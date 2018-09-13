Alabama NAACP leader wants to end ‘Stand Your Ground’ self-defense law

As reported by WBRC, NAACP Tuscaloosa chapter president Jerry Carter wants to do away with Alabama’s “Stand Your Ground” law that generally justifies the use of force – even lethal force – for self defense.

The NAACP chapter in Tuscaloosa County held a packed forum at Beulha Baptist Church on Monday night about the law and others governing open and concealed carry of weapons.

When it comes to “Stand Your Ground,” WBRC wrote, “Carter said he’s strongly against the law.”

“This is a topic that needs to be discussed,” Carter outlined. “It’s kind of the big pink elephant in the room. Everyone wants to act like it’s not there. But it’s there. And we need to talk about.”He added, “With stand your ground it just seems like you can think that someone is going to do something to you, and that’s just, you’re talking about a life. That’s not enough.”

Lawmakers, law enforcement officials and Bama Carry board member Paul Arnold were at the forum to try and clarify what the law actually entails.