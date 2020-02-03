Alabama Power’s Crosswhite, Peoples appointed to prestigious national innovation commission

Mark Crosswhite — the chairman, president and chief executive officer of Alabama Power Company — has been appointed as an executive committee member of the Council on Competitiveness and commissioner on the National Commission on Innovation and Competitiveness Frontiers.

The company announced the appointments in a release on Monday.

The commission is a multiyear flagship effort developing the United States’ innovation ecosystem through research ventures, partnerships, public policy and advocacy to address our nation’s global economic competitiveness.

Crosswhite joins more than 35 distinguished leaders from across the country, including CEOs of major corporations, university presidents, national labor organization leaders and national laboratory directors, to develop policy recommendations and private sector actions to bolster America’s investments in talent, technology, innovation and infrastructure.

“Alabama Power has focused on innovation from its very beginning. Our predecessors used advanced technology to build dams and an electric network to provide electricity to our state. Technology advancements continue to enable us to better serve our customers today,” Crosswhite said in a statement. “I’m honored to work alongside the accomplished leaders on the commission to identify opportunities to grow our nation’s economy through technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Crosswhite in 2019 was named as an inaugural member of the Yellowhammer 15 and recently wrapped up his impressive chairmanship of the Business Council of Alabama.

RELATED: Mark Crosswhite sees Alabama’s people, universities vital to economic growth

Alabama Power on Monday also announced that Jeff Peoples, the company’s senior vice president of employee services & labor relations, has been named to the commission’s advisory committee. He will reportedly partner with other national leaders to provide strategic oversight of recommendations to the commission, prioritizing the delivery of measurable and actionable outcomes.

“Addressing the challenges facing innovation in the U.S. and developing a workforce prepared for future jobs is essential for economic growth. This work aligns with Alabama Power’s focus on building economic and workforce development partnerships that strengthen communities and elevate Alabama,” Peoples stated. “The work of the commission is a catalyst for the U.S. to be more competitive internationally.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn