7 Things: Trump visits and Democrats attack, Alabama loves Trump, illegal immigrants were stealing jobs and more …
7. Twitter, your bias is showing
- After Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) reelection campaign posted videos on Twitter where protesters were outside of his house in Kentucky saying that McConnell should be stabbed “in the heart” and that he should break his “raggedy neck,” Twitter locked the senator’s Twitter account.
- McConnell’s campaign manager, Kevin Golden said, “Twitter locked our account for posting the video of real-world violent threats made against Mitch McConnell. This is the problem with the speech police in America today.” Golden pointed out how Twitter allowed “Massacre Mitch” to trend, but they will not unlock McConnell’s account until the video is deleted. This is why the president is working on an executive order on this issue.
6. “Easier to vote and harder to cheat”
- The Alabama Act 2019-507 has created new requirements for voters casting absentee ballots in Alabama. Secretary of State John Merrill has said that this will make it “easier to vote and harder to cheat!” which infuriates simpletons.
- In addition to making it easier to submit absentee ballots, election managers are no longer allowed to release voter information so that their privacy is protected and they’re less likely to be contacted by those intending to influence elections.
5. Alabama-based “J̶o̶u̶r̶n̶a̶l̶i̶s̶t̶” Twitter user goes hunting for big dollar Trump donors
- The Alabama Political Reporter’s Josh Moon wanted to copy the terrible decision by U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX) to post the names and businesses of political enemies to make them afraid to donate money, but apparently, Moon couldn’t find any maxed-out donors.
- Moon’s embarrassing failure and cowardice is made worse by the fact that he didn’t have the stones to follow Castro’s terrible, and self-defeating, actions and instead weakly tweeted, “Trump’s top individual donor in Alabama is a retired lady in Vestavia. Only 4 people in the state have maxed out the individual contribution for the primary. A property mgr from Athens, a PowerSouth employee and a Citadel professor,” surely hoping someone else would complete the job he was afraid to do.
4. Bradley Byrne “doubles down” on your rights
- U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) held a town hall meeting in Hoover, AL, where he said, “There are people in politics and government in America who do not believe in God. They’re actively passing bills that would take away your right and my right to freely exercise our religion.”
- Of course, AL.com’s Abbey Crain finds this all offensive and framed this all as Byrne doubled down on his belief in upholding the Second Amendment which is an insult to murdered people, but all Byrne was saying is that we need to deal with “the heart of the problem” and not just the “superficial thing,” adding that just taking people’s guns away isn’t the solution and violates the constitution.
3. ICE raids in Mississippi
- Several food processing plants in Mississippi were raided by U.S. immigration officials where 680 arrests were made. These 680 illegal immigrants took jobs from American citizens and suppressed wages.
- Workers who were able to confirm their legal status were released, but those who were illegal were taken to a military hangar to deal with immigration violations. The media used this as an opportunity to complain about the evilness of separating criminals and their children.
2. Alabama loves Trump
- A poll released by Morning Consult shows that Alabama has the highest approval rating for President Trump for three consecutive months at 61% of people in Alabama approving of Trump’s job performance and 35% disapproving.
- Since June, Trump’s approval rating in Alabama has increased 2%, but overall, Trump’s approval rating is actually down 10% since he was inaugurated in January of 2017. On the other end of the spectrum, Massachusetts, California and Vermont have the lowest net approval ratings for Trump
1. They all couldn’t stop for one day
- President Trump visited the victims of the Dayton shooting and afterward took to Twitter to criticize U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley for politicizing the visit and misrepresenting how Trump’s visits in the hospital went.
- Trump tweeted that the press conference Brown and Whaley held was “a fraud” and that it was actually a “warm & wonderful” visit, but despite how “warm” the visits may have been, when Trump arrived in Ohio, he was met with protesters that were demanding gun control legislation.