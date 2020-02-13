Three members of Auburn Board of Trustees confirmed to another seven-year term

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate on Thursday confirmed Auburn University Trustees James Pratt, Clark Sahlie and BT Roberts to each serve another term on the board.

Members of the board serve seven-year terms, with nine representing Alabama congressional districts as they were constituted on January 1, 1961, and five others serving at-large.

Pratt earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Auburn in 1972 and a law degree from Cumberland School of Law at Samford University in 1978. Known as one of the state’s top trial attorneys, he currently leads James Pratt, LLC in Birmingham. He began representing the ninth district on Auburn’s board in April 2012.

Sahlie is a partner with North McDonough Properties in Montgomery. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from Auburn in 1988. Sahlie was first confirmed to represent the second district on Auburn’s board in April 2012.

Roberts, a 1972 Auburn graduate in Industrial Management, began serving on the Auburn board in April 2012, representing district one. He is the president of Roberts Brothers Commercial & Property Management in Mobile and a former chairman of the board of the New Orleans branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

All of the current members of the Auburn Board of Trustees can be found here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn