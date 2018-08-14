Alabama leaders react after Trump gives troops largest pay raise in years
President Donald Trump on Monday afternoon signed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2019, which gives American military personnel their largest pay raise in nine years.
“We must protect those who protect us,” President Trump said in a press release. “When our service members are in uniform, it is our obligation to ensure that they have the finest equipment, the finest training, care, and resources — better than any military on earth.
The White House emphasized that the 2019 NDAA is a sure-fire sign that the President is delivering on his campaign pledge to rebuild the American military, honor the nation’s service members, prepare for all potential threats, and stand with the country’s allies and defense partners worldwide.
Members of Alabama’s Congressional Delegation agree and enthusiastically voiced their support on Twitter, as did the state’s Republican Party.
“Proud that @POTUS has signed the #FY19NDAA into law,” Senator Richard Shelby said. “It is vital that we continue to prioritize our national security by ensuring that our military is highly trained and well-equipped to best protect our great nation.”
Great news→ @POTUS just signed the #FY19NDAA to provide our troops with the resources, equipment, and training they need and deserve. pic.twitter.com/R5j8Pt9oyP
— Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) August 13, 2018
The office of Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-1) released a lengthy statement, which in part highlights the leading role Byrne played in the bill as a member of both the House Armed Services Committee and the House-Senate Conference Committee.
Thanks @POTUS for signing the #FY19NDAA into law today! This bill makes critical investment in our military men and women and sends a strong message to our adversaries that America is back.
— Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) August 13, 2018
“The strategy of peace through strength requires us to continue to produce and procure the best tools and resources possible,” Byrne said.
He also applauded the many important provisions of the 2019 NDAA that specifically benefit Alabama, including his district in the southwest part of the state.
“The bill authorizes the construction of three Littoral Combat Ships (LCS), which are built by Austal USA in Mobile,” Byrne outlined. He added that he was “proud” of this victory for his district.
Byrne’s colleague in southeast Alabama joined him in lauding the latest NDAA’s signing.
“I’m so pleased that @POTUS will sign the #FY19NDAA into law today,” Rep. Martha Roby (AL-2) said on Twitter. “This important measure continues to rebuild our nation’s military and provides proper support to those who wear the uniform.”
.@realDonaldTrump: “I’m here today to sign our new defense bill into law and to pay tribute to the greatest soldiers in the history of the world.” pic.twitter.com/vGywV5Raj8
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 13, 2018
This afternoon President @realDonaldTrump signed the 2019 NDAA, giving our troops their largest pay raise in 9 years.
RT if you’re thankful our Republican leadership continues to strongly support our military. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸#BetterOffNow #NDAA pic.twitter.com/1muvWdeQyT
— ALGOP (@ALGOP) August 13, 2018
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn