Watch: Rick Karle hosts a game of ‘Who Knows Nick?’ in Washington, D.C.

University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is considered by many to be the greatest coach in the history of college football — he is one of the biggest names in sports. But what happened when I walked around our nation’s capital just a few days ago?

I quickly found out that even Coach Saban can be humbled.

How well-known is the Bama coach in Washington, D.C.? Do the folks who do know him think that he would make a great senator or even president?

It’s time to take two minutes to play, “Who Knows Nick?”

Watch:

The important thing?

Bama and SEC fans everywhere know him well, and the coach is certainly having the last laugh. He owns six more national titles than anyone up there!

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.