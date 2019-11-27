Alabama Supreme Court: Plywood obstructing view of Confederate soldier monument in Birmingham a violation of the law

The Supreme Court of Alabama issued a decision on Wednesday that the City of Birmingham violated the law when it erected a plywood screen around the base of a monument to a Confederate soldier in Linn Park.

The plywood screen, initially erected under the orders of former Mayor William Bell in 2017, has been left in place by Mayor Randall Woodfin.

The Supreme Court decision was unanimous. It reversed a January circuit court decision in favor of the City. As a result of the decision, the City of Birmingham will be fined $25,000.



Justice Tommy Bryan, writing the majority opinion for eight of the justices, wrote, “Accordingly, we conclude that, under the circumstances of this case, the City defendants were subject to a single $25,000 fine for their violation of the Act.”

The state had sought a $25,000 fine per day the screen was in place.

Justice Mike Bolin, in a concurring opinion, wrote, “I question whether a fine in the total amount of $25,000 discourages such conduct by a public entity.”

“A single fine in this amount for an intentional violation of the statute, after over two years of litigation, seems to be a minute deterrence for the same or similar future conduct.” he continued.

Update 1:34:

In a press release, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall welcomed the decision, saying, “The Supreme Court’s ruling is a victory for the Alabama law which seeks to protect historical monuments. The City of Birmingham acted unlawfully when it erected barriers to obstruct the view of the 114-year-old Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Linn Park.”

Marshall also called this “a successful conclusion” to the case.

This is a breaking news update and may be updated.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.