6 hours ago

Alabama native, UA grad faces racial abuse over Trump internship from ‘tolerant left’

Jalen Drummond, who graduated from the University of Alabama this past May and is a native of the state, is facing racial abuse from the “tolerant left” after he interned for President Donald Trump over the summer.

In a recent viral post from from the liberal “comedy” website “Funny or Die,” Drummond’s picture was replaced with the fictional character from the movie “Get Out,” which won the Academy Award last year with its take on racism in modern America.

On Saturday, Drummond reaffirmed that he considered it “an incredible honor and privilege serving as one of [President Donald Trump’s] White House interns this summer,” while calling out the shameful behavior by Funny or Die and individuals who shared their original post.

Here’s a snapshot from the un-photoshopped picture.

Drummond, who was born and raised in Randolph County and previously interned for Republican Rep. Mike Rogers (AL-3), the Business Council of Alabama (BCA) and former Senator Luther Strange (R-AL), is currently working as an advisor to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson in Washington, D.C.

In a recent Facebook post, Drummond described the honor of working in the White House.

“Thousands of individuals, many of whom are educated at Ivy League institutions and have connections to power, applied for one of these few coveted spots. Every single morning when I walked through the White House gates, I would pinch myself to remember that this wasn’t a dream,” he outlined.

Drummond continued, “I say that because never in a million years would I have thought that such an opportunity would be bestowed upon me, an average kid who was raised in rural east Alabama and educated at a poor county school. However, we truly serve an almighty God and his plans are much bigger than man’s expectations. Serving as an intern in the Trump White House has been an experience of a lifetime, and I have made friendships that I will cherish forever.”

Update: in response to this story, Drummond added, “Matthew 5:44 ‘Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.'”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

8 hours ago

Paying for checked bags

United and Jet Blue recently increased their checked bag fee to $30. Nobody likes paying for things we didn’t pay for in the past, like checked luggage. A bill in the U.S. Senate would limit airlines’ checked bag and other fees, which topped $7 billion in 2016. But economics suggests that bag fees can make air travel more efficient, not merely extract money from travelers.

American was the major airline to charge for checked bags in 2008. The fee rose from $15 initially to $25, and almost all airlines except Southwest use this fee, while some regional airlines even charge for carry-on bags. Airline credit cards and frequent flier programs often allow free bags.

It is tempting but inaccurate to say that until 2008 passengers did not pay for checked bags. Carrying luggage is costly: airlines need larger planes with cargo space and must hire baggage handlers, while extra weight requires extra jet fuel. U.S. airlines are businesses and cannot lose money for too long. Revenue must at least cover costs, with or without bag fees.

Prior to 2008, the price of tickets covered the cost of carrying bags, averaged across all fliers. If passengers checked on average one bag each, perhaps $25 of the ticket price would have covered baggage costs. Fliers with many bags would prefer paying a ticket price covering the average number of checked bags, while passengers without bags effectively paid for others’ luggage.

Travelers now must pay for checked luggage. This should make air travel more efficient overall. Previously passengers might have checked a bag with contents providing only $10 or $20 of value to them. If the $25 bag fee approximately equals the airlines’ cost of transporting bags, a bag valued at $10 will no longer fly, which is good because it was not worth the cost.

My points about bags apply to other airline services like meals and beverages. If airlines do not charge for alcoholic beverages or meals, ticket prices must cover these costs. First class passengers still receive such “freebies” but their expensive tickets certainly cover the costs.

Should airlines then charge for everything, including the reading light or the lavatory? Two factors limit charging for everything. One is the cost of restricting access and collecting money from willing users. Electronic payments make collecting fees easier, but lavatories would need to be accessible only after paying. Negative reactions from passengers also matter. People do not like being nickel-and-dimed for every little thing; losing a frequent flyer due to a $3 fee is bad business. Social media now amplifies customer complaints.

Until 1978, the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) regulated U.S. airlines, including the routes airlines could fly and fares. Forty years of deregulation have reduced fares by 50 percent in exchange for few extra services. Today, most Americans can fly at least occasionally; under government regulation, flying was primarily for business travelers and the well-to-do.

Senators Markey of Massachusetts and Blumenthal of Connecticut have introduced the Forbid Airlines from Imposing Ridiculous Fees, or FAIR, Act to limit fees of any sort, including for changes or cancellation. Rebooking fees run from $75 to $300 plus the difference in price of the flights. Cancellations can result in seats going unused on high demand flights and thus cost airlines. While these fees seem high to me, airlines know much more about their operations and costs than I do.

Competition between airlines for passengers is a better way to keep fees reasonable, fares low, and service quality high. Southwest advertises that bags fly free, and airlines seeking competitive advantage will undercut any excessive fees. If the Senators want to assist the flying public, they should address access to gates at our nation’s airports, a factor which economists find limits competition.

Travelers will pay for checked luggage, either through fees for each bag or higher ticket prices. While it is nice when someone pays for us, air travel is more efficient when we each pay our own way.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University.

10 hours ago

Rep. Roby: We’re one step closer to regular order

We’re about halfway through the month of September, which means the September 30 expiration date for our current government funding is quickly approaching. I am pleased to report that in the House and Senate, we are unified in our motivation to send final funding packages to the President’s desk before the upcoming fiscal deadline. I am committed to doing all I can to keeping the government open and running for the sake of our priorities and needs as a nation.

It is imperative that Congress works to bring certainty to government funding, especially for our military, including the critical operations that happen in our district at Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base and Fort Rucker.

As you might remember, Senate Democrats shut down the government at the beginning of this year over policy that was totally unrelated to government funding. While Congress and the Trump administration were able to find common ground on a funding solution at that time, much work still remains to fund the government in an orderly, process-driven manner. The way we have been operating is not the way it was designed to work.

In order to fund the government by what we call “regular order,” both the House and Senate are supposed to pass all twelve of our respective funding bills through the subcommittees, through the full committees, and then on the House and Senate floors. After both chambers have passed twelve bills, we are then supposed to go to conference and work out the differences that exist between the versions of each bill. Once a finalized version is agreed upon by both chambers, the bills are sent to the president’s desk where they are hopefully signed into law.

Last year, the House did operate by regular order. The Senate did not, which is what caused us to go into crisis mode earlier this year with four people in a room deciding how to fund the government with a shutdown looming. The product that came out of this broken process was far from perfect, and it will continue to be until we come together and decide to operate the way our founding fathers intended – where the American people have their representative at the table with a vote to reflect their views and priorities.

This year, in the House and Senate, we have truly made progress towards returning to regular order with our appropriations bills. Under the leadership of Senator Richard Shelby who now chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, the Senate has made historic progress. They cleared seven of their twelve appropriations bills by the month of August. This has not happened in almost 20 years, and it is a very big deal. I’m optimistic that with Senator Shelby’s leadership, we are on a more responsible path than in years past.

Now that both chambers have made significant progress in passing appropriations bills for the Fiscal Year 2019, select members have been conferencing to work out the differences between the two versions of each bill. I am proud to report that the House and Senate have both passed the Conference Report for H.R. 5895, the Energy and Water, Legislative Branch, and Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Act, a combination of three of the twelve appropriations titles. It now heads to the White House where it awaits President Trump’s signature.

This is great progress, but we still have nine of the twelve funding bills to conference, pass out of both chambers, and send to the president. I am glad to have been selected as a conferee for the Defense and Labor, Health and Human Services and Education package, which combines two very important funding bills.

One of Congress’ most fundamental constitutional duties is to “provide for the common defense.” In both the House and Senate, we have done our due diligence to pass funding bills that provide strong support to rebuild our military after years of devastating cuts. This funding package also includes a Labor-HHS bill that has several priorities that are important to the people of Alabama’s Second District.

As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I am in a strong position to ensure that our Alabama priorities are properly funded from year to year. I am very hopeful that we can finally begin to operate in a way that ensures your voice is heard, and I am eager to ensure that our government is fully and properly funded before the September 30 deadline.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

12 hours ago

TechBirmingham helps kids prepare to join digitally literate workforce

Every second Sunday of each month, Luke Robinson, 15, and his dad, Jason, travel about 80 miles from Winfield to the McWane Science Center in downtown Birmingham to participate in TechBirmingham’s coding class.

The Robinsons are motivated to travel for two hours and devote another hour and a half on Sunday afternoons not only because of the lack of youth-oriented coding camps in Winfield but also because Luke is interested in computer animation.

“I’m pretty passionate about computers,” Luke said. “Back home, they don’t really have any coding classes like this. This is my opportunity to do coding with other people.”

Young people like Luke are taking advantage of coding camps and classes that will position them for careers in a world that’s becoming more high-tech. Computer coding — which involves writing programming language that makes computer software, apps and websites operate — is considered one of the fastest-growing fields in the job market.

Computer coding

“We need a digitally literate workforce,” said Deon Gordon, president of TechBirmingham. “In a lot of ways, every company now is a tech company.”

“A lot of people 30 years ago thought we were going to be taken over by robots,” said Nicole Mubarak, director of Women Who Code Birmingham. “But we’ve been taken over more by software as opposed to hardware.”

Because most companies and businesses rely heavily on computer software, the need for coding analysts and specialists is not just limited to jobs in the tech industry.

“So many banks, insurance companies and health care providers are concerned about protecting the privacy of their clients’ information, they need to learn how to encrypt their important data,” said Christina Smith, TechBirmingham’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) coordinator.

TechBirmingham’s coding class, offered since 2015 at McWane, is designed to encourage digital literacy among children in grades three through 12. The free class, offered on the second Sunday of each month from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., operates during the school year. Nearly 40 students participated in its August class.

“What we want to do is give all kids access to the skills they’ll need for future jobs,” Smith said. “A lot of it is just learning basic coding skills and the fundamentals, the foundations of what they’re going to need if they want to pursue a career in computer software engineering.”

Wave of the future

Jajuana Smith of Birmingham said her 10-year-old son, Jalen, had taken a coding class previously, but he didn’t connect with the instructor’s personality and teaching style. She wanted to rekindle his interest before he lost it, so she brought him to the TechBirmingham class.

“I needed him to get back in there,” she said. “I need him to grow with it because technology is the wave of the future. You have to be well versed in a lot of things for the new market. Technology is going to be on every career path no matter what you do. I need him to have a strong foundation, so if that’s what he chooses to do, he can do it.”

During the coding class, students were divided into two groups. In one class, students learned basic coding encryption; in the other, they learned to use the basic language of Java to build apps.

In Jalen’s class, he and another student learned how to crack a simple code.

“I really like the fact that you get to interact with other people, meet new friends and still figure something out,” he said. “I’ve done coding, but I’ve never tried to crack a code.”

In the app-development class, students created apps to produce music accompanied by dancing tigers and robots. Eight-year-old Sofia Aelterman was disappointed because she couldn’t get her robot to perform popular dance moves.

“We were trying to make the robot dab (popularized a few years ago in music by songs like ‘Look at My Dab’ by Atlanta hip-hop group the Migos and in sports by NFL star Cam Newton), but it just wouldn’t dab. It wouldn’t floss, either (another dance that’s performed by characters in video games like Fortnite). We’ll get it next time,” she said.

Mubarak, who serves as a volunteer instructor with TechBirmingham’s coding class, said incorporating coding with fun activities keeps kids engaged and sparks their interest. One exercise involved letting students create an app that flushed their homework down a toilet.

“The kids get really creative,” she said. “They start seeing what they can do, they get their minds into it and that’s what they come up with — exploding homework and homework that flushes down the toilet. I just look at them and say, ‘Virtually, this is fine. In reality, don’t do it.’”

For more information about TechBirmingham and its coding class, visit www.techbirmingham.com or contact Christina Smith at christina@techbirmingham.com. For more information about Women Who Code, visit womenwhocode.com/birmingham or follow them on Twitter @WWCBirmingham.

This story originally appeared in The Birmingham Times.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

14 hours ago

Former Sheriff David Clarke slams Randall Woodfin for not recognizing federal laws in Birmingham sanctuary city debate

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke appeared this week on “The Ford Faction” to discuss protecting George H. W. Bush on the tragic day of 9/11.

He goes on to discuss Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin calling Birmingham a “welcoming city” that will not work with ICE.

Clarke explains that according to federal law, it is illegal to not enforce federal immigration laws. He says mayors and politicians are subject to federal prison when they don’t enforce federal laws in place.

The frequent Fox News Channel guest tells host Ford Brown that he wonders why mayors are not being charged by the US Attorney’s Office for not enforcing federal laws.

Clarke predicts that the only way to reverse the trend is to make sure the voters turn out to vote.

In conclusion, the former sheriff gives a quick “Roll Tide.”

15 hours ago

More than abortion at stake with Kavanaugh pick

Alabamians have every reason to take interest in the makeup of the United States Supreme Court and the president’s recent nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. Much has been written about what Kavanaugh’s ascendency to the high court could mean for the future of religious liberty, abortion, and Second Amendment cases.

Less talked about is what Judge Kavanaugh’s addition to the Court could mean for the kind of pervasive federal overreach that the U.S. Supreme Court gave its blessing to over 30 years ago. This is a timely question given that, only weeks ago, Justice Kennedy–Kavanaugh’s former boss and the justice he would replace–used one of his last opinions to tell the Court to take another look at that decision.

Put simply, the Supreme Court’s 1984 opinion in Chevron v. National Resources Defense Council gave federal agencies the power to do what the agency believes the law requires, instead of what a court believes the law requires. The end result? Courts lost the power to hold agencies accountable when they don’t follow the text of the laws passed by Congress.

Unelected federal employees running mega-bureaucracies in Washington, in many ways, began running the country — unaccountable at the ballot box and operating at a laughable distance beyond the “few and defined” powers the federal government is given in the U.S. Constitution.

Judge Kavanaugh knows more than most about our country’s boundless “administrative state.” He is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit–the court that hears many cases and controversies arising out of federal agency decisions. [One of Alabama’s own, Janice Rogers Brown, sat on the powerful court until she retired last year, writing a number of significant opinions in favor of liberty, against an overreaching federal government.]

Given this experience, Judge Kavanaugh is especially qualified to scrutinize the unconstitutional actions of federal agencies. He may also play a role in the Court’s shifting away from its opinion in Chevron.

What would the Court’s departure from Chevron mean for Alabama? Plenty. As I think about the cases my office has been involved in at the U.S. Supreme Court during my tenure, many of them have been about federal agencies run amok. We’ve fought the erosion of property rights, threats to economic liberty, and expensive energy mandates–all because of overreach by federal agencies. As a result, just last week, I joined a powerful brief to the Court asking it to reconsider Chevron and fix the root cause of these problems.

This should be a bipartisan issue. No matter who you support for president or Congress, we can all agree that courts should make bureaucrats in D.C. follow the law–not empower them to be a law unto themselves. And Alabamians of all political persuasions have much to gain from halting the invasion of federal agencies into every aspect of our lives.

Adding a judge like Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court could be the catalyst for this rightful reversal of course. He has demonstrated time and again his commitment to the Constitution–including the separation of powers between the three branches of the federal government, the balance of power between the federal government and the states, and the inalienable rights of the American people.

Legal scholars from the left and the right agree that Judge Kavanaugh’s qualifications are impeccable. Having him on the bench would be a significant step toward restoring the kind of restrained, limited government that the Founders envisioned. The U.S. Senate should swiftly confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

(Paid for by Steve Marshall for Alabama, P.O. Box 3537, Montgomery, AL 36109)

