Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Ethics panel sends complaint about Alabama senator to DA 16 mins ago / News
Is your business surviving or thriving? 46 mins ago / Sponsored
Alabama lawmaker, pastors call Birmingham a sanctuary for ‘preborn’ 2 hours ago / News
Watch: Rick Karle hosts a game of ‘Who Knows Nick?’ in Washington, D.C. 2 hours ago / Sports
Additional $78 million now available for struggling Alabama hospitals in Fiscal Year 2020 5 hours ago / News
‘Relief and gratitude’: Mobile’s Airbus facility spared from potentially devastating tariffs 5 hours ago / News
Boeing supports test of Huntsville-managed ICBM, secures more critical national defense work for Alabama 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump snags highest approval of the year, another group targets Alabama’s census lawsuit, Tuberville says Trump has a noose around farmers’ necks and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
Yellowhammer News to feature Rick Karle as special sports contributor 8 hours ago / News
Yellowhammer set to honor Horace Horn with 2019 Power of Service Award 9 hours ago / News
State Sen. Tom Whatley endorses Tommy Tuberville for U.S. Senate 17 hours ago / News
Another ‘critical step’ achieved towards Port of Mobile deepening, widening 21 hours ago / News
2019 POWER & INFLUENCE 40: Numbers 21-30 21 hours ago / News
Dale Jackson: Decatur is still a sanctuary city, regardless of what the mayor and city council says 22 hours ago / News
State Sen. Tom Whatley elected chairman of Joint Legislative Committee on Self-Driving Vehicles 23 hours ago / News
Garrett Jemison appointed as Manufacture Alabama’s first COO 1 day ago / News
Alabama’s workforce superhighway 1 day ago / Sponsored
Record heat for Alabama on first day of October 1 day ago / News
Regulators: Gulf of Mexico red grouper limits staying low 1 day ago / News
Former Alabama state legislator Pete Turnham dies at 99 1 day ago / News
2 hours ago

Alabama lawmaker, pastors call Birmingham a sanctuary for ‘preborn’

An Alabama state lawmaker and dozens of pastors are calling for the city of Birmingham to be declared “a sanctuary for preborn children.”

AL.com reports Republican Rep. Arnold Mooney and five pastors presented the Birmingham Proclamation to the State House on Wednesday. They’re opposed to plans for a new Planned Parenthood clinic.

Terry Gensemer of the Charismatic Episcopal Church for Life said the group is providing the proclamation to the governor, attorney general, and Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, who supported the passage of Alabama’s strictest abortion ban.

The vice president of external affairs for Planned Parenthood Southeast, Barbara Ann Luttrell, says the Birmingham clinic is expected to be finished before year’s end.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

16 mins ago

Ethics panel sends complaint about Alabama senator to DA

The Alabama Ethics Commission has voted to refer a complaint against Montgomery Sen. David Burkette to the Montgomery County District Attorney for review.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday what the complaint entailed, or when the alleged offense occurred, The Montgomery Advertiser reported.

160
Keep reading 160 WORDS

Burkette’s attorney, Al Agricola, declined to discuss the allegations.

“I can say that Sen. Burkette looks forward to the opportunity to show that he has not committed any crime or intentionally violated the law,” Agricola said. “We’ll see how this all develops.”

Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey said the attorney general’s office will handle the issue.

Spokesman for the Alabama Attorney General’s office, Mike Lewis, said he was unable to answer questions about the case Wednesday.

Burkette, who served on Montgomery City Council from 2007 to 2018, was elected to the Alabama Senate last year.

Burkette suffered a stroke late last year but served through the legislative session this spring.

The Alabama Ethics Commission reviews complaints against elected officials.

If it finds probable cause that an ethics violation occurred, it refers the complaint to the attorney general or the appropriate district attorney.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
46 mins ago

Is your business surviving or thriving?

According to the Small Business Administration, there over 20 million small businesses in the United States. Sadly, less than 35% of them will still be around in 10 years. Even worse, with the right kind of help, many could have been saved.  Armed with over five decades of proven success, Team Delta 3 is ready to teach you to grow your business.  Use code Yellowhammer2019 to register today.

1

Show less
2 hours ago

Watch: Rick Karle hosts a game of ‘Who Knows Nick?’ in Washington, D.C.

University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is considered by many to be the greatest coach in the history of college football — he is one of the biggest names in sports. But what happened when I walked around our nation’s capital just a few days ago?

I quickly found out that even Coach Saban can be humbled.

How well-known is the Bama coach in Washington, D.C.? Do the folks who do know him think that he would make a great senator or even president?

It’s time to take two minutes to play, “Who Knows Nick?”

67
Keep reading 67 WORDS

Watch:

The important thing?

Bama and SEC fans everywhere know him well, and the coach is certainly having the last laugh. He owns six more national titles than anyone up there!

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

Show less
5 hours ago

Additional $78 million now available for struggling Alabama hospitals in Fiscal Year 2020

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday released an extra, conditional state appropriation that when matched with federal dollars will provide a total of $78 million in extra payments to state hospitals for treating Medicaid beneficiaries.

She released a conditional appropriation of $22 million in state dollars for Alabama Medicaid to increase reimbursements to hospitals for treating Medicaid beneficiaries. This allows the state Medicaid agency to receive an additional $56 million in matching federal dollars.

“I want to do everything I can to help our hospitals provide the services needed to keep Alabamians healthy,’’ Ivey said in a statement.

According to Alabama Medicaid Commissioner Stephanie Azar, the funding will “help hospitals provide vital services.”

238
Keep reading 238 WORDS

“The conditional appropriation not only supports Governor Ivey’s goal of ensuring access to quality health care in the state but also her goal of assisting rural health care,” she added.

The combined $78 million will be available in the 2020 fiscal year, which started on Tuesday, and will offer relief for hospitals facing financial strains, including rural hospitals and the two children’s hospitals in the state: Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham and USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Mobile.

Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, remarked, “Alabama hospitals are very grateful to the Alabama Legislature and to Governor Ivey for the additional funds made available to Medicaid for hospital services.”

“While these funds will help all hospitals in our state, they will especially provide needed support to the two children’s hospitals and the rural hospitals facing severe financial strains,” Williamson emphasized.

The state operating budget for FY 2020, which legislators and the governor approved in the spring, authorized Ivey to release the conditional state funds to Medicaid if the state General Fund had the money, the state finance director recommended the release, and the governor approved.

State Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark), who chairs the General Fund committee in the House, concluded, “This appropriation is another successful example of coordination between the executive and legislative branches to be fiscally responsible while simultaneously meeting the needs of Alabamians.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

‘Relief and gratitude’: Mobile’s Airbus facility spared from potentially devastating tariffs

The Trump administration has announced a decision hugely beneficial to coastal Alabama’s aerospace industry.

While a World Trade Organization decision on Wednesday paved the way for the United States to impose sanctions on many goods made in the European Union, including a 10% tariff on Airbus aircraft built in the EU, critical component parts imported to Airbus’ Mobile manufacturing operations were exempted.

The exempted parts include semi-finished fuselages and wings, which arrive from Europe at the Port of Mobile to be used in final assembly of aircraft in the city.

In a statement, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) celebrated the news as “a massive win for the thousands of Alabama workers connected to Airbus Mobile.”

225
Keep reading 225 WORDS

“I thank President Trump for joining me in always fighting for America first,” Byrne added. “Today’s decision is a major win for the citizens of Alabama and our country, and I thank Senator Shelby, Governor Ivey, Mayor Stimpson and others who joined me in working with the Administration on this issue.”

According to Reuters, the City of Mobile’s spokesman, George Talbot, has also commented on the news.

“Earlier today, we received confirmation from Airbus of very positive news that parts and components used at the final assembly plant in Mobile will not be subject to tariffs,” Talbot said.

“There is a great sense of relief and gratitude about the outcome,” he concluded.

Approximately 1,000 jobs in Alabama were reportedly at risk due to the threat of tariffs on the Airbus parts.

Airbus in recent months began manufacturing A220 aircraft at its Mobile facility, which was a key milestone in growth plans that will see the company add a second assembly line and hire more than 400 new workers at the site.

The company began producing A320 aircraft at its $600 million south Alabama manufacturing plant in late 2015. As of two months ago, the company had delivered more than 130 aircraft to eight different airlines, with Delta claiming the most, with 52 deliveries.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less