5 hours ago

Alabama Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus event draws crowd

Attendees at last week’s Alabama Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus (ALSC) heard some impressive numbers about outdoor recreation in Alabama from Commissioner Chris Blankenship of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

The third annual luncheon sponsored by the ALSC is designed to bring outdoors organizations and constituents together with Alabama’s legislators to discuss issues important to the outdoors community. After an introduction by Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, Blankenship explained how outdoor recreation affects our lives in Alabama.

“You see all the different groups around the tent, from the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association to Black Belt Adventures to the Coastal Conservation Association, Alabama Power and all the divisions inside the Conservation Department,” Blankenship said. “When you get everybody gathered up, you can see how big an impact that hunting and fishing have on our state and how many organizations really cherish keeping abundant game and fish, and people having access to those resources. We want all the members of the Legislature to be members of the Alabama Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus. It doesn’t matter if you’re from a rural area, an urban area or the suburbs, constituents in those areas hunt and fish, bike, bird-watch, hike and enjoy the outdoors.”

Hunting, fishing and outdoors recreation has a significant economic impact in Alabama to the tune of $14.6 billion. Deer hunting alone accounts for a $1-billion economic impact.

“I was looking at the statistics about how many people work in the outdoors industry in the state,” Blankenship said. “It’s about 135,000. If everybody who lives in Prattville worked in the hunting and fishing industry and everybody who lives in Tuscaloosa worked in the hunting and fishing industry, we’d still have to put out the ‘help wanted’ sign because there are that many people in Alabama whose jobs depend on quality hunting, fishing and outdoor recreational opportunities in our state. We have large companies like Polaris, Remington, Pradco and Kimber plus thousands of small businesses that rely on quality hunting and fishing and a clean environment for their continued success. It is critical that all of us work together to conserve and enhance the natural resources of Alabama. I think that tells you how much this group contributes to the economy of our state, not to mention the contribution to our great way of life in Alabama to be able to work and play here. So, I think it’s critical to keep the Legislature informed about issues that involve hunting, fishing and outdoors recreation, and to have them all part of the caucus so we can have events like this and share information.”

This year’s ALSC has three new co-chairs in the Legislature. Rep. Danny Crawford (R-Athens) and Rep. Mike Jones (R-Andalusia) will be the new leaders in the House. In the Senate, Sen. Clay Scofield (R-Guntersville) assumes a leadership role, while Sen. Del Marsh (R-Anniston) returns for another year as co-chair.

“It’s an honor to chair the Sportsmen’s Caucus in the House,” Rep. Crawford said. “We appreciate all the sponsorships from the groups represented here, and I’m encouraged about the turnout. Because of what the Caucus is doing, it gives us an opportunity to network with about 2,000 other legislators across the country.”

Crawford said that networking made him realize that many states are dealing with issues similar to Alabama, including access to land for outdoors use, chronic wasting disease (CWD) and the decline in the number of hunting licenses sold.

“We have similar problems,” he said. “Some of the states are working on these issues. Somebody from another state who has worked on this and has an idea, we have a chance to couple with that idea and get it done in Alabama. Last year, several of us were able to go to New Hampshire. We attended three days of programs that dealt with some of the problems we’re dealing with today. We have another summit scheduled in November in Georgia.”

Bee Frederick, the Southeastern States Director for the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, and Alabama Conservation Advisory Board member Patrick Cagle organized the luncheon on the lawn at the State Capitol.

“The Alabama Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus continues to grow,” Frederick said. “We’ve had a renewed effort over the last few years, and the Caucus has really established itself in the Statehouse now. We’ve had good growth at this event now for the third year. We had between 400-500 people at the event with more than 80 legislators in attendance. It also had strong representation from the outdoors community, which is what we want. We want this to be a show of force for the conservation community here in Alabama, providing a united front on the issues that are important to sportsmen and women.”

The ALSC celebrated its 10th anniversary at last year’s luncheon, and Frederick expects at least 100 of Alabama’s 140 legislators will be members of the Caucus before the session ends this year.

“We want the Caucus here in Alabama to be a nexus for sportsmen and women,” Frederick said. “The Caucus exists to educate and inform legislators about the issues that are important to us. And we want to use the caucus to promote those issues in the Legislature, and make sure the people making those decisions are informed.”

ALSC is a part of the National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses. That is staffed by the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation (CSF), which also provides support staff to the largest bipartisan caucus, the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus, in Congress in Washington, D.C. CSF’s mission is to work with Congress and state legislatures to protect and advance hunting, angling, recreational shooting and trapping.

Frederick said CSF is working on a number of federal issues in Congress that will affect the outdoors community. This includes implementation of the Farm Bill and Modern Fish Act from 2018 and, in this current Congress, Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, Pittman-Robertson Modernization, chronic wasting disease, and others. He said one of the issues that the hunting community has grown increasingly concerned about is CWD. CSF is working with members of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus on several CWD-related bills which would provide funding for state agencies grappling with the disease and would also encourage studies by the National Academy of Sciences and other research.

Frederick also said the Trump administration, through the Department of the Interior and the Department of Agriculture, has worked to open access for outdoor recreation throughout the country.

“They’ve done that through secretarial orders and Senate Bill 47, which we were heavily involved in,” he said.

Senate Bill 47, otherwise known as the John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act. The act eases restrictions on outdoor recreational use on public land. CSF’s priority provisions include:

Permanently reauthorizing the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) with 3% or $15 million – whichever is greater – of annual appropriations made available for the purpose of securing additional access for hunting, fishing, recreational shooting, and other outdoor related activities (Making Public Lands Public Initiative). Recent studies estimate there are nearly 10 million acres of public lands in the west that are open to sporting activities, but the general public is currently unable to access these parcels due to a number of reasons.
Requiring Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and U.S. Forest Service (USFS) lands to be open for hunting, fishing, and recreational shooting unless specifically closed.

Directing the NPS, BLM, USFS, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to develop strategies for providing access to areas where hunting, fishing, target shooting and other recreation are allowed but cannot be reasonably accessed by the public.

Providing additional waterfowl hunting opportunities for veterans and youth, and provides flexibility to the Secretary of the Interior, in coordination with the state and flyways, to establish January 31st at the closing date for ducks, mergansers, and coots.

Frederick said the turnout from the Alabama legislators and the organizations connected to the outdoors was an encouraging sign.

“We had 15 different sportsmen’s organizations represented today, plus the Alabama DCNR,” he said. “It was a great event for the sportsmen’s organizations. We had people from the Gulf Coast to the mountains and everywhere in between. Again, our goal is to provide the venue for the sportsmen’s communities and the sportsmen’s groups to interact with the legislators, who are making policy decisions based on sound science. I really appreciate Commissioner Chris Blankenship and the organizations here for supporting this event and allowing us to do what we do.”

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

19 mins ago

Marsh: Lottery proceeds needed to ‘stabilize the general fund,’ protect education budget

Earlier this month, the State Senate passed a version of a lottery bill that was put forward by State Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Atmore) and State Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston).

The revenue generated from that lottery bill would go to the state’s general fund. That has drawn criticism from some for not being dedicated to education.

On Friday’s broadcast of Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” Marsh argued lottery money going to the general fund would protect the education fund.

“It is estimated to generate about $170 million — money going to the general fund,” Marsh said. “It’s important that the listeners understand that there’s a reason for it to go there. The general fund is the fund with the least amount of money. You got a lot of services from prisons to the courts, DHR, mental health all get dollars out of the general fund. If the general fund is not sound and stable, there’s pressure to move programs … out of the general fund and put them on the backs of education.”

“We need to understand to that,” he continued. “Education has great growth. We had a half-a-billion dollars over last year — biggest education budget ever passed. If we can’t stabilize the general fund, there’s going to be more pressure to move programs over to education. I’m trying to protect that by securing the general fund. People need to understand that by doing what we’ve done, it makes the education [budget] more safe, those dollars more safe.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

1 hour ago

Alabama’s Literary Capital honors authors with new sculpture trail

A new collection of bronze sculptures in downtown Monroeville celebrates some of our country’s most famous writers whose roots originate in this historical area of southwest Alabama.

The Literary Capital Sculpture Trail unveiled Friday afternoon features 14 bronze sculptures created by University of Alabama sculpture students that are on display within a short walk of each other around the Monroe County Courthouse Museum.

“We have a legacy here and we want people to know what that is,” said Anne Marie Bryan, executive director of Monroeville Main Street. “These sculptures honor the 10 authors who made Monroeville and Monroe County Alabama’s Literary Capital.”

The trail honors 10 writers from Monroeville: Harper Lee, Truman Capote, Cynthia Tucker, Mark Childress, Marva Collins, Rheta Grimsley-Johnson, Riley Kelly, Mike Stewart, William Barret Travis and Hank Williams. Of those 10, three won Pulitzer Prizes: Harper Lee, Cynthia Tucker and Hank Williams. Bryan said the exhibit was created to provide arts and culture for the community, something of interest for tourists and to inspire and educate the children of Monroe County.

“We wanted to provide that inspiration that you can be a poet, a journalist, a novelist, a short story writer or even an artist and follow a creative passion,” she said.

The trail unveiling was planned to coincide with the Alabama Bicentennial celebration and this year’s Alabama Writers Symposium, which was held Thursday and Friday in Monroeville. Alisha Linam, director of the symposium, said the goal is to celebrate Alabama’s writers.

“Our names are known throughout the world,” Linam said. “We’re known for creating and developing good authors.”

Several of those Alabama authors were honored at this year’s symposium, including Daniel Wallace and B.J. Hollars. Wallace, author of five novels — including “Big Fish,” which was later made into a motion picture and a musical on Broadway — was honored with the 2019 Harper Lee Award for Alabama’s Distinguished Writer, while Hollars, author of several books, including “The Road South: Personal Stories of the Freedom Riders,” was awarded the 2019 Truman Capote Prize for Alabama’s Distinguished Writer of Literary Non-Fiction or the Short Story.

“I’m kind of speechless,” Wallace said. “Because I’m an Alabama writer, this is the best possible recognition I could get.”

Hollars called his award “an incredible honor. It is so humbling. I feel like a kid in a candy store.”

Both men applauded the efforts to celebrate Monroe County’s rich literary heritage with the new trail.

“Literature has a two-pronged effect: it’s just entertainment on the one hand, but on the other hand it really does create better people,” Wallace said. “It really does create a more empathetic and imaginative populace. It would be my hope that this would bring more people to the books of all of the great writers in this state.”

Hollars said it’s nice to visit Monroeville, where reading and literature is valued so deeply.

“You can’t go 20 feet without seeing a placard about a writer or see a statue of a child reading a book or a mural from the book,” he said. “I hope the rest of the nation can take a cue from Monroeville and know that our books are our history and our future, too.”

For more information about the Sculpture Trail, contact Monroeville Main Street by visiting monroevillemainstreet.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama Newscenter)

3 hours ago

Rep. Roby: An Accurate 2020 Census is Vitally Important to Alabama

Every ten years, the U.S. Census Bureau conducts a count of every resident in the United States, as mandated by Article I, Section 2 of our Constitution. This action is critically important to understanding current facts and figures about our country’s people, places, and economy. It’s hard to believe that a decade has almost passed, and we are just eleven months away from next year’s April 1 Census.

It goes without saying that a lot has changed over the last ten years, especially on the technological front. As times and trends change, it is important that the method by which we conduct the Census also evolves to ensure we are reaching the most people possible. That said, it’s no surprise that in 2020, we will largely depend on an Internet system to count Americans, relying heavily on digital advertising and social media platforms to spread the word.

As the Census Bureau works to modernize its various platforms ahead of the 2020 Census, I was glad to hear about these efforts directly from Dr. Steven Dillingham, Director of the U.S. Census Bureau, during a recent Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee hearing. During this hearing, I had the opportunity to discuss with Director Dillingham how important it is that all Alabamians be accurately counted in 2020.

Back in 2010, our state did not do a great job accounting for all of our people, especially children below the age of six and those individuals in rural communities. As I told Director Dillingham, we must make sure that is not the case in next year’s count. You see, the Census doesn’t just decide the number of congressional seats Alabama has, it also decides our number of Electoral College votes. We currently have nine Electoral College votes, and if the 2020 Census is not accurate, that number will drop to eight. This is a very big deal, and it is something we Alabamians do not want to see happen.

The Census also determines the amount of federal dollars that come into Alabama, specifically to hospitals, job training centers, schools, infrastructure projects, and other emergency services. Inaccurate Census numbers force our state to do more with less, and that cannot happen again in 2020.

As we all know, Alabama’s Second District and the rest of the Southeastern corner of the state are made up of very rural communities. To achieve the most accurate count possible in next year’s Census, it is critical that we reach the men, women, and children living in the rural areas throughout the country.

During my conversation with Director Dillingham, I asked him how the Census Bureau plans to use its resources to partner with our state and community-based organizations to encourage participation in the Census, especially in hard-to-count, rural communities. I made sure Director Dillingham understands that a large part of our district, and many areas of our state, lack access to reliable broadband and thus may not utilize the Internet and social media enough to encounter online advertising about the upcoming Census. This will certainly be a challenge, but it is one we must address.

I also brought up another challenging reality that we must face: Over the last year, Alabama and other states in the Southeast have been beaten with hurricanes, tornadoes, and other powerful storms. There has been flooding throughout the Midwest and fires ravaging California. These disastrous events have caused thousands of Americans to be displaced from their homes, and we must ensure that they, too, are counted in next year’s Census.

To make sure the 2020 Census is as accurate as it can possibly be, it is important that leaders on all levels of federal, state, and local governments are communicating about ways we can spread the word and reach the most people. I believe the modernization of our Census process will lead to excellent results next year, but it is critical that we make every effort to reach those who have been displaced by severe weather as well as the people in rural communities who may not have reliable access to social media and online advertising.

The future of our state’s representation in Congress and the Electoral College are at stake, and we must ensure that Alabama receives its fair share of federal funding for numerous programs we all depend on. I encourage you to start spreading the word about the April 1, 2020, Census. It will be here before we know it, and Alabama needs an accurate count.

Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

14 hours ago

Byrne on Tuberville’s Florida voter registration: ‘We don’t like carpetbaggers in Alabama’

Although the early going of the contest for the 2020 U.S. Senate Republican nomination in Alabama has been relatively tame, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) took a dig at his only announced opponent, former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, on Friday.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Byrne offered his reaction to reports Tuberville was registered to vote in Florida and not in Alabama, where he is seeking a U.S. Senate seat.

Tuberville acknowledged he had been registered to vote in Walton County, Fla., but attributed that to the need to be near an airport so he could travel and perform his announcer duties for ESPN.

Byrne questioned Tuberville’s reasoning, noting the airports and proximity of airports to various places in Alabama.

“Yeah, I think it’s a problem,” Byrne said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “We don’t like carpetbaggers in Alabama. I mean, the idea that you have to be near an airport — there’s an airport in Mobile, an airport in Montgomery, an airport in Birmingham and Huntsville. I mean, if you want to live in Auburn, you’re an hour and a half away from one of the largest airports in the world. That just doesn’t cut it.”

The Baldwin County Republican also noted an appearance by Sen. Arthur Orr on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show,” which Orr suggested Tuberville was using a Florida residency to avoid Alabama state income taxes.

“Senator Arthur Orr was apparently on Dale’s show earlier today and basically said he doesn’t want to pay income taxes in Alabama,” he continued. “And as you know, Florida doesn’t have income taxes. So, I get that if that’s what he wants to do. But that means he’s not from Alabama. And he needs to do a much better job of clarifying that and I don’t think he should treat it lightly because people in Alabama will not treat it lightly.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

19 hours ago

Byrne at naturalization ceremony: ‘We were founded on the basic understanding that all we have comes from God’

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) delivered a stirring speech on Friday at a naturalization ceremony for fifty citizenship candidates at the beautiful USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile.

Byrne – in a powerful address entitled “What Does It Mean To Be An American?” – explained what being a citizen of this “good and great” nation truly means.

He drew fundamental contrasts between America and China, as well as the United States and Middle Eastern countries. Reminiscing on the country’s founding and iconic historical speeches, he came to a conclusion on American values — and the sacred responsibility we must not take for granted.

“We were founded on the basic understanding that all we have comes from God,” Byrne emphasized.

He added, “Put succinctly, our rights are not of human origin, and the Founders themselves did not dare to claim differently. And like equality, these rights are part of the great truths which God has given to humankind.”

“God made us free, and that basic freedom is at the heart of our rights as US citizens,” Byrne said.

Byrne’s speech as prepared as follows:

“Let me begin by welcoming you all as new citizens of the United States of America. Whatever nationality you were when you woke this morning, from this point on you will wake up an American, able to enjoy all the blessings of liberty our great nation offers its citizens.

“I am blessed to have been born American. My family has been American since this part of Alabama was taken from the Spanish in 1813. That has been six generations ago, so in my family we have no memory of not being American.

“But, you have very clear memories of being from another country and have become a US citizen by choice, after undergoing a long and arduous process. For you, American citizenship is new, and I am certain that realization is filled with profound meaning.

“It seems fitting that all of us, natural born and naturalized alike, should take these occasions as opportunities to ask ourselves, ‘What does it mean to be an American?’

“Unlike China, we don’t define citizenship as being part of the dominant ethnic group—in their case the Han—or subscribing to a dominant ideology—Chinese Communism. And, unlike several Middle Eastern countries, we do not define citizenship as being part of the dominant religion or hound out those with whom we disagree, as sadly we have seen those countries’ Christian populations shrink away. Nor are we defined as the subjects of a monarch or strongman dictator. Indeed, we Americans believe that ‘we the people’ can govern ourselves, which at the time of our founding was a radical idea.

“To govern ourselves, we had to found our nation on some basic values. It’s our adherence and loyalty to those values that make us American. And it’s the traditions and practices which naturally flow from recognition of those values which create our American culture and character.

“The nineteenth century French observer of early America, Alexis De Tocqueville, insightfully noted that ‘America is great because she is good. If America ceases to be good, America will cease to be great.’ Put another way, in a republic like ours, only virtuous people can make a virtuous nation.

“What are these values which make us both good and great?

“Our values are found in our cherished American documents that I know all of you have come to know well: the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution as it has been amended, our civil rights statutes, and our great speeches like Washington’s Farewell Address, Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, Roosevelt’s Four Freedoms, Kennedy’s Inaugural Address, Martin Luther King’s ‘I Have A Dream’ speech and Reagan’s ‘City on a Hill’.

“We were founded on the basic understanding that all we have comes from God. Look at the Declaration: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights.’ The equality of all people before the law and government is a fundamental gift to us as part of our very creation by God himself, and it is God who endows each of us with the very rights we hold so dear.

“Put succinctly, our rights are not of human origin, and the Founders themselves did not dare to claim differently. And like equality, these rights are part of the great truths which God has given to humankind.

“Note that God, or the ‘Creator’ in Jefferson’s Enlightenment prose, is deliberately left undefined by any particular religious sect or belief. The Founders were from many different denominations and recognized the wisdom of allowing citizens the freedom of diverse beliefs and convictions.

“God made us free, and that basic freedom is at the heart of our rights as US citizens.

“What rights result from that freedom?

“The Declaration specifies ‘Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.’ The Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments to the Constitution add ‘property’ to those three and make it clear we all must be accorded due process before these rights can be interfered with by the government.

“The First Amendment spells out our rights to be free of a government-established religion and to be free from government actions depriving us of our ability to freely exercise our religious beliefs. And it provides for freedom of the press; freedom to say what we believe or think; freedom of assembly; and the freedom to petition our government.

“The Second Amendment provides the right to bear arms. The Fourth Amendment protects us from the government searching or seizing our property unreasonably and without warrant.

“The Sixth and Eighth Amendments provide basic rights in criminal proceedings, and the Seventh a right to jury trials in civil proceedings.

“The Thirteenth Amendment abolished slavery, correcting the biggest error of the original Constitution, but only after decades of suffering by those who were immorally deprived of their basic human rights, and after a four-year civil war which took 600,000 American lives.

“The Fifteenth Amendment made it clear that US citizens can’t be discriminated against due to their race, but only after a century of shameful Jim Crow laws did the full weight of the power of government assure these rights with the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

“The Nineteenth Amendment gave women the right to vote, 150 years after the nation’s founding. In 1963, women were assured the right to equal pay. In 1964, the Civil Rights Act prohibited employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.

“It was to protect these God-given rights that our Founders established the principles of our republic. With these rights protected and secured by our system of government, our citizens are freed to govern themselves.

“Our federal government was designed to be limited because our Founders had been the victims of a despotic king and an uncaring parliament. So, the first words in our Constitution are, ‘We the People.’ Note that those words aren’t ‘We the Government.’ Over and over, the Constitution limits what the government can do and how it can do it. Why does it look so difficult to pass a law in Washington? Because it is supposed to be difficult, a byproduct of the Founders’ skepticism of government power.

“As de Tocqueville wrote, our system of government alone is not what makes us great. Having freedom and rights doesn’t necessarily make us a virtuous people. It has been said that democracy acts as a mirror: the government you get in practice get often reflects the virtues of its people. In many ways, democracy is a burden, although a burden worth carrying. Benjamin Franklin is said to have acknowledged that burden when asked what type of new government the Constitutional Convention had created. His answer? ‘A republic, if you can keep it.’

“Therefore, to be a US citizen, to be an American, is to have responsibilities. That’s because a nation like ours, built on the basic notions of freedom and individual rights, is not self-perpetuating. Each generation, each new citizen has a civic role to play. No citizen has the luxury of being passive. We must continually strive individually and together to preserve and improve upon this nation.

“President Kennedy said, ‘Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.’ And millions of Americans have done that by wearing the uniform of our armed services, many paying the ultimate price to preserve their country.

“Dr. King spoke of the Founders writing a ‘promissory note’ on the ‘bank of justice’, a note we all have an obligation to pay. The rights I mentioned before have resulted from the continual work of generations, through slow, often painful cultural transformation leading to constitutional amendments and civil rights statutes.

“As Franklin Roosevelt said, ‘Since the beginning of our American history, we have been engaged in change—in a perpetual peaceful revolution—a revolution which goes on steadily, quietly adjusting itself to changing conditions—without the concentration camp or the quick-lime in the ditch.’ We should be thankful our system of government allows for continued self-examination and self-improvement. Though the courts have an appropriate role to play in this regard, it ultimately should be the people and their elected representatives who perform this work of national definition.

“Through our continuing great American experiment, certain longstanding values must continue to define us. Americans believe in hard work and honesty. We think common sense is more important than dollars and cents.

“We understand the value of patriotism and the debt we all owe those who wear our uniform and defend our country.

“We think families and communities are more important than big companies and big government. That’s why we love our local churches and schools, sacrifice for our children and honor our seniors.

“We love holidays like the Fourth of July, Memorial Day and Thanksgiving. We honor our faiths at Passover, Christmas, Diwali, and Easter. Yes, these holidays are about family, friends and fun, but we know they have transcendent meaning and we celebrate that.

“And we are generous. When natural disasters happen here or around the world, we jump in and help. If we can help rid Africa of AIDS, we do that. We are frequently the destination for those around the world who are persecuted for their beliefs. And when the world has needed us in World War II, the Cold War and the ongoing war on terror, we have led the way, paying a huge price in American lives and treasure.

“There are some here in America who want us to change. Change has always been a part of our country and our national identity. But the fundamentals, these values that underlie our national character, should never change. In fact, we should continue to build on them to, in the words of the Preamble to the Constitution, ‘form a more perfect union.’

“As your presence here today proves, we are a nation of immigrants, coming here from all over the globe to inhabit a nation Lincoln said was ‘conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all people are created equal.’ But, we—you and I—will decide by our lives and actions if ‘government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth.’

“So, my new fellow citizens, let us join together in the spirit of our Founders and pledge to one another ‘our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor’ as we uphold the values which have made us a good people. Let us heed the wisdom of de Tocqueville and pledge to one another to be good so that America can be great.

“Congratulations to you all, and welcome to the American family.

“God bless you, and God bless the United States of America.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

