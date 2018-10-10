Alabama man stuns judges on ‘The Voice’ with his rendition of ‘God Bless the Broken Road’
An Alabama man impressed the nation with his singing of “God Bless the Broken Road” by Rascall Flatts on Monday night’s episode of NBC’s “The Voice.”
As reported by WSFA, 22-year-old Kirk Jay blew the four judges away, getting them all to turn their chairs around during his performance, indicating that they each wanted Jay on their team in the singing competition. The Bay Minette native, who now lives in Montgomery, eventually chose to be on Blake Shelton’s team.
Jay was introduced with a moving video that reflected on his life, giving background on his struggles, his experiences, his family and his faith that led to his inspiring song selection.
Watch:
At the beginning of the video, Jay described growing up in poverty, as he showed a film crew the small mobile home he and his family shared. The home often lacked lights or water and Jay reflected on the many days when there was no food and having to use the bathroom outdoors.
His step-dad worked overtime to provide more for the family and ultimately got them out of the situation.
Jay explained how he and his family persevered in the toughest of times.
“Faith kept us together and, of course, music,” he said.
“I always prayed that I would make it out someday,” Jay added. “But I’m appreciative of the struggle. It really made me who I am today.”
In the audition itself, Jay described why he chose “God Bless the Broken Road.”
He recounted, “It’s the first country song I ever heard in my life. I was on the way to school one day and ‘God Bless the Broken Road’ came on. I started crying and chills came all over my body.”
From there, Jay’s love of country music took off, and his ascent appears to be far from complete.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.
FEMA deploys thousands to Alabama and Georgia ahead of Hurricane Michael
FEMA Director Brock Long says his agency has nearly 3,000 people in the field ready to assist with Hurricane Michael.
He says teams and aircraft are ready to support any search and rescue missions in Florida or elsewhere, and that staging areas with commodities needed after storms have been set up in Atlanta and at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama.
He also says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is working “hand-in-hand” with Florida Gov. Rick Scott.
He praised Florida’s use on Tuesday evening of the wireless emergency alert system to let residents know that the storm was getting stronger.
As for the many people who ignored orders to evacuate, Long said Wednesday that people “who stick around and experience storm surge unfortunately don’t usually live to tell about it.”
National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham is warning that a Category 4 hurricane will bring catastrophic damage to Florida’s Panhandle.
Graham says Michael’s top winds of 145 mph (230 kph) are powerful enough to peel off roofs and cause the “complete destruction of houses.”
Stretches of the coast could see storm surge of at least 6 feet (2 meters), with waters rising in some places up to 14 feet (4 meters) above the ground.
Graham wants people to think about how tall they are, and just how high that water can be.
Michael is powerful enough to remain a hurricane well inland as it travels over Georgia on Thursday.
Graham says falling trees will pull down utility lines, leaving some areas without power for weeks, and hazardous conditions will persist long after the storm blows through.
He says the aftermath of a hurricane is “not the time to start learning to use that chain saw.”
Florida Gov. Rick Scott says the impact of Hurricane Michael will be “horrible,” the worst storm to hit the Panhandle in a century.
Scott said Wednesday he’s “scared to death” that people in places such as St. George Island along the state’s coast had ignored evacuation orders.
He said he hopes that no one kept children with them as they chose to ride it out, but the time to evacuate from coastal areas has “come and gone.”
The governor said state authorities are now focusing on the recovery effort once the fast-moving storm blows through.
He has activated up 3,500 members of the Florida National Guard and says thousands of utility workers are on stand-by.
Huge waves are pounding the shore at Panama City Beach, where officials have announced they are now unable to respond to any calls for service.
Just inland in Panama City, the fire department says it will respond to only life-threatening emergencies and only within the city limits.
The biggest waves are shooting frothy green water between homes and up to the base of wooden stairs over the dunes and the skies appear menacing as tropical-storm-force winds lash the coast. Landfall is expected about midday Wednesday. (Associated Press, copyright 2018)
Between 600 and 700 Alabama Power and contract crews are being deployed to the southeast area of the state to support Alabama Power teams already on the ground. The crews will be staged closer to where the storm is expected to cause damage.
The company also is communicating with sister companies and investor-owned utilities in the region via Alabama Power’s mutual assistance agreements. The agreements provide for utilities to quickly help each other if needed following a natural disaster or other significant disruption.
Teams at Alabama Power’s Plant Farley nuclear plant near Dothan also are also prepared for the storm. Southern Nuclear operates Plant Farley on behalf of Alabama Power.
Tuesday afternoon, federal reconnaissance aircraft found Michael’s maximum winds have increased to Category 2 intensity near 100 mph. The infrared satellite appearance shows intense thunderstorm activity beginning to completely encircle a more-defined hurricane center, indicating an intensifying storm.
Hurricane Michael is about 380 miles south of Panama City, Florida, and about 405 miles south to south-southeast of Pensacola Bay, moving north-northwest at 12 mph. The latest reported pressures by aircraft have been 968-972 millibars.
Forecasters said there is no change to the track or intensity of Michael, with landfall anticipated in the Florida Panhandle around Wednesday afternoon. The only remaining question is how strong the hurricane may be at landfall. Michael is expected to become a strong Category 2 or a Category 3 storm prior to landfall. Estimates put the damage at up to $10 billion from this storm.
On Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency in anticipation of widespread power outages, wind damage and debris produced by high winds and heavy rain associated with Michael. Flash flooding and tornadoes are possible as parts of the state are under tropical storm watches or warnings.
“On the state level we are prepared, now is the time for residents in south Alabama to review your emergency preparedness plans and also get prepared,” Ivey said. “Most importantly, heed all warnings and instructions from local authorities.”
Houston and Geneva counties are under a hurricane warning. Coffee, Dale and Henry counties are under a hurricane watch. Mobile, Baldwin, Escambia, Conecuh, Butler, Crenshaw, Pike, Barbour and Covington counties are under a tropical storm warning. Bullock, and Russell counties are under a flash flood watch. Localized flooding may prompt a few evacuations as flood waters may have the possibility to enter a few structures in vulnerable spots. Rainfall totals of 3-6 inches are possible across the flash flood watch area.
By declaring a statewide emergency, Ivey activated the Alabama Emergency Operations Plan, directing state agencies to exercise their statutory authority to assist communities and entities affected by the storm. The Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) is authorized to make assessments of damages following the storm.
“Hurricane Michael is forecast to become a major hurricane and it will produce widespread power outages and debris that will challenge our response and recovery in the southern and Wiregrass counties,” said AEMA Director Brian Hastings. “Alabamians should always be prepared, but everyone needs to make final preparations now to be ready for Hurricane Michael.”
The Alabama Emergency Management Agency began operating at a Level 2 activation this morning.
The Ozark Civic Center at 302 East College St. opened up as a Red Cross shelter this afternoon for those displaced by Hurricane Michael.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the price gouging laws are in effect to discourage those from trying to illegally profit from the bad weather.
“Alabamians should be cautious of those who would seek to prey upon them through crimes such as price gouging and home repair fraud,” Marshall said.
Although what constitutes an unconscionable price is not specifically set forth in state law, a price that is 25 percent or more above the average price charged in the same area within the past 30 days – unless the increase can be attributed to a reasonable cost – is a prima facie case of unconscionable pricing. Marshall said. The penalty is a fine of up to $1,000 per violation, and those determined to have willfully and continuously violated this law may be prohibited from doing business in Alabama.
Consumers and officials can report concerns of alleged fraud or illegal price gouging to the Attorney General’s Consumer Interest Division by calling toll-free 1-800-392-5658 or visiting the Attorney General’s website to file a complaint.
Safety is a priority at Alabama Power and should be for people in the path of Michael. Here is some safety information for hurricanes and severe storms:
Preparing for a hurricane:
–Learn your community hurricane evacuation routes, in case an evacuation is necessary.
–Determine where your family will meet.
–Make sure you have a way to contact your family.
–Keep cellphones and electronic devices charged.
–Stay informed with a battery-operated weather radio.
–Stock an emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, first-aid supplies, cash and copies of your critical information.
–Keep a three-day supply of water – a gallon per person per day – and three days’ supply of nonperishable food on hand.
–Trim shrubs and trees close to your home to minimalize damage to your home.
–Turn down the thermostat in your home. It can help keep your home cool for up to 48 hours when power is interrupted.
–Bring in outdoor items, such as furniture, decorations, garbage cans, etc.
During a hurricane:
–Seek shelter in a sturdy building, away from windows and doors.
–Monitor your weather radio for updates and reports.
After a hurricane:
–Stay off flooded roads.
–Stay away from downed lines and keep pets away.
–If you are an Alabama Power customer and experience an outage or see or a downed line, report the outage at www.alabamapower.com or call Alabama Power’s automated reporting system at 1-800-888-APCO (2726).
–Turn off appliances to avoid any potential safety hazards when power is restored.
–Stay clear of damaged and fallen trees where a downed line may be hidden.
–Stay away from areas where repair crews are working.
Joann Bashinsky has had one of the biggest hearts in Alabama, but most just know her as “Mama B.”
Her long history of being one of the state’s most generous philanthropists has been documented by Yellowhammer News before, and now she and the folks with the Auxiliary of Big Oak Ranch are at it again.
On September 25, they unveiled a brand new boutique store made to look like a castle, which Bashinsky calls the “granddaddy of them all.”
Big Oak Ranch is an Alabama-based “Christian home for children needing a chance,” founded 44 years ago by John Croyle. Over 2,000 children have called Big Oak home, and the organization takes no state or federal money. Therefore, it relies solely upon the generosity of individuals like Bashinsky.
In 2006, she began personally planning and designing a boutique for the girls at the home, so that they could shop for clothing, make-up and accessories just like any other young child. In a short matter of time, the old Big Oak warehouse was revamped and converted into a shop.
“There’s not a place in Birmingham that you can find anything like it. It has everything: clothes, makeup, shoes, records, you name it,” she said.
The original store even includes a section for even younger girls, known as “Boutique Too.”
But there is a catch – the girls do not just get to go into the store just because they are a Big Oak resident. Bashinsky instituted a points system, wherein the children had to acquire points from good grades, good deeds and memorizing Bible verses to make their purchases with.
After the opening of the girls boutique, the boys immediately wanted one for themselves, so Bashinsky got right back to work. The boys got their own shop, which is called “Outfitters” and designed in the style of a Bass Pro Shop. There, the kids can use their points to buy toys, games and even outdoor items like Kayak boats.
Now, the new boutique is ready to shine.
Watch:
“This is the third boutique, and this is the grandaddy of them all, because I don’t think I’ll be here to build any more,” Bashinsky said.
She added, with a laugh, “I don’t mean I’ll be dead, I just won’t be building.”
Once a month Mama B and the Auxiliary open the boutique so the girls can come and spend their points on everything from shoes and clothes to toys and everything in between — really anything girls could want, the new store has it.
Brodie Croyle, the founder’s son and now Big Oak’s executive director himself, told Yellowhammer News that he is “very excited” about the new boutique and “pumped up” for the girls that will get to enjoy it.
“How it works is our girls earn points by getting good grades, doing chores, helping Mama with stuff that maybe she didn’t ask them to do, come in here learning bible verses, or doing the different things they have to do to earn these points,” Croyle said. “There is never money that swaps hands in here.”
This system teaches the girls that you only buy what you can afford, that you must earn the privilege of having it, and how to budget and save money.
Croyle praised the beloved Bashinsky for her longtime, genuine love of the kids at Big Oak.
“She’s been around so long, and she’s been a part of our family – and I don’t say that lightly – for such a long time,” he emphasized. “This is her heart, this is what she loves and she loves our kids just like she loves her own.”
Many people have supported Big Oak Ranch in various ways since it was founded in 1974, yet Mama B has reached a legendary stratosphere. In August 2006, Bashinsky and Phyllis DePiano felt God was calling them to organize a support mechanism for the home. After much planning, the Auxiliary of Big Oak Ranch was formed and became a public 501(c)(3) non-profit. This means that the Auxiliary functions as a fundraising and volunteer service group for Big Oak, promoting and furthering its mission of helping children needing a chance.
At the end of the day, Big Oak exists to meet the needs of abused, neglected and abandoned children by giving them a solid, Christian home and a chance to realize and fulfill God’s plan for their lives. Their motto: “Our children are not bad kids, they just come from bad circumstances.”
Their cornerstone has remained fundamentally rooted in Isaiah 61:3 –
“And they shall be called oaks of righteousness, the planting of the Lord that He may be glorified.”
Bashinsky pointed to the importance of the religious pillar of the organization as crucial to its success and the wellbeing of the kids.
“One thing that I’m proud of is Big Oak Ranch takes no federal or state money and operates debt free. So they can’t tell us what we can and can’t do,” Bashinsky added.
Big Oak currently serves 140 children. For more information about Big Oak Ranch Auxiliary, click here.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.
This report was compiled with the help of Yellowhammer Radio’s Ford Brown, who also produced the video content.
Brooks, Byrne, Aderholt urge Sessions to safeguard elections from voting by foreigners
Per a Tuesday press release by the office of Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5), he, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) and Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-4) sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions urging him to devote more resources to protect American election integrity from foreigners who interfere in American elections by illegally voting in them.
The three Alabama representatives were joined by 20 other members of Congress in signing the letter.
Brooks said, “Every single illegal vote by a foreigner in American elections dilutes and cancels the votes of American citizens and rightful voters! All Americans, whether Democrat or Republican, should agree that foreigners should not be influencing U.S. elections.”
“Unfortunately, too many partisans single out Russian involvement in America’s 2016 election (even though there is no evidence the Russians successfully tricked a single voter into casting a bad vote) while turning a blind eye to the greatest provable foreign influence on American elections: illegal foreigner voting,” Brooks continued.
The letter specifically pointed to concerns about sanctuary cities possibly being “ripe for widespread participation by noncitizens in our elections.”
“Foreigners illegally voting in and influencing American elections threatens our Republic,” Brooks remarked. “According to research by the Public Interest Legal Foundation, 3,120 foreigners were registered to vote and/or removed between 2006 and 2018 in just 13 sanctuary jurisdictions (out of thousands of voting jurisdictions in America).”
He added, “My colleagues and I strongly urge Attorney General Sessions to devote the necessary resources to investigate and prosecute voting fraud by foreigners. After all, we are the United States, not the United Nations.”
The congressman from North Alabama drilled down on the potential ills of sanctuary cities, with Birmingham’s status as a “welcoming city” – which Mayor Randall Woodfin called “beyond” a sanctuary city – coming to mind.
“So-called ‘sanctuary cities’ aggravate illegal foreign influence in American elections,” Brooks outlined. “By shielding illegal aliens, sanctuary cities encourage widespread foreigner voting fraud. Making matters worse, sanctuary cities recklessly encourage noncitizen voting by registering them to vote through public assistance agency transactions (a/k/a Motor Voter), registration/ petition drives and registration assistors. The Justice Department should focus investigative resources on these jurisdictions to stop voter fraud.”
Brooks concluded, “One Justice Department prosecutor has already done a fantastic job addressing this important issue. Robert J. Higdon, Jr., the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announced indictments against 19 foreign nationals for illegally voting in the November 2016 elections. Mr. Higdon’s work is exactly what other Justice Department prosecutors should replicate across the nation— maintaining the Rule of Law demands it, maintaining our Republican requires it.”
Recently, all Republican members of Alabama’s House delegation voted against illegal immigrants voting in American elections, which is currently happening in narrow circumstances in San Francisco and 12 other Democrat-led cities.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News
‘Socialist’ candidate wins Huntsville City Council election
Tuesday, “socialist” candidate Francis Akridge beat out longtime public servant Dr. Mary Jane Caylor in the runoff election for Huntsville City Council District Two.
With all precincts reporting, Akridge had 3,364 votes (59.38 percent) to Caylor’s 2,301 votes (40.62 percent).
During the campaign, Caylor produced multiple digital and print ads pointing out Akridge’s ties to far-left politics and policies.
In a Halloween themed post circulating on social media, Caylor’s campaign invoked her opponent’s ties to socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). The tagline read, “[F]ew things are scarier than socialism… Especially in our local government.”
Besides a long list of national liberal candidates that Akridge has supported, Caylor wanted voters to realize that Huntsville would be hurt by socialist city council policies on the local level.
“Imagine how much of your money Frances Akridge will want to tax and spend… We cannot afford to let Frances Akridge traffic in her big-government values to our City Hall,” the social media caption said.
The post continued, “Huntsville’s bright future demands fiscal responsibility and a budget that is overseen by an experienced, conservative leader. We need the conservative, proven, and principled leadership of Dr. Mary Jane Caylor.”
While the race was framed as a choice between “Socialist Frances Akridge or Conservative Mary Jane Caylor,” locals in Huntsville seemed to have embraced Akridge’s views.
When asked by WHNT what Tuesday’s results meant, Akridge declared a mandate.
“What it says about my candidacy is that indeed I already represent the needs, desires, and priorities of the district,” she said.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn