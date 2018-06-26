Subscription Preferences:

Alabama man accused of sexually abusing teen girl for a year
6 hours ago

Alabama man accused of sexually abusing teen girl for a year

A man has been accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl for a year in Alabama.

Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Lt. Teena Richardson tells news outlets that 35-year-old Steven Markell Wells was taken into custody at his home Sunday.She says his arrest followed a five-count grand jury indictment issued last Wednesday.

Richardson says the police department’s juvenile division was referred a sexual abuse case on May 11 and was told the abuse had been going on for a year.

Evidence from an investigation by detectives was presented to the grand jury.

Wells is charged with offenses including sexual abuse and attempted rape.

He was jailed in Tuscaloosa County with bonds totaling $45,000. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Why conservatives need a (partially) viable Democratic Party in Alabama

Liberals seeking a future in Alabama politics don’t have many options nowadays, but that’s not all good news for conservatives.

If the state’s Republican Party is the only game in town (and it is), then it’s bound to attract all sorts of players, from liberal candidates to liberal special interests and everything in between.

Take the recent GOP primary ballot. It was full of former Democrats and, probably worse, many of the longtime Republicans on the ballot accepted thousands of dollars from Democrat-aligned special interests (more than $600,000 from the teachers union alone).

Why this matters: Marketing professionals know the value of a brand, of building its awareness and protecting the feeling it evokes. Make changes to a successful product, they warn, and you’re bound to lose customers. And in the GOP’s case, lose voters, as Democrats-posing-as-Republicans dilute the brand.

589
Keep reading 589 WORDS

Liberals seeking elected office here are at a disadvantage, with 43 percent of Alabamians calling themselves conservatives and only 16 percent liberals, according to a Gallup survey released earlier this year.

That’s a 27-point spread in favor of conservative candidates.

Those odds probably discourage many politicians from running as Democrats even as conservative ones.

On another level, liberals who want to work in politics as aides, advisors or campaign consultants have even fewer options.

Thirty years ago, young liberals stood a better chance than young conservatives of landing politically-appointed jobs in Montgomery or with the state’s Congressional delegation in Washington, D.C.

There were also many well-funded and abundantly staffed liberal-leaning advocacy groups, lobbying shops and consulting firms looking for talent. These jobs are important because they help identify, train and strengthen a party’s bench of future leaders.

Now there’s not a single member of the Democratic Party in a constitutional statewide office, their once supermajorities in the State Legislature are gone and Republicans comprise seven (soon to be eight in 2020) of Alabama’s nine-member Congressional delegation.

Meanwhile, the state’s Democratic Party establishment is a house divided and flat broke. Their candidates for statewide office this cycle, while energetic, are bound to lose by double digits.

That’s great for the Republican Party, but conservatives should remain watchful.

Where’s an ambitious liberal politician or wannabe staffer to go these days when the Democrats have lost all power?

Three places: home, the political wilderness, or for the most opportunistic individuals, the state’s Republican Party.

That’s fine for those who have actually changed their minds. There has been a rash of party-switching in recent years and conservatives should welcome all newcomers to the Republican ranks, especially former Democratic politicians.

Still, it’s hard to believe that elected officials and staffers who stood as Democrats through the decades of teacher-union dominated legislative sessions will be genuine leaders in the conservative movement.

Have they truly changed their minds or just their party?

Conservatives brought the state’s Republican Party to power based on the principles of limited government, individual liberty and family values-based traditions. It will be a challenge to hold onto those principles and the conservative brand as the party grows and welcomes new members with new ideas.

Is there a way to solve this?

Maybe. One could argue that a partially viable Democratic Party would give their candidates someplace to go, and thereby help keep ambitious liberal politicians from diluting the hard-won conservative brand.

Republicans shouldn’t purge their ranks, but conservatives will need to become more discerning as Alabama becomes more of a one-party state.

There are many indicators to watch for, including the aforementioned donations from the teachers union (more on that in the coming days).

Fundamentally, voters shouldn’t be sold on a candidate’s conservatism based on their pro-life or pro-gun rights beliefs — both givens here.

A truer test would be their belief in limited government, and whether they want to return or retain the power in Washington and Montgomery and restrict further government growth.

That’s a hard belief to verify, but their opinion on taxes is a great measure.

The Taxpayer Protection Pledge offered by Americans for Tax Reform is one of the best indicators of a commitment to limited government, even though some conservatives refuse to sign out of a principle against taking pledges other than the oath of office.

Still, it’s a simple pledge that says candidates will “oppose and vote against any and all efforts to increase taxes.”

And that’s something no ambitious liberal could ever sign with a straight face.

@jpepperbryars is the editor of Yellowhammer News and the author of American Warfighter

3 hours ago

Laura Ingalls Wilder stripped of honor; why not feminist hero Betty Friedan?

The politically correct have created a new pariah to scrub from significance: Laura Ingalls Wilder, the much-beloved author of “Little House on the Prairie.”

Fox News reports that the Chicago-based Association of Library Service to Children’s (ALSC) board unanimously voted last week to change their children’s book award from the “Laura Ingalls Wilder Award” to “Children’s Literature Legacy Award,” even though Wilder was its first recipient.

The decision was announced to a standing ovation audience in New Orleans amid concerns that Wilder’s work includes stereotypical portrayals of minorities.

506
Keep reading 506 WORDS

I used to have some Laura Ingalls Wilder paperbacks, but I admittedly ripped out the pages long ago to make a book wreath. I can’t remember much about them except that I, like so many, loved them as a child.

When I read this news, I didn’t so much think of Wilder, as I immediately thought of a different deceased writer who I doubt will fall prey to the history-scrubbers because she is revered in feminist circles, even though her most impactful book includes harsh attitudes about gay people.

I’m talking about Betty Friedan, author of the 1963 landmark book, “The Feminine Mystique.”

I read Friedan’s book more than 10 years ago and thoroughly enjoyed it. Certainly not because I agree with all that has happened in America since her work launched a movement.

Modern feminism, with its undying allegiance to abortion and insistence that patriarchal maleness is the root of all evil, is not appealing. As the late Elizabeth Fox-Genovese wrote, that kind of feminism “…is not the story of my life.”

Fox-Genovese … Christina Hoff Sommers … the thinkers at the Independent Women’s Forum … these are, to my mind, some of the female trailblazers worth following.

Nevertheless, I loved Friedan’s thoughtful analysis of “the problem with no name.” I loved her adroit observations, for example, that “housewifery expands to fill the time available,” which this mom-of-five finds humorous and true.

“The Feminine Mystique” sprang to mind because I remember feeling surprised by Friedan’s seeming unveiled disdain of gay persons.

Consider these excerpts (there are more) from Chapter 11, titled “The Sex-Seekers”:

“Homosexuals often lack the maturity to finish school and make sustained professional commitments. …The shallow unreality, immaturity, promiscuity, lack of lasting human satisfaction that characterize the homosexual’s sex life usually characterize all his life and interests. This lack of personal commitment in work, in education, in life outside of sex, is hauntingly ‘feminine.’ …the sad ‘gay’ homosexuals may well feel an affinity with the young housewife sex-seekers.” (pg. 385).

“Male homosexuals – and the male Don Juans, whose compulsion to test their potency is often caused by unconscious homosexuality – are, no less than the female sex-seekers, Peter Pans, forever childlike, afraid of age, grasping at youth in their continual search for reassurance in some sexual magic” (pg. 383-4).

Neither Betty Friedan nor Laura Ingalls Wilder nor countless other artists should be scrubbed from history or acclaim for work created during a different time.

We don’t have to agree with every single thing creators did or said to acknowledge – and honor — their roles in shaping culture and history.

A question for the politically correct: Once you begin stripping history of its heroes, where do you stop? How do you decide who gets to stay and whose speech, though acceptable during their time, is too intolerable to honor within that context?

And maybe for the particularly forward-thinking: What ideas, what words, what contributions to art and thought will YOU support or create today that will cause future generations to erase your legacy for tomorrow?

Rachel Blackmon Bryars is managing editor of Yellowhammer News

4 hours ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions returns to the issue of school safety with new DOJ grants

While he still used the platform to promote the Trump Administration’s tough immigration policies, Attorney General Jeff Sessions returned his department’s focus to the issue of school safety on Monday, during a speech to the National Association of School Resource Officers.

“At the direction of President Trump, the entire government has put renewed attention on this issue,” Sessions said to the gathering of law enforcement officers, nearly 30 of whom were from Alabama.

“We at the Department of Justice are investing in you in many ways and in particular by providing funding for cities and states to hire school resource officers,” he said.

287
Keep reading 287 WORDS

Sessions announced 25 million new grant dollars to be dispersed for purposes of “better training and for technology to improve emergency reporting,” though he did not specify who would receive the money.

“We made these grants because we listened to you,” Sessions told the crowd.

Sessions joins a group of several Alabama public officials who have addressed the issue of school safety in the months following the Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School shooting, even as other issues such as immigration have crowded it out of many public conversations.

Last week, a coalition of officials from the Baldwin County Public School System, County Commission, and Sheriff’s Office announced a plan to put an SRO in each public school.

Currently, some of the county’s 46 schools share SROs, according to WALA Fox 10 News.

“I am convinced that this is not only doable, but this is the best course of action to ensure we are prepared on our public school campuses,” Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack said in a news conference.

“I’ve spoken to every police chief in Baldwin County and experts from around the nation and this will give us full-time, fully-armed and trained law enforcement to protect our kids and employees on each and every school campus, and I’m not aware of this being done in any other county in Alabama…” Mack said.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced in May the Alabama Sentry Program, which allows school administrators whose schools do not have an SRO to be trained to maintain a firearm on campus. The program, Ivey said in a statement, functions as a temporary measure of safety until the legislature authorizes another solution, such as adding additional SROs to schools.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

5 hours ago

Alabama native, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is the hero in the Trump ‘travel ban’ saga

Not many people will admit it, but when it comes to the travel ban, President Donald Trump was almost the reason it was knocked down. His tweets were used by a Federal judge to stall it.

If you are looking for a hero, a person who is responsible for it being upheld, look no further than Sheffield, Alabama-native Mitch McConnell.

McConnell’s stalling of Merrick Garland’s appointment to the United States Supreme Court will go down in history as one of the shrewdest political moves of all time. Not only did it stop a 5-4 liberal majority, it gave conservatives, like Trump-skeptics such as MSNBC’s Hugh Hewitt, a reason to vote for President Donald Trump.

As Trump said in Iowa in 2016: “If you really like Donald Trump, that’s great, but if you don’t, you have to vote for me anyway. You know why? Supreme Court judges, Supreme Court judges. Have no choice, sorry, sorry, sorry. You have no choice.”

Why this matters:

69
Keep reading 69 WORDS

Would President Donald Trump be president if Sen. Mitch McConnell had confirmed a liberal/moderate Supreme Court Justice? Maybe not. But Justice Neal Gorsuch’s appointment will be felt for decades to come. We have already seen multiple 5-4 cases out of court with Gorsuch in the conservative majority. More are coming and liberals are not happy.

President Trump knows how important this was to his election, his agenda, and moving forward:

