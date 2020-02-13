Alabama’s A-Day game scheduled for April 18

The University of Alabama’s 2020 A-Day Game will be played April 18, with a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Byrant-Denny Stadium. The event is sponsored by Golden Flake.

Due to construction, the capacity of Bryant Denny on the day of the game will be 30,000 – 35,000. Fans not getting a seat will be able to watch the game at Sewell-Thomas Stadium on the big screen.

Gates will open at 10:00 a.m. and the Alumni Flag Football Game will begin at 10:30 a.m.



The Walk of Fame ceremony will be at 11:15 a.m. The ceremony will entail the captains of the 2019 roster. Anfernee Jennings, Xavier McKinney, DeVonta Smith and Tua Tagovailoa all will be addressing a crowd at Denny Chimes before leaving prints of their hands and cleats in the concrete.

The team will enter the stadium in the Walk of Champions at 11:50, and the game will constitute the 15th and final practice of the spring.

More information can be found at UAGameday.com

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.