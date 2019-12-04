Alabama Power executive named CEO of Birmingham’s 2021 World Games

The World Games 2021 board of directors on Wednesday announced that Nick Sellers has been appointed the organization’s new chief executive officer, effective immediately. Sellers comes to The World Games 2021, to be held in Birmingham, on loan from Alabama Power Company.

“We are delighted to welcome Nick as our new CEO,” Jonathan Porter, chairman of The World Games 2021 board of directors, said in a statement.

“He is a highly-respected executive with demonstrated success in strategic leadership, operations, and implementation,” Porter continued. “He is well-positioned to lead The World Games 2021 over the next 19 months as we continue our positive momentum toward delivering a world-class event that showcases Birmingham to visitors from around the globe.”

For the last 16 years, Sellers has served in a variety of major leadership positions with Southern Company and its subsidiary, Alabama Power, most recently as vice president of the Mobile division at Alabama Power. His previous roles with the organization also include vice president of business origination, senior vice president of projection development and construction and vice president of external and regulatory affairs.

Sellers expressed his thoughts on the appointment in a statement.

“Honored and grateful are the two words that capture my feelings,” Sellers commented.

He outlined, “We have a unique opportunity to present Birmingham and the state of Alabama to the world; so, our mission will be to deliver the best and most innovative competitor, spectator, and sponsor experience in the history of The World Games. I’ve always believed in Birmingham and have confidence that we will come together in a way in which we’ve never done before. Through the collaboration and leadership of the Birmingham Organizing Committee, city of Birmingham and International World Games Association, I’m convinced that the stars are aligned for us. This is our time. I’m ready to get to work.”

Sellers, in addition to his corporate prowess, brings a background in sports and event operations through his prior work as director of operations for the Alabama Sports Foundation, where he was responsible for sponsorships, ticketing and operations plans for large-scale events such as the SEC Baseball Tournament, Arby’s Hardwood Classic Invitational and Regions Charity Classic.

A native of Birmingham, Sellers holds his Juris Doctor from the Birmingham School of Law. Currently, he is also the chairman of the Alabama Sports Council, where he works to oversee all ASC events including the Magic City Classic and the Davis Cup Tennis Invitational. Sellers additionally serves on the Bryant Jordan Scholarship Foundation, the Mobile Industrial Development Board, the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce and Innovation Portal.

Sellers, a previous honoree on Yellowhammer Multimedia’s annual Power & Influence list, replaces DJ Mackovets, who recently resigned as CEO.

Porter stated, “The board and I also would like to express our gratitude to DJ Mackovets for his service to The World Games 2021 Birmingham during a critical time for this event. His vision, commitment and experience were instrumental in laying a strong foundation for the Birmingham organizing committee.”

The World Games 2021 will take place in the Magic City from July 15-25, 2021, and will generate an estimated $256 million in economic impact for the city.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn