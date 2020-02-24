Alabama Nursing Home Association names Brandon Farmer as president, CEO

The Alabama Nursing Home Association (ANHA) on Monday announced the selection of Brandon Farmer as the association’s new president and CEO. He officially began his new role at the beginning of this month. Farmer succeeds Bill O’Connor, who retired from the role on December 31.

Farmer brings two decades of health care and political experience to the ANHA. He joins the association from NHS Management, where he was director of governmental relations and public affairs for 17 years. In that role, Farmer was responsible for state and federal legislative strategy, policy analysis and public relations for the Tuscaloosa-based nursing home operator. He often worked with members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, as well as staff at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, on issues important to post-acute and long-term care providers.

Farmer began his career as a public affairs consultant for Stephen Bradley & Associates.

“Brandon’s background makes him uniquely suited to lead our organization,” stated Sal.Lee Sasser-Williams, chair of the ANHA. “We are pleased he is joining us and confident he can help us successfully navigate the ever-changing landscape of nursing homes and long-term care.”

Farmer will reportedly advise the association’s board on policy, strategic planning and government relations, guide the ANHA staff and serve as spokesman for the organization. He will also represent the state as liaison to the American Health Care Association.

“It’s humbling to be asked to lead an organization that so effectively represents its members,” Farmer commented in a statement. “I appreciate the trust the board placed in me and look forward to working with the members and staff to advance the work of nursing homes across Alabama. While there is a lot to accomplish, I am confident we can achieve great things for the people who live and work in our member nursing homes.”

A native of Tuscaloosa, Farmer earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts degrees from the University of Alabama.

The ANHA is one of the state’s most active associations politically, with their members donating large sums in both state and federal races.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn