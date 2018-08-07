Alabama sides with Nevada in fight for execution drugs

6. A sports betting bill is going to be debated in 2019 — candidates should be talking about this

— Jones is a much-maligned conspiracy theorist, most recently famous for his conspiracies surrounding Sandy Hook and other mass shootings being false flag events.

— Facebook, YouTube, Apple and other media distributors have ceased allowing Jones to distribute his podcasts and video-streams via their distributions channels, citing his content as the reason.

7. No one in the media seems too upset that provocateur insane Alex Jones has been removed from major media platforms

— I have begun asking politicians about sports gambling in Alabama because Mississippi is now taking bets on sporting events, and most don’t seem to view this as a campaign issue.

— In spite of this, State Rep. Paul Lee (R-Dothan) believes that there will be a bill debated in the new quadrennium, where legislators will be three-plus years away from another election cycle and could pass.

5. A special election and primaries across the country mean everything or nothing today

— The special election in Ohio’s 12th District (which Trump won by 11 points) could be a sign of a “blue wave” or the Republicans’ ability to hang on, Trump thinks it is about him and he is probably right.

— The former head of the president’s embattled, even in Alabama, voter fraud commission has the president’s endorsement as he battles for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in Kansas, while Democrats fight one of their moderate vs. socialist battles in multiple races.

4. Hardly a Trump ally, Senator Marco Rubio doubts Robert Mueller has anything on the president or his campaign

— As the world is ablaze after a tweet from the president re-acknowledging that his son and campaign staff sought dirt on his opponents from known Russians, Rubio isn’t buying it, saying, “if there was evidence, strong evidence of collusion, I guarantee you it would have been leaked by now.”

— Rubio also said he “believe[s] it’s in the best interest of the president and of the United States of America and the American people for that investigation to run the course”.

3. Members of the Alabama media are claiming they have info on Gov. Kay Ivey that would make people “fall over dead in their tracks,” but they will keep it to themselves

— Gambling interests and former AEA front group the Alabama Political Reporter now has hosts claiming they have dirt on Gov. Kay Ivey and that she shouldn’t do a debate because of it.

— This vile innuendo, oddly enough, has almost no commercials, with the exceptions being a State Sen. Tom Whatley campaign ad, three ALDOT ads and one Energy Institute of Alabama.

2. Criticism of the “Alabama Accountability Act” remains the same. It’s helping kids, but not the right kids

— From the day the AAA passed the legislature, media has been hell-bent on taking the program apart by implying it was a scheme to destroy public schools, and every year we get a story about how not every penny is going to poor kids in failing districts.

— The stories always betray the premise, as did Krista Johnson’s latest screed in the Montgomery Advertiser, the student focused on was “able to secure a scholarship based on financial need, like the majority of students that receive scholarships through the AAA,” which is the entire premise of the bill.

1. Paul Manafort’s business partner rolls on him, President Trump reportedly begged to stop tweeting about Trump Tower meeting

— Manafort’s former employee Rick Gates told the courtroom he did all sorts of illegal things at the behest of his boss, including setting up 15 foreign bank accounts that were not disclosed to the federal government to hide payments from foreign players.

— This, of course, has nothing to do with collusion, but all of Trump’s current issues are self-created and his advisers are now begging him to stop tweeting about the Russia probe and Trump Tower meeting.