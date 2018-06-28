Alabama teacher among honorees at White House

“Uber is committed to helping make drinking and driving a thing of the past by connecting people to reliable rides at the push of a button — and now those rides won’t stop at city limits,” Moshkani said. “As Uber launches throughout Alabama and brings service to new communities, we are proud to partner with MADD to encourage those celebrating during the July 4th holiday to make smart choices.”

Kasra Moshkani, southeast general manager of the company, said in a statement that the expansion would begin on Sunday.

The decision will bring part-time jobs and a new transportation option to many rural counties that have a shortage of both.

The ride-sharing company Uber on Wednesday announced that it would launch operations statewide in Alabama.

Uber’s move comes as statewide regulations governing the industry are set to take effect. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the new law in March after taking rides in Uber and Lyft cars around the capital in Montgomery.

State Rep. David Faulkner (R-Mountain Brook), who sponsored the bill, said in an interview that he is excited.

“I really had a big smile on my face,” he said.

The law places regulation of the ride-sharing industry in the hands of the Public Service Commission and sets up uniform rules, replacing the patchwork of regulations that existed in a handful of cities that had Uber service.

“I worked on this for two years,” he said. “It just brought joy to my heart that citizens all over the state — not just the big cities — will now have much greater access to affordable transportation.”

Previously, only 11 cities had Uber, and each had its own regulations. Faulkner said that was in impediment to expansion. He said he tried to pass a law two years ago and was surprised when he met resistance from some of those cities.

But Faulkner said opposition softened.

Three year ago, Faulkner successfully sponsored a bill to mandate ride-sharing drivers have sufficient insurance since personal vehicle insurance typically does not cover drivers when they work for companies like Uber and Lyft.

The law that passed this year contains strong protections for consumers, Faulkner said.

“I said over and over again, the safety of our citizens is paramount as we look at this legislation,” he said.

Faulkner said Uber’s decision is a game-changer for residents of many rural counties with limited transportation options. Many counties have only spotty bus service, or none at all. Some lack even traditional taxi service.

Uber offers a lifeline to people who need rides. He noted that, since he is recovering from eye surgery, he has first-hand experience with what it is like not to be able to drive.

“It allows so many people to have affordable transportation at the touch of a button on their phone,” he said.

As a side effect, Faulkner added, thousands of Alabamians will be able to have flexible, part-time jobs to earn extra money.

Faulkner said he does not know how many jobs may be involved but estimates that it has to be four digits.

“I just can’t see how it cannot be,” he said.

Pamela Morton, the Alabama state director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, said having Uber gives people an option to avoid driving while drunk.

“There is never an excuse to drink and drive, and Uber’s expansion throughout Alabama will make it easier than ever to get a safe ride home,” she said in a statement. “We are proud to team up with Uber to make progress on our goal of getting to zero — zero deaths — zero injuries, zero families impacted by impaired driving.”

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.”