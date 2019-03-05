Alabama political consultant named to national ’40 Under 40′ list
Montgomery’s Brent Buchanan, who managed Governor Kay Ivey’s gubernatorial campaign in the 2018 cycle, was named Tuesday to the American Association of Political Consultants’ (AAPC) prestigious “40 Under 40” list.
The distinction recognizes Buchanan, president and founder of Cygnal, as one of the 40 best campaign professionals under 40 years old in the country.
“AAPC annually has the honor of recognizing the industry’s best and brightest young professionals. These 40 standout achievers, including Brent Buchanan, have already made an impact on our industry and our country,” AAPC President Tom Shepard said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome Brent and the other winners to Napa Valley to honor their achievements and celebrate them as this year’s 40 Under 40 class.”
The AAPC will recognize the winners of the 40 Under 40 Awards at the 2019 Annual Pollie Awards & Conference on April 2 in Napa Valley, CA. The conference brings the leading political professionals in the world together to network and hear from top technology innovators, pollsters, pundits and service providers.
“While this award will show my name, it was only possible because of the insanely talented and dedicated team at Cygnal. I am proud of what we have accomplished in one cycle transitioning from a multifaceted firm to just offering polling and analytics,” Buchanan advised. “Between this 40 Under 40 award and being recognized by The New York Times as the most accurate polling firm in 2018, it’s been a heck of a year.”
Only 18 Republicans, 18 Democrats and four nonpartisan professionals in the United States were named to AAPC’s exclusive “40 Under 40” winners list. Candidates were evaluated on leadership and professional accomplishments in politics and public affairs. Contributions to the health of the political business community through volunteer work and other forms of philanthropy were also considered.
Buchanan initially founded the Alabama-based Cygnal as a do-it-all political services firm before narrowing the company’s focus to public opinion and market research, specializing in data-driven approaches to decision making.
Prior to starting the firm, Buchanan consulted with small businesses about advertising and operations. He has since worked with over 600 candidates, corporations and advocacy groups in helping them develop and execute successful research and communication plans. His experience encompasses presidential campaigns, national political committees, legislative caucuses, Fortune 500 companies, Super PACs and state and national associations.
Buchanan was named to Yellowhammer Multimedia’s Power & Influence List in 2018.
