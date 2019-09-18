Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

3 hours ago

Alabama parole chief resigns after less than year in role

The chair of Alabama’s Board of Pardons and Paroles is resigning from her governor-appointed station effective Oct. 1 after less than a year in the role.

News outlets report Lyn Head said she made the decision after fervent prayer. The Tuscaloosa lawyer and former prosecutor has served on the board for a total of three years.

Gov. Kay Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola says the governor will begin the process to name a replacement.

Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall have criticized the agency over the past year for its handling of a repeat offender who was charged in three slayings while paroled last summer.

They later backed legislation that gave Ivey greater control over the agency and led to the suspensions of three top administrators.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

2 hours ago

Tuscaloosa man faces capital murder in officer’s death

A man faces capital murder charges in the death of an Alabama police officer.

Police said Tuesday that 20-year-old Luther Bernard Watkins is charged with capital murder in connection with the death of 40-year-old Tuscaloosa police officer Dornell Cousette.

Authorities say Cousette was shot and killed Monday night while attempting to arrest Watkins who was wanted for robbery and other charges.

Lt. Jack Kennedy says that Cousette had received information that Watkins, who had multiple felony warrants, was at a Tuscaloosa home.

Police say Cousette drove by the home and Watkins fled inside.

Kennedy says Cousette got out of his car and pursued Watkins into the home.

Kennedy says “almost immediately gunfire erupted inside.”

Watkins was wounded. Cousette was killed.

Cousette was an Army veteran who had been with the police department for 13 years. He was engaged and had two daughters.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

2 hours ago

Guarantee your group finishes the year in style

Talladega Superspeedway’s premium corporate hospitality options allow your group to enjoy the race in a whole new way. Whether entertaining clients or surrounded by friends, hear the roar of the track and savor the first-class amenities together in your own private viewing area. A limited number of suites are still available for the October race weekend.

Complete your booking to experience the best Talladega Superspeedway has to offer.

5 hours ago

7 Things: Jones now against Kavanaugh impeachment, Biden and Warren separate themselves in new poll, vaping illnesses hit Alabama and more …

7. Alabama A&M coach not taking the team back to UNA

  • Connell Maynor, the Alabama A&M football coach, has said that he and his team were treated poorly while visiting the University of North Alabama for their game over the weekend, mentioning, “This ain’t 1959. We don’t have to put up with that type of stuff.”
  • While Maynor didn’t specifically say what happened, he stated, “There was too much stuff that went on off the field, behind the scenes that was not professional on their part at all. And we were very, very disappointed in the way they treated us, in every aspect off the field.”

6. Trump not impressed by Warren’s rally size

  • Both President Donald Trump and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) held campaign rallies, and while Warren was estimated to have 20,000 people in attendance at her rally, Trump was less than impressed.
  • Trump commented on Warren’s rally, saying that he didn’t think she actually had 20,000 people in attendance. He added that “anybody would get a good crowd there” because the rally was held in Manhattan’s Washington Square.

5. Professors at the University of Alabama think the University of Alabama is racist

  • In an attempt to appear woke, the Faculty Senate at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa has voted to declare a recent resignation of a dean was made possible by a “racist and toxic environment” at the school, even though the professor resigned after posting things on social media that were in themselves racial in nature and could easily be seen as toxic.
  • The text of the resolution passed by the Faculty Senate references the past issues and “reputation” of the university and claims the culture on the campus is “non-inclusive and discriminatory,” but they don’t explain what events are taking place on the campus that back that up.

4. Alabama hospitals must report gunshot wounds

  • A new law that goes into effect September 1 will require all Alabama hospitals, clinics, mental health facility and nursing homes to report gunshot wounds to law enforcement, which could have played a role in the arrest of a cop killer.
  • Reports are required to be made before patients are released from the hospital, and, until now, Alabama has only been one of three states that didn’t require gunshot wounds be reported.

3. First vaping-illness cases confirmed in Alabama

  • Three people in Mobile County, ages 17-20, have been hospitalized with the vaping lung disease that’s recently received national attention. But there is no word on whether the products were black market or over the counter.
  • The lung disease has shown up in 36 states, but the percentage of high schoolers vaping is higher in Alabama than it is nationwide, with 24.5% of high schoolers in Alabama using e-cigarette products compared to 20.8% of high schoolers nationwide, according to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

2. New Democratic presidential polls

  • A new poll put out shows a significant change in where the top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are, but to no surprise, former Vice President Joe Biden is still leading at 31%, a five-point increase since July.
  • U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has gained six points since July, putting her in second place at 25%, while U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has gained one point, but he’s still only polling at 14%. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has stayed at 7%, but U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) has fallen eight points, putting her at only 5%.

1. Doug Jones flip-flopped on Kavanaugh impeachment

  • While U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) originally seemed to support impeachment, on MSNBC Tuesday he had a change of heart when he admitted, “I don’t think you move forward with any allegation in which the victim can’t remember anything and is reluctant to talk about it.”
  • When the most recent allegations were made against Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Jones immediately said that Kavanaugh’s impeachment was “inevitable,” adding that “it’s unfortunate we didn’t have all of this information for everyone to have a full investigation, an opportunity to review it back in the fall.”

7 hours ago

The marginally qualified elites

One of the current high profile stories in our culture involves how celebrities and power elite families have manipulated the system to give some of their marginally qualified children preferences in college admissions to elite universities.

Our anger is modified when we can put faces on the villains. Television stars Felicity Huffington and Lori Loughlin are among those in the current focus of public outrage.

While I understand the rage of regular folks who play by the rules and do not have inside connections or mega bucks to help their kids gain admission to coveted institutions, I argue that the focus on celebrity misdeeds is diverting our attention from the real culprit, the dependence of colleges and universities on test scores by the standardized testing industry.

The companies that administer such tests have no public oversight and are able to limit our children’s career options and paths to success simply by placing numbers next to their names. Institutions will claim such scores are not the determining factor in admissions, but, in reality, that is their prime purpose.

If celebrity and power elite children do not make the cut on standardized tests and are admitted because of improper influence, then one would assume they would not succeed. But if they are successful and ultimately graduate, one would have to assume the scores mean little.

As a high school teacher for 17 years, I saw too many cases in which good students did not test well on standardized exams, and it often altered their confidence and opportunities in life.

In one case, a young man wanted to be an engineer but was denied entrance into a major public university because of a low score on standardized exams. His teachers, including myself, wrote letters for him, and the university gave him a chance. He graduated as an engineer and continues to be a highly respected professional in this community. In other cases, our pleas on behalf of worthy students were not successful.

As for Felicity Huffington, she will be fine. She will spend her 14 days in prison and use the experience to become an advocate for prison reform and perhaps enhance her career as she gains more public sympathy for taking responsibility. After all, God – and the gossip-hungy public – love sinners, especially the redeemed sinner.

But when we talk about sentencing some of these folks up to 40 years in prison, I say give me a break. We do not give that time to child predators and others who commit heinous crimes. Perhaps these celebrities should hire Alex Acosta, the former labor secretary and U.S. Attorney who gave Jeffrey Epstein a big break all those years ago. I understand he needs a job.

In truth, career-aspiring prosecutors are playing to the mob, and these are show trials. Perhaps prosecutors should give some overdue attention to universities that give preferences to qualified and, obviously, sometimes questionably or marginally qualified children of families who are willing to purchase admission.

There are countless examples in which power elite families have managed to get their marginally qualified children admitted to certain institutions by giving huge financial gifts or supporting vanity building projects. The practice involves individuals from both the well-known and the obscure, and it includes both private and publicly-funded universities supported by tax dollars.

A series of emails and related documents recently released by a major west coast university gives validity to this issue. Adding insult to injury are the tax deductions the affluent receive for such donations.

The bottom line is that it should not matter if it is celebrities or other power elites with plenty of cash who are gaming the system because, at the end of the day, it is all just bribery.

Waymon E. Burke, Ph.D. is a history and political science instructor at Calhoun Community College who has taught at the high school, community college and university levels for 47 years. He is also the co-host with Dale Jackson of Yellowhammer’s “Guerrilla Politics,” a weekly political discussion broadcast on WAAY-TV in Huntsville.

20 hours ago

High-speed internet access: A necessity for rural Alabama

Over the past two years, Alabama’s elected leaders passed legislation expanding rural access to high-speed internet — also known as “broadband.” Increasing access in rural areas of our state to this essential element of infrastructure means improving quality of life and expanding opportunities for our people and communities.

AARP has an active interest in this issue. The reason is simple: expanding access to high-speed internet throughout our state would have a direct, positive impact on the lives of adults over age 50 and their families. High-speed internet access has become vital in helping our communities and their residents thrive and be successful.

High-speed internet access offers local businesses and our agriculture industry the means to serve customers near and far, providing income and jobs. Schools and colleges require high-speed internet access to ensure students get the education and training they need for quality job opportunities.

Additionally, for the existing workforce, it provides access to telework jobs, distance learning and online job search sites that enable them to change or advance their careers.

Telehealth services available through high-speed internet make connecting to specialists and other health care providers easier for both caregivers and their loved ones. New technologies help improve health and safety by providing access to state-of-the-art support services.

Family caregivers can find tools to monitor the home and activity of a loved one, improve communication, combat isolation and prevent/detect falls. This need has become even more critical as hospitals and other providers have been leaving rural communities in Alabama.

AARP will continue to work with Alabama’s leaders in the public and private sectors to end the “digital divide” in order to bring the benefits of high-speed internet access to all parts of our state.

Anna Pritchett is the associate state director of AARP Alabama

