Alabama sees uptick in students entering career technical courses, leading to well-paying jobs
While many are enrolling in four-year institutions across the country, Alabama is seeing a rise in the number of students enrolling in career technical careers that could lead to well-paying jobs.
According to the State Department of Education, more than 27,000 students in Alabama earned career technical education credentials within the last school year.
Many school districts, such as Limestone County, are offering a wide variety of Career Technical Education courses than others, says a Rocket City Now report.
Limestone County Career Technical Center is offering a new advanced manufacturing class that will provide the opportunity for students to receive certification as a production technician, which employers are desperately seeking.
“We have everything from cosmetology, to graphic arts, culinary, robotics, pre-engineering, cyber security, IT networking, building construction, skilled trades, HVAC, electrical,” said Vince Green, Limestone County Career Technical Center director.
Green explained that the advanced manufacturing class is newly added.
“We actually built this program this summer, and as far as I know, it’s the only dual enrollment advanced manufacturing being offered in our area,” said Green.
According to Green, the hands-on experience in the advanced manufacturing program will prepare them for a position with the Toyota-Mazda plant, which hires more than “800 production workers a year.”
“This dual enrollment classes that we’re offering, they’re college classes. So maybe we can change the mindset of some kids that come to us that think college is not an option for them. Once they’re successful with us doing dual enrollment, they could possibly change their mind and go ahead and get those Associate Degrees,” said Green.
Green also mentioned that some Toyota-Mazda leaders toured the Limestone County Career Technical Center and were impressed with the hard work from the students.
@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller