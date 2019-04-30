Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Kamala Harris to address Alabama Democratic Conference 20 mins ago / News
Agriculture research funding needed 58 mins ago / Guest Opinion
7 Things: Doug Jones favors census plan that harms Alabama, voter suppression evidence non-existent, Trump tax cuts help Alabama meet new revenue highs and more … 1 hour ago / Analysis
Private foundation raising money for Alabama parks 4 hours ago / News
We need a level playing field for franchise owners in Alabama 17 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Forbes names Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama one of America’s best mid-size employers 18 hours ago / News
Doug Jones comes out in favor of counting illegal aliens in census 19 hours ago / News
Byrne: A big win for Alabama rural hospitals 20 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Innovating good: How an Alabama nonprofit, KultureCity is creating a world of acceptance for individuals with sensory needs 20 hours ago / Sponsored
Greener State team hits Pepper Place to promote green energy in Alabama 21 hours ago / News
Alabama town featured in national Mercedes-Benz TV ad 22 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Doug Jones fundraising for national Dems, DNC 23 hours ago / Politics
Study: Trump tax cuts help Alabama revenues surpass pre-recession peak for first time 23 hours ago / Analysis
True or False: Alabama’s new gas tax puts the state among the highest taxed in the nation? 23 hours ago / Sponsored
Birmingham among top TV markets for most-watched NFL Draft in history 1 day ago / News
Birmingham neighborhood president named United Way corporate volunteer of the year 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
7 Things: House Speaker McCutcheon says lottery is a priority, Bentley could run for Senate, Barr may not testify after all and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Milestone: First steel column rises at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA 1 day ago / News
Fan favorite Chase Elliott takes GEICO 500 win at Talladega Superspeedway 2 days ago / Sports
State Rep. Warren on religion, gambling: Even Jesus might have gone out in the street ‘and started shooting some craps’ 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
20 mins ago

Kamala Harris to address Alabama Democratic Conference

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will serve as the keynote speaker for a meeting of the black caucus of the Alabama Democratic Party.

The Alabama Democratic Conference says the Democratic senator from California will address a luncheon during its 59th annual convention in Montgomery in June.
A statement announcing the speech says the ADC has not endorsed anyone in the crowded Democratic primary field. But the group will recommend a presidential candidate ahead of the state’s primary vote on March 3, 2020.

The ADC announcement calls Harris one of the leading contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination and notes her graduation from a historically black college, Howard University.

Another Democratic presidential candidate, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, spoke to state Democrats earlier this month.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

58 mins ago

Agriculture research funding needed

American agriculture has long been the envy of the world. Thanks to investment in plant and animal breeding, pest management, conservation and automation, U.S. farmers have more than doubled productivity since 1980 while reducing erosion and protecting the environment.

If America is to remain a farming superpower, we must strengthen research efforts at our colleges and universities. That’s why Alabama Farmers Federation is calling on Congress to increase support for the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA).

Since 1921, the Farmers Federation has worked to build public support for agriculture and forestry. Securing funding for research at Alabama’s land grant universities was an early focus of the organization, and it remains a priority today.

Each year, farmers set aside a portion of their harvest revenue to fund education, promotion and research through check-off programs. Over the years, these voluntary efforts have provided millions of dollars to Auburn University and other research institutions. Likewise, private companies leverage intelligence and innovation at our universities to develop new products and technologies.

Still, public investment is needed to ensure American agriculture and forestry remain globally competitive. Alabama’s Congressional delegation has been supportive of agriculture and forestry research. But in recent years, Brazil and China have outpaced America’s commitment to food and agricultural research. In fact, China is now investing twice as much as the U.S. on potentially groundbreaking research to help farmers feed, clothe and shelter a growing world.

NIFA provides a vehicle for coordinating research that can have immediate impact on the agriculture and forestry industries. In one example, over $18 million in competitive grants through NIFA’s Agriculture and Food Research Initiative (AFRI) program have been awarded to research projects at Auburn University, Alabama A&M University, Tuskegee University and other state institutions. These AFRI grants, under NIFA, have allowed researchers to discover new ways for farmers to prevent infectious diseases that threaten farm animals; developed strategies to ward off pests that could affect soybean production; and helped farmers embrace data to increase profitability.

The Farmers Federation was founded in the decades following the passage of federal laws establishing land grant universities and Cooperative Extension Systems. Our country’s investment in the threefold land grant mission of instruction, research and outreach had a direct impact on the growth of productive and sustainable agricultural and forestry practices.

By pairing the scientific curiosity and initiative of researchers with the innovation and hard work of farmers, America became the world leader in agriculture. Our farmers learned to produce more food and fiber with fewer inputs. We developed conservation practices to reduce erosion and create habitat for wildlife. Families were given access to a greater variety of high-quality, nutritious food. And, we were able to export much of this technology to help poor and impoverished people around the world.

If the U.S. is to remain the leader in agriculture, we must invest in the future.

Alabama’s 40,000 farms generate $70 billion in economic impact and create one in every five jobs. These men and women possess the work ethic, ingenuity and dedication to take agriculture and forestry to the next level. They are investing their own hard-earned money in research. We ask Congress to join us in keeping American agriculture the envy of the world.

Jimmy Parnell is the president, CEO and chairman of the Board of the Alabama Farmers Federation.

1 hour ago

7 Things: Doug Jones favors census plan that harms Alabama, voter suppression evidence non-existent, Trump tax cuts help Alabama meet new revenue highs and more …

7. Roy Moore lost the bid to relocate the hearing of a defamation case but he may still run for Senate

— Most political observers have expected Moore to enter the 2020 U.S. Senate race for some time, however that is not the headline Moore is getting right now. Instead, we are learning that the former judge is losing court cases to a TV comedian. Moore’s lawsuit against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen and Showtime for “Who is America?” over a skit where Moore was scanned with a bogus device that was said to be able to detect sex offenders and the device went off to imply Moore is a pedophile. However, Moore signed a consent agreement that also includes a provision that any disputes are to be held in New York. Moore’s argument is that he was tricked into going to Washington to accept a fake award from Israel. This is not the only legal situation the potential candidate is currently embroiled in.

6. Potential terror attack on a ne0-Nazi rally by a former soldier who converted to Islam foiled

— Mark Domingo wanted to create “another Las Vegas” and sought to avenge the mosque attacks in New Zealand by attacking a Nazi rally in California. He had multiple plans, including attacks on cops, churches and a National Guard Armory. After the FBI initiated contact, Domingo showed up to a meeting in camouflage pants, holding a backpack and an AK-47-style rifle. He then took what he thought were pressure cooker bombs and went and scouted his potential targets. After this, he was arrested. The rally he was going to attack was purportedly put on by white nationalist group United Patriots National Front. The Nazis did not show, but 200 counter-protestors did.

5. The abortion ban will be debated in the Alabama House of Representatives on Tuesday

— Representative Terri Collins (R-Decatur) sponsors the bill that could potentially start legislation that would overturn Roe v. Wade. When the House returns on Tuesday afternoon, the abortion bill will be the first one to be considered. The bill has already caused a lot of controversies because it doesn’t include any exemptions for rape or incest, only if the mother’s life is in danger. However, supporters of the bill feel good about it due to Amendment 2 passing last year. Even if this bill passes the House, concerns have been raised by State Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) about the bill, which does not help its chances in the Senate.

4. CNN poll shows Joe Biden up huge on his Democratic rivals

— A new poll shows Biden opening a commanding lead on his rivals and with 39 percent of those polled choosing the former vice president as their choice to take on Trump. All other leading Democrats took hits in this poll with the exception of South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg who went from 1 percent to 7 percent since March. For Democrats, this appears to signify that they want to win as 46 percent said that beating Trump is “extremely important.”

3. Trump tax cuts help Alabama beat pre-recession revenue for the first time

— Good economic news for the country continues to come in with a GDP growth rate of 3.2 percent in the first quarter of 2019. But individual states are seeing positive milestones as well, with Alabama, South Carolina and Arizona seeing Q3 tax revenues last year were o.6 percent higher than its pre-recession high in 2008. The numbers are further proof that the Trump tax cuts work. Pew, a non-partisan, nationally respected group, gave credit to the Trump’s tax cuts for giving places like Alabama a boost. The report advised, “Revenue collections have been boosted in part by the 2017 federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act—which changed what many individuals and businesses owed to state tax collectors—and by favorable economic conditions, robust stock market returns in late 2017 through much of 2018, and state policy actions.”

2. Claims of voter suppression in Alabama not supported by the evidence

— It is popular in American politics to pretend that there are intentional bad actors in the United States working to keep brown and black people from voting. There is obviously no evidence that supports this, but this does not stop some from claiming elections were stolen using this technique in every election cycle. The lack of evidence is largely irrelevant because the lie is just accepted as fact. The facts, however, show the gap between white and black turnout in Alabama is actually less than half the gap in turnout nationally. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill was not afraid to point this out. “We’ve also broken every record in the history of the state for participation in elections in the last four major elections that we’ve had,” he said.

1. U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) wants to count illegal immigrants in the 2020 census

— On Monday, Jones tweeted, “This is just real simple folks: we have to count everybody – EVERYBODY. To do otherwise is a disservice to Alabama and America.” In his tweet, he included a link to an article about why the 2020 census is important. However, if illegal immigrants were counted in the census, it’s likely that Alabama would lose a congressional seat and Electoral College vote. This is exactly why Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) and Attorney General Steve Marshall are suing the federal government and saying that there needs to be a citizenship question on the census so illegal immigrants aren’t counted. Governor Kay Ivey said, “If we do not reach maximum participation, we will be at serious risk of losing a congressional seat…and, very importantly, federal funding for Alabama. Both of these are crucial for our state’s future.”

4 hours ago

Private foundation raising money for Alabama parks

A nonprofit organization has been formed to help support Alabama’s state parks.

Officials say the Alabama State Parks Foundation will raise money through donations to help improve park facilities and programs.

The group’s website promotes contributions to help build cabins and trails, plus provide scholarships for youth campers.

Most of the $40 million budget for the 22-park system comes from visitor fees, and donations will supplement funding for improvements.

Voters three years ago approved a constitutional amendment to protect funding for the park system after money was shifted to other state agencies.

Some parks had closed, and maintenance projects were delayed.

Dan Hendricks of Florence is serving as president of the foundation.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

17 hours ago

We need a level playing field for franchise owners in Alabama

I knew it had happened to me, so I concluded it was happening to others.

I’m a small business owner, and for years I owned and operated small catastrophe-restoration franchises in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. If your home or store had fire or water damage, my team and I would come in and restore your shop or house.

It was hard work: there’s nothing clean or easy about ripping out walls that are rotting from mold, or painstakingly assessing the best way to remove fire-damaged cabinets while preserving the integrity of a kitchen’s interior. But it was rewarding, too: I was providing for my family, my team was giving great service to our customers and we were creating jobs.

Unfortunately, it turned out that my franchisor was not interested in the long-term success of my business. They were interested in corporate profits, regardless of how it impacted the small business owners who operated their franchises.

I wanted to believe that this inequity was limited to my particular franchisor, but, sadly, it is not.

I learned that Alabama is a state without a franchisee-protection law. Through contact with the Alabama Franchisee Association, I learned that scores of Alabama businesses — both small and large — have essentially no rights and no protections. It has been a “take it or leave it” proposition, with franchisees having to take on more and more at each contract renewal.

I recently met Darrel Bush, whose family had operated the Huddle House in Wetumpka for more than 25 years. As the years went by, unreasonably-priced building and equipment upgrades were added to the extensions of the original contract, and the Bush family had no choice but to agree to the franchisor’s demands in order to stay afloat. Ultimately, the Bush family had to shut down its franchise. Huddle House is now looking to construct a new location, just down the road from the one the Bush family operated for a quarter-century.

None of this is right. Thankfully, I’m out of the franchisee business now, but I’m taking a stand for Alabama business owners with the introduction of the Protect Alabama Small Businesses Act, co-sponsored by Representative Connie Rowe of Jasper, in the Alabama legislature.

The Protect Small Businesses Act will create the level playing field that small business owners – particularly, our small franchisee owners – desperately need.

The bill provides three things:

  • Protection from unjust terminations and non-renewals without good cause. Franchisees should be compensated for fair market value for their investments.
  • Protection from unjust restrictions on sales and transfers.
  • Most importantly, the bill protects the right to sue in Alabama courts. Often, franchisors construct contracts that only allow for disputes to be settled in courts in New York City or Los Angles, where court costs and attorney’s fees are prohibitively expensive for small business owners in Alabama. If you’re 25 years old and working 80 hours a week to make your first Taco Bell franchisee profitable, you don’t have the time or money to battle Big Law hired-guns in a lower Manhattan courtroom, if a contract dispute arises.

I hope you will join me in protecting these Alabama family businesses, their employees, and our communities. Too many people have been harmed by one-sided agreements where the goalposts move quickly, and the deck is always stacked in favor of the large, out-of-state franchisors.

Chris Elliott represents Baldwin County in the Alabama State Senate, where he serves as Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Governmental Affairs. Follow him on Twitter for legislative updates: @SenatorElliott

18 hours ago

Forbes names Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama one of America’s best mid-size employers

In a recent announcement, Forbes named Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama one of America’s 2019 Best Mid-Size Employers.

The recognition came after Forbes randomly surveyed 50,000 employees in 25 different industries who work for companies with 1,000 or more employees.

“We are truly honored to be recognized as one of America’s best mid-size employers,” said Tim Vines, president and CEO of Alabama’s Blue Cross Blue Shield. “Our employees are our most valuable asset. We are committed to providing a positive and rewarding work environment for the more than 3,000 employees who work every day to exceed our customers’ expectations.”

The evaluation of each employer was based on two criteria:

  1. Direct Recommendations: Employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family based on a 0-10 scale.
  2. Indirect recommendations: Participants were also prompted to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

The latest announcement marks the second consecutive year Blue Cross has been named Best Employer in the mid-size category.

In addition to being one of the best mid-size employers, Blue Cross was also recognized this year as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

