7 hours ago

Alabama should wait and watch before considering Medicaid expansion

If only Alabama’s leaders had a magical Medicaid “Choose Your Own Adventure” book, so they could flip ahead and see the different outcomes we could expect by expanding the government insurance program that was originally designed for the poor and disabled.

Would it end in a stronger economy, more jobs and a vibrant system of rural hospitals?

“Medicaid expansion remains an economic development opportunity without equal,” said David Becker, an economics professor at UAB, in an AL.com article.

Or would it bankrupt our already cash-strapped state budget and further sink our country into unsustainable levels of national debt?

“When you expand Medicaid, the administrative costs and the cost of expansion will eventually swamp the state,” warned U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Hoover), during an interview on the Matt & Aunie Show on Talk 99.5 FM in Birmingham. “It has in other states. Illinois is about to go bankrupt.”

Each side makes a strong case, but the truth seems hidden behind a fog of experts, statistics and forecasts that confuse more than clarify.

The Economic Impact

A UAB study conducted by Becker and paid for by the Alabama Hospital Association found that even when Alabama starts paying 10 percent of the expansion’s costs, the move would create thousands of new jobs and generate $2.7 billion a year in economic activity. Becker wrote that the expense would be “almost entirely offset” by new tax revenue and state spending reductions on current Medicaid enrollees and other health programs.

And another study funded by the same association concluded that “state savings and other economic gains from expansion could be reinvested in the health care system in Alabama, including to support expansion and other state priorities.”

But critics say those predictions are extremely unrealistic and point to how widely off the mark such estimates have been elsewhere.

States that expanded Medicaid have signed up more than twice as many “able-bodied adults” than expected and per-person costs have exceeded original estimates by a whopping 76 percent, according to a 2018 report by the Foundation for Government Accountability. This led to cost overruns of 157 percent, the report showed, with Medicaid now accounting for one of every three state budget dollars.

Many expect the same overruns in Alabama, which would exacerbate our already challenging budget.

“We will have to find $250 million more in the state general fund every year, even when revenues decline in recessions,” said Daniel Sutter, an economics professor and director of the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University, in an email. “Alabama’s perennial budget crisis is due largely to having to pay for Medicaid every year. Medicaid expansion makes this pressure worse.”

Hospital Closures

Supporters of Medicaid expansion most often mention that 12 Alabama hospitals have closed this decade, with many being in rural areas possibly leaving residents without critical care nearby. Expanding the program, they contend, may have saved those hospitals, and could still save many that are at risk.

“Those are critical dollars for us as our hospitals currently spend more than $500 million each year in care for which they receive no reimbursement,” said Owen Bailey, chairman of the board of the Alabama Hospital Association and CEO of USA Health, in a press release. “Providing insurance through Medicaid expansion is vital to maintain access to care for everyone.”

While an influx of Medicaid cash would help these hospitals in the short term, it’s unclear if it solves the underlying problems that created their instability in the first place.

Hospitals are losing money and closing for a variety of reasons, according to The New York Times — shrinking rural populations, hospital mergers, consolidated services, regulatory burdens, low reimbursement rates, and a decrease in hospital care due to outpatient services and speedier care that requires less hospital time.

Officials at one Kansas hospital that closed in 2015 told The Times that additional Medicaid funds would have been significant but probably would not have helped them survive in the long run.

Meanwhile, help could come from elsewhere. The federal agency that oversees Medicare recently announced that its “tweaking” the formula used to reimburse hospitals in Alabama, a move that AL.com noted could increase payments to rural hospitals.

A way forward

When economists are arguing vastly different forecasts and outcomes, it’s often helpful to fall back to a few simple yet immutable conservative principles. Chief among them is the principle of prudence, which basically says we shouldn’t rush big decisions – decisions that have long-term consequences and that cannot easily be reversed, if at all.

Medicaid expansion is clearly one of those decisions.

And even without that magical Medicaid “Choose Your Own Adventure” book, there have already been unexpected plot twists, and clear deathtraps, for other states who decided to expand the program.

Alabama should wait and watch to see if the promises, or the fears, are realized.

We should also patiently observe states taking alternate storylines through Medicaid waiverspartial Medicaid expansion requests and block grant plans.

Otherwise, if Alabama takes the bait and expands Medicaid, we might turn the final page only to see that ominous yet sadly predictable word.

Bankrupt.

J. Pepper Bryars is a senior fellow at the Alabama Policy Institute. Follow him on Twitter at @jpepperbryars.

53 mins ago

‘Disgrace’: To Kill A Mockingbird ‘snubbed’ by Tony Awards

Fans of Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway production of To Kill A Mockingbird are in shock after the record-breaking play was not nominated for the “Best Play” Tony Award on Tuesday.

Based on Alabama legend Harper Lee’s seminal novel, the play has received critical acclaim and broken longstanding box office records.

However, the Broadway community reacted with surprise and anger after To Kill A Mockingbird did not get the prized Tony nomination. The Los Angeles Times Entertainment division started a Twitter “moment” compiling reactions by prominent critics and fans, and The New York Times called the non-nomination amounting to the play being “snubbed.”

85
The play was nominated in less prestigious categories.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Gerald Allen appointed as chair of Joint Transportation Committee – Alabama in ‘great position to benefit’ from potential federal infrastructure package

MONTGOMERY — The members of the Joint Transportation Committee (JTC) of the Alabama legislature have unanimously chosen State Sen. Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa) as chairman of its committee.

“I am honored to be chosen as chairman for this important committee — few things are as key to Alabama’s economic prosperity as a modern transportation network that features safe roads and bridges,” Allen said in a statement on Tuesday.

During the March special legislative session that saw the Rebuild Alabama infrastructure plan passed and signed into law, the JTC’s mission was broadened to ratchet up accountability for the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).

The team of lawmakers now has increased oversight of ALDOT’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, which is the department’s long-range plan of road and bridge projects.

323
“Alabama has a long way to go, frankly — in 2015, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave Alabama’s roads a D+ grade. Part of that is because we have been under-funded compared to other southeastern states,” Allen advised.

“That’s why the passage in March of the Rebuild Alabama infrastructure plan was so important, and I promise you that the members of the Joint Transportation Committee will work very hard to ensure that every transportation dollar is spent wisely,” he continued.

The JTC is made up of 12 state representatives and twelve state senators, with a House and Senate member apiece for Alabama’s seven Congressional Districts and the five ALDOT regions.

The members are as follows:

State Sens. Chris Elliot, Donnie Chesteen, Tom Whatley, Clay Scofield, Arthur Orr, Cam Ward, Gerald Allen, Jabo Waggoner, Bobby Singleton, Clyde Chambliss, David Sessions and Tom Butler.

State Reps. Margie Wilcox, Dexter Grimsley, Ginny Shaver, Kerry Rich, Laura Hall, Corley Ellis, Artis McCampbell, K.L. Brown, Rich Wingo, Chris Sells, Alan Baker and Randall Shedd.

The new JTC chair also emphasized that the Yellowhammer State is in prime position to reap additional benefits from a federal infrastructure package that is reportedly being broadly discussed by the president and congressional leaders. Senator Richard Shelby’s (R-AL) role as the powerful chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations will certainly benefit Alabama if a package does come to fruition.

Additionally, the Rebuild Alabama Act will put the state in a position to have necessary matching funds to draw down more federal dollars.

“From my on-going conversations with our congressional delegation in D.C., I understand that they and President Trump’s team are working on the general outlines of a federal infrastructure package, too,” Allen concluded. “A lot will depend on Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats, of course, but Alabama is in a great position to benefit should Congress approve a federal transportation package.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

It’s pretty clear Doug Jones is angling for a job with Joe Biden rather than re-election

What is more likely in 2021: Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) or Attorney General Doug Jones?

If our junior Senator wants re-election he is doing a terrible job showing it and a worse job running for it.

If he actually wanted to be re-elected, why would he be supporting policies that are not only out of touch with your average Alabamians but actually will hurt them?

There are obvious and transparent reasons for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to support things that make it more likely that illegal immigrants will fill out their census forms in 2020. Those reasons include increased representation in states that enticed illegals to come, increased federal funding to those states and increased power in the Electoral College.

But how does this help Alabama? How does this help our junior senator’s constituents?

150
All indication point to Alabama potentially losing a Congressional seat after the next census, but Jones wants that to be a sure thing by calling for “EVERYBODY” to be counted.

This clearly means illegal immigrants would be counted.

Maybe that is just the position of a generic Democrat? Maybe it is, but if you add some of Jones’ other recent moves, it becomes clear that he is angling the “moderate” voice for former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

He is helping raise money for liberal politicians across the country.

He has endorsed Biden.

He downplayed Biden’s “tactile politics.”

These actions are not the actions of a guy running for re-election to the United State Senate. They are the actions of a man looking for his next job should Joe Biden become the 46th president of the United States.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

3 hours ago

Alabama takes another step forward in early childhood education

Alabama continues to show that early childhood education is critical to turning the state’s overall education metrics around.

On Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education announced that 41 new classrooms will be funded through the Pre-K through 3rd Grade Integrated Approach to Early Learning (P-3).

“Alabama children have reaped the benefits of our nationally recognized First Class Pre-K program, and our P-3 program works to build upon those gains all the way through the third grade. As we head into year three of the P-3 program, I’m proud to be funding 41 additional classrooms,” Ivey said in a statement. “Those early years are vitally important for a student’s future success. By expanding this program even further, we are certainly taking advantage of those valuable years in a child’s learning journey.”

589
This funding supports an additional 32 Kindergarten classrooms, five first-grade classrooms and four second-grade classrooms to take part in the P-3 program, bringing the new statewide total from an original 35 classrooms in the 2017 pilot year to 117 P-3 classrooms this upcoming 2019-2020 school year.

The recipients are as follows:

Zion Chapel, New Brockton & Kinston in Coffee County – $160,000
Wetumpka Elementary in Elmore County – $45,000
Skyline, North Sand Mountain & Woodville High in Jackson County – $90,000
Lexington High, Central High, Brooks Elementary & Rogers High in Lauderdale County – $105,000
Brewbaker Elementary in Montgomery County – $30,000
Odenville Elementary & Moody Elementary in St. Clair County – $180,000
University of North Alabama Kirby Laboratory in Florence – $30,000
University Charter School in Sumter County – $90,000

Currently, 1,348 children are impacted by the P-3 program. With the addition of 41 new classrooms to the program, more than 2,100 students will be participating in the upcoming 2019-2020 school year.

The goal of the P-3 program, now moving into its third year, is to expand the early learning continuum from First Class Pre-K through third grade. Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program has been recognized as the nation’s best for 13 consecutive years.

“A high-quality early education provides the foundation for student success in school during the years when children have the greatest growth potential,” Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education Secretary Jeana Ross remarked. “We are excited to have these new models of seamless learning continuum from pre-K to 3rd grade that align and integrate a comprehensive approach to student learning.”

The Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education and the Alabama State Department of Education are currently working together to align instructional practices, assessment and leadership from pre-K to 3rd grade.

P-3 works to ensure student success and achievement gap closure by expanding access to the nationally recognized, high-quality First Class Pre-K program model and taking the most successful parts of K-3 initiatives to establish a strong foundation of early learning experiences that promote student achievement and success.

P-3 is funded by the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education through the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the governor’s Strong Start Strong Finish education initiative and the federal Preschool Development Grant, Birth through Five.

In addition to funding new P-3 classrooms, 14 Alabama elementary school principals and school system administrators have successfully completed the Alabama Pre-K – 3rd Leadership Academy. The first collaborative initiative of its kind in the nation, the P-3 Leadership Academy is provided in partnership with Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools (CLAS) and the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP). This is the only such program in which participants, upon successful completion of the program, receive a national certification credential.

In June 2018, the first-ever such cohort in the country to complete this national pilot program received their Alabama P-3 Leadership Credential, and the third leadership cohort will commence in May 2019.

By applying their knowledge of child development, subject matter content and pedagogical approaches to align educational experiences along the P-3 continuum, educators ensure that children enter classrooms that promote their ongoing educational progress by building on what they learned during the previous year. Knowing this, educators can intentionally integrate the developmental domains into the teaching and learning subject matter for young children.

Research findings from multi-year early education interventions suggest that the components of the P-3 approach can combine to make a positive contribution to young children’s learning, providing the pathways through which more children will achieve success by the end of third grade.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Downtown airport opening in Mobile

A new airport offering commercial passenger flights is opening near the heart of Mobile, Alabama.

The first flight is scheduled to depart Wednesday afternoon from Mobile Downtown Airport.

121
Mayor Sandy Stimpson has posted a photo of his boarding pass for the Frontier Airlines trip to Chicago.

The two-runway airport is located off Interstate 10 at the old Brookley military field within sight of downtown skyscrapers.

It is meant to eventually replace the existing Mobile Regional Airport, which is a roughly 30-minute drive to downtown.

The airport’s new, $8 million terminal only has two gates, but the governing authority plans to expand.

The facility is located near the city’s cruise ship terminal.

Cargo flights and general aviation that now use the downtown airfield eventually will shift to the current passenger airport.
