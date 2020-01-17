Alabama Music Hall of Fame celebrates 30th anniversary in 2020

The 4 th annual MLK Day 5K Drum Run is a fun way to celebrate the holiday weekend beginning Saturday, Jan. 18. Since its 2012 inception, the Drum Run has grown to more than 2,000 runners and walkers. Drum Run will have more than 200 drummers from metro area schools and groups to help runners keep up the beat. The event will begin and end in the 4 th Avenue Historic District of Birmingham’s Civil Rights District on Saturday at 8 a.m. Registration opens at 7 a.m. Purchase tickets here . For more information, call 470-444-9844 or inbox info@leftoverenergy.com .

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 20, is special at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute . Admission is free to the public, with extended hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. BCRI observes MLK Day with programming that includes live performances, music, games and giveaways. Tour the permanent exhibitions as they come to life with poetry and spoken word performances throughout the day or test civil rights history knowledge for a chance to win a prize in the BCRI Jeopardy game. There will be family-friendly activities for all ages.

Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the annual Unity Breakfast at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Monday, Jan. 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The breakfast is a support event for the annual MLK Scholarship Essay program, providing direct scholarships to high school students throughout the Birmingham region. For ticket information and other questions, call 205-585-6463 or inbox acarlton@gmail.com .

Right or Privilege? Alabama Women and the Vote

Vulcan Park & Museum joins communities across the nation to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 through Jan. 2, 2021. The exhibit and programming will examine the specific challenges faced by suffragists in Birmingham and analyze the racial issues that caused the suffrage movement to be a primarily white campaign. It will explore the efforts of black men and women to achieve the right to vote. Entrance to the exhibition is included with general admission to Vulcan Park & Museum. Admission to the exhibit is $6 for ages 13 and older, $4 for children ages 5-12 and free for children ages 4 and younger. Vulcan Center Museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6.pm.

ASU to Co-host Sixth Annual MLK Celebration in Montgomery

Alabama State University will co-sponsor the sixth annual communitywide celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Friday, Jan. 17, in Montgomery. The theme of this year’s event is “Because of them, I am.” A mixture of music and drama will feature the MLK Interfaith Community Choir, ASU Dramatic Guild and ASU BFA Dance Company. Performances are 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 for the matinee and $10 for the evening show. Admission for children ages 10 and younger is $7.50. Tickets can be purchased on the day of the show at the Davis Theatre Box Office, 251 Montgomery St. Learn more at keepersofthedream.org. For more details, call 334-229-6755 or 334-229-4104.

Miranda Lambert in concert in Birmingham

Country music singer and songwriter Miranda Lambert will perform at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Saturday, Jan.18. Lambert rose to fame in 2003 when she finished in third place on the USA Network’s “Nashville Star.” Her greatest hits are “Kerosene,” “Over You” and “Little Red Wagon.” Tickets start at $23.

The Market at Pepper Place 20th Anniversary Celebration

The Market at Pepper Place is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the opening of the 2020 Indoor Winter Farmers Market. Choose from winter veggies, farm eggs, sheep cheese, herbs, breads, pastries, meats, poultry and other market goods. Hot coffee, tea and a selection of breakfast items will be available every week. Dogs are welcome, but must remain outside. The Market opens Saturday, Jan. 18-April 4, from 7 a.m. to noon. The venue is at 2805 Second Ave. South. For more information inbox info@pepperplacemarket.com.

Gulf Coast Comedy Fest 2020

Professional standup comedians and a surprise act will make it a great night of entertainment at the 3rd annual Comedy Fest Friday, Jan. 17 in Foley. The audience is welcome to participate in the show. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Alcohol will not be served at the event, but purchases can be made at nearby restaurants. There will be an intermission for attendees to leave for refills. General admission is $32 and VIP tickets are $37. The venue is at 1501 S. OWA Blvd.

Southeastern Outings Dayhike at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge

Experience the thrilling sight of thousands of sandhill cranes, wild geese, ducks, herons and other birds Saturday, Jan.18 at the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge in Decatur. Retired Refuge Manager Dwight Cooley will lead visitors through bays and sloughs. Bring binoculars, a birding field guide and a spotting telescope, if possible. Children ages 8 and older must have an adult supervisor. To register call Dan Frederick, 205-631-4680 or inbox seoutings@bellsouth.net by 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16. The outing is limited to 33 people.

Alabama Dance Festival

The Alabama Dance Festival is one of the largest gatherings of dancers and dance enthusiasts in the Southeast. Immerse yourself in master classes with world-renowned teachers, audition opportunities, teacher training, networking and performances by regional dance groups. This year’s guest company is Wideman Davis Dance. See a range of styles and traditions by schools, studios, companies and choreographers in the annual New Works Concert and Alabama Dance Festival Showcase. Register for classes at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Jan. 17-26.

Thurgood Marshall play Jan. 17-19

Steel Magic Theatre of Birmingham presents “Thurgood” at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater Jan. 17-19. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall changed the American legal landscape, setting the stage for civil rights pioneers such as Fred Shuttlesworth, Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The presentation tells the remarkable and triumphant story of Marshall, who rose from a childhood in the backstreets of Baltimore to the Supreme Court of the United States. Along the way, Marshall overcame many adversities, but through them all remained focused and positive to maintain the great country he wanted to serve. Tickets are online.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)