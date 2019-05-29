If California is going to come for pro-life states, Alabama should go after California jobs

After Alabama, Georgia, Missouri and other states passed pro-life legislation, businesses and state governments across the country have made it clear that they are very upset about this and will use their power to harm the people they disagree with politically.

In California, a politician is suggesting they use tax policy as a weapon against states who don’t represent Californian liberal values in 2019. California Democratic Assemblywoman Luz Rivas said, “I think it really puts pressure on the industry to reconsider whether they want to do business in those states.”

Obviously, these entities can do whatever they feel is necessary, but there comes a time when Alabama should start fighting back.

State Senator Garlan Gudger (R-Cullman), whose sons faced online criticism and wife has received rape threats over his support for Alabama’s abortion legislation, announced on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” on Wednesday that Alabamians may see him take up this issue in the next legislative session if states actually target Alabama.

Gudger said in his interview he believes this could be one way to chase economic development for the state and that he wants to “bring those businesses that are in those states to Alabama so that we can get that economic development, those jobs, and be able to get that money that’s here in the state where people would want to do business with Alabama.”

Gudger added that people who agree with Alabama are more likely to stay silent, so as to not draw the wrath of the mob.

My takeaway:

Therein lies the problem, the economic development weapon is a weapon that is only wielded by the American left in 2019.

That needs to change.

There are plenty of businessmen who are pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and pro-business. Alabama has done a good job of recruiting businesses with a pro-growth climate, but it may be time for Alabama to start playing offense if states start to target Alabama over its policies.

