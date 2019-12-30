Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Alabama native, civil rights icon U.S. Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Congressman John Lewis (D-GA), a native of Alabama known nationwide as a hero of the civil rights movement, on Sunday announced that he will undergo treatment after being diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer.

A release from Lewis’ office outlined that Lewis will continue serving Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District as he undergoes treatment.

“I have been in some kind of fight – for freedom, equality, basic human rights – for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now,” Lewis said in a statement.

“This month in a routine medical visit, and subsequent tests, doctors discovered Stage IV pancreatic cancer. This diagnosis has been reconfirmed,” he advised. “While I am clear-eyed about the prognosis, doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance.”

“So I have decided to do what I know to do and do what I have always done: I am going to fight it and keep fighting for the Beloved Community. We still have many bridges to cross,” Lewis continued.

The congressman added that “with God’s grace” he “will be back on the front lines soon.” He also asked for prayers.

“To my constituents: being your representative in Congress is the honor of a lifetime. I will return to Washington in coming days to continue our work and begin my treatment plan, which will occur over the next several weeks. I may miss a few votes during this period, but with God’s grace I will be back on the front lines soon,” Lewis concluded. “Please keep me in your prayers as I begin this journey.”

Lewis was born February 21, 1940 in Troy, Alabama. His parents were sharecroppers and Lewis grew up in Pike County. He is also forever tied to the Yellowhammer State through the civil rights movement, in which he was a pivotal leader. This included Lewis supporting the Montgomery Bus Boycott and leading marchers over Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge on “Bloody Sunday” in 1965. He was one of the 13 original Freedom Riders; the bus route included several stops in Alabama, and Lewis has recounted that he was knocked unconscious by a mob in Montgomery while traveling the route, saying he thought he was going to die that day.

Words of support came pouring in from his native state after Lewis’ diagnosis was announced on Sunday.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin tweeted that his prayers go out to Lewis.

“But there are two words that are synonymous with Rep. Lewis – fighting and victory. He will not go down without a fight; he will not cease until he achieves victory. That’s what heroes do,” Woodfin added. “As always, the City of Birmingham and the world are in your corner, congressman. Stay strong.”

State Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) tweeted, When I worked for Congressman Bachus, Rep. John Lewis came to speak at the Civil Rights Institute in Bham & I was lucky to get to sit by him. Fascinating conversation. His story is amazing & he’s a great #American[.] Praying for a speedy recovery!!”

“No one can question the tenacity and fight of John Lewis. Rebecca and I will join countless Americans in praying for him, his doctors, and his family as they prepare for the fight ahead,” Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) tweeted.

UPDATE 8:10 p.m.:

In a Facebook post, Congresswoman Terri Sewell (AL-07) called for prayers for Lewis and said, “I know that my friend and mentor John Lewis will face his health diagnosis with the same faith, determination and courage that he displayed in our nation’s darkest moments, when he fought for equality and justice. I thank God for his gentle, fighting spirit, knowing that it will continue to serve him well in the battles ahead. We need his leadership now more than ever.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

VIDEO: Pelosi drags out impeachment, Senator Doug Jones tries to find a way forward, medical marijuana and more on Guerrilla Politics

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and guest host Lisa Handback, a member of the State Democratic Executive Committee, take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

—Can House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continue dragging out impeachment?

—Will U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) be able to straddle the line on impeachment without angering his base of liberal voters in Alabama much longer?

—Is Alabama ready to legalize medical marijuana is any form?

Jackson and Handback are joined by Alabama State Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) to talk about medical marijuana, prison reform and his run for Alabama’s Supreme Court.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” directed at the people who think 2020 will be “better” than 2019.

Guerrilla Politics – 12/29/19

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Steve Flowers: Remembering some Alabama legends we lost in 2019

As is my tradition, as the old year comes to a close, I like to pay homage to legendary Alabama leaders who have passed away. We lost some legends in 2019.

Although he was a nonpolitical leader, Bart Starr passed away this year at 85. Starr was best known for being the quarterback of the great Green Bay Packers teams that won the NFL Championship perennially. Starr was the leader of Coach Vince Lombardi’s dynasty teams.

Starr died during Memorial Day weekend in Birmingham. He left an indelible legacy that was vast and greater than just being a pro-quarterback. Starr was a Packer and Alabama Football legend. However, Starr’s grace, humility and love for his wife Cherry is what made him a great man. Starr grew up in Montgomery. He was a successful businessman after his NFL career.

Legendary State Representative Pete Turnham of Auburn died in his beloved city in September. He was three months away from being 100. He served 40 years in the Alabama House of Representatives and during that tenure he made sure that Auburn University was taken care of in the state budget. Mr. Pete was one of my best friends. We sat together in the House for 16 years.

A lion and giant of the Alabama House of Representatives, Rick Manley, passed away in January at 86. Rick served the people of Demopolis and West Alabama in the Legislature more than 25 years. He was one of the most astute parliamentarians to ever serve in the legislature. Rick Manley served as chairman of both the House and Senate Judiciary Committees. He was also an outstanding attorney and served in a leadership role within the Alabama Law Institute. Manley served a term as Speaker Pro Tem of the Alabama House.

Representative Jimmy Martin of Clanton died in May of cancer on the last day of the 2019 Regular Legislative Session. He was 80. He knew almost everyone in Chilton County. He and his brother ran their family funeral home.

State Representative Dimitri Polizos of Montgomery passed away in March at 68. He was a longtime Montgomery restaurant owner. He was very well liked and respected in the Capitol City. Dimitri was typical of many of today’s Republican legislators. He was a small business owner and a conservative. Dimitri was not only a successful restaurateur, he also was very active in and an integral part of the Greek community and the Greek Orthodox Church. Polizos served six years in the Legislature; prior to that he served six years on the Montgomery County Commission.

Chris McNair passed away in May at 93 in Birmingham. Mr. McNair was a former Jefferson County Commissioner. Chris McNair was a first-class gentleman. We served together in the legislature. We became good friends. He loved photography. He was always taking pictures, in fact it was his business/profession. His daughter Denise was one of the four little girls who were killed by a bomb at the 16th Street Baptist Church in downtown Birmingham in the 1960s. The girls were attending Sunday school. Chris served 15 years on the Jefferson County Commission. He loved his family and his community.

Legendary former Tuscaloosa mayor, Al Dupont, passed away in July at age 94. He served as mayor of the Druid City for 25 years, retiring in 2005. He was colorful and beloved by many. He was a decorated veteran of World War II and won two Purple Hearts. He was among the first wave of troops who stormed Normandy on D-Day. He epitomized the greatest generation.

Former 1st District Congressman, Jack Edwards, passed away in September at 91. Edwards was one of the first Republican congressmen elected from Alabama in 1964 since Reconstruction. Congressman Edwards served his Mobile/Baldwin County District for exactly 20 years from 1965-1985. Edwards was a stalwart advocate for a strong military. He was a ranking member of the Defense Appropriations Committee.

See you next week.

Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist.  His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers.  He served 16 years in the state legislature.  Steve may be reached at www.steveflowers.us.

A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club is an Alabama Bright Light shining the way for youths

The A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club has a long history of serving youths in the Birmingham area, and its future is brighter than ever.

When philanthropist and businessman Gaston opened the A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club in Birmingham in 1967, his mission was to empower the young people in the community and give them a place where they can be mentored and challenged to be productive citizens.

That vision has proved solid and true. Today, the A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club has taught thousands of children that important message.

“If you look at how kids develop today, it’s all based around technology,” CEO Frank Adams Jr. said. “Technology has been a huge tool in getting kids to understand that the world is much larger than they thought in the past.”

A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club nurtures generations of Birmingham youth from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The club will soon enjoy a new building next to the Birmingham CrossPlex in the Five Points West neighborhood. The new space is modern, with the latest technology and facilities for fun and learning.

“We have operated out of our old clubhouse since the ‘90s. While that was a wonderful opportunity in the Birmingham area, a few years ago we began discussions with our board about moving into a new space,” Adams said. “We were thinking big about what we could do for this community.”

The new location puts A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club in the center of an active neighborhood.

“Five Points West has always been a vibrant part of Birmingham’s social scene and it’s also an area where young people and their families like to work and play,” Adams said. “This area is perfect for our club. We wanted a ‘village center’ concept.”

The children pay $8 a year to participate in the many programs the club offers, while the actual cost per child is nearly $1,000 per year. The club and its staff enrich the lives of the young ones in health and nutrition, character and leadership, education, art, music, sports and recreation.

Adams is proof of the program’s impact. He attended the club when he was young.

“I know personally what this club means to the children we serve. I was a club kid myself,” he said. “Everything we’re doing now is centered around providing that same mentorship I received. We see every day the transformation that kids have when you challenge and empower them. I can’t think of anything more rewarding than getting to experience this every day.”

Alabama Bright Lights captures the stories, through words, pictures and video, of some of our state’s brightest lights who are working to make Alabama an even better place to live, work and play. Award-winning journalist Karim Shamsi-Basha tells their inspiring stories. Email him comments, as well as suggestions on people to profile, at karimshamsibasha@gmail.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

How Alabamians can fulfill children’s dreams of a better education

There is still time this year to change the life of an Alabama student seeking a better education.

A contribution to one of the state’s Scholarship Granting Organizations will help fund the dreams of these deserving children who want nothing more than to attend a school where they can excel.

Make your contribution before December 31 and receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit on up to 50% of your 2019 tax liability.

Learn about this incredible scholarship program and how to claim your tax credit.

2 days ago

Top five stories for the Auburn Tigers in 2019

Auburn’s athletic teams enjoyed tremendous success in 2019, with some reaching new heights and others returning to prominence.

Here are five top stories from the year:

1. Finally, a trip to the Final Four. Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl led his squad to the school’s first-ever appearance in the Final Four. Auburn is now one of only eight SEC teams to ever reach college basketball’s magical milestone. If not for a missed call at the end of the game, who knows how the Tigers’ 2019 season ends. By any measure, as noted by CBS announcer Jim Nance, Auburn’s Final Four debut was a “massive achievement.” Pearl’s Tigers are finishing the calendar year much like they started it. Riding an 11-game win streak to start the season, they are projected as a high seed in the NCAA tournament once again.

2. “A second” Iron Bowl win in the last three years. Who knew Auburn fans in 2019 would find a fresh way to tell an old joke? (Not that they cared whether the other version had gotten old.) This year’s version of the rivalry proved, yet again, that head coach Gus Malzahn is adept at managing every one of the 3,600 seconds which make up a college football game. The 2019 Iron Bowl also showed why Gus Malzahn is the greatest coach to ever walk the sidelines at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Malzahn is the only SEC coach not requiring an interpreter to have beaten Nick Saban. With the Tigers’ 48-45 thriller over Alabama, Malzahn joins Les Miles as the only coach to have ever beaten Saban three times.

3. Derrick Brown comes back. One could argue that the second biggest story on the list does not happen without the third. In February, Malzahn got the news that Brown and seven other draft-eligible Tigers had decided to forgo early entry to the NFL and return to school. Brown anchored a stout 2019 defense in which he was virtually unblockable. Likely a top five pick in the 2020 draft, Brown received his due in the form of numerous postseason awards. He was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-America. Brown was also the 2019 recipient of the Lott IMPACT Trophy which annually recognizes a college football player for outstanding character.

4. Omaha! The 2019 Auburn baseball team reached the College World Series for the first time in 22 years. The Tigers won the Atlanta Regional and the Chapel Hill Super Regional on their way to Omaha. Following a 38-win season in 2019 that included the ultimate road trip to Nebraska, the expectations are high going into 2020. Look for coach Butch Thompson’s team to be right there in the mix again next summer.

5. Beating Oregon in Texas. Coaches like to emphasize that no single game means more than any other. But it is hard not to look back and see that winning the skirmish with the eventual PAC 12 champion was big. It vaulted the Tigers into the national discussion right out of the gate. And had they dropped the opener, beating Tulane and Kent State the following two weeks would not exactly have amounted to cleansing wins. Having to wait three weeks to get back on track would have been unsatisfying for Malzahn’s team. Instead, Bo Nix connected with Seth Williams with nine seconds left on the clock, and the Tigers cruised to a 5-0 start.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

