Alabama legislature passes bill to crack down on slow left lane drivers

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate on Tuesday passed a bill making it a misdemeanor to drive in the leftmost lane on an interstate for more than 1.5 miles without passing another vehicle, with exceptions.

HB 212, sponsored by Rep. Phillip Pettus (R-Killen) and entitled the “Anti-Road Rage Act,” would be effective on the first day of the third month after it becomes law. Law enforcement officers would only be able to issue warning citations to violating drivers in the first 60 days following the law’s effective date.

The bill previously passed the House and now heads to Governor Kay Ivey’s desk.

Exceptions allowed by the bill are as follows:

  • When traffic conditions or congestion make it necessary to operate a vehicle in the leftmost lane.
  • When inclement weather, obstructions or hazards make it necessary to operate a vehicle in the leftmost lane.
  • When compliance with a law, rule, ordinance or traffic control device makes it necessary to operate a vehicle
    in the leftmost lane.
  • When exiting a roadway to the left.
  • When paying a toll or user fee at a toll collection facility.
  • If the vehicle is an authorized emergency vehicle operated in the course of duty.
  • If the vehicle is operated or used in the course of highway maintenance or construction.

An amendment added to the bill before it passed the House further specifies that vehicles traveling through construction zones are exempt.

During House debate on the bill, Pettus explained that current law already mandates that slower drivers move to the right but this bill would clarify that mandate and add specificity. He said Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) would put up signs on the interstate advising drivers that the left-hand lane is for passing only and include the proposed law’s 1.5-mile distance parameter. ALDOT is also poised to spend $25,000 on public service announcements if the legislation is signed into law.

Pettus is a retired state trooper and spoke from his experience with enforcing interstate traffic laws and seeing accidents caused by slow left-hand lane drivers.

“It’s a big problem in Alabama. It slows traffic down,” Pettus said, advising his bill would speed the flow of interstate travel and commerce.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House of Representatives on Tuesday concurred with the Senate-passed version of HB 59, the bill that would make killing an on-duty first responder a capital offense.

Sponsored by State Rep. Chris Sells (R-Greenville), HB 59 unanimously passed the House previously.

The Senate last week then amended and unanimously passed the bill. The amendment brought by the Lee County delegation names the proposed law in honor of slain Auburn Police Department Officer William Buechner, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last Sunday night.

Tuesday’s concurrence by the House means the bill has achieved final passage in the legislature and now heads to Governor Kay Ivey’s desk for her signature.

The bill adds on-duty first responders to the list of murder victims that constitutes a capital offense. State law already makes the murder of an on-duty law enforcement officer or prison guard a capital offense.

Note the difference between a Class A felony murder charge and a capital murder charge: capital offenses in Alabama are punishable (unless the defendant was under the age of 18 at the time of the crime) by life in prison without the possibility of parole or death. Class A felonies are punishable by 10-99 years in prison, with stricter guidelines for offenders with prior criminal convictions.

Sells’ bill would also add on-duty law enforcement officers, prison guards and first responders as victims in the list of aggravating circumstances to a capital offense. This would make the death penalty more likely in the sentencing phase of this kind of capital offense.

In HB 59, first responders are defined as emergency medical services personnel licensed by the Alabama Department of Public Health and firefighters and volunteer firefighters as defined by existing state law.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes has said he will seek the death penalty if the man charged with Buechner’s death is convicted on a capital murder charge.

Sells has sponsored this bill the past two legislative sessions, ever since the infamous deadly 2016 ambush of police officers in Dallas, TX. Last year, it passed the House and was the next bill up on the Senate calendar for a vote when the chamber adjourned sine die.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Donald Trump, Jr. is calling on Roy Moore to retire from public life after reports surfaced on Tuesday that the former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice is considering running for the United States Senate again in 2020.

This came after Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) reportedly told The Hill, “I think people are very concerned that we Republicans lost a U.S. Senate seat because [Moore] was our nominee in 2017 and we don’t need to do that again.”

This led Moore to tweet out that article by The Hill, commenting, “What is Bradley so worried about?”

In a follow-up tweet, Moore asserted of Byrne, “He knows that if I run I will beat Doug Jones.”

This second Moore tweet led to a direct response from Trump, Jr.

“Don Jr.” slammed Moore, saying, “Running for office should never become a business model. If you actually care about #MAGA more than your own ego, it’s time to ride off into the sunset, Judge.”

Byrne, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) are the formally announced Republican candidates challenging Jones in 2020 thus far.

Secretary of State John Merrill and State Auditor Jim Zeigler are among those still considering entering the race.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

While former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore has not made an official decision to jump into the 2020 U.S. Senate race in Alabama, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) believes the failed 2017 GOP nominee could announce his candidacy within the coming days.

“People who I believe know what they’re talking about say that Judge Moore intends to announce his candidacy for the Senate in June. I welcome him to the race,” Byrne said in an interview with The Hill.

While he has not spoken directly with Moore, Byrne said those conversations occurred within the last week, according to his sources close to Moore.

“I think people are very concerned that we Republicans lost a U.S. Senate seat because he was our nominee in 2017 and we don’t need to do that again,” Byrne said in the interview.

Byrne also said Moore’s baggage “hasn’t gone away.”

He added, “There are some serious pieces of litigation that have come out of all that. I personally don’t want to talk about any of that; I want to talk about how we’re going to beat Doug Jones. But I think it’s inevitable it’s going to come up in the primary campaign, and if he was the nominee, it certainly would come up in the general election.”

Moore responded to Byrne through Twitter on Tuesday, questioning why Byrne is “so worried.”

“What is Bradley so worried about,” Moore asked in a tweet, which linked to Byrne’s interview with The Hill.

Moore, who lost to Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in Alabama’s 2017 United States Senate special election, also joked and said of Byrne, “He knows that if I run I will beat Doug Jones.”

If he does officially enter the race, Moore would join Byrne, former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) in challenging for Jones’ seat.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate on Tuesday passed as amended HB 361, Rep. Kyle South’s (R-Fayette) bill that would legalize daily fantasy sports contests like DraftKings and FanDuel in the state.

The bill previously passed the House 74-22 and last week was given an overwhelming favorable report by the Senate Tourism and Marketing Committee.

The full Senate tacked on an amendment by State Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) to increase the tax on daily fantasy contest operators under the bill from 6% to 10.5%. This was done in order to raise more revenue for the state. South estimated the bill would have generated between $1.7 million – $4.1 million annually for Alabama’s General Fund before Orr’s amendment increased the amount.

All of the states bordering Alabama already allow for the playing of daily fantasy sports either through an app or online. The games are played in 43 total states.

South has emphasized the games that would be legalized under his bill are predominantly contests of skill rather than predominantly of chance.

The Senate vote on final passage of HB 361 was 22-8.

The bill now heads back to the House, which is expected to concur with the Senate’s amended version. House concurrence would send HB 361 to the governor’s desk.

Read more about the bill here.

Update 7:20 p.m.:

The House has concurred with the Senate passed version of HB 361, sending the bill to the governor’s desk.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate Finance and Taxation Education Committee on Tuesday unanimously gave a favorable report as amended to legislation aimed at bringing more rural and high-tech jobs to Alabama.

HB 540, one of the top remaining priorities for lawmakers and industry recruiters as the 2019 session winds down this week, is known as the “Alabama Incentives Modernization Act.” Sponsored by State Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa), the bill seeks to bring the Yellowhammer State’s economic incentives up to speed with what other states are doing to attract jobs.

The bill expands the number of rural communities that may incentivize companies under the Alabama Jobs Act. HB 540 also would provide incentives for tech companies to make Alabama a permanent home.

Previously passed by the House of Representatives on a unanimous 98-0 vote, the bill is being carried in the upper chamber by Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper).

Speaking to the committee on Tuesday, Reed emphasized the importance of attracting and keeping entrepreneurs and job creators in Alabama. He said that the state could miss out on the next Facebook or Apple because its incentives system is currently out-of-date.

Read more about the bill here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

