Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Doug Jones wants to subpoena Kavanaugh’s friend but not his accuser 30 mins ago / News
Alabama sees uptick in students entering career technical courses, leading to well-paying jobs 1 hour ago / News
Thursday manufacturing hiring fair in Birmingham looks to fill 500 jobs 2 hours ago / News
Walt Maddox’s campaign says he takes on all questions? So, #WheresWalt? 3 hours ago / Opinion
Shelby, Byrne applaud Mobile-based Austal USA being awarded 2 LCS contracts 4 hours ago / News
Alabama prison official placed on leave 5 hours ago / News
Accidental school shooting prompts possible clear bag policy 6 hours ago / News
Birmingham-based Coca-Cola UNITED names Lucas Gambino general counsel and VP 7 hours ago / News
Shelby drives defense bill to Senate passage, includes critical funding for Alabama 7 hours ago / News
Trio arrested after armed Alabama homeowner interrupts burglary 8 hours ago / News
Trump’s sky-high Alabama approval rating holds steady 9 hours ago / News
7 Things: Kavanaugh accuser may not appear for a hearing, Trump and Shelby agree on giving Kavanaugh and his accuser a fair hearing, father of child who brought a gun to school arrested and more … 9 hours ago / Analysis
Doug Jones on Kavanaugh accusation: ‘Slow this process down’ 10 hours ago / News
Rogers: Hagan comments attacking Alabama culture ‘disappointing’ — ‘How can you think you’re the right person to come back and represent that culture in Washington?’ 10 hours ago / News
WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on the Kavanaugh showdown, the Emmys and more… 1 day ago / Highlights
Kay Ivey receives endorsement from state’s small business association 1 day ago / News
Speaker Mac McCutcheon: Ivey ‘doesn’t really need to debate’ Maddox 1 day ago / News
Animals driven to Alabama in a school bus after being saved from Hurricane Florence 1 day ago / News
Dem state senator’s son arrested on domestic violence charge 1 day ago / News
Walt Maddox finally has a plan for Medicaid expansion and it’s pretty bad 1 day ago / Opinion
1 hour ago

Alabama sees uptick in students entering career technical courses, leading to well-paying jobs

While many are enrolling in four-year institutions across the country, Alabama is seeing a rise in the number of students enrolling in career technical careers that could lead to well-paying jobs.

According to the State Department of Education, more than 27,000 students in Alabama earned career technical education credentials within the last school year.

Many school districts, such as Limestone County, are offering a wide variety of Career Technical Education courses than others, says a Rocket City Now report.

Limestone County Career Technical Center is offering a new advanced manufacturing class that will provide the opportunity for students to receive certification as a production technician, which employers are desperately seeking.

“We have everything from cosmetology, to graphic arts, culinary, robotics, pre-engineering, cyber security, IT networking, building construction, skilled trades, HVAC, electrical,” said Vince Green, Limestone County Career Technical Center director.

Green explained that the advanced manufacturing class is newly added.

“We actually built this program this summer, and as far as I know, it’s the only dual enrollment advanced manufacturing being offered in our area,” said Green.

According to Green, the hands-on experience in the advanced manufacturing program will prepare them for a position with the Toyota-Mazda plant, which hires more than “800 production workers a year.”

“This dual enrollment classes that we’re offering, they’re college classes. So maybe we can change the mindset of some kids that come to us that think college is not an option for them. Once they’re successful with us doing dual enrollment, they could possibly change their mind and go ahead and get those Associate Degrees,” said Green.

Green also mentioned that some Toyota-Mazda leaders toured the Limestone County Career Technical Center and were impressed with the hard work from the students.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

30 mins ago

Doug Jones wants to subpoena Kavanaugh’s friend but not his accuser

Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) on Tuesday told CNN’s Jim Acosta that Mark Judge, the longtime friend of Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh who allegedly witnessed the sexual assault Dr. Christine Blasey Ford claims took place over 30 years ago, should be subpoenaed to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Judge submitted a letter through an attorney to the committee earlier that day saying he had “no memory of this alleged incident.”

“Brett Kavanaugh and I were friends in high school but I do not recall the party described in Dr. Ford’s letter,” he added in the letter. “More to the point, I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes. I have no more information to offer the Committee and I do not want to speak publicly regarding the incidents described in Dr. Ford’s letter.”

Yet, Jones has since signaled that he is fine with the accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, refusing the committee’s invitation to testify at a hearing scheduled for Monday.

532
Keep reading 532 WORDS

“You can count on the fact that letter, his response, is going to be entered in the record by someone and that needs to be tested as well,” Jones said about Judge. “And I just think this committee, if he doesn’t want to do it and they’re going to go forward with a hearing, they need to subpoena him, let him say that and let some senators or someone cross-examine him.”

Jones has said “We need to slow this process down” and that an FBI investigation is necessary before Ford can testify in front of the Senate, but that same standard does not seem to apply to Judge.

Jones’ demand that Judge be cross-examined by the Senate would seem to make an FBI investigation redundant and has observers asking, “If the Senate can handle the cross-examining of Judge, why could they not do the same for Ford?”

In a Fox News interview on Wednesday, Jones doubled down on his calls for the process to be slowed down and refused to answer a direct question about whether the Democrats on the judiciary committee had handled the accusation fairly.

“The only way to be fair to everyone is to let the FBI get engaged in this, to look at the facts,” Jones asserted. “That’s what they’re trained to do.”

Per a Fox News source with knowledge of the process, in an FBI background investigation, the bureau is only responsible for finding information and passing it along, which they have already done in the Kavanaugh case. The same source added that the FBI would not “investigate” the information found.

This echoes what a Justice Department spokesman explained earlier this week, saying, “The FBI does not make any judgment about the credibility or significance of any allegation.”

On Sept. 12, the FBI received a letter dated from July 2018, obtained by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif), making the allegations against Kavanaugh.

“The FBI forwarded this letter to the White House Counsel’s Office,” the DOJ spokesperson outlined. “The allegation does not involve any potential federal crime. The FBI’s role in such matters is to provide information for the use of the decision makers.”

An FBI spokesperson, earlier this week, said in a statement that this letter from Ford was “included as part of Judge Kavanaugh’s background file, as per the standard process.”

Kavanaugh has made it clear he is “willing” to speak to the judiciary committee “in any way” deemed appropriate to “refute this false allegation” and to defend his “integrity.” Ford and her attorneys still have not responded to committee chair Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), yet her lead attorney did say on CNN on Tuesday that she would not accept the committee’s invitation for a Monday hearing.

President Donald Trump has said, “If she shows up, that would be wonderful. If she doesn’t show up, that would be unfortunate.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Thursday manufacturing hiring fair in Birmingham looks to fill 500 jobs

Central Six AlabamaWorks! is partnering with the Birmingham Business Alliance and the Alabama Workforce Training Center on Thursday to host a manufacturing hiring fair wherein 19 local companies will seek to fill 500 positions.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Workforce Training Center located at 3500 6th Avenue South in Birmingham. You can register to attend the hiring fair here.

Skilled positions that are available to be filled include electricians, industrial maintenance technicians, welders, machine operators, forklift drivers, CDL drivers, logistics and laborers. Attendees should be dressed and prepared to interview on site, so bring copies of your resume if interested.

119
Keep reading 119 WORDS

The mission of Central Six AlabamaWorks!, also known as the Central Six Development council, is to create a 21st-century workforce that “is proactive, responsive, and results driven; supports the region’s diverse population and employers; and, provides quality job opportunities in support of a vibrant regional economy.”

Their website adds, “Workforce development and economic development depend on one another. Thanks to an aggressive recruitment strategy, Alabama has a diversified industrial base that brings with it quality jobs. Our goal is to develop programs that will accommodate current and future training needs.”

The Central Six Development Council serves Blount, Chilton, Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair and Walker counties.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

Walt Maddox’s campaign says he takes on all questions? So, #WheresWalt?

Make no mistake: the media and Alabama Democratic gubernatorial nominee Walk Maddox want a debate. They have made it their main campaign plank from day one of the general election campaign.

He insists that Governor Kay Ivey must debate him, and that to do otherwise is cowardly or, more recklessly, a sign that she is unable to run the state.

It’s silly. Polling indicates she is crushing him. It’s that simple.

Recently, Maddox’s campaign speechwriter, Lars Anderson, wrote a check that his candidate refuses to cash.

139
Keep reading 139 WORDS

Oh, really?

The producer of my radio show has reached out to Walt Maddox multiple times.

See below:

Personally, I think Kay Ivey should debate Walt Maddox, but she has made it clear this isn’t going to happen. The speaker of the Alabama State House has explained why and political scientists have explained why, but if Maddox wants to play this game, he should take on anybody — and his campaign alleges they will.

Clearly, this was an oversight and we look forward to having Walt Maddox on the show.

#WheresWalt

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less
4 hours ago

Shelby, Byrne applaud Mobile-based Austal USA being awarded 2 LCS contracts

The Navy on Tuesday awarded two Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) to Mobile-based Austal USA, a move which Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) applauded.

The two awarded contract modifications to Austal come from funds appropriated by Congress for Fiscal Year 2018. Lockheed Martin in Marinette, Wisconsin, was awarded a single LCS.

“The fact that Austal received two of the three contracts from Fiscal Year 2018 for Littoral Combat Ships is yet another indication of the high quality work being performed at our shipyard in Mobile,” Byrne said in a statement.

The congressman, who represents Mobile in D.C., celebrated what the news meant for the area’s workforce.

“This marks the third straight year that Austal has received two of the three contracts – a testament to the fact we are delivering capable ships on time and on budget. Congratulations to the almost 4,000 men and women who work at the shipyard and help equip the Navy with warships,” Byrne concluded.

140
Keep reading 140 WORDS

Per Inside Defense, these three FY-18 LCS awards represent the Navy’s 30th, 31st and 32nd procurement, which fulfills the service’s requirement. Nonetheless, the congressional appropriations process – led by Shelby – agreed to fund three more LCS awards in FY-19, despite the White House not wanting to continue funding of the ship and the Navy only requesting one.

The extra ships to be awarded next fiscal year are crucial to retaining skilled workers and smoothing the transition to building the Navy’s future frigate, which is scheduled to go into procurement in FY-20 .

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

Alabama prison official placed on leave

An associate commissioner at the Alabama Department of Corrections has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Prison system spokesman Bob Horton said Tuesday that Associate Commissioner Grant Culliver was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 14.

104
Keep reading 104 WORDS

In a statement, Horton said written allegations of misconduct were filed with the Alabama Department of Corrections’ office of inspector general. That prompted the investigation.

The department did not disclose the nature of the allegations and said it would have no additional comment.

According to the department website, Culliver is responsible for ensuring the effective daily operations of male correctional facilities.

He has served as warden at several state prisons including Holman Correctional Facility.

The attorney general’s office also declined to comment.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less