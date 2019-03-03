 Left ACLR Right ACLR

6 hours ago

Alabama updates 10-foot law for public safety

The new year brought a change to an Alabama state law requiring a certain distance between workers and overhead powerlines. The law was updated on Jan. 1 to increase the distance to 10 feet for individuals and companies operating machinery or building structures near overhead powerlines carrying more than 750 volts. The old law was a 6-foot clearance.

“The safety of our customers and the communities we serve is top priority for Alabama Power,” said Kim Savage, Alabama Power Public Safety Program manager. “The updated 10-foot law will help keep people safe and reduce the potential for damage.”

The law applies to people who use or employ someone to operate construction equipment, such as a crane, derrick power shovel, drilling rig or pile driver, that can make vertical, lateral or swinging motions. As a safety precaution, a warning sticker must be placed in view of the operator stating it is unlawful to operate equipment within 10 feet of overhead high-voltage powerlines.

The law prescribes criminal penalties for workers who violate the 10-foot law without first safeguarding the powerlines through an agreement with the utility.

Safeguard options include: erecting mechanical barriers that will prevent physical contact with overhead conductors, de-energizing high-voltage conductors, and temporary or permanent relocation of high-voltage conductors.

For additional information, visit Alabama Code Sec. 37-8-52 and 53.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

5 mins ago

VIDEO: ‘Rebuild Alabama,’ Michael Cohen’s testimony is a mess for everyone, 49% of Democrats are socialists and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Can Governor Kay Ivey get her gas tax plan passed?

— Did Michael Cohen finish off the president or himself?

— Are too many Democrats admitting they are socialists?

Jackson and Burke are joined by State Representative Rex Reynolds (R-Huntsville) to talk about “Rebuild Alabama” and the problems it faces moving forward.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” addressing how the phrase “if true” has broken journalism and cable news.

https://www.facebook.com/YHN/videos/2047537935333490/

2 hours ago

New leaders to steer growth at Alabama operations of Mercedes, Honda

There are new faces at the top of Alabama’s auto industry, as both Mercedes-Benz and Honda plan leadership changes in the coming months.

Tetsuya Endo will become the new president of Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, effective April 1, the company said last week. Endo, who comes to HMA from Honda’s Marysville, Ohio, plant, is replacing Tsutomu “Mori” Morimoto, who is moving to an executive role at the Ohio facility.

Endo has been with Honda since 1982 and served in a number of leadership positions at Honda locations in North America and Japan.

“Tetsuya Endo has served in a valuable role in Honda operations in North America,” said Morimoto. “His extensive knowledge of manufacturing, along with overall business operations, makes him a perfect fit to lead HMA into the future.”

Morimoto joined Honda in 1985 and served as president of Honda of Canada Mfg. before joining HMA’s $2.8 billion, 4,500-worker operation in Talladega County last year. During his tenure, the company has taken on investments of more than $150 million and re-introduced the all-new Honda Passport SUV to the market.

MERCEDES HOMECOMING

Across the state at Mercedes-Benz U.S. International in Tuscaloosa County, Jason Hoff is leaving his post for a position in Germany later this year.

Hoff, MBUSI president and CEO and head of Production SUV/Sports Cars since 2013, will become the new head of Quality Management at Mercedes-Benz Cars worldwide, effective July 1. In his new role, he will remain closely associated with all Mercedes-Benz Cars production plants worldwide.

During Hoff’s career with the automaker, he has been responsible for procurement of interior components for the C- and E-Class sedans. He also served in other management roles at MBUSI.

His replacement in Alabama is Michael Goebel, currently head of Compact Cars Production Mercedes-Benz Cars.

This marks a return to MBUSI for Goebel, who was the head of Planning at the Tuscaloosa plant at the beginning of 2008. He has held various management positions in production, planning and logistics with the automaker, which he joined in 1990.

In his new role, the company said Goebel “will continue to develop the Tuscaloosa site and make it fit for the future, leveraging his many years of production and management experience.”

$1 BILLION EXPANSION

MBUSI has grown continuously since it launched Alabama’s auto industry 25 years ago. One of the most recent moves is a plant in Bibb County that will supply battery packs for the automaker’s state-built electric vehicles.

Construction on that project, a key component of a $1 billion expansion, kicked off last fall.

Other new and upcoming management shifts at Mercedes and its parent, Daimler, involve former MBUSI heads.

Ola Kaellenius, Daimler’s current research and development chief who led the Alabama operation from 2009 to 2010, is set to succeed Dieter Zetsche as Daimler’s CEO later this year. And Markus Schaefer, who followed Kaellenius in Tuscaloosa, running the plant from 2010 to 2013, is slated to succeed him in the R&D role.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

4 hours ago

Auburn University senior who lost her brother to rare genetic disease is on a mission for a cure

When Auburn University senior Cassie Bebout was six years old, her nine-year-old brother Jake died from GM1, a rare genetic disease with no cure. Cassie’s life was changed forever.

The senior molecular biology major, who will earn her bachelor’s degree in May, has devoted her college career to helping find a possible cure for the disease, working on Dr. Doug Martin’s laboratory team in the College of Veterinary Medicine’s Scott-Ritchey Research Center — focusing on One Medicine research that helps both animals and humans.

Their efforts, part of a multi-institutional project, could culminate in a life-saving drug after an expected National Institutes of Health human clinical trial this year in Bethesda, Maryland.

“I learned about Dr. Martin’s research through Facebook,” said Bebout, a native of Misenheimer, North Carolina, who received a Presidential Scholarship to study in Auburn’s College of Sciences and Mathematics. “A mother of a child with GM1 had shared an article about Dr. Martin’s research. I knew I wanted to be a part of his work.

“The summer before my senior year of high school I spent three weeks interning for Dr. Martin, learning about Auburn’s campus, the environment and people. I knew I wanted to come to Auburn. It aligned with my priorities.”

Dr. Martin, also a professor in the College of Veterinary Medicine’s Department of Anatomy, Physiology and Pharmacology, is the co-creator of a gene therapy — using a non-harmful adeno-associated virus, or AAV — to help the body produce enzymes missing in GM1 gangliosidosis and Tay-Sachs-related diseases.

Genetic diseases like GM1 gangliosidosis, similar to the more commonly known Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff diseases, are inherited neurologic diseases that occur when genetic mutations prevent cells from producing enzymes needed to break down and recycle materials. Without these enzymes, the materials accumulate to toxic levels, slowly destroying the nervous system.

GM1 is caused when the body does not produce enough of a specific enzyme, β-galactosidase (βgal), which recycles molecules from the body. When the molecules build to abnormal levels, they progressively destroy the body’s nervous system. The earlier the onset of the disease in children, the more severe the disease and the quicker it kills, typically before age 4.

Part of an international research consortium of human and veterinary scientists, Martin and Dr. Miguel Sena-Esteves, associate professor of neurology at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, created the gene therapy and are working with Axovant Gene Therapies, a biopharmaceutical company based in New York that has acquired the rights to the therapy, through the intensive process for human clinical trials.

They re-engineered the virus to introduce the gene that produces βgal. The virus acts as a vessel; its genetic material is redesigned to efficiently produce the βgal gene. When cells in the body are treated with the gene therapy, they are reprogrammed to produce and pass along βgal, essentially allowing deficient cells to soak in the crucial enzyme.

At Auburn, researchers have studied how the treatment works in cats, carriers of the disease, like humans. The treatment has dramatically improved the animal’s quality of life and survival. “There is no question now the disease can be treated successfully,” Martin said. “We have seen how it has worked in cats with the disease and how it is has extended their lives as healthy animals.”

And Cassie Bebout has been a vital part of Dr. Martin’s team. “Cassie has been a major contributor to the research in many ways. As a lab member, she has been involved in every phase of the research. Her commitment to its success is outstanding,” Martin said.

“Even before she joined the lab, she raised funds and awareness through 5K races that she and her family organized.”

Because of Bebout’s dedication, she had the opportunity to intern last summer at the National Institutes of Health to continue her collaborative work in getting a potential cure for GM1 gangliosidosis to human clinical trials.

Bebout worked under Dr. Cynthia Tifft, director of the Pediatric Undiagnosed Diseases Program at the National Institutes of Health, where she investigates many rare diseases. Among her specialties are the lysosomal storage disorders, Tay-Sachs disease, Sandhoff disease and GM1 Gangliosidosis, all uniformly fatal disorders of impaired lipid metabolism.

Tifft would lead the human clinical trial for GM1 gene therapy created by Martin and Sena-Esteves.

While at the NIH, Bebout worked with Tifft to continue preparing the regulatory information needed for the clinical trial, writing the treatment protocol for the Investigational New Drug application for GM1. “We would not have remained on track for our submission if not for Cassie’s persistence and incredible work ethic,” Tifft said.

Academics hasn’t been Bebout’s only priority while at Auburn. She is a member of the university’s track team and was named the Women’s Most Improved Cross Country runner by coaches at the 2017-18 Track and Field Banquet.

And while the road hasn’t been easy, watching other families suffer the same heartache as her own, Bebout says she knows Jake would be proud. “It is absolutely inspiring to see where my parents were, and how difficult it was for a diagnosis, to the hope we have today for a cure. I think Jake would be looking on us with a smile.

“My family has stayed involved with national advocacy organizations and talking with families. We have friends who have children who have the disease.”

After graduation, she plans to attend medical school — knowing her work with Martin at Auburn’s College of Veterinary Medicine has prepared her for the future. “I’m prepared because of the research and clinical experience I’ve had, and I’m grateful to have learned as much as I have and been a part of Dr. Martin’s team.”

Such work, along with efforts to bring greater awareness to GM1, will be further highlighted with an upcoming event at the Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center on March 12. The event will include a panel of researchers and patient families affected by the disease and the related Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff diseases.

This story originally appeared on Auburn University’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

4 hours ago

Shelby becomes Alabama’s longest-serving U.S. Senator – ‘Alabama’s greatest statesman’

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) has made history once again, with the powerful Appropriations Committee chairman becoming the longest-serving U.S. Senator ever from Alabama.

Sunday, Shelby passed former Sen. John Sparkman for that distinction.

Serving from November 6, 1946 – January 3, 1979, Sparkman served in the Senate for 11,747 days. Sen. J. Lister Hill served for 11,315 days from January 11, 1938 – January 3, 1969.

Shelby, whose first day in the chamber was January 3, 1987, has now served 11,748 days and counting. Many political observers believe that he has also been the most successful Alabama senator throughout history.

Yellowhammer News received statements from industry leaders across the state celebrating Shelby’s milestone and explaining the unparalleled impact his leadership continues to have on the Yellowhammer State.

“Senator Shelby is Alabama’s greatest statesman,” BCA President and CEO Katie Boyd Britt said. “From Muscle Shoals to the Wiregrass and everywhere in between, there is no greater advocate for the state of Alabama than Richard Shelby. He is a visionary and has always looked to use his time in Washington for the betterment of our state and our nation.”

Britt – who served as Shelby’s chief of staff from 2016 until December 2018 – concluded, “There is no doubt that Alabama is a better place because of the tireless efforts of Senator Shelby, and I am forever grateful to have had the privilege to work for him.”

Manufacture Alabama President George Clark, a longtime friend of Shelby’s, praised the legendary senator’s legacy while adding, “I believe that his most lasting accomplishments are still yet to come.”

“It goes without saying that Senator Shelby is perhaps the most successful U.S. Senator in Alabama history,” Clark said. “His leadership has guided our country through issues of great national importance, but Shelby’s real legacy will be his work for the State of Alabama, which he loves dearly. Senator Shelby has done and continues to do more for each geographic area of Alabama than most Senators dream of doing for their entire state, and I believe that his most lasting accomplishments are still yet to come.”

Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell said, “Sen. Shelby is a friend of farmers and rural Alabama.”

“We are fortunate to have an experienced statesman serving as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Sen. Shelby has earned the respect of his colleagues in Congress, which gives him the opportunity to be an influential leader not only for Alabama, but across the country,” Parnell added.

Amongst Shelby’s greatest lasting impacts may be his tremendous support for higher education in Alabama.

University of Alabama System Chancellor Finis St. John had profuse praise for Shelby, who is a 1957 graduate of the University of Alabama.

“Senator Richard Shelby is a great Alabamian,” St. John said. “His support for education, scientific research, health care and economic development has changed Alabama’s image and influence around the world and improved countless lives.”

“We are fortunate that Senator Shelby chose a career of public service and congratulate him on his historic milestone as the longest-serving U.S. Senator in Alabama’s history,” St. John concluded.

Dr. Steven Leath, president of Auburn University, also had lofty acclaim for Shelby.

“It’s impossible to quantify or fully describe Senator Shelby’s contribution to the state and nation because it’s immeasurable,” Leath remarked. “He is a champion of science, technology and research that improves quality of life, creates jobs in the state of Alabama and puts our country in a stronger economic position. Thanks to his steadfast support of Auburn, our canine detection science program is doing more to protect the homeland, our agricultural base is stronger and more profitable, our experts are developing technologies to revolutionize advanced manufacturing, and the list goes on and on.”

Auburn Trustees Charles McCrary and Raymond Harbert added their words of appreciation for Alabama’s senior senator.

“Senator Shelby is a long-time supporter of higher education, and that’s why Auburn and the state’s other public universities are some of the best in the nation,” McCrary said.

Harbert advised, “Auburn and the state of Alabama couldn’t ask for a better or more effective advocate in Washington than Senator Shelby.”

One of Shelby’s top ongoing focuses is deepening and widening the channel at the Port of Mobile. Read more about that here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

A Story Worth Sharing: Birmingham Athletic Partnership Changes the Game for Birmingham City Schools

Whether it’s sitting on metal bleachers at your local ball park, Friday night lights on a high school football field, or watching the bounce of a basketball on the slick wood floors of an old-school gymnasium, the goal typically remains the same, to see your team win.

But for the Birmingham Athletic Partnership, winning goes beyond a number on a scoreboard. It’s what happens in the process. Founded in 2002 by Edgar Welden, the nonprofit was created in response to news that the Birmingham city school system was considering doing away with some of their athletics programs.

Toney Pugh, the organization’s executive director, said Mr. Welden read the news and decided to do something about it.

Since then, the organization, along with their corporate partners, have contributed over three million dollars towards the athletics and fine art programs in the Birmingham city public schools, with $162,000 going toward college scholarships to deserving students.

Pugh said BAP can be described as, “a large booster club for the Birmingham city school system,” which currently supports seven high schools and 18 area middle schools.

From helping students prepare for the ACT, to sending coaches to professional development courses, to purchasing team uniforms, BAP is wide-ranging in its efforts to help both students and coaches alike.

“All successful high school extracurricular programs need additional encouragement and support, and we are here to help with those endeavors” Pugh said.

Pugh knows a thing or two about the impact sports have in a community. A former head coach and athletic director, he started high school sports programs from the ground up at both Clay-Chalkville and Oak Mountain High Schools.

When asked about BAP’s plans for the future, Pugh said the nonprofit hopes to reach more students by creating new sport options within the Birmingham city school system, such as lacrosse and golf.

Pugh says this is significant because it offers more students the opportunity to achieve success in life as they head toward adulthood.

“Athletics are so important in our society. In educational systems, it’s important because it teaches so many life lessons you need to be successful,” Pugh said.

Pugh continued, “…whether it’s dedication, commitment or work ethic, these are things you will need as you get older.”

To learn more about the Birmingham Athletic Partnership, or to donate, visit their website at, https://bapteam.org/about/.

