Alabama pastor preaches deep state coming for Trump, says ‘witchcraft is trying to take this country over’

A charismatic Alabama pastor’s analysis of what is currently plaguing American society, and especially President Trump, has gone viral.

Citing from 2 Kings 9:22, Pastor John Kilpatrick of Daphne’s Church of His Presence prophesied that “witchcraft is trying to take this country over.”

“Here’s what the Holy Spirit said to me last night and here’s what he said for me to tell you,” Kilpatrick said in part of his August 19 sermon. “He said tell the church that so far Trump has been dealing with Ahab, but Jezebel is fixing to step out from the shadows.”



“He [God] said pray for him now because he said there’s about to be a shift and the deep state is about to manifest and it’s going to be a showdown like you can’t believe,” Kilpatrick said.

Continuing, Kilpatrick said, “So I’m coming to you as a prophet, as a man of God, and I’m telling you it’s time to pray for the president.”

“I heard the Lord say, there’s going to be an attempt to take him out of power,” he said, beckoning his congregation to stand and pray with him as he began speaking in tongues.

In a lengthy statement posted to its Facebook page on Thursday, the church responded to the attention Kilpatrick’s words have garnered, stressing that Kilpatrick will not be conducting interviews about his message.

Full statement as follows:

