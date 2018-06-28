Subscription Preferences:

Alabama teacher among honorees at White House 59 mins ago / News
7 Things: Here comes the judge — Alabama’s politicians celebrate judicial opportunity — AG Marshall gives heart-breaking press conference — and more 1 hour ago / Analysis
LG Electronics to build solar panel factory in Huntsville 2 hours ago / News
Alabama maximum, medium security prison guards to get raises 3 hours ago / News
Uber to launch statewide in Alabama in time for the July 4th holiday 17 hours ago / News
Alabama’s appropriators meet with President Trump 18 hours ago / News
U.S. Rep. Byrne: Supporting Alabama’s number one industry 20 hours ago / Guest Opinion
BREAKING: Alabama AG speaks about Bridgette Marshall’s suicide 22 hours ago / News
Is Alabama-founded PCA church encouraging gay people to identify by sin? 22 hours ago / Opinion
Tennessee pair arrested in fatal shooting of Alabama man 23 hours ago / News
Man charged in shooting at barbershop in Tuscaloosa 24 hours ago / News
Attorney for former Tide football player says don’t rush to judge his client 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Trump wins on travel ban — Alabama Governor Ivey warns tariffs could cost 4,000 jobs — Rep. Byrne doesn’t want refugee center in Baldwin County — and more 1 day ago / Analysis
A west Alabama county school board seeks to stop charter school opening 1 day ago / News
Trump is getting clobbered on the tariff public relations front in Alabama 1 day ago / Opinion
Key Mobile and Baldwin counties public officials endorse Will Ainsworth for Lieutenant Governor 1 day ago / Sponsored
Why conservatives need a (partially) viable Democratic Party in Alabama 2 days ago / Opinion
Laura Ingalls Wilder stripped of honor; why not feminist hero Betty Friedan? 2 days ago / Opinion
59 mins ago

Alabama teacher among honorees at White House

A teacher in Mobile has received the nation’s highest honor for the profession.

At a ceremony Wednesday at the White House, WKRG-TV reports Chasity Collier was presented the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science teaching. The teacher at Dawes Intermediate in Mobile also got a signed citation from President Donald J. Trump and a $10,000 grant from the National Science Foundation.

This isn’t Collier’s first major honor this year.

She was also named Alabama’s Teacher of the Year for 2017-2018.

The Presidential award is given to 104 teachers in the U.S.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

1 hour ago

7 Things: Here comes the judge — Alabama’s politicians celebrate judicial opportunity — AG Marshall gives heart-breaking press conference — and more

1. President Donald Trump will get another Supreme Court Justice and Democrats will pout

—Justice Anthony Kennedy will be stepping down next month, opening the door for President Donald Trump’s second pick for the bench. Senate Majority Mitch McConnell has said the pick will get a vote this fall.

— MSNBC’s Chris Matthews channeled the left’s rage by saying there will be “hell to pay” for Democrats if they can’t stop Trump’s pick, which they can’t.

2. Alabama’s Governor Kay Ivey and senior Senator Richard Shelby have weighed-in and both are very excited about this opportunity.

— Gov. Kay Ivey supports President Trump’s pick and the future it brings for the judiciary, tweeting “I am proud to stand with President Trump as he chooses a nominee to usher in a new era of conservative values.”

— Sen. Richard Shelby, who will get a vote on Trump’s pick, backed the president with a tweet seizing on “a great opportunity to nominate and confirm a strong, conservative jurist on the United States Supreme Court, someone who will serve this nation with honor for many years to come.”

3. Alabama’s Attorney General Steve Marshall did the saddest thing I have ever seen a political figure do

— Last Sunday, the Attorney General’s wife committed suicide via gunshot and the online rumor mill began to churn about what happened, forcing the AG to make a statement publicly.

— The gut-wrenching statement laid bare the mental health issues of Bridgette Marshall and the events surrounding her suicide. Marshall was clearly angry and sad to be having this press conference but he felt it was necessary due to reporting being done by media outlets that he said contained only “half-truths.”

4. Sen. Doug Jones will probably remain silent on President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick

— During the campaign, Jones refused to say whether he supported Trump’s first pick, Neil Gorsuch or not, but Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Joe Donnelly of Indiana did.

— Let’s be honest, Jones is screwed here, a Washington Post article from 2017 lays out his abortion stance as follows: “Jones opposes the Hyde Amendment, which prevents any federal funding for abortion; while stopping short of endorsing Sanders’s ‘Medicare for All’ bill, he supported the Democratic effort to save the Affordable Care Act, and criticized Alabama for declining to expand Medicaid. In an interview, he said he would have voted against Betsy DeVos’s nomination to be secretary of education, and might have opposed Neil M. Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court.”

5. Congress’s more “moderate” immigration bill fails, as judge determines immigration policy

— President Trump went back on his request that Congress not pass an immigration bill and back Speaker Paul Ryan’s latest effort to get a bill through the House. That bill failed 121-301.

— 112 Republicans voted no on this bill, once again showing there is no appetite for amnesty or amnesty lite in Congress. This bill would give two million ‘Dreamers’ a path to citizenship and provide $30 billion for the wall.

6. Alabama has three big dogs sitting at the table during the appropriation process in Congress

— Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa), Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) and Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) were all present at the White House while discussing new spending bills.

— The cumulative goal is to avoid two very likely things, a large omnibus spending bill and a last minute panic-striken vote for huge spending.

7. Freedom wins at the Supreme Court

— USA Today referred to the decision as a “deeply-divided” court “dealt a major blow to the nation’s public employee unions” by ruling that the unions could not force people to give them money, claiming the required fees violated the free speech of objecting employees.

— Somehow a sitting Supreme Court justice, Elena Kagen, made an argument that giving people a choice on joining a union robs them of freedom. Seriously.

2 hours ago

LG Electronics to build solar panel factory in Huntsville

LG Electronics is building a solar panel assembly plant in Huntsville.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that LG Electronics will establish the new factory at the company’s existing site in Huntsville.

Ivey’s office said the project will add 160 jobs, bringing the total workforce at the site to 400. LG Electronics is investing $28 million in the facility.

In a statement, Ivey said it will be the state’s first solar manufacturing plant and is “a major milestone both for Alabama and for the company.”

The new factory will assemble LG’s “Neon 2” series 60-cell modules, which are high-performance solar panels.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

Alabama maximum, medium security prison guards to get raises

The Alabama Department of Corrections says some prison guards can expect raises later this year.

Al.com reports Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn announced Wednesday maximum security guards will get a 10 percent raise starting July 1. Medium security prison guards will get a 5 percent raise.

Dunn says the raises are meant to help the corrections department recruit and retain often unpaid officers.

The pay increase will boost the starting salary for entry-level correctional officers with high school diplomas at those prisons from around $28,000 to around $30,000.

The department will use part of a $30 million supplement to this year’s budget to fund the raises initially.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson ruled last year that staffing shortages influenced the corrections department’s failure to meet mental health care standards for inmates.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

17 hours ago

Uber to launch statewide in Alabama in time for the July 4th holiday

The ride-sharing company Uber on Wednesday announced that it would launch operations statewide in Alabama.

The decision will bring part-time jobs and a new transportation option to many rural counties that have a shortage of both.

Kasra Moshkani, southeast general manager of the company, said in a statement that the expansion would begin on Sunday.

“Uber is committed to helping make drinking and driving a thing of the past by connecting people to reliable rides at the push of a button — and now those rides won’t stop at city limits,” Moshkani said. “As Uber launches throughout Alabama and brings service to new communities, we are proud to partner with MADD to encourage those celebrating during the July 4th holiday to make smart choices.”

Uber’s move comes as statewide regulations governing the industry are set to take effect. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the new law in March after taking rides in Uber and Lyft cars around the capital in Montgomery.

State Rep. David Faulkner (R-Mountain Brook), who sponsored the bill, said in an interview that he is excited.

“I really had a big smile on my face,” he said.

The law places regulation of the ride-sharing industry in the hands of the Public Service Commission and sets up uniform rules, replacing the patchwork of regulations that existed in a handful of cities that had Uber service.

“I worked on this for two years,” he said. “It just brought joy to my heart that citizens all over the state — not just the big cities — will now have much greater access to affordable transportation.”

Previously, only 11 cities had Uber, and each had its own regulations. Faulkner said that was in impediment to expansion. He said he tried to pass a law two years ago and was surprised when he met resistance from some of those cities.

But Faulkner said opposition softened.

Three year ago, Faulkner successfully sponsored a bill to mandate ride-sharing drivers have sufficient insurance since personal vehicle insurance typically does not cover drivers when they work for companies like Uber and Lyft.

The law that passed this year contains strong protections for consumers, Faulkner said.

“I said over and over again, the safety of our citizens is paramount as we look at this legislation,” he said.

Faulkner said Uber’s decision is a game-changer for residents of many rural counties with limited transportation options. Many counties have only spotty bus service, or none at all. Some lack even traditional taxi service.

Uber offers a lifeline to people who need rides. He noted that, since he is recovering from eye surgery, he has first-hand experience with what it is like not to be able to drive.

“It allows so many people to have affordable transportation at the touch of a button on their phone,” he said.

As a side effect, Faulkner added, thousands of Alabamians will be able to have flexible, part-time jobs to earn extra money.

Faulkner said he does not know how many jobs may be involved but estimates that it has to be four digits.

“I just can’t see how it cannot be,” he said.

Pamela Morton, the Alabama state director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, said having Uber gives people an option to avoid driving while drunk.

“There is never an excuse to drink and drive, and Uber’s expansion throughout Alabama will make it easier than ever to get a safe ride home,” she said in a statement. “We are proud to team up with Uber to make progress on our goal of getting to zero — zero deaths — zero injuries, zero families impacted by impaired driving.”

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.”

