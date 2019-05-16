Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Mo Brooks on the 2020 GOP U.S. Senate primary: ‘I will be voting for Arnold Mooney’ 54 mins ago / News
Alabama legislature passes bill to lower minimum age for commercial truck drivers 2 hours ago / News
Ep 10: We appreciate you, Jarrett Stidham 7 hours ago / Podcasts
Alabama jobs hang in the balance in dispute over former military facility 11 hours ago / News
Ivey signs nation’s strictest abortion ban into law — ‘Every life is a sacred gift from God’ 14 hours ago / News
Alabama House committee advances bill to clarify that only US citizens have the right to vote 14 hours ago / News
Anniston Army Depot awarded armored vehicle contract, providing big boost to Calhoun County 16 hours ago / News
Poarch Band of Creek Indians dispute the Alabama Political Reporter’s claims of federal investigations 16 hours ago / News
Shelby honors fallen Alabama police officers 17 hours ago / News
Alabama House committee advances lottery bill that would give education 25% of the revenue 17 hours ago / News
Alabama voters show bipartisan support for Family Caregivers Act 18 hours ago / Sponsored
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama celebrates opening of new Montgomery plant 18 hours ago / News
State Senator Cam Ward: ‘I’ll be shocked’ if the Supreme Court hears Alabama abortion ban 20 hours ago / News
Alabama Senate committee advances fantasy sports bill 20 hours ago / News
Ten tips to make your trip to the 2019 Hangout Fest a success 21 hours ago / Sponsored
Selma receives $1 million emergency grant to target gangs 22 hours ago / News
7 Things: Alabama Senate votes to ban abortion, appointed vs. elected superintendent debate heats up, more auto jobs for the state and more … 23 hours ago / Analysis
Doug Jones: Trump’s China trade policy ‘another administration disaster’ 1 day ago / Politics
Report shows Google’s huge economic impact on Alabama businesses 1 day ago / News
Alabama Senate passes HB 314; abortion ban heads to Ivey’s desk 1 day ago / News
2 hours ago

Alabama legislature passes bill to lower minimum age for commercial truck drivers

MONTGOMERY — The Senate on Wednesday unanimously gave final passage to HB 479, a bill to lower the minimum required age to obtain a commercial driver’s license to 18. The bill, having previously been passed 96-1 by the House, now heads to Governor Kay Ivey’s desk.

Sponsored by State Rep. Dexter Grimsley (D-Abbeville) and carried in the Senate by State Sen. Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva), the bill enjoyed strong, broad support from Alabama’s business community. HB 479 is expected to create thousands of new jobs and will allow Yellowhammer State businesses that rely on trucks to move their goods or equipment to better compete with surrounding states.

The Business Council of Alabama, along with the Alabama Farmers Federation, the Alabama Beverage Association, the Alabama Retail Association, the Alabama Rural Electric Association of Cooperatives (AREA), the Alabama Trucking Association, Alabama’s chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) and Manufacture Alabama all praised the passage of the legislation.

“It is a workforce development bill, plain and simple,” BCA President and CEO Katie Boyd Britt said in a statement.

“This commonsense legislation will open the door of opportunity for young adults who are looking to find a good paying job, and at the same time, it addresses a dire need for Alabama businesses that rely on trucks to move their products,” she concluded. “I applaud Rep. Grimsley and Sen. Chesteen for their leadership in this effort.”

The current age restriction bars anyone under the age of 21 from operating the standard tractor-trailer combination in Alabama. Many potential employees are lost to other industries by the time they reach the age of 21. Currently, the Yellowhammer State is one of only two states that restricts a Class A commercial driver’s license to those who are 21 years or older.

“Our country is facing a severe shortage of truckers,” Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell advised. “This impacts the ability of farmers and forest landowners to get equipment and supplies in a timely manner as well as market their products. This legislation is a step in the right direction and will benefit all families, businesses and industries.”

All new drivers must meet training and testing guidelines set forth by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and drivers ages 18-21 may not operate a commercial motor vehicle transporting hazardous material or over-sized loads under the bill.

“The shortage of truck drivers has become increasingly challenging for manufacturers,” Manufacture Alabama President George Clark explained. “It costs manufacturers a lot of money every time a shipment of raw materials is not delivered and every time a product does not leave the plant on time. This is a commonsense measure that is good for industry in Alabama.”

HB 479’s final passage came during national Infrastructure Week. If it is signed by the governor or otherwise becomes law, the bill would take effect on February 7, 2020.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

54 mins ago

Mo Brooks on the 2020 GOP U.S. Senate primary: ‘I will be voting for Arnold Mooney’

Last week, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) made it official and said he would not be a candidate for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) which is up for election in 2020.

During an interview with Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Wednesday, Brooks explained his decision and noted that without an endorsement from President Donald Trump, his candidacy would not be possible.

However, Brooks has determined his favored of the announced candidates, which is State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

“Well, there a lot of good people running and I think it’s essential that whoever our nominee is, we get behind them in order to make sure we have the votes necessary on Supreme Court nomination, on other federal judiciary nominations, on border security, on deficit and debt,” Brooks said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “Just go down the list.”

“That having been said, I know Arnold Mooney,” he continued. “He was my campaign chairman in 2017. He went out on a limb on my behalf. He’s been an excellent legislator from the Shelby County area. He’s got the intellect to understand a lot of these threats that face our country. And in my judgment, he has the backbone to do the right thing in the face of tremendous pressure in Washington, D.C. to do the wrong thing.”

“So, that familiarity with Arnold Mooney, his having helped me as much as he did in 2017 – I will be voting for Arnold Mooney,” Brooks added.

The North Alabama Republican said the other candidates in the field, which include U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, were also good candidates as well.

“Now please, bear in mind there are other good candidates running and the best analogy I can give is we’re in an ice cream shop, whether it be Baskin-Robbins or what have you, and there are all sorts of really good flavors, but you only have enough money to buy one scoop,” he said. “Well, some of us are going to pick the mint chocolate chip. Some of us might go with the cherry vanilla – go down the list. And so, I like our field of candidates. I really do. But you can only cast one vote, and my vote is going to be for Arnold Mooney based on familiarity and belief that when it comes down to it, he will do the right thing for our country and the state of Alabama in the United States Senate. I’m highly confident of that.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

7 hours ago

Ep 10: We appreciate you, Jarrett Stidham

DrunkAubie returns from a bit of a break to respond to Jarrett Stidham criticism and some recent Gus Malzahn criticism, as well as discuss a viral photo involving a set of twins going to Auburn and the other school in the state that is in the SEC.

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

11 hours ago

Alabama jobs hang in the balance in dispute over former military facility

Several dozen high-paying jobs hang in the balance as a defense contractor and local economic development authority square off over the future of an aging military base in northeast Alabama.

In 2009, then-Alabama Governor Bob Riley authorized the creation of local “development authorities for the purpose of developing real and personal property of closed military installations” around the state. Among those installations was Fort McClellan, a famed, century-old military facility that was shuttered in 1999.

Since that time, the local area has struggled to find private sector suitors to fill parts of the property, including a large, concrete barracks facility known locally as the Starship. But in recent years, Xtreme Concepts, a defense contractor, leased the property with an option to buy. The property houses an Xtreme subsidiary called iK9 that trains dogs for military and law enforcement entities, including U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

“We worked out a deal that allowed us to lease the property, make $1.4 million in improvements to the facilities and ultimately purchase it over time,” Xtreme CEO Landon Ash explained in a recent Anniston Star op-ed. He called it “a win for the community” because, prior to Xtreme’s arrival, taxpayers were facing the likelihood of having to spend $3 million to tear down the buildings.

But in recent months, as Xtreme moved to purchase the property a stalemate emerged between the company and the McClellan Development Authority (MDA), ultimately resulting in the MDA rejecting Xtreme’s purchase agreement.

“As we moved to purchase the Starships property in accordance with our agreement with the MDA, communication broke down and unfortunately spilled over into public meetings and news stories,” Ash wrote in his op-ed, which included a pitch for the two sides to put their differences aside and preserve the roughly three dozen jobs currently provided at the once-dormant facility.

“It is my desire to do whatever I can to protect these hardworking Alabamians, many of whom are veterans,” Ash wrote.

But to this point the MDA has held the line. In March, the MDA agreed to give away 900 acres of the former Army base to be turned into recreational horse trails, but there does not appear to be any companies interested in succeeding Xtreme Concepts to create additional jobs if they are forced out.

Late last week, the editorial board of the local paper urged the two sides to come together and patch up their differences.

But for now the two sides remain embroiled in a legal dispute with uncertainty continuing to surround roughly three-dozen jobs.

“I am optimistic that we can put our differences behind us, come together and do what is best for the community we all love by approving our purchase agreement,” Ash wrote.

The MDA is set to meet Thursday for another round of conversations.

The group’s executive director did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.

14 hours ago

Ivey signs nation’s strictest abortion ban into law — ‘Every life is a sacred gift from God’

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday signed into law HB 314 (the Alabama Human Life Protection Act), the bill sponsored by State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur) that is aimed at getting the U.S. Supreme Court to re-examine Roe v. Wade on the basis of personhood.

This came after the Senate gave the bill final passage on Tuesday night.

The legislation criminalizes performing abortions, with performing an abortion becoming a Class A felony and attempting to perform an abortion becoming a Class C felony, except when the life of the mother is in danger.

Upon signing HB 314, Ivey released a statement, saying, “To the bill’s many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God.”

She acknowledged the new law will not go into effect as long as the Roe v. Wade precedent stands, as federal courts will almost certainly block the law’s enforcement.

Ivey emphasized, “To all Alabamians, I assure you that we will continue to follow the rule of law.”

“As citizens of this great country, we must always respect the authority of the U.S. Supreme Court even when we disagree with their decisions. Many Americans, myself included, disagreed when Roe v. Wade was handed down in 1973. The sponsors of this bill believe that it is time, once again, for the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit this important matter, and they believe this act may bring about the best opportunity for this to occur,” the governor outlined.

Ivey’s full statement as follows:

Today, I signed into law the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, a bill that was approved by overwhelming majorities in both chambers of the Legislature. To the bill’s many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God.

To all Alabamians, I assure you that we will continue to follow the rule of law.

In all meaningful respects, this bill closely resembles an abortion ban that has been a part of Alabama law for well over 100 years. As today’s bill itself recognizes, that longstanding abortion law has been rendered “unenforceable as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade.”

No matter one’s personal view on abortion, we can all recognize that, at least for the short term, this bill may similarly be unenforceable. As citizens of this great country, we must always respect the authority of the U.S. Supreme Court even when we disagree with their decisions. Many Americans, myself included, disagreed when Roe v. Wade was handed down in 1973. The sponsors of this bill believe that it is time, once again, for the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit this important matter, and they believe this act may bring about the best opportunity for this to occur.

I want to commend the bill sponsors, Rep. Terri Collins and Sen. Clyde Chambliss, for their strong leadership on this important issue.

For the remainder of this session, I now urge all members of the Alabama Legislature to continue seeking the best ways possible to foster a better Alabama in all regards, from education to public safety. We must give every person the best chance for a quality life and a promising future.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

14 hours ago

Alabama House committee advances bill to clarify that only US citizens have the right to vote

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House Constitution, Campaigns and Elections Committee on Wednesday advanced SB 313 and HB 596, companion bills that would clarify that only United States citizens have the right to vote in Alabama elections.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) are sponsoring the legislation in their respective chambers. Mooney carried the bills in the House committee.

SB 313 was unanimously passed by the Senate last week and is now line for final passage by the full House.

State Rep. Kirk Hatcher (D-Montgomery) raised an objection to the bill, saying the constitution already achieves the legislation’s stated purpose. However, Mooney said there is ambiguity that needs to be clarified by state law, especially considering efforts by Democrats in states like California to allow non-citizens to vote.

In fact, no articles of the U.S. Constitution limit voting rights to citizens. Multiple amendments spell out the voting rights of U.S. citizens, but none of them explicitly exclude non-citizens, as explained here. Courts, however, have long held voting to be a “privilege” of citizenship.

The 15th Amendment reads, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”

The 19th Amendment establishes, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”

The 24th Amendment holds, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote in any primary or other election for President or Vice President, for electors for President or Vice President, or for Senator or Representative in Congress, shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any State by reason of failure to pay any poll tax or other tax.”

The 26th Amendment also states, “The right of citizens of the United States, who are 18 years of age or older, to vote, shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any state on account of age.”

Mooney also explained how Alabama’s constitution leaves some ambiguity. Current laws states, “Every citizen of the United States” meeting certain requirements shall be able to vote.

SB 313 and HB 596 would change this language in the state constitution to read, “Only a citizen of the United States…”

Marsh and Mooney both told Yellowhammer News this should be an open-and-shut issue, but some Democrats across the country seem to want to make it a debate.

“All this bill does is affirm that to vote in Alabama elections, you have to be a resident of Alabama and a citizen of the United States. One citizen, one vote is something we hold sacred as Americans, and I don’t know anybody who disagrees with that,” Marsh said.

“Quite frankly, I don’t even know why there is any debate on this bill, but it seems as though liberals on the national level want to expand voting to non-citizens for political purposes and I want to make it clear that is not something we support,” he added.

Mooney emphasized, “This bill is just common sense: if you’re not an American citizen, you’re not gonna vote in Alabama. Period. I’m proud to have helped lead this fight for election integrity.”

Hatcher, during the committee meeting, said he did not understand the point of the bill. He added that he did not comprehend what the bill is “protecting.”

This comes after U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) last year refused to vote on a resolution opposing illegal immigrant voting in elections.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

