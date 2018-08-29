Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

If everything is racist, nothing is racist 57 mins ago / Opinion
‘Another title for Alabama’: USS Alabama wins top award from US Strategic Command 2 hours ago / News
Doug Jones: ‘I’m not trying to play a political calculus’ 2 hours ago / News
Alabama ranked one of the best states for manufacturing 3 hours ago / News
Alabama man and grandson honor family member in last reunion of WWII ‘Merrill’s Marauders’ 4 hours ago / News
Complaint filed with DNC over Chairwoman Worley’s election 5 hours ago / News
Airbnb to collect lodging tax for Birmingham 6 hours ago / News
Shelby praises confirmation of first ever African American judge to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama 7 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump targets social media for suppressing conservatives, fake news excites liberals as they smear Gov. Kay Ivey, Sen. Richard Shelby has an interesting day and more … 8 hours ago / Analysis
Mayor Randall Woodfin pledges Birmingham will be ‘more broad’ than a sanctuary city 8 hours ago / News
Sen. Shelby pushes back on calls to rename Senate office building after McCain 9 hours ago / News
Concerned Women for America CEO criticizes Doug Jones for ‘desperate attempt to get out of making a decision’ on Kavanaugh 22 hours ago / News
Concerned citizens confront Mobile City Council over upcoming drag queen reading event 23 hours ago / News
Fake news: Mobile NBC station fails to tell the whole story and Alabama’s liberals pounce a week later 1 day ago / Opinion
Rep. Byrne: Being able to debate about issues ‘fundamental to our country’ 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
University of Alabama, Auburn students rank among the most conservative and most religious in the nation 1 day ago / News
Listen to the craziest case Jonathan Cooner has ever worked in Alabama 1 day ago / Sponsored
Alabama leaders optimistic about Trump’s NAFTA renegotiation 1 day ago / News
Alabama pastor shares experiences on mental illness, suicide and spirituality 1 day ago / Faith & Culture
Federal regulators deny Alabama Power dam licenses 1 day ago / News
4 hours ago

Alabama man and grandson honor family member in last reunion of WWII ‘Merrill’s Marauders’

It is the last reunion for members of the famed U.S. Army jungle fighters called “Merrill’s Marauders.”

Three thousand volunteered for a dangerous secret mission during World War II — a mission so secret they were not told even where they were going.They hacked their way through nearly 1,000 miles (1600 kilometers) of jungle behind enemy lines in Myanmar, then called Burma, fighting in five major and 30 minor actions against veteran Japanese troops.

“This is the last of the outfit,” said David Allen of Rock Hill, South Carolina.

He’s among 13 of the original volunteers still alive.

Five are in New Orleans this week, along with three men who joined the unit as replacements or were at its final battle to take an airfield held by the Japanese.

With the veterans are more than 90 children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

They filled a meeting room Tuesday at a New Orleans hotel, gathering at round tables to reminisce and look at small black-and-white photos, articles about the campaign and their old reunions.

Children and other descendants were collecting autographs and listening to memories.

It was the first reunion for Ethan Glen Byrne, 15, of Hamilton, Alabama, and his grandfather Rick Lowe, whose father was a Marauder.

Lowe was in his teens when his father, Delbert P. Lowe, died. He began researching Merrill’s Marauders several years ago and learned about the reunions.

He came because it was the last.

“I wanted to honor my dad,” he said.

The unit won a Presidential Unit Citation, six Distinguished Service Crosses, four Legions of Merit, 44 Silver Stars and a Bronze Star for every man in the regiment.

Their shoulder patch was adopted by the 1st Battalion of the 75th Infantry Ranger Regiment.

And their families are pushing a pair of bills to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Merrill’s Marauders.

A war correspondent created the nickname, after Brig. Gen. Frank Merrill, because the formal name was a mouthful, according to the 2013 history “Merrill’s Marauders: The Untold Story of Unit Galahad and the Toughest Special Forces Mission of World War II.”

The men of the 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional) were a thoroughly mixed bag.

Some were seasoned jungle fighters.

Others were city boys without much service.

Still others, some of them joining when the unit was training in India, were like the “Dirty Dozen,” leaving the stockade for danger and a pardon.

Allen said he was a “college playboy” when he was drafted.

Robert “Bob” Passanisi, 94, of Lindenhurst, New York, said patriotism and family solidarity were his reasons for volunteering.

He had two brothers serving in Europe.

“I somehow felt that me doing my part would relieve my brothers,” he said Tuesday.

Gilbert H. Howland, 95, of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, said he was among 124 volunteers out of 500 gathered in a Puerto Rico stadium.

“These guys were my buddies,” he said.

“I didn’t want to be with any strange unit.”

Marcos M. Barelas, 96, then a private and a machine-gun operator, was pragmatic: “If I had to go, I may as well go now.”

With mules and horses to carry 70-pound (32-kilogram) radios and airdropped supplies, they also had muleskinners and others to care for the animals.

Lester Hollenbeck, 96, of Deltona, Florida, shod them.

“Mules sometimes were ornery,” he said.

“We sometimes had to throw ’em down on their side to put shoes on them.”

He signed autographs Tuesday with a pen made from a 50-caliber bullet.

During the six-month campaign in 1944, malaria, amoebic dysentery and other tropical diseases took down five times as many members as bullets and shrapnel, which wounded 293 and killed 93.

When they reached the airfield at Myitkyina (MITCH-ih-nuh), fewer than 500 were in shape to fight.

Howland and Passanisi both said they were hospitalized — Howland with shrapnel wounds and Passanisi with malaria — when the Marauders took the airport, but were shipped back with other just-discharged “walking wounded” to help hold it.

The reunions may be over, but not the closeness, said Linda Rose Burchett of Hampton, Virginia.

She said her father, who died in 2003, attended every reunion from 1949 through 2003.

Burchett and her daughter, Lara Watson, 32, of Rockville, Virginia, also have attended steadily, starting as babies.

“These men have seen me grow up,” she said.

“They are my family. Absolutely. They were my dad’s family. Absolutely.

But through social media now we’re all going to remain connected to honor our fathers.”
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

57 mins ago

If everything is racist, nothing is racist

We live in a society that is obsessed with two things:

1. Talking about race.
2. Pretending we never talk about race

The media and Democrats love to call people racist. Sometimes people are racist, but in 2018 they almost always have to make it up.

Allow me to present the upcoming 2018 election in two clips:

1. Antifa is viewed as a black organization, so the president is being racist for criticizing them:

193
Keep reading 193 WORDS

No one truly believes this.

2. “Don’t monkey around” is a racist phrase:

In order to believe this as it is being described, we have to believe that Florida’s GOP gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis went on television and said in the worst secret code ever, “Don’t vote for the black guy!”

The problem here is quite obvious. Racism is real and racism exists. But calling every Republican you can find racist for things that are obviously not racist doesn’t help anyone.

Last week, the head of the Alabama Democrat Party said Sen. Doug Jones (R-Mountain Brook) was showing a “tiny bit of racism” for opposing her. It was absurd.

These two examples are equally absurd. If we are truly going to combat the last vestiges of racism that are operating in the dark corners of our society we have to understand that falsely calling people racist doesn’t help one bit.

The media spent a lot of time playing clips of John McCain calling out a woman maligning Obama as an “Arab,” and will now malign DeSantis for purely partisan reasons.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show  from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

 

Show less
2 hours ago

‘Another title for Alabama’: USS Alabama wins top award from US Strategic Command

U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM) on Wednesday tweeted that the USS Alabama was named the best performing nuclear-powered, ballistic missile-carrying submarine in the nation’s fleet, commenting “another title for Alabama” and “Roll Tide.”

STRATCOM oversees the U.S. nuclear command-and-control operations with additional responsibilities in space operations, global strike missions, global missile defense, and global command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

The USS Alabama submarine, commissioned in 1985, is the fifth American military ship in history to be named after the state. The ship’s motto is its namesake’s motto – Audemus Jura Nostra Defendere (“We dare defend our rights”).

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1

Show less
2 hours ago

Doug Jones: ‘I’m not trying to play a political calculus’

In an appearance on Huntsville’s Newstalk 770 AM/92.5 FM WVNN on Tuesday, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) dismissed the notion that he was allowing a “political calculus” to play a role in his decision-making processes as U.S. Senator.

Alabama’s junior member of the U.S. Senate is facing pressure from both sides of the aisle regarding the confirmation vote for U.S. Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh. However, he contends politics will not sway him on that vote and others.

“It’s really not,” Jones replied. “I think one of the problems that folks have right now is they’re making too many decisions up here based on a political calculus as opposed to what they believe — to me, right and wrong. People are going to disagree with me on a number of issues. People are going to agree with me on a lot of issues. But I’m not trying to play a political calculus.”

277
Keep reading 277 WORDS

“I think that’s not what a lot of public servants should be doing,” he added. “I serve people. I serve the state of Alabama. And that means I serve everybody. We have got a divergent set of people in our state.”

Although he is a little more than two years away from facing a reelection vote, several Republicans, including Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), have hinted at a potential run against Jones in 2020.

However, Jones insists despite the political realities, he will continue not to be a “lapdog” for presidents of either party.

“So, I’m doing a deep dive on the issues. I’m doing everything that I can. And I’m going to make a decision on every issue — whether it is a nomination or whether it is appropriations — whatever it might be and what I believe is in the best interest of the state. I’m not trying to navigating a political thing. I know there are a lot of people that are seeing stars in their eyes and want to run against me in 2020, and that’s fine. That’s what the political process should be. But I think people are now looking and seeing Doug Jones is doing exactly what he said he would do and be an independent voice for Alabama. I’m not going to be a lapdog for the president, no matter who the president might be, nor am I going to be one for any particular party. I’m going to do what I think is right.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Show less
3 hours ago

Alabama ranked one of the best states for manufacturing

“Global Trade” magazine this month ranked Alabama as one of the best eight states for manufacturing in the nation.

The states named in the rankings have a “combination of factors, like an existing industrial base, the availability of talent, investment incentives, and favorable tax and regulatory environments.”

Besides Alabama, the states that made the cut were Florida, Texas, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio.

Alabama received a glowing write-up from “the authority for U.S. companies doing business globally.”

310
Keep reading 310 WORDS

“The state has seen a continued influx of manufacturing investment—much of it from the international auto industry—and it’s not hard to understand why,” the magazine wrote.

It continued, “Alabama ranks fifth in the nation in auto production, with Toyota, Mazda, Mercedes, Hyundai, and Honda all locating factories here. Vehicles are now Alabama’s number-one export.”

The new Toyota-Mazda plant announcement proved Alabama’s prowess.

“When Toyota and Mazda chose Alabama for a new plant, the state’s package of incentives was reportedly worth over $350 million. The package included jobs and investments credits, capital costs reimbursements, sales- and property-tax abatements, and the building of a training center at the site a state agency,” explained “Global Trade.”

Alabama also has government agencies that understand how to help job creators instead of creating excess red-tape.

“The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) expedites investments by coordinating the work of state and local economic development agencies at the project outset,” the magazine outlined. “Barring any serious issues, all permitting can be completed in 120 days.”

Site selection opportunities are key to Alabama’s ranking, too.

“Pre-certifying development sites tend to attract major projects, and Alabama’s the AdvantageSites program has attracted over 20 projects in the last decade, generating $1 billion in capital investment and 4,000 jobs,” emphasized the magazine.

Alabama also has world-class workforce development initiatives.

The magazine noted, “AIDT, Alabama’s workforce development agency, initiates training programs to attract new industries. Training is often provided in mobile training units that meet specific company needs. Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, Navistar, and Airbus are among the companies that have benefited from AIDT training.”

While the automotive industry in the state is well-known, Alabama’s aerospace industry is also set to take off, especially with a possible role in the coming Space Force. The magazine pointed out that Alabama already “enjoys a leadership position in aerospace production.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

Complaint filed with DNC over Chairwoman Worley’s election

A Jefferson County Democrat said Tuesday that he has filed a complaint with national party officials arguing rules and diversity requirements were broken when the Alabama Democratic Party elected leaders.

Ralph Young said he filed the complaint with the Democratic National Committee, challenging the election of state chairwoman Nancy Worley.

211
Keep reading 211 WORDS

“I am a bit of a rules wonk. I believe in having rules and following them,” Young said in a phone interview.

The complaint follows a dispute about the party’s direction. Worley was re-elected as chairwoman this month with the backing of party powerbroker Joe Reed.

U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, the only Democrat to hold statewide office, supported Peck Fox for the chairmanship, arguing that the party needs new and aggressive leadership in a year where Democrats are trying to stage a comeback.

Young says Worley gave inadequate notice of the August meeting and violated other rules.

He also says the election didn’t comply with diversity requirements.

Young says the party’s minority caucus, led by Reed, nominates only African-Americans to the executive committee while the national party encourages a “rainbow” of diversity to mirror the Democratic electorate.

Worley dismissed the complaint Tuesday, saying Young has filed prior complaints focused on representation.

“He continues to fight the same battles, having achieved little or no success in his numerous previous complaints.

The Alabama Democratic Party will continue to follow its bylaws and its well-established procedures,” Worley said.

Young said this was the only the second complaint he has filed.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less