounds of high-fives went around on both boats after the gator was dispatched.

Gator Mike had lined up a chase boat, which allowed Stone’s mom and dad to join the hunt.

“That was awesome that they got to be there too,” Stone said.

The gator is at the taxidermist for a full-body mount. The meat has been processed, and Stone will make a trip soon to pick it up.

“We hope to get together and have a big alligator cooking celebration,” Stone said.

After time for reflection on the successful hunt, Stone admitted it was harder than she expected.

“Had it not been for Gator Mike, I don’t know if I could have done it,” Stone said. “He makes it look easier. He was so good at slipping up on them. The biggest thing was the harpoon. That was hard for me. I was very ill-prepared for that. It was fun nonetheless, but there were no easy tasks.”

Although Stone achieved her ultimate goal by bagging the gator, it doesn’t mean her love of the hunt is completely satisfied.

“I’m happy with one, but I intend to apply again,” she said. “I’m definitely hooked now.”

Gifford said he has relived that night many times and still wonders why he was fortunate enough to be the guide.

“I just hope this inspires other people with handicaps to want to go and do it,” he said. “You can do it. There’s no doubt. Mandy had a will to do it, and she did it. This was the most gratifying hunt that anybody could have ever done.”

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Show less