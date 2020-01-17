Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Episode 41: Trash like a trash can

Drunk Aubie reconvenes this week to react to the national championship game, try to forget the Iron Bowl of basketball and discuss “The Bachelor.”
The guys discuss Odell Beckham, Jr.’s craziness, idiotic tweets from sports media members and bring back Auburn Fans Anonymous.

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Alabama Music Hall of Fame celebrates 30th anniversary in 2020

The Alabama Music Hall of Fame (AMHOF) has been cataloging and putting on display the many pieces of Alabama’s musical history for 30 years.

“We have singers, songwriters, producers, musicians, all from the state of Alabama,” Sandra Burroughs, Executive Director of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame told WHNT.

“They were either born and raised here or moved here quickly afterwards or have a really strong tie to Alabama,” she added.

The Hall is located on Highway 72 in Tuscumbia, a charming city in the northwest corner of Alabama. Nearby is the town of Muscle Shoals, a town with a musical history so rich it warranted its own documentary.

In addition to celebrating its 30th birthday, the Hall of Fame is hosting an induction banquet on January 25.

The Hall will be inducting Gary Baker, Mervyn Warren, Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton and Elton B. Stephens. The institution’s website describes the acts as, “two Grammy Award winners, a legendary blues singer and the philanthropist who spearheaded the revival of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra.”

Performing at the induction will be the Backstreet Boys, Taylor Hicks, Jamey Johnson, Bo Bice and Chris Thompkins. The Backstreet Boys are friends with Gary Baker and will be there to support his induction.

Also at the induction ceremony on January 25 will be the handing out of the first-ever AMHOF Advocacy Award, which will go to Mitchell Self. According to a detailed piece on the award in the Florence Times-Daily, Self was a legendary radio owner and promoter of the Muscle Shoals music scene. He died in 1990 after 20 years running WLAY in Muscle Shoals.

“As any family would be, we’re quite proud of the legacy he left,” Kevin Self, Mitchell’s son, said of his father.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

It’s a time of fellowship and renewed unity in Can’t Miss Alabama

MLK Unity Breakfast in Birmingham

Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the annual Unity Breakfast at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Monday, Jan. 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The breakfast is a support event for the annual MLK Scholarship Essay program, providing direct scholarships to high school students throughout the Birmingham region. For ticket information and other questions, call 205-585-6463 or inbox acarlton@gmail.com.

King’s Dream in 20/20 Vision

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 20, is special at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. Admission is free to the public, with extended hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. BCRI observes MLK Day with programming that includes live performances, music, games and giveaways. Tour the permanent exhibitions as they come to life with poetry and spoken word performances throughout the day or test civil rights history knowledge for a chance to win a prize in the BCRI Jeopardy game. There will be family-friendly activities for all ages.

MLK Day 5K Drum Run in Birmingham

The 4th annual MLK Day 5K Drum Run is a fun way to celebrate the holiday weekend beginning Saturday, Jan. 18. Since its 2012 inception, the Drum Run has grown to more than 2,000 runners and walkers. Drum Run will have more than 200 drummers from metro area schools and groups to help runners keep up the beat. The event will begin and end in the 4thAvenue Historic District of Birmingham’s Civil Rights District on Saturday at 8 a.m. Registration opens at 7 a.m. Purchase tickets here. For more information, call 470-444-9844 or inbox info@leftoverenergy.com.

Right or Privilege? Alabama Women and the Vote

Vulcan Park & Museum joins communities across the nation to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 through Jan. 2, 2021. The exhibit and programming will examine the specific challenges faced by suffragists in Birmingham and analyze the racial issues that caused the suffrage movement to be a primarily white campaign. It will explore the efforts of black men and women to achieve the right to vote. Entrance to the exhibition is included with general admission to Vulcan Park & Museum. Admission to the exhibit is $6 for ages 13 and older, $4 for children ages 5-12 and free for children ages 4 and younger. Vulcan Center Museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6.pm.

ASU to Co-host Sixth Annual MLK Celebration in Montgomery

Alabama State University will co-sponsor the sixth annual communitywide celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Friday, Jan. 17, in Montgomery. The theme of this year’s event is Because of them, I am.” A mixture of music and drama will feature the MLK Interfaith Community Choir, ASU Dramatic Guild and ASU BFA Dance Company. Performances are 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 for the matinee and $10 for the evening show. Admission for children ages 10 and younger is $7.50. Tickets can be purchased on the day of the show at the Davis Theatre Box Office, 251 Montgomery St. Learn more at keepersofthedream.org. For more details, call 334-229-6755 or 334-229-4104.

Miranda Lambert in concert in Birmingham

Country music singer and songwriter Miranda Lambert will perform at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Saturday, Jan.18. Lambert rose to fame in 2003 when she finished in third place on the USA Network’s “Nashville Star.” Her greatest hits are “Kerosene,” “Over You” and “Little Red Wagon.” Tickets start at $23.

The Market at Pepper Place 20th Anniversary Celebration

The Market at Pepper Place is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the opening of the 2020 Indoor Winter Farmers Market. Choose from winter veggies, farm eggs, sheep cheese, herbs, breads, pastries, meats, poultry and other market goods. Hot coffee, tea and a selection of breakfast items will be available every week. Dogs are welcome, but must remain outside. The Market opens Saturday, Jan. 18-April 4, from 7 a.m. to noon. The venue is at 2805 Second Ave. South. For more information inbox info@pepperplacemarket.com.

Gulf Coast Comedy Fest 2020

Professional standup comedians and a surprise act will make it a great night of entertainment at the 3rd annual Comedy Fest Friday, Jan. 17 in Foley. The audience is welcome to participate in the show. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Alcohol will not be served at the event, but purchases can be made at nearby restaurants. There will be an intermission for attendees to leave for refills. General admission is $32 and VIP tickets are $37. The venue is at 1501 S. OWA Blvd.

Southeastern Outings Dayhike at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge

Experience the thrilling sight of thousands of sandhill cranes, wild geese, ducks, herons and other birds Saturday, Jan.18 at the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge in Decatur. Retired Refuge Manager Dwight Cooley will lead visitors through bays and sloughs. Bring binoculars, a birding field guide and a spotting telescope, if possible. Children ages 8 and older must have an adult supervisor. To register call Dan Frederick, 205-631-4680 or inbox seoutings@bellsouth.net by 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16. The outing is limited to 33 people.

Alabama Dance Festival

The Alabama Dance Festival is one of the largest gatherings of dancers and dance enthusiasts in the Southeast. Immerse yourself in master classes with world-renowned teachers, audition opportunities, teacher training, networking and performances by regional dance groups. This year’s guest company is Wideman Davis Dance. See a range of styles and traditions by schools, studios, companies and choreographers in the annual New Works Concert and Alabama Dance Festival Showcase. Register for classes at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Jan. 17-26.

Thurgood Marshall play Jan. 17-19

Steel Magic Theatre of Birmingham presents “Thurgood” at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater Jan. 17-19. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall changed the American legal landscape, setting the stage for civil rights pioneers such as Fred Shuttlesworth, Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The presentation tells the remarkable and triumphant story of Marshall, who rose from a childhood in the backstreets of Baltimore to the Supreme Court of the United States. Along the way, Marshall overcame many adversities, but through them all remained focused and positive to maintain the great country he wanted to serve. Tickets are online.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Dynetics’ Huntsville-assembled X-61A Gremlins Air Vehicle completes successful test flight

Huntsville-based Dynetics announced on Friday that the company has successfully flown its X-61A Gremlins Air Vehicle (GAV) for the first time.

While this maiden test flight occurred in November, it was not made public until now.

Dynetics is the performer for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Gremlins program. Managed out of DARPA’s Tactical Technology Office, the overarching goal of Gremlins is to accelerate the ability to perform aerial launch and recovery of volley quantities of low-cost, reusable unmanned aerial systems (UASs).

According to a release, the test flight took place at Dugway Proving Ground near Salt Lake City, Utah. Testing operations reportedly involved one captive-carry mission aboard a TBM, Inc. C-130A and an airborne launch and free flight of the X-61A that lasted one hour and 41 minutes.

The test objectives included:

  • Demonstrating a successful launch of the GAV from the C-130
  • Demonstrating a rate capture, wing deployment, cold engine start, and transition to stable, powered flight
  • Collecting data on GAV subsystem operation and performance
  • Verifying air and ground-based command and control systems, including data link performance and handovers between air and ground control
  • Deploying the GAV docking arm
  • Demonstrating the flight termination and ground (parachute) recovery of the GAV (demonstration system only – not part of the operational system)

According to Dynetics, the X-61A flew as predicted with no anomalies, achieving all test objectives that relate to the operational system. At the end of the mission, the engine was shut down and a drogue chute successfully deployed to terminate flight.

However, the vehicle was unfortunately lost during the ground recovery sequence due to a failure to extract the main chute.

The Dynetics team was one of four companies awarded Phase 1 for the Gremlins program in 2016. Phase 2 was awarded in March 2017 to two of those four performers, and Phase 3 followed in April 2018, naming Dynetics the top performer.

The November test flight was the next step toward the completion of the program’s Phase 3 demonstration objectives, which include a final flight test to demonstrate the ability to recover four GAVs in under 30 minutes.

“This flight marks a historic milestone for Dynetics and the Gremlins program,” stated Tim Keeter, Dynetics Gremlins program manager. “The GAV flew beautifully and our command and control system kept us in total control of the GAV for the entire flight. The loss of our vehicle validates our decision to build five GAVs for Phase 3; we still have four remaining. Overall, I am proud to see all the hard work pay off and we are excited to continue this momentum towards the first airborne recovery in early 2020.”

This test flight culminated an impressive 2019 for Dynetics’ Gremlins team. The year included a successful flight test of the docking system in February. In March, they then executed the first flight of the GAV avionics system, installed onboard the Calspan Variable Stability System (VSS) Lear Jet as a dress rehearsal for the November test. Dynetics also hosted a stakeholder’s day highlighting a live engine test in July and received a U.S. Air Force-assigned X-61A designation in August.

“This flight test validates all the engineering design work, analysis, and ground testing we have performed in the past two and a half years,” added Brandon Hiller, chief engineer for the X-61A. “We have a lot of confidence in the vehicle’s performance and overall design going forward, and the telemetry data from the flight compares exceptionally well to our modeling predictions. Our team has done a superb job to achieve first flight of this unique aircraft in such a short amount of time, and we are eager to get this new capability into the hands of the DoD.”

Footage of the flight test was also released on Friday and can be viewed below:

The X-61A was assembled in Huntsville.

Dynetics, which has been headquartered in the Rocket City since its founding in 1974, is a world-class applied research and national security solutions company, with large portfolios in the space and defense sectors. A 100% employee-owned company, Dynetics was recently purchased by Leidos for $1.65 billion in cash. The deal is expected to close this quarter.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Mo Brooks: GAO ruling is routine — The media’s reaction is nothing but bias

This is it — the smoking gun.

The Government Accountability Office found that the Trump administration broke the law, technically.

This is the “bombshell” you have been waiting for; this is the “high crimes and misdemeanors” we have heard so much about.

This is where they get Trump.

Never has an American president been accused of such vicious acts by the GAO.

[T]he GAO found President Barack Obama’s Pentagon in violation of the law, thanks to the Bowe Bergdahl swap.

[…]

As the GAO found, the move violated the 2014 Defense Appropriations Act and the Antideficiency Act.

Fine, forget it. It is still super-important and impeachable, according to the media and their Democrats.

U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) laid out what is really going on with all of this during a radio appearance on WVNN in Huntsville.

When asked if this was a serious violation worthy of impeachment, Brooks said, “No, it’s not any crime at all.”

He added that this happens often at the federal level.

“This is routine,” he advised. “We have so many laws at the federal government level, that nobody can possibly understand all of them. So, as a consequence, you have to go to court every now and then to figure out what’s what.”

He also noted the previous administration did this stuff as well, saying, “The Obama administration went to the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court ruled against the Obama administration more than 100 times.”

My takeaway:

The attempt to paint this latest “offense” as a big deal and the “turning point” against the president is nothing new. The people doing this told us all of the following would destroy the Trump presidency.

Tax Returns
Russia
Inauguration crowd size
Calling the media the “enemy of the people”
Stormy Daniels
Michael Avenatti
Charlottesville
The media’s “very fine people” lies
Firing James Comey
Brett Kavanaugh
Meeting with Vladimir Putin
Meeting with Kim Jong-un
Ending NAFTA
Ending China trade deal
Michael Cohen
Paul Manafort
Complaining about Robert Mueller
Roger Stone
The whistleblower
Ukraine
Alexander Vindman
Gordon Sondland
Marie Yavonovich
Trump’s Benghazi
Killing Soleimani
Iran’s response
Lev Parnas

This GAO ruling is just the latest in a long list of things that will finally accomplish the media and their Democrats’ goal of overturning the 2016 election and avenging Hillary Clinton.

But if they want everyone to take this seriously, they should show us they are taking it seriously, reopen the impeachment investigation in the United States House of Representatives and put this GAO ruling (and Lev Parnas’ accusations) in yet another flimsy article of impeachment so the United States Senate can strike it down.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

 

Sessions, Byrne continue to tangle with atheist group

Two Republican Alabama Senate candidates continue to battle the out-of-state Freedom from Religion Foundation (FFRF), which describes itself as the nation’s largest association of atheists and agnostics.

Earlier this week, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions joined in the defense of Notasulga’s Reeltown High School against the FFRF and detailed his long-running feud with the foundation. This came after Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) had previously leapt to the defense of the school against the FFRF, which prompted the atheist group to publicly attack Byrne.

Now, the FFRF has responded similarly to Sessions’ intervention.

In a press release reacting to Tuesday’s Yellowhammer News article detailing Sessions’ defense of Reeltown and opposition to the FFRF, the organization stated, “The Freedom From Religion Foundation is taking exception to inaccurately disparaging statements ex-Attorney General Jeff Sessions has made about the national state/church watchdog.”

The release referenced a letter the FFRF sent Sessions in response to his statements; that letter was released by Sessions’ campaign to Yellowhammer News and can be read here.

The letter, which was written by FFRF co-presidents Annie Laurie Gaylor and Dan Barker, seemingly mocks Sessions for polishing his “Christian persecution credentials.”

“Secularism in government is a precious founding American principle, and an American original at that,” the letter claims.

“Mr. Sessions, you’ve been monumentally wrong [on religious issues],” the letter later asserts, after bashing his time as attorney general for being pro-Christian.

The letter came the same day that the FFRF broadcast a television advertisement featuring Ron Reagan during the latest Democratic presidential primary debate.

Both Sessions and Byrne took issue with the FFRF ad.

Sessions released a statement responding to both the FFRF letter to him and the ad.

“Christians and people of all faiths are under attack in America,” Sessions decried. “Ron Reagan’s atheist group is spending millions of dollars attacking Christians in the name of religious liberty. I can promise you that we will not be intimidated by some leftists from Hollywood. My message to people of faith is this: ‘I HAVE YOUR BACK.’ I have spent my whole life fighting to make sure that Christians and people of all faiths can boldly live out their faiths. That is what religious liberty means.”

“The Constitution explicitly guarantees the right for every American to freely exercise their religious beliefs. They don’t have to ask the FFRF for permission,” he continued. “The FFRF were constant critics of me and our work at the Department of Justice to protect religious liberty, using unjustified and extreme arguments that have no basis in the Constitution.”

Sessions concluded, “This group, and others, continually write threatening letters to public institutions to frighten and intimidate them from allowing Constitutionally-protected expressions of faith. They have gotten away with it for too long. I will never back down from this fight.”

Byrne reacted to the FFRF ad in a tweet.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

